Home-based Care (HC) By Team D (Dr Ahmed; Dr Okeke) Department of Family Medicine University of Uyo Teaching Hospital 19th...
Outline: • Background • Definition • Types of HC • Rationale • Target Population • Stakeholders • Principles • Objectives ...
Case 1 • U.E.B was a 75 year old retired civil servant who presented to the GOPC with a 2 year history of frequency, noctu...
Case 1 • U.E.B defaulted from care for 2 months but presented to the Emergency unit with acute urinary retention which was...
Case 1 • U.E.B was placed on home-based care as sponsored by an NGO. Each monthly visit consisted of a medical doctor, a n...
Background • Home-based care is a common practice among informal home health care providers (TBS, TBAs, CHEWs, Herbalists ...
Background • In Nigeria, we have a growing population of over 200 million currently, a low NHIS coverage currently project...
What is Home-based Care? WHO: Home based care is defined as the provision of health services by formal and informal caregi...
HBC may also be defined: HBC may also be defined as any form of assistance provided to a sick person directly in the home ...
Types of HBC Services: The main goal of HBC is to provide hope through high-quality and appropriate care that helps family...
Rationale for HBC • Shortage of hospital bedspaces. • Inadequate number of health care staffs including allied health prof...
Whom does the programme assist? Generally includes people who need basic support services to continue to live and/or die i...
Stake Holders in Management of HBC • Generally stakeholders in HBC includes anyone either directly or indirectly involved ...
Principles of HBC • Holistic care/Comprehensive care • Person-centered and culturally oriented care • Collaborative effort...
OBJECTIVES OF HOME-BASED CARE • To shift the emphasis of care to the beneficiaries – the community • To ensure access to c...
ADVANTAGES OF HOME-BASED CARE • Reduce the pressure on hospital beds and other resources at different levels of service. •...
ADVANTAGES OF HOME-BASED CARE • Promotes job creation especially in non-formal sector. • Decision making is inclusive • Be...
CHALLENGES OF HOME-BASED CARE • Emotional and physical strain and stress experienced by caregivers. • Insufficient empower...
CHALLENGES OF HOME-BASED CARE • Barriers to access • Poor resource allocation, e.g. respite centres/care and equipment. • ...
Home Visit • Home visit is a service made by the health professional to a patient’s home which allows the health worker to...
Types of Home based visits The four major types of home visits are; • Illness visits • Visits to dying patients and their ...
Types Illness home visits Emergency Acute illness Chronic illness Dying patient home visits Terminal care Pronouncement of...
Types Assessment home visits Polypharmacy and/or multiple medical problems Excessive use of health care services, Immobili...
Conducting the Home Visit • One of the keys to conducting a successful home visit is to clarify the reason for the visit a...
Conducting the Home Visit • The physician should have a map, the patient's telephone number and directions to the patient'...
Home Visit Checklist • Immobility • Nutrition • Housing • Other people • Medications • Examination • Spiritual • Safety • ...
Suggested Equipment for Home Visits Essential Physician-supplied equipment: Lubricant Diagnostic set Patient records and c...
Suggested Equipment for Home Visits Patient-supplied equipment (as needed) Glucometer Peak flow meter Scale Sphymomanometer
Conclusion • The utilization of HBC as a tool in the health care system diminishes financial hardship, improves health sta...
Bibliography • Amoran OE, Ogunsola EO, Salako AO, Alausa OO. HIV/aids related home based care pratices among primary healt...
May. 30, 2021

Home based care

A tool in family medicine

Home based care

  1. 1. Home-based Care (HC) By Team D (Dr Ahmed; Dr Okeke) Department of Family Medicine University of Uyo Teaching Hospital 19th March, 2021 Presentation on
  2. 2. Outline: • Background • Definition • Types of HC • Rationale • Target Population • Stakeholders • Principles • Objectives HC • Advantages & Challenges • Home Visit • Conclusion • References
  3. 3. Case 1 • U.E.B was a 75 year old retired civil servant who presented to the GOPC with a 2 year history of frequency, nocturia, urgency, poor urinary stream and a feeling of incomplete bladder emptying. • Blood pressure was 160/90mmHg and DRE showed an enlarged prostate. • Prostatic USS done showed an enlarged prostate with a volume of 81.62cm3 with benign features while the PSA was 93.2ng/ml. • He was placed on antihypertensives and refered to the urology clinic
  4. 4. Case 1 • U.E.B defaulted from care for 2 months but presented to the Emergency unit with acute urinary retention which was relieved with a urethral catheter. • He continued his follow-up clinic care. A prostate biopsy done showed he had prostatic adenocarcinoma. • He was placed on contiflo and flutamide. He was also counselled on prognosis and possible treatment options. He however opted for a conservative approach and stopped attending his clinics.
  5. 5. Case 1 • U.E.B was placed on home-based care as sponsored by an NGO. Each monthly visit consisted of a medical doctor, a nurse, a CHEW and a driver. • He was managed for hypertension and low back pain while his urethral catheter was changed monthly. His living environment was assessed to ensure U.E.B’s functionality and comfort. • He was counselled on the terminal nature of his illness and need to make peace with himself and his family. • Owing to a dispute between him and his late wife, 3 of his children were estranged from him. A family conference was organised where the nature of his illness and need for social support for him were discussed with his family. • Attempt was made to reunite the family but this was unsuccessful. U.E.B’s home-based palliative care had continued and he was doing fairly well.
  6. 6. Background • Home-based care is a common practice among informal home health care providers (TBS, TBAs, CHEWs, Herbalists etc) in Nigeria however this practice is rare among the formal health care providers. • tt has been noted that upto 65% of deliveries take place in home settings/communities via TBAs. • Research evidence suggests that most people would rather be cared for at home and that effective home care improves the quality of life for ill people and their family caregivers. • Between 70% and 90% of illness care takes place within the home. Throughout the world, most caregivers are family members and they are valued as the main source of care for ill people.
  7. 7. Background • In Nigeria, we have a growing population of over 200 million currently, a low NHIS coverage currently projected at around 5%, upto 70% of nigerains still financing their health care needs by OOP expenditure and an estimated 40% of population still living in poverty, home based care can be instrumental in mitigating these deficiencies.
  8. 8. What is Home-based Care? WHO: Home based care is defined as the provision of health services by formal and informal caregivers in the home in order to promote, restore and maintain a person’s maximum level of comfort, function and health including care towards a dignified death.
  9. 9. HBC may also be defined: HBC may also be defined as any form of assistance provided to a sick person directly in the home by family, friends and members of the local community, cooperating with the advice and support from the trained health workers
  10. 10. Types of HBC Services: The main goal of HBC is to provide hope through high-quality and appropriate care that helps family caregivers and sick family members maintain their independence and achieve the best possible quality of life. These services with respect to formal health care services include • Palliative • Therapeutic • Long-term maintenance • Rehabilitative • Promotive • Preventive
  11. 11. Rationale for HBC • Shortage of hospital bedspaces. • Inadequate number of health care staffs including allied health professionals in the public sector. • Increasing demands of curable conditions on existing institutional care. • Hospitals which are crowded and over-stretched, are often unsuitable for managing patients with terminal or long-term diseases. • Cost of institutional care • Desire by patient and/or family especially in settings of terminal illness.
  12. 12. Whom does the programme assist? Generally includes people who need basic support services to continue to live and/or die in their community and without which they would have been either prematurely, inappropriately or unavoidably moved to institutional care. The programme is targeted at: • Healthy people • People at risk such as frail older persons, pregnant women and children • People with moderate to severe functional disabilities • People recovering from illness and/or in need of assistance e.g. post deliveries or after specific treatment. • Terminally ill persons • Persons living with HIV/AIDS, any other debilitating disease and/or conditions e.g. mental illness, substance abuse and other chronic illnesses. • Any other disadvantaged group/person in need of such care
  13. 13. Stake Holders in Management of HBC • Generally stakeholders in HBC includes anyone either directly or indirectly involved in the well-being of the sick person(s) or individuals in need of care at home. However they may be classified into: • Formal sector: policy development, organization/coordination of care, allocation of resources, training and capacity building, advisory function, creating an enabling environment and system support. Comprises of health care professionals. • Non-formal sector: Include NGOs, FBOs, DPOs and CBOs • Informal sector: including family members, CHEWs, Volunteers, community members. • Client/Consumers: Who is expected to play an active role as well.
  14. 14. Principles of HBC • Holistic care/Comprehensive care • Person-centered and culturally oriented care • Collaborative efforts between the different sectors • Ensure capacity building and empowerment • Lifetime coverage • Sustainable • Ensure Equity • Specific • Community involvement • Focuses on components PHC
  15. 15. OBJECTIVES OF HOME-BASED CARE • To shift the emphasis of care to the beneficiaries – the community • To ensure access to care and follow-up through a functional referral system. • To integrate a comprehensive care plan into the informal, non-formal and formal health system via collaborative efforts • To empower the family/community to take care of their own health. • To empower the client, the carer(s) and the community through appropriate targeted education and training • To reduce unnecessary visits and admissions to health facilities. • To eliminate duplication of activities and enhance cost-effective planning and delivery of services. • Be pro-active in approach
  16. 16. ADVANTAGES OF HOME-BASED CARE • Reduce the pressure on hospital beds and other resources at different levels of service. • Reduce cost of care within the system. • Feelings of ownership, responsibility and accountability are evoked. • Allow people to spend their days in familiar surroundings and reduce isolation. • Enable family members to gain access to support services. • Promote a holistic approach to care and ensure that health needs are met. • Create awareness of health in the community • Intervention is pro-active rather than reactive. • Right to decide about care within own environment
  17. 17. ADVANTAGES OF HOME-BASED CARE • Promotes job creation especially in non-formal sector. • Decision making is inclusive • Beneficial to family and friends as it allows more direct time with clients and involvement in care giving. • Care will be individualized and person centered. • Avoid unnecessary referrals to and from higher levels. • Avoid unnecessary and/or prolonged admission to health care facilities or institutions. • Ensure that caregivers and all key role players are well informed (knowledgeable), receive adequate skills training. • Ensure continuity and consistency in service, quality assurance and healthcare management.
  18. 18. CHALLENGES OF HOME-BASED CARE • Emotional and physical strain and stress experienced by caregivers. • Insufficient empowerment of clients and caregivers regarding care as well as inadequate support structures. • Uncertainty about the duration of the situation. • Dependency - allows for dependency of the client. • Social isolation, related to confinement of the person to bed and the home. • Emotions such as rejection, anger and grieving. • Economic constraints • Fear or mistrust of the primary caregivers.
  19. 19. CHALLENGES OF HOME-BASED CARE • Barriers to access • Poor resource allocation, e.g. respite centres/care and equipment. • Lack of volunteerism. • Programmes are not community driven and fragmented. • Self-neglect - often refusal of intervention/care. • The concept of partnerships/collaboration is lacking as government is often the sole provider. • Confidentiality of diagnosis - unwillingness to disclose.
  20. 20. Home Visit • Home visit is a service made by the health professional to a patient’s home which allows the health worker to assess the home and family situations in order to provide the necessary health related care.
  21. 21. Types of Home based visits The four major types of home visits are; • Illness visits • Visits to dying patients and their families, • Assessment visits and • Hospitalization follow-up visits or monitoring visits
  22. 22. Types Illness home visits Emergency Acute illness Chronic illness Dying patient home visits Terminal care Pronouncement of death Grief support
  23. 23. Types Assessment home visits Polypharmacy and/or multiple medical problems Excessive use of health care services, Immobility, social isolation or suspected abuse or neglect, Recent catastrophic diagnoses or possible need for nursing home placement Hospitalization follow-up home visits Acute illness, injury or surgery Parents with newborn infants
  24. 24. Conducting the Home Visit • One of the keys to conducting a successful home visit is to clarify the reason for the visit and carefully plan the agenda. • Preplanning allows the physician to gather the necessary equipment and patient education materials before departure. • Physician must discuss with patient and relatives/caregiver on setting an agreed time of appointment and date, and ensure a reminder is sent before departure. • The physician must develop a checklist of materials/equipments and drugs needed and reviewed before departure.
  25. 25. Conducting the Home Visit • The physician should have a map, the patient's telephone number and directions to the patient's home. • The physician, patient and home care team should set a formal appointment time for the visit. Coordinating the house call to allow for the presence of key family members or significant others can enhance communication and satisfaction with care. • Finally, confirming the appointment time with all involved parties before departure from the office is a common courtesy to the family as well as a wise time- management strategy
  26. 26. Home Visit Checklist • Immobility • Nutrition • Housing • Other people • Medications • Examination • Spiritual • Safety • Services by home health agencies
  27. 27. Suggested Equipment for Home Visits Essential Physician-supplied equipment: Lubricant Diagnostic set Patient records and charting materials Prescription pad Sphygmomanometer (various cuff sizes) Stethoscope Sterile specimen cups Glucometer Thermometer Tongue depressors Urine dipsticks and other relevant POCT materials
  28. 28. Suggested Equipment for Home Visits Patient-supplied equipment (as needed) Glucometer Peak flow meter Scale Sphymomanometer
  29. 29. Conclusion • The utilization of HBC as a tool in the health care system diminishes financial hardship, improves health status remarkable as well as QOL of patients, promote empowerment of families and communities, as well as community participation and togetherness, not without stating that it will strengthen the health care system at the grass root level, PHC.
  30. 30. Bibliography • Amoran OE, Ogunsola EO, Salako AO, Alausa OO. HIV/aids related home based care pratices among primary health care workers in ogun state, Nigera. BMC Health Services Research 12, 112 (2012). https://doi.org/10.1186/1472-6963-12-112 • Chizoba AF, Chineke HN, Adogu POU. Roles ofo traditional birth attendatns in prevention of mother to child transmission of HIV in nigeria: a brief review. Journal Advances in Medicine and Medical Research. 2020; Vol 32 [issue 20], 58-67. https://doi.org/10.9734/jammr/2020/v32i2030685 • Alawole GO, David AA. Assessment of the design and implementation challenges of the national health insurance scheme in Nigeria:a qualitative study among subnational level actors, healthcare and insurance providers. BMC Public Health 21, 124 (2021). • Egwim JI. NPMCN Update course: Home-based care. 2017 • Unwin BK, Jerant AF. The home visit. American family physician. 1999 Oct;60(5):1481-8. • South African Republic. National Guideline on home-base care/community-based care. • World Health Organisation. Community Home-Based Care Training. (Cited 2016, Jan 12). Available from: http://www.searo.who.int/myanmar/areas/hivaidschbctraining/en/.

