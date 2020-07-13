Acute stroke 2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Acute stroke • Dr LNR González • Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital(Kimberley Hospital)
Epidemiology Exact incidence of stroke in South Africa is not known. Maredza et al. (2015) put the incidence rate of strok...
Epidemiology Black women had the highest mortality rate (160 per 100 000), while white men had the lowest (72 per 100 000)...
Epidemiology The SA Comparative Risk Assessment Collaborating Group estimated the contribution of 8 risk factors to stroke...
Definition Stroke as defined by the WHO: “A stroke is caused by the interruption of the blood supply to the brain, usually...
Definition Transient Ischemic Attack In the past, defined as focal cerebral ischemic event with symptoms lasting < 24 hour...
Definition Stroke subtypes include: Ischaemic stroke/cerebral infarction Intracerebral haemorrhage Subarachnoid haemorrhage
Definition Stroke is classified into 2 major types: 1. Brain ischaemia 2. Brain haemorrhage
Definition Acute ischaemic stroke may be secondary to atherosclerosis, thrombosis, embolism or systemic hypoperfusion. Blo...
Risk Factors for Ischemic Stroke MODIFIABLE • Hypertension • Tobacco Use • Diabetes • Dyslipidemia • Coronary Artery Disea...
Risk Factors for Ischemic Stroke NON-MODIFIABLE • Age • Gender • Race / Ethnicity • Genetic predisposition • Hypercoagulab...
Clinical presentation Anterior Circulation • Aphasia – difficulty with language • Neglect / inattention • Visual field cut...
Clinical presentation Posterior Circulation • Vertigo • Ataxia • Double vision • Dysarthria • Visual field cut • Hemipares...
Clinical presentation Clinical Examination Should be brief but thorough. The NIHSS can be used as a prognostic tool and us...
Special Investigations All patients To exclude conditions that may mimic a stroke. • blood glucose • full blood count • ur...
Special Investigations Investigations that may be required on selected patients based on patient history and clinical susp...
Brain imaging Brain imaging distinguishes ischaemic stroke from intracranial haemorrhage. Haemorrhage v. infarct cannot be...
Brain imaging Indications for URGENT CT scan include: (i) depressed level of consciousness for which the cause is uncertai...
Brain imaging Non-contrast CT scan of the brain distinguishes reliably between haemorrhagic and ischaemic stroke and is th...
Brain imaging Anterior cerebral artery (ACA) infarct Radiographic features The features are those of cerebral infarction i...
Brain imaging Posterior circulation infarction (POCI) Radiographic features CT, which is the main brain imaging modality i...
Brain imaging Haemorrhagic stroke Radiographic features The sensitivity of CT to the presence of subarachnoid blood is str...
Management General supportive treatment to maintain homeostasis and treatment of complications: Monitoring 4-hourly observ...
Management Blood pressure Blood pressure is elevated in many patients with acute stroke and often drops spontaneously duri...
Management Body temperature Fever is associated with poorer neurological outcome after stroke. It is common practice to tr...
Management Specific treatment Intravenous thrombolytic therapy with recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) is an a...
Management Specific treatment Endovascular therapy There are no RCTs comparing intra-arterial tPA with intravenous tPA, wh...
Management Specific treatment Early antiplatelet treatment after acute ischaemic stroke Aspirin started within 48 hours of...
Management Specific treatment Anticoagulation for acute ischaemic stroke Results of recent trials show that early administ...
  1. 1. Acute stroke • Dr LNR González • Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital(Kimberley Hospital)
  2. 2. Epidemiology Exact incidence of stroke in South Africa is not known. Maredza et al. (2015) put the incidence rate of stroke in rural South Africa at 244 per 100 000. The SANBD study (2000) listed stroke as the 3rd most common cause of mortality for both males and females after HIV/AIDS and IHD. Stroke is the 2nd leading cause of death in the wolrd.
  3. 3. Epidemiology Black women had the highest mortality rate (160 per 100 000), while white men had the lowest (72 per 100 000). More stroke deaths occur in the elderly than in young patients and is the most common cause of death in people over the age of 50.
  4. 4. Epidemiology The SA Comparative Risk Assessment Collaborating Group estimated the contribution of 8 risk factors to stroke: hypertension (52%), tobacco use (24%), excess body weight (18%), high cholesterol (15%), physical inactivity (12%), low fruit and vegetable intake (12%), diabetes (8%) alcohol consumption (8%)
  5. 5. Definition Stroke as defined by the WHO: “A stroke is caused by the interruption of the blood supply to the brain, usually because a blood vessel bursts or is blocked by a clot. This cuts off the supply of oxygen and nutrients, causing damage to the brain tissue.”
  6. 6. Definition Transient Ischemic Attack In the past, defined as focal cerebral ischemic event with symptoms lasting < 24 hours Newer proposed definition (2002): Brief episode of neurological dysfunction caused by focal brain or retinal ischemia, with clinical symptoms typically lasting less than one hour, and without evidence of acute infarction 15% of strokes are preceded by TIA Between 2-10% of patients with TIA will have a stroke within 2 days, up to 17% will have a stroke at 3 months
  7. 7. Definition Stroke subtypes include: Ischaemic stroke/cerebral infarction Intracerebral haemorrhage Subarachnoid haemorrhage
  8. 8. Definition Stroke is classified into 2 major types: 1. Brain ischaemia 2. Brain haemorrhage
  9. 9. Definition Acute ischaemic stroke may be secondary to atherosclerosis, thrombosis, embolism or systemic hypoperfusion. Blood disorders causing coagulopathy are an uncommon primary cause of stroke.
  10. 10. Risk Factors for Ischemic Stroke MODIFIABLE • Hypertension • Tobacco Use • Diabetes • Dyslipidemia • Coronary Artery Disease • Atrial fibrillation • Obstructive Sleep Apnea • Substance abuse • OCP/Hormone Use
  11. 11. Risk Factors for Ischemic Stroke NON-MODIFIABLE • Age • Gender • Race / Ethnicity • Genetic predisposition • Hypercoagulable states • Malignancy
  12. 12. Clinical presentation Anterior Circulation • Aphasia – difficulty with language • Neglect / inattention • Visual field cut • Monocular vision loss • Hemiparesis • Face, arm, leg on same side • Hemisensory loss • Face, arm, leg on same side • Dysarthria – difficulty with speech
  13. 13. Clinical presentation Posterior Circulation • Vertigo • Ataxia • Double vision • Dysarthria • Visual field cut • Hemiparesis and hemisensory loss • Facial involvement may be contralateral to arm and leg weakness/ sensory loss
  14. 14. Clinical presentation Clinical Examination Should be brief but thorough. The NIHSS can be used as a prognostic tool and used to assess severity.
  15. 15. Special Investigations All patients To exclude conditions that may mimic a stroke. • blood glucose • full blood count • urea, creatinine, electrolytes • ESR or CRP • ECG • chest X-ray • oxygen saturation
  16. 16. Special Investigations Investigations that may be required on selected patients based on patient history and clinical suspicion. • INR if patient suspected or known to be on warfarin • fasting serum lipids • serological test for syphilis (RPR or VDRL) • lumbar puncture • echocardiogram: transthoracic or transoesophageal • 24-hour cardiac Holter ETC
  17. 17. Brain imaging Brain imaging distinguishes ischaemic stroke from intracranial haemorrhage. Haemorrhage v. infarct cannot be reliably predicted on clinical grounds, and management differs. Ideally, possible stroke patients should be evaluated and have a CT brain scan within 30 minutes of arrival in the emergency unit
  18. 18. Brain imaging Indications for URGENT CT scan include: (i) depressed level of consciousness for which the cause is uncertain; (ii) suspected subarachnoid haemorrhage or cerebellar haematoma; (iii) if the diagnosis is in doubt – to exclude treatable causes e.g. subdural haematoma, space-occupying lesion or other mimics of stroke; (iv) if anticoagulants (e.g. patient in atrial fibrillation) or thrombolytic therapy are planned – for immediate detection of intracerebral haematoma or haemorrhagic infarct; (v) worsening neurological deficits; (vi) history or clinical findings suggestive of trauma; and (vii) ongoing seizures.
  19. 19. Brain imaging Non-contrast CT scan of the brain distinguishes reliably between haemorrhagic and ischaemic stroke and is the most cost-effective strategy for imaging acute stroke patients. Non-haemorrhagic infarcts (ischaemic strokes) may not be apparent on CT scan within the first 6 hours of onset.
  20. 20. Brain imaging Anterior cerebral artery (ACA) infarct Radiographic features The features are those of cerebral infarction in the anterior cerebral artery vascular territory: paramedian frontoparietal cerebral cortex anterior corpus callosum anterior limb of the internal capsule inferior portion of the caudate head
  21. 21. Brain imaging Posterior circulation infarction (POCI) Radiographic features CT, which is the main brain imaging modality in hyperacute stroke, unfortunately, has a known limited sensitivity to assess strokes involving the posterior circulation, especially in the posterior fossa structures
  22. 22. Brain imaging Haemorrhagic stroke Radiographic features The sensitivity of CT to the presence of subarachnoid blood is strongly influenced by both the amount of blood and the time since the haemorrhage. The diagnosis is suspected when a hyperattenuating material is seen filling the subarachnoid space. Most commonly this is apparent around the circle of Willis, on account of the majority of berry aneurysms occurring in this region (~65%), or in the Sylvian fissure (~30%)
  23. 23. Management General supportive treatment to maintain homeostasis and treatment of complications: Monitoring 4-hourly observations for the first 72 hours after stroke Airway protection and pulmonary function Common causes of hypoxia are partial airway obstruction, hypoventilation, aspiration pneumonia and atelectasis Patients with decreased level of consciousness or signs of brainstem dysfunction are at greatest risk of airway compromise because of impaired oropharyngeal mobility and loss of protective reflexes Fluid balance Many stroke patients are dehydrated on admission to hospital; this is associated with poor outcome. Patients should remain nil per mouth, and fluids provided through intravenous line until their swallowing is formally assessed. Normal saline (0.9%) is recommended for fluid replacement during the first 24 hours after stroke.
  24. 24. Management Blood pressure Blood pressure is elevated in many patients with acute stroke and often drops spontaneously during the first days after stroke, even without specific medical treatment. Blood flow in the critical ischaemic penumbra of the brain (brain tissue that is potentially salvageable following stroke) is passively dependent on the mean arterial pressure, and lowering the mean arterial pressure may damage this area. It is common practice in many centres to begin cautious blood pressure reduction when levels exceed 220 mmHg systolic and 120 mmHg diastolic. Glucose metabolism Hyperglycaemia after acute stroke is associated with larger infarct volumes and poor functional outcome. Hypoglycaemia (<2.8 mmol/l) may mimic an acute ischaemic infarction, and should be treated by intravenous dextrose bolus or infusion of 10 - 20% glucose.
  25. 25. Management Body temperature Fever is associated with poorer neurological outcome after stroke. It is common practice to treat fever (and its cause) when temperature ≥37.5°C Swallowing and nutrition Nil per mouth until assessment of ability to swallow (as a matter of routine) because of high risk of aspiration. All patients have their swallowing assessed before receiving aspirin. Aspirin could be delayed for 24 hours, so it is not necessary to put a nasogastric tube into every patient
  26. 26. Management Specific treatment Intravenous thrombolytic therapy with recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) is an accepted therapy for acute ischaemic stroke within 4.5 hours of onset. Intravenous tPA (0.9 mg/kg body weight, maximum 90 mg, with 10% of the dose given as a bolus and the remainder given by a 60-minute infusion) given within 3 hours after ischaemic stroke onset, significantly improves outcome. Imaging of the brain (CT scan or MRI) must be done prior to treatment with tPA
  27. 27. Management Specific treatment Endovascular therapy There are no RCTs comparing intra-arterial tPA with intravenous tPA, which is the presently accepted standard of care. The limited trials (intra-arterial route) available are often characterised by inadequate controls, no good outcome studies, and small sample sizes.
  28. 28. Management Specific treatment Early antiplatelet treatment after acute ischaemic stroke Aspirin started within 48 hours of ischaemic stroke is safe and effective, resulting in a modest net benefit with significantly fewer recurrent strokes. Aspirin was tested in large RCTs in acute (<48 hours) stroke, and a significant reduction was seen in death and dependency and recurrence of stroke (9 fewer deaths or non-fatal strokes per 1 000 in the first few weeks, and 13 fewer dead or dependent per 1 000 after some weeks’ or months’ follow-up).
  29. 29. Management Specific treatment Anticoagulation for acute ischaemic stroke Results of recent trials show that early administration of either heparin or low-molecular- weight heparin fail to show net benefit and are associated with an increased risk of bleeding complications.
