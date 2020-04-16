Tercer setmana 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Hola nens i nenes i famílie...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Com entrar a la plataforma ...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Entra a la plataforma "weer...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril 1. Torna a clicar al cercle...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Els embarbussaments Els emb...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Velocitat lectora Com va el...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Entra a la plataforma "weer...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril 6. Copia el título “Refrane...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril 1. Play a Kahoot game to re...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril 3. Practice the verb to be ...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Entra a la plataforma "weer...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Repassem les taules de mult...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Entra a la plataforma "weer...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril ET SONA? La primera activit...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril PASSATEMPS!
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril I suggest you to do a home-...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril I aquí us deixo les pàgines...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Club peques lectores CARLA ...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Tot nens MARIONA https://to...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Una mà de contes JOFRE http...
  1. 1. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Hola nens i nenes i famílies! Com esteu? Espero que molt bé. Us enviem les activitats que hem preparat l'equip de mestres de tercer curs per a que pugueu seguir treballant, repassant i aprenent diferents continguts de tercer curs. Recordeu d'anar-les fent poc a poc i correctament. Si els realitzeu ràpid i no estan fets correctament, no servirà de res. Quan tornem a l'escola, les repassarem totes. Heu de fer-les totes durant aquesta setmana. I recordeu de fer altres activitats: llegir, fer operacions, escriure al My Best Memories, memoritzar les taules, fer dictats, còpies, ... Ah! I recordeu que els deures els heu de fer VOSALTRES i no els pares i les mares. A ells només els hi podeu fer alguna petita consulta. Ells tenen moltes altres tasques a fer a casa. Pares i mares, necessito que els vostres fills i les vostres filles m'enviïn un correu electrònic per comprovar que han realitzat les activitats de les pàgines 5 i 6. Compto amb la vostra ajuda per a que els hi aneu recordant. En les activitats de la setmana passada, també m'havien d'enviar una activitat i pocs alumnes van contestar (pàgina 10). Gràcies anticipades per l'ajuda. Us envio una enorme abraçada. Juan TTeerrcceerr ccuurrss
  2. 2. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Com entrar a la plataforma "Weeras Teide" Escriu al google "weeras Teide", clica intro i entra al primer enllaç que aparegui. També pots escriure directament aquesta adreça a la barra del navegador: https://platformnext.weeras.com/ Apareixerà la següent finestra: Escriu l'usuari i la contrasenya següents:  Usuari: 3@lesarrels.cat  Contrasenya: alumne3 I després clica al llibre que necessitis. Clicant a aquest cercle blau, podràs accedir a totes les unitats.
  3. 3. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Entra a la plataforma "weeras Teide": 1. Clica a Llengua 3. 2. Ves a la unitat 4. 3. Clica a Lectura i comprensió lectora. 4. Llegeix la lectura titulada: Que despistat! 5. Un cop acabada la lectura, torna a clicar al cercle blau i ves a "activitats" i després a "Que despistat! ": 6. A la llibreta de català, posa la data del dia que fas l'activitat. 7. Copia el títol de la lectura (en boli vermell com sempre). 8. Copia les sis preguntes (en boli blau com sempre) i les sis respostes correctes (en llapis com sempre).
  4. 4. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril 1. Torna a clicar al cercle blau, ves a "activitats" i després a "L'accent". 2. A la llibreta de català, posa la data del dia que fas l'activitat. 3. Posa el títol de l'activitat (en boli vermell). 4. Escriu el nom de vuit animals que apareixen en les fotografies (en llapis). Escriu-los en dues columnes. Quan cliqueu a la paraula "repeteix", apareixen uns altres animals. Fixeu-vos que tots porten accent. Fes el mateix a l'activitat "Els noms comuns i els noms propis". Còpia les dues columnes i escriu cinc noms a cadascuna. Quan cliqueu a la paraula "repeteix", apareixen noves paraules (en llapis).
  5. 5. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Els embarbussaments Els embarbussaments són molt divertits escoltar-los, però també aprendre'ls i recitar- los. L'activitat que heu de fer és molt senzilla. Primer de tot busqueu un embarbussament a internet. El podeu buscar llarg o curt, fàcil o difícil, com vosaltres decidiu. Això sí, com més llarg i com més difícil sigui, millor nota aconseguireu. Un cop l'hagueu elegit, l'heu d'aprendre de memòria i recitar-lo. Els embarbussament s'han de recitar de memòria i dir-los súper ràpid. I llavors algun membre de la família us ha de filmar i m'ho heu d'enviar a l'adreça de correu per on ens comuniquem: alumnestercercurs@gmail.com Si voleu, també em podeu enviar algun clip on hagueu comès alguna errada, és a dir, el que s'anomena una presa falsa. Una presa falsa és un intent de filmació que no ha quedat bé però que ha quedat molt divertida. Un cop m'hagueu enviat els embarbussament, els ajuntarem tots, i... veurem com queda.
  6. 6. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Velocitat lectora Com va el treball de velocitat lectora? Llegiu tots els dies? I comproveu les paraules que llegiu en un minut? Doncs per a que pugueu practicar tots els dies, us deixo aquest enllaç: https://edu.bambuamerica.com/index.php?ps=34f359d54022bdba3aa3482640e6bd3a2 45aa8422f20e74cdf43bdad4cfb4abf395f36af25c1dc77637ea9692d Un cop hagueu clicat, us apareix una pràctica de velocitat lectora. És una lectura en castellà. Heu de clicar on posa Iniciar. I ràpidament heu de llegir el text que apareix. Quan hagueu acabat cliqueu on posa Terminé, i us apareixerà les paraules que heu llegit en un minut. Ho podeu fer tantes vegades com vulgueu durant la setmana. I us ho aneu apuntant en un paper. El divendres dia 17 o el dissabte dia 18, m'heu de dir quin és el màxim de paraules que heu arribat a llegir, i m'ho heu d'enviar a l'adreça electrònica que tenim: alumnestercercurs@gmail.com Quan m'escrigueu el correu electrònic, expliqueu-me com feu aquesta activitat, és a dir, si ho feu al matí, durant les tardes, quantes vegades al dia, qui us ajuda, quantes paraules vau fer el primer dia i quantes l'últim,... és a dir, tot el que vulgueu. Ah! podeu dir als pares i a les mares que ells també facin la prova a veure com els hi va.
  7. 7. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Entra a la plataforma "weeras Teide": LENGUA CASTELLANA 1. Entra en la unidad 6 “Poemas”. 2. Lee los tres poemas (Bruja, Duende y Fantasma) 3. Pon la fecha, el título de la unidad y el título “lectura”. 4. Copia el siguiente enunciado y contesta las preguntas: 1. Contesta estas preguntas sobre los poemas que acabas de leer. Bruja  ¿Qué significa “culantrillo”?  ¿Por qué llora la bruja a veces? Duende  ¿Cómo tiene las orejas el duende?  ¿Qué les gusta a los duendes? Fantasma  ¿Cuándo solía salir el fantasma?  ¿Por qué arrastraba una cadena? 5. Ve a la página “Los refranes” y léela.
  8. 8. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril 6. Copia el título “Refranes” en la libreta y también los dos recuadros verdes. Primero el de la teoría y después el ejemplo. Puedes hacer un dibujo si te apetece. 7. Entra en la actividad de los refranes y copia el enunciado. 8. Copia el inicio de cada refrán, pon puntos suspensivos y copia al lado el inicio de su significado. Mira el ejemplo: Refrán: Árbol que… Significado: Las mala conductas… Aquí tienes un ejemplo de cómo copiar en la libreta. Lunes, 13 de abril de 2020 UNIDAD 6 “POEMAS” LECTURA 1.Contesta estas preguntas sobre los poemas que acabas de leer. Bruja ¿Qué significa “culantrillo”? … REFRANES Un refrán es una expresión popular que enseña o aconseja algo. “A caballo regalado no le mires el dentado.” 2. Relaciona cada refrán con su significado. Árbol que… Las mala conductas…
  9. 9. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril 1. Play a Kahoot game to review the seasons and the weather! Write your name in the Nickname! https://kahoot.it/challenge/08174835?challenge-id=d1998971-2f8e-4499-a407- e8956b7f77a6_1586690654219 (or PIN 08174835) https://kahoot.it/challenge/05750788?challenge-id=d1998971-2f8e-4499-a407- e8956b7f77a6_1586690723117 PIN: 05750788 2. Listen and read this text. Listening: https://voca.ro/jVgcsIScDKd
  10. 10. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril 3. Practice the verb to be (I AM, YOU ARE, HE IS…). https://agendaweb.org/exercises/verbs/to-be-present-simple https://agendaweb.org/exercises/verbs/to-be/present-negative-1 4. Practice IT IS / IT ISN’T https://www.englishexercises.org/makeagame/viewgame.asp?id=8055 5. Copy and answer in your notebook. 6. What is your favourite season? Go to the CHAT and write to me! There is an example! https://padlet.com/escolalesarrelsmollerussa/tamp5zo54yc40feh
  11. 11. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Entra a la plataforma "weeras Teide": 1. Clica a Matemàtiques 3. 2. Ves a la unitat 4. 3. Clica al cercle blau i ves a "activitats" i després a "Restem desenes i unitats portant-ne". 4. A la llibreta de matemàtiques, posa la data del dia que fas l'activitat. 5. Posa el títol de l'activitat (en boli vermell). 6. Copia les onze restes que apareixen (en boli blau) i fes-les (en llapis). Pots fer-les en quatre columnes. Fes el mateix a l'activitat "Restem nombres de quatre xifres portant-ne". Pots fer-les una al costat de l'altra. I per acabar fes directament a l'ordinador, les activitats "Calcular és divertit 1", "Calcular és divertit 2" i "Calcular és divertit 3". Repeteix les operacions totes les vegades que vulguis.
  12. 12. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Repassem les taules de multiplicar La setmana passada vam dir que havíeu de practicar les taules de multiplicar fins a la del 7. I us vaig deixar un enllaç per a que poguéssiu practicar tot fent una cursa de cotxes. Aquesta setmana ens toca la taula del 8. Com que ja hem treballat del 8x0 fins al 8x7, només ens fa falta memoritzar-ne dues més: 8 x 8 = 64 8 x 9 = 72 Sabeu jugar al joc de l'oca? Sí, oi! Doncs per a que pugueu practicar i aprendre les taules de multiplicar tot jugant, cliqueu al següent enllaç: http://concurso.cnice.mec.es/cnice2006/material077/oca/portada_content.html Podeu jugar sols o dues persones. Així que ja podeu cridar al germà o a la germana, a la mare o al pare, i vinga... a jugar tots plegats. A veure qui pot guanyar al pare o a la mare!
  13. 13. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Entra a la plataforma "weeras Teide": 1. Clica a Ciències socials 3. 2. Ves a la unitat 2 "Planeta blau". 3. Clica al cercle blau i ves a "activitats" i després a "El cicle de l'aigua". 4. A la llibreta de medi, posa la data del dia que fas l'activitat. 5. Posa el títol de l'activitat (en boli vermell). 6. Còpia el dibuix del cicle de l'aigua (en llapis i ben pintat). Escriu els nombres de l'1 al 6 dins de cada cercle, tal com he fet jo. I ara, sota del dibuix, escriu novament els 6 nombres i al costat de cadascun, la frase corresponent. 1 1 6 1 2 1 3 1 4 1 1 5 1
  14. 14. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril ET SONA? La primera activitat que et proposo és d’acompanyar la música amb ritmes de negres, corxeres, semicorxeres i silencis. Només has d’agafar dos llapis que tinguis a mà i practica el ritme que et marquin. Clica damunt els vídeos seguint l’ordre. 1) 2) 4) Ara escriu les seqüències (els ritmes que apareixen el vídeo), són de quatre temps, aquest exercici potser t’ajudarà a identificar millor i seguir l’odre en què apareixen. 3) T’ho pots aprendre de memòria? Escolta la cançó i practica tu sol. Ah! Si t’animes, grava’t i envia el vídeo al correu de l’escola. http://ves.cat/es4M La segona activitat que et proposo t’hi has de fixar molt, es tracta d’una lectura rítmica amb ritmes que coneixes, tingues en compte que el tempo és força ràpid, has d’anar seguint i picant amb les mans les figures que hi apareixen, i... la música et sona?
  15. 15. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril PASSATEMPS!
  16. 16. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril I suggest you to do a home-made circuit (supported by an adult). You will need to film a video of you doing your circuit and send it by email. I give you some examples... 1. You can jump (feet together, hopping...) using different objects. 2. You can practice your balance too. Have you got chairs, pillows? 3. What about if you built a bridge with chairs and tables? Look at these pictures!
  17. 17. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril I aquí us deixo les pàgines web que heu recomanat els alumnes i les alumnes de 3r curs. Són totes molt interessants. Així que teniu tota la setmana per investigar i observar totes les pàgines d'internet i llegir les recomanacions dels vostres companys i companyes. MOLTÍSSIMES GRÀCIES A TOTS ELS QUE HEU COL·LABORAT! Pàgina web Qui la recomana? Adreça d'internet Per què la recomaneu? Museu del Prado NÚRIA https://www.museodelprado.es/r ecurso/plano-para-familias-del- museo-del-prado/1f46b69b-b8f1- 5611-e6d4-acf52dca5a33 Us recomano aquesta pàgina web perquè podreu gaudir de temps amb família. I podreu conèixer a diferents pintors i a la vegada haureu de buscar en un museu uns pintors camuflats. Edu365 NOEMÍ http://www.edu365.cat/primaria/catala/e ntrena/index.html https://www.tablasdemultiplicar.com/ http://www.edu365.cat/primaria/socials/ viurealscastells/index.htm http://www.gencat.cat/mediamb/joc_end oll/popup.htm http://www.petitaxarxa.cat/games_swf/xi lofongalactic/ http://bomomo.com/ http://www.gamedesign.jp/flash/tennis/t ennis.html La recomano perquè hi han moltes activitats per a nens d'infantil, primària, ESO, batxillerat i FP. Jugo, em diverteixo i aprenc. De Primària destaco aquests set enllaços: el primer és de català, el segon de matemàtiques, el tercer de medi social, el quart de medi natural, el cinquè de música, el sisè de visual i plàstica i el setè d'educació física.
  18. 18. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Club peques lectores CARLA http://www.clubpequeslectores.c om/2015/06/10-maneras- diferentes-divertidas-pintar.html Recomano aquesta pàgina perquè és molt divertida i he gaudit molt pintant. He pintat, a un mirall, l’Arc de Sant Martí i també he pintat unes pedres amb els meus pares. Pinterest TANIT https://www.pinterest.es/ M’agrada aquesta pàgina perquè si cliques a la lupa i fiques activitats "diy" (que vol dir do it yourself, és a dir, per fer-ho tu mateix) et surten moltíssimes idees per fer. Hi ha moltes manualitats interessants: com unes peulles d’animal fetes amb caixes de mocadors, uns cors de paper, una rosa de porexpan, una caseta de l’arbre feta de cartró, una llibreta de bastonets de fusta. I també molts jocs per fer i després passar una bona estona jugant: com el "¿Quién es quién?" amb fotos teves, una carrera de cucs de paper, el tres en ratlla amb taps de suro, un laberint de fusta i un munt de coses més... És molt divertit de fer i molt entretingut de buscar perquè pots passar molt bones estones anant d’una pàgina a l’altra amb mil idees diferents noves cada cop. Quan vegueu la imatge que us agrada cliqueu al damunt i et surt pas a pas com es fa. ESTEL http://www.tablasdemultiplicar.c om https://cienciasnaturales.didactal ia.net/ca http://www.krokotak.com Us recomano tres pàgines web: La primera és per repassar les taules de multiplicar, jugant a jocs molt divertits com: fer punteria, el memori, … En la segona pàgina hi ha jocs per aprendre i repassar els ossos i els músculs. I en la tercera, manualitats on podem trobar moltes idees per fer a casa.
  19. 19. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Tot nens MARIONA https://totnens.cat/ Aquesta web m’ha agradat molt perquè he trobat moltes coses interessants i em fan agafar ganes de fer-les. Estem mirant de fer-ne una, i després una altra, ... Paper Toy MARTÍ www.cubeecraft.com www.paper-toy.fr Recomano aquestes pàgines web perquè al meu pare i a mi ens agrada molt fer personatges de paper. El meu pare me n'està ensenyant i ja n'he fet un amb una mica d'ajuda del meu pare. Hi ha molts tipus de personatges com ara: autobusos, robots, personatges de pel·lícules, personatges de Marvel... de tot tipus. N'hi ha de més nivells, com més en facis, més aviat podràs pujar de nivell. Jo estic al primer nivell perquè n'estic aprenen encara. El meu personatge és un robot mot bonic de color verd i fàcil. Aquí podrem veure diferents CUBECRAFT. Com que és una pàgina web antiga, hi ha enllaços que no funcionen. Però podem veure els personatges. Necessitem: tisores o cúter (amb el cúter ens podem tallar). No necessitem pega perquè es fa amb pestanyes. Necessitem un adult. També en podem veure a PAPER-TOY. Aquí necessitem cola blanca o pega en tub. Necessitem un adult. El meu ninot de paper es pot trobar molt semblant a Paper-Toy.
  20. 20. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 al 19 d'abril Una mà de contes JOFRE https://www.ccma.cat/tv3/super 3/una-ma-de-contes/tots-els- contes/ Recomano aquesta web perquè expliquen i podem llegir molts contes interessants. El conte que més m’ha agradat és "El dibuix del rei". A més, tots els contes estan fets amb dibuixos, plastilina o amb figures de tangram i són molt divertits. Es poden escoltar contes amb anglès. També hi ha un taller de dibuix on podem crear el nostre conte amb diferents eines, pinzells, spray, tampons… L’únic que he trobat a faltar és la goma, però utilitzant la imaginació vam trobar que pintant amb el color blanc és com la goma!! Una vegada el tenim acabat, podem veure el procés del dibuix, tocant un petit triangle invertit que està situat a dalt a la dreta. Elesapiens DÍDAC https://www.elesapiens.com/ Jo he escollit aquesta pàgina perquè és de ciències i està en dos idiomes: en castellà i en anglès. Té molta informació sobre ciències que em sembla molt interessant com per exemple: roques i minerals, el Sistema Solar, plantes, nutrició i salut, la llum,...

