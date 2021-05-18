Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
0 PLA DE COMUNICACIÓ DIGITAL Escola Àngel Serafí i Casanovas JUNY 2019( MODIFICACIÓ 20-21 ) C/Sant Ot s/n 25560 Sort C5005...
1 ÍNDEX 1.- Qui som ? .......................................................................................................
_____________________________________________________________________________ ___Pla de comunicació digital 2018-2019( mod...
_____________________________________________________________________________ ___Pla de comunicació digital 2018-2019( mod...
4 QUÈ ? ( missatge ) QUI ?( emisor responsable ) PER A QUI ? COM ? QUAN ? REGISTRE RELATIU A LES FAMÍLIES Reunió general d...
________________________________________________________________________________Pla de comunicació digital 2018-2019( modi...
________________________________________________________________________________Pla de comunicació digital 2018-2019( modi...
________________________________________________________________________________Pla de comunicació digital 2018-2019( modi...
________________________________________________________________________________Pla de comunicació digital 2018-2019( modi...
0 4.- Quins canals es fan servir https://agora.xtec.cat/ceip-angel-serafi-casanovas/ C5505144@xtec.cat Wapsap intern de l’...
________________________________________________________________________________Pla de comunicació digital 2018-2019( modi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
30 views
May. 18, 2021

Pla de comunicac io

pla de comunicació escola modificat

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pla de comunicac io

  1. 1. 0 PLA DE COMUNICACIÓ DIGITAL Escola Àngel Serafí i Casanovas JUNY 2019( MODIFICACIÓ 20-21 ) C/Sant Ot s/n 25560 Sort C5005144@xtec.cat
  2. 2. 1 ÍNDEX 1.- Qui som ? ................................................................................................................................ 2 2.- Què volem comunicar ? ........................................................................................................... 2 3.- Com ho farem ?........................................................................................................................ 3 4.- Quins canals es fan servir......................................................................................................... 0
  3. 3. _____________________________________________________________________________ ___Pla de comunicació digital 2018-2019( modificada ) 2 1.- Qui som ? L’escola Àngel Serafí Casanovas se situa a la capital de comarca sent l’única escola del poble que acull els infants de tot els municipis agregats a Sort. Compta amb un total de 288 alumnes d’educació infantil i primària, provinents majoritàriament del país, comptant amb un percentatge molt baix d’immigració. La nostra escola persegueix espais de diàleg i participació oberts a la multiplicitat de canals i llenguatges, i a la democratització de la informació, tal i com es veu reflectit en el caràcter propi del nostre PEC. Perseguim un pla de comunicació seguint un model participatiu i comunicatiu, on totes les aportacions són benvingudes, tenint cabuda i portant-nos a la reflexió per una millora de la qualitat de l’ensenyament. 2.- Què volem comunicar ? Des de l’equip directiu de l’escola, es vetlla per a que tota la informació referent a l’escola, arribi a tots els membres de la comunitat educativa i fins i tot a aquells que en volen ser sabedors. Aquesta informació és clau per al bon funcionament del centre, tant pel que fa a la comunicació interna de l’escola : la que s’ha de transmetre als professorat, personal del PAS, alumnat i famílies que utilitzen el serveis escolar, com al diferent personal que presta els serveis al centre, com pel que fa a la comunicació externa : la que s’ha de transmetre a la resta de persones no incloses en l’altre apartat. Tota la informació que es pretén difondre fa referència a: 1.- l’àmbit institucional com l’objectiu del centre, l’ideari, la informació del que s’està fent, l’organigrama, l’especificació nominal dels professionals del centre i les seves funcions, la ubicació, les instal·lacions i recursos, informacions generals dels projectes que es realitzen, els serveis. .. 2.- l’àmbit de gestió econòmica on es fa arribar la informació referent als pressupostos, d’ingressos i despeses i el desglossament de les ajudes i subvencions. 3.- l’àmbit relacional on s’informa de la relació entre el centre amb la comunitat educativa i el seu entorn social. 4.- l’àmbit acadèmic on es veurà reflexat el treball que es va realitzant a l’escola. Els docents que integren la nostra comunitat educativa volen compartir les diferents experiències, activitats i vivències que potencien l’aprenentatge dels infants.
  4. 4. _____________________________________________________________________________ ___Pla de comunicació digital 2018-2019( modificada ) 3 3.- Com ho farem ? En aquesta graella es recull tota la informació necessària a la comunicació ( Què?, Qui ?, Per a qui?, Com ?, Quan ? i el registre que s’utilitzà ) sent una eina molt clara i entenedora per a tots els que formem part .
  5. 5. 4 QUÈ ? ( missatge ) QUI ?( emisor responsable ) PER A QUI ? COM ? QUAN ? REGISTRE RELATIU A LES FAMÍLIES Reunió general d’inici de curs. Equip directiu i docent Famíles Reunió presencial /telemàtica Setembre Es publica la presentació al web del centre. Reunió d’inici d’etapa Equip docent Famílies Reunió presencial / telemàtica Juny Es publica la presentació al web del centre. Reunió general de cada nivell Tutors/es més algun especialista Famílies Reunió presencial / telemàtica Octubre Es publica la presentació al web del centre. Reunió de nivell de tancament de curs Tutors/es Famílies Reunió presencial / telemàtica Juny Acollida al centre de famílies nouvingudes Cap d’estudis Famílies nouvingudes Reunió donant informació / telemàtica Durant tot el curs Tutories amb les famílies ( P-3 ) i sempre que sigui necessari. Tutors/es Famílies Reunió presencial / telemàtica 1r. 2n.3r. trimestre Registrat a la carpeta de l’alumne/a. Tutories amb les famílies de p-4 fins a 6è. I sempre que sigui necessari. Tutors/es Famílies Reunió presencial / telemàtic. 2n.3r. trimestre Registrat a la carpeta de l’alumne/a. Valoració de les festes o activitats Equip directiu famílies Enquesta, bústia de suggeriments. Durant tot el curs Correu e. I/o wapsap Fotos, activitats Tutors i equip directiu Famílies i comunitat educativa Publicacions vàries Durant tot el curs Correu e., wapsap unidireccional, instagram, web Seguiment aprenentatge alumnat Tutors/es Famílies Butlletí de notes !r-2n-3r trimestre 2n-3r timestre (infantil) Comunicat APP
  6. 6. ________________________________________________________________________________Pla de comunicació digital 2018-2019( modificada ) 5 1r-informe avaluació diagnòstica 6è- informe competències bàsiques Sortides Tutors Famílies Comunicat/Autorització/ APP / pagament Durant el curs Correu electrònic / APP Comissions conjuntes amb famílies Coordinador de la comissió Famílies comunicat Durant tot el curs Wapsap de comissions. Comunicats de centre/ o de curs E.D./ tutors Famílies APP escola Durant tot el curs Base de dades APP MESTRES Horaris del professorat d’atenció a les famílies Coordinadora TAC Mestres i comunitat educativa Publicació Setembre Web de l’escola. Informacions vàries de centre. Equip Directiu Comunitat educativa Publicacions informatives ( díptics, tríptics, cartells, news letters ...) Durant tot el curs Correu e., wapsap unidireccional, instagram, web Acollida mestres Cap d’estudis Mestres Reunió Durant el curs Informació relativa al funcionament d’escola. Equip Directius Mestres Reunions de cicle, intercicle, claustre, equips docents Durant tot el curs Correu electrònic. Guàrdies /substitucions Cap d’estudis mestres Graella informativa Durant tot el curs Wapsap de claustre Acollida mestres Cap d’estudis Mestres Reunió Durant el curs Informació relativa al funcionament d’escola. Equip Directius Mestres Reunions de cicle, intercicle, claustre, equips docents Durant tot el curs Correu electrònic. Incidències de manteniment Coordinadora pedagògica Mestres Paper informatiu Durant tot el curs Incidències en el Equip directiu mestres llistat Durant tot el curs wapsap de claustre
  7. 7. ________________________________________________________________________________Pla de comunicació digital 2018-2019( modificada ) 6 transport escolar Alteració d’algunes activitats, reunions Equip directiu mestres comunicat Durant tot el curs wapsap de claustre Valoració de festes i/o activitats Equip directiu Mestres esquesta Durant tot el curs Wapsap/mail Informacions de les diferents comissions i /o cicles Coordinadors Mestres comunicats Durant tot el curs Wapsap cicle i / o comissions, mail/drive ALUMNES Activitats per als alumnes tutors Alumnes Comunicat Durant tot el curs Agenda, nota impresa/ Recursos a treballar Tutors/especialistes Alumnes Web /EVA Durant tot el curs Web de centre. Informacions diverses Mestres Comunitat educativa Cartells / Informacions APP Durant tot el curs Estaló anuncis, passadís.
  8. 8. ________________________________________________________________________________Pla de comunicació digital 2018-2019( modificada ) 7 QUÈ ? missatge QUI ?( emisor responsable ) PER A QUI ? COM ? QUAN ? REGISTRE ALTRES AGENTS Reunions de coordinació amb ajuntament Equip directiu Ajuntament Reunió mensualment Acta de la reunió Reunions de coordinació amb CRP Equip directiu Directora del servei Reunió mensualment Acta de la reunió Reunions de coordinació amb personal de neteja Coordinadora pedagògica i cap estudis Membres de neteja del centre Reunió mensualment Acta de la reunió Reunions de coordinació amb personal del PAS Equip directiu Secretària del centre Reunió mensualment Acta de la reunió Reunions de coordinació amb consell esportiu Directora i coordinadora esportiva. Equip del consell esportiu Reunió trimestral Acta de la reunió Reunions de coordinació amb Consell Comarcal Equip directiu Gerent del consell Reunió Anual Acta de la reunió Reunions de coordinació amb empresa que gestiona el servei de menjador. Equip directiu Coordinadora i supervisora del servei de menjador Reunió mensualment Acta de la reunió Informació general del centre Directora A tots els interessats Comunicats, informes Durant tot el curs web Informació preinscripció i matricula. Directora / coordinadora TAC A tots els interessats Comunicats, informes Durant tot el curs web
  9. 9. ________________________________________________________________________________Pla de comunicació digital 2018-2019( modificada ) 8 Noticies pròpies Directora A tots els interessats Comunicats, informes Durant tot el curs Web/insta/APP Avisos puntuals Equip directiu A tots els interessats Comunicats, informes Durant tot el curs Web/insta/APP Informació referent a l’escola Equip directiu A tots els interessats Cartells, web, videos Durant tot el curs Web, youtube / insta/aPP Coordinació primària i secundària Cap d’estudis i tutors de 6è Mestres de ssecundària reunió Maig/juny Acta de la reunió Diversos Equip directiu Inspecció/Serveis territorials Reunions, correus, aplicatius Durant tot el curs
  10. 10. 0 4.- Quins canals es fan servir https://agora.xtec.cat/ceip-angel-serafi-casanovas/ C5505144@xtec.cat Wapsap intern de l’escola. GOOGLE FORMS ENTORN VIRTUAL D’APRENENTATGE CARTELLS/INFOGRAFIES
  11. 11. ________________________________________________________________________________Pla de comunicació digital 2018-2019( modificada ) 1 APP ESCOLA XARXES SOCIALS

×