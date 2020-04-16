Tasques 4t

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 d’abril al 17 d’abril Estimats i estimade...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 d’abril al 17 d’abril EN BERNAT BARROER —...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 d’abril al 17 d’abril MATES NOVES En quin...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril Contesta aquestes p...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril Para hacer estas ac...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril Aquí et recordo l’e...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril 1. Watch these vide...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril There is/ there are...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril 1) Visualitza els s...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril Per acabar, escriu ...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril 1) Entra a la plata...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril 4) Quan arribeu a l...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril ET SONA? La primera...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril PASSATEMPS!
  1. 1. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 d’abril al 17 d’abril Estimats i estimades nens i nenes de 4t, Sóc la Sandra, com esteu??? Jo estic bé, trobant-vos molt a faltar. Me’n recordo tots els dies de vosaltres. Mireu si han passat ràpid les setmanes, que ja ha passat un mes des del dia que vam marxar de l’escola, però encara hem de continuar a casa, aprofitant el temps i intentant entretindre’ns fent activitats diverses. Us animo a que aquesta setmana feu les activitats que us hem preparat els i les mestres de quart, són activitats que les heu de fer a la llibreta i, fins i tot, algunes són per fer on-line. Necessitareu un ordinador, tablet o mòbil. A cada matèria trobareu explicat el que heu de fer. Sobretot, llegiu bé per entendre-ho bé. Esperem que estigueu tots molt bé, us enviem molta força i ànims, sabem que ara ja comença a ser difícil quedar-nos a casa, però podeu pensar en quines coses fareu quan puguem sortir i d’aquesta manera podreu mantenir l’alegria i la il·lusió. Us envio molts petons i una abraçada molt forta! Amb molta estima, Sandra.
  2. 2. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 d’abril al 17 d’abril EN BERNAT BARROER —Bernat! —li va etzibar la senyoreta Harpia—. Vine aquí! —I ara què? El Bernat es va aixecar a poc a poc i es va acostar arrossegant els peus a la taula de la professora, que estava tota enfeinada ratllant un exercici amb un bolígraf vermell brillant. —El Miquel té mal de coll —va dir la senyoreta Harpia. «Càsundena», va pensar en Bernat. Llàstima que no sigui la pesta negra en lloc d’un refredat! —Els seus pares volen que vagi rebent tots els deures, per tal de no quedar endarrerit mentre està malalt —va explicar la professora—. Ah! Si TOTS els pares fossin tan responsables! Fes el favor de donar aquest full d’exercicis de matemàtiques al teu pare, i que ell el faci arribar al del Miquel. Li va allargar un paper amb deu multiplicacions i un sobre gros. —D’acord —va dir el Bernat amb veu apagada. Ni tan sols imaginar-se el Miquel al llit, fent multiplicacions, no va poder aixecar-li la moral. Al cap de quatre dies ja tornaria a ser a l’escola. No se’n podria desempallegar mai. —Aquella nit, el Bernat va donar un cop d’ull als exercicis de matemàtiques del Miquel. Deu multiplicacions. «No n’hi ha prou», va pensar. «Per què s’ha d’estar al llit avorrit, sense fer altra cosa que mirar la tele, llegir còmics i menjar crispetes?». Aleshores va fer un somriure. Que volia deures, el Miquel? Doncs potser podria ajudar-lo una mica. «He, he», va pensar, seient davant de l’ordinador. DEURAS Escriu una radacsio parlan del que has fet abui. De 20 paginas. «Ha, ha, ha. Ara sí que tindrà feina!», va pensar el Bernat. «A veure, què més? Què més? Ja està!» Dóna deu mutius pels cuals mirar la tele és millor que llagir. CATALÀ Aquesta setmana haureu de llegir un fragment d’una lectura i contestar unes preguntes relacionades amb el text. Haureu de copiar les preguntes a la llibreta de català, posant la data i el títol: TASQUES SETMANA 4: EN BERNAT BARROER.
  3. 3. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 d’abril al 17 d’abril MATES NOVES En quins casos 2 + 2 = 5? Quan el dos és prou gran. Explica per què: 2 + 3 = 6 i 7 – 3 = 5 «És molt més divertit inventar-se els deures que no pas fer-los», va pensar el Bernat tot content. SIENSIA La gabetat: funciona? Deixa caure un ou d’una alsada de 30 mm sobre el cap del teu pare o de la teva mare. Apunta si es trenca. Deixa’n caure un altra d’una alsada de 60 mm sobre la catifa. Es trenca, aquest ou? Fes el mateix axpariment almenys 12 begades per tota la casa. «Això sí que són deures», va pensar el Bernat. Va imprimir els fulls d’exercicis, els va ficar dins el sobre juntament amb les multiplicacions de la senyoreta Harpia, el va tancar i el va donar al pare. —Els deures del Miquel —va dir—. La senyoreta Harpia m’ha demanat que te’ls donés perquè els facis arribar al pare del Miquel. —Ja me n’encarregaré, doncs —va respondre ell, guardant el sobre al seu maletí—. M’alegro de veure que comenceu a ser amics, tu i el Miquel. El pare tenia un aire tot seriós. —T’haig de donar una mala notícia, Bernat —li va dir l’endemà. —En Bernat va quedar de pedra. Per quin motiu el renyaria, ara? Ui, ui, ui, No es devia haver assabentat d’allò que havia fet a l’hora de dinar, oi? —Em sembla que en Miquel no tornarà més a la teva escola —va explicar—. Els seus pares l’han tret, per culpa d’unes mates noves i un experiment sobre la gravetat que li va sortir malament. —El Bernat va obrir una boca de pam. No li sortien les paraules. —Què...? —va fer esbalaït. —Un experiment sobre la gravetat? —va dir la mare—. Quina mena d’experiment? Estem en grups diferents de ciències —va aclarir ràpidament el Bernat. —Ah —va fer la mare. —Ah —va fer el pare. Francesca Simon: El Bernat Barroer i el futbol
  4. 4. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril Contesta aquestes preguntes: a) Com creus que va la relació entre en Bernat i en Miquel? b)Escriu en quines parts del conte observes que en Bernat nopot veure en Miquel: c) Estan gaire orientats els pares d'en Bernat de com van les relacions amb el seu company? Com ho notes? d) Què aconsegueix en Bernat amb el que fa? e) Penses que desitjava aquest final? Per què? Pensa i opina: Creus que les bromes d'en Bernat Barroer a en Miquel són innocents o tenen mala intenció?  Estàs d'acord amb les bromes que fa en Bernat Barroer? Per què?
  5. 5. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril Para hacer estas actividades tenéis que entrar en la página web de la semana pasada. Tenéis que poner en Google: TEIDE WEERAS y poned el usuario y la contraseña que os dimos la semana pasada. ACTIVIDADES LECTURA 1. Entra en la unidad 2 “Querida abuela”. 2. Lee las cartas y postales que aparecen. 3. Escribe la fecha, el título de la unidad y el título “Lectura”. 4. Entra en la actividad sobre la lectura y copia el enunciado. 1. Marca la respuesta o respuestas correctas. 5. Ve copiando las preguntas y respuestas que van saliendo en la actividad. ACTIVIDADES LOCUCIONES 5. Ve a la página de las locuciones y lee las dos páginas. 6. Copia el título, la teoría y el ejemplo. (Haz un dibujo si te apetece) 7. Entra en la actividad de las locuciones y copia el enunciado. 8. Copia las locuciones que aparecen y su significado. Sigue el ejemplo: Llorar a lágrima viva: llorar desconsoladamente.
  6. 6. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril Aquí et recordo l’estructura de la carta. _________________, (SALUTACIÓ) _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________ _________________, (COMIAT) _____________________ (NOM) ___________________________________ (POST DATA) (COS) Escriu una carta a un/a amic/ga o familiar explicant-li la situació en que ens trobem a causa del COVID-19 (tancament d’escoles, botigues, restaurants…prohibició de sortir al carrer...)
  7. 7. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril 1. Watch these videos about the house and the objects inside https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9intHqlzhc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGw2aFLry0s&t=46s 2. Let’s check your memory! https://www.englishexercises.org/makeagame/viewgame.asp?id=20 3. Play the Kahoot games! Remember to write your name in the Nickname!
  8. 8. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril There is/ there are: https://kahoot.it/challenge/02494178?challenge-id=d1998971-2f8e-4499-a407- e8956b7f77a6_1586685171591 (or use PIN 02494178) More practice: https://kahoot.it/challenge/06044394?challenge-id=d1998971-2f8e-4499-a407- e8956b7f77a6_1586686188899 (or use PIN 06044394) More challenging!!! https://kahoot.it/challenge/0301659?challenge-id=d1998971-2f8e-4499-a407- e8956b7f77a6_1586686309083 PIN: 0301659 4. Test yourself! Simple sentences: https://agendaweb.org/exercises/grammar/there-is-there-are/index.html How about questions??? https://www.superprof.es/apuntes/idiomas/ingles/gramatica-inglesa/verbs/exercises- there-is-are-simple-present-ii.html 5. Go to this link and write! https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGI-QUrXZ-gyO3rZS_Do- oXYk_pBecUDxNVXr5Xmihfg_eAA/viewform?usp=sf_link
  9. 9. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril 1) Visualitza els següents vídeos, clica a la imatge i s’obriran: 2) Llegeix la següent teoria i copia-la a la teva llibreta: Aquesta setmana aprendrem els NOMBRES ROMANS. Els podem trobar a la nostra vida quotidiana i s’utilitzen en molts àmbits. Primer haureu de veure uns vídeos, llegir la teoria i finalment, fer alguns exercicis a la vostra llibreta de matemàtiques, posant la data i el títol: ELS NOMBRES ROMANS. A l’Antiga Roma, els nombres s’escrivien amb lletres majúscules.
  10. 10. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril Per acabar, escriu la teva data de naixement en nombres romans: Exemple: 23 – 10 – 2010 XXIII – X – MMX DIA MES ANY PÀGINES WEB PER PRACTICAR https://clic.xtec.cat/projects/romans2/jclic.js/index.html En aquesta pàgina heu de buscar els jocs de 4t de primària: https://www.mundoprimaria.com/juegos-educativos/juegos-matematicas/numeros- romanos
  11. 11. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril 1) Entra a la plataforma TEIDE WEERAS, i fes clic a. CIÈNCIES DE LA NATURALESA 4: 2) Fes clic a la unitat “DE CAP A PEUS”. 3) Llegeix tots els apartats del quadre: ENTREM-HI A FONS. Clicant la fletxa de la dreta podreu anar passant les pàgines. Aquesta setmana haureu d’entrar a la plataforma TEIDE WEERAS i haureu de fer les activitats que us explicaré seguidament. Recordeu que per entrar heu d’anar a GOOGLE i escriure: TEIDE WEERAS i posar el següent usuari i contrasenya: USUARI: 4@lesarrels.cat CONTRASENYA: alumne4
  12. 12. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril 4) Quan arribeu a la següent pàgina de la imatge cliqueu on us indico amb la fletxa: 5) Us sortirà la següent imatge, llavors feu clic a “6 activitats”: 6) Seguidament, a la llibreta de Medi poseu la data i el títol: DE CAP A PEUS i heu de fer les activitats dels apartats següents: ELS CINC SENTITS: Heu de classificar les paraules segons al sentit que pertanyen. Hi ha tres activitats. Heu de copiar els enunciats i classificar les paraules a la vostra llibreta. MENGEM: Hi ha 3 activitats, copieu els enunciats i completeu les frases a la llibreta. Per passar d’una activitat a l’altra heu de completar-les primer a l’ordinador, tablet o mòbil.
  13. 13. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril ET SONA? La primera activitat que et proposo és d’acompanyar la música amb ritmes de negres, corxeres, semicorxeres i silencis. Només has d’agafar dos llapis que tinguis a mà i practica el ritme que et marquin. Clica damunt els vídeos seguint l’ordre. 1) 2) 3) Ara escriu les seqüències (els ritmes que apareixen el vídeo), són de quatre temps, aquest exercici potser t’ajudarà a identificar millor i seguir l’odre en què apareixen. 4) T’ho pots aprendre de memòria? Escolta la cançó i practica tu sol. Ah! Si t’animes, grava’t i envia el vídeo al correu de l’escola. http://ves.cat/es4M La segona activitat que et proposo t’hi has de fixar molt, es tracta d’una lectura rítmica amb ritmes que coneixes, tingues en compte que el tempo és força ràpid, has d’anar seguint i picant amb les mans les figures que hi apareixen, i... la música et sona?
  14. 14. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Setmana del 13 de març al 17 d’abril PASSATEMPS!

