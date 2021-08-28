Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 GEOGRAFI STPMPENGGAL 1 : SOALAN942/1 2013– 2020 SOALAN STRUKTUR TAHUN BAHAGIAN A : SOALAN STRUKTUR ( FIZIKAL) BAHAGIAN B...
2 2014 1(a) Huraikan dua punca tenaga endogenic. [4m] 4(a) Berikan 3 faktor pertumbuhan penduduk. [3m] 2013U (b) Nyatakan ...
3 GEOGRAFI STPM SEMESTER 1 : SOALAN 942/1 2013 – 2020 SOALAN ESEI TAHUN BAHAGIAN A : SOALAN ESEI ( FIZIKAL) BAHAGIAN B : S...
4 1TAHU N BAHAGIAN A : SOALAN ESEI ( FIZIKAL) BAHAGIAN B : SOALAN ESEI ( MANUSIA ) 2018 2(a) Jelaskan kesan pergerakan bum...
5 TAHUN BAHAGIAN A : SOALAN ESEI ( FIZIKAL) BAHAGIAN B : SOALAN ESEI ( MANUSIA ) 2015 2(a) Mengapakah berlaku perbezaan pe...
6 Rajah untuk SOALAN5(a) 2016 Rajah untuk SOALAN2(a) 2014 RodzliGCGB18 Kadar kelahiran Kadar kematian Kadar pertumbuhanpen...
Analisis soalan stpm geo p1 2013 2019

  1. 1. 1 GEOGRAFI STPMPENGGAL 1 : SOALAN942/1 2013– 2020 SOALAN STRUKTUR TAHUN BAHAGIAN A : SOALAN STRUKTUR ( FIZIKAL) BAHAGIAN B : SOALAN STRUKTUR ( MANUSIA ) 2020 1(a) Takrifkan konsep tenaga [2m] 4(a) Nyatakan tiga ciri demografi bagi sesebuah negara. [3m] 2019U (b) Bagaimanakah tenaga haba dipindahkan dari matahark ke permukaan bumi? [3m] (b) “Faktor kemajuan teknologi perubatan dan kesihatan moden menyumbang (c) Terangkan pengaruh tenaga eksogenik terhadap sistem berikut: [3m] kewujudan penduduk menua di sesebuah negara”. Jelaskan penyataan (i)Sistem biosfera Ini. [6m] (ii)Sistem atmosfera [4m] (c ) Jelaskan tiga kesan negatif kewujudan penduduk menua yang tinggi (d) Jelaskan tiga kesan negatif lebihan tenaga endogenic terhadap litosfera. [6m] Di sesebuah negara. [6m] 2019 1(a) Berdasarkan sistem fizikal bumi; 4(a) Apakah yang dimaksudkan dengan transformasi desa? [3m] 2018U (i) Berikan tiga komponan persekitaran fizikal bumi [3m] (b) Jelaskan tiga kepentingan transformasi desa di sesebuah kawasan. [6m] (ii) Jelaskan salingkaitan antara komponan tersebut [3m] ( c) Jelaskan tiga pendekatan pembangunan wilayah dalam strategi ( b) Jelaskan tiga bukti bumi sebagai satu planet berbentuk sfera. [6m] Pembangunan desa di Malaysia. [6m] (c) Bagaimanakah putaran bumi menghasilkanpembiasan angina lazim ? [3m] TAHUN BAHAGIAN A : SOALAN STRUKTUR ( FIZIKAL) BAHAGIAN B : SOALAN STRUKTUR ( MANUSIA ) 2018 1(a) Jelaskan tiga faktor yang menyebabkan bentuk gunung berapi berbeza. [6m] 4(a) Nyatakan tiga petunjuk kualiti penduduk sesebuah negara. [3m] 2017U (b) Huraikan bagaimana aktiviti gunung berapi boleh menjejaskan kesihatan (b) Huraikan tiga langkah bagi meningkatkan kualiti penduduk sesebuah [6m] Penduduk sekitar? [3m] Negara. ( c) Mengapakah kawasan gunung berapi masih menjadi tumpuan penduduk? [6m] (c ) Jelaskan tiga aktiviti manusia dalam mengubah landskap budaya. [6m] 2017 1(a) Apakah yang dimaaksudkan dengan tenaga ? [3m] 4(a) Apakah yang dimaksudkan dengan proses pembandaran [3m] 2016U (b) Jelaskan perbezaan antara tenaga eksogenik dengan tenaga endogenik (b) Bagaimanakah proses pembandaran mewujudkan golongan menengah [6m] dari dua aspek berikut [4m] di Bandar? i)Punca tenaga (c ) Huraikan 3 faktor yang mempengaruhi proses pembandaran di Malaysia [6m] ii)bentuk muka bumi yang terbentuk pada masa ini. (c) Huraikan peranan bahang suria terhadap proses fizikal beriku: [4m] i)Kitaran hidrologi ii)Sistem Atmosfera 2016 1(a) Jelaskan dua faktor yang menyebabkan sungai di bhg hilir berliku-liku [4m] 4(a) Nyatakan 3 jenis aliran migrasi dalaman [3m] 2015U (b) Huraikan bagaimana proses pembentukan tasik ladam [5m] (b) Huraikan 3 pola migrasi dalaman di Malaysia pada masa ini [6m] ( c) Jelaskan tiga aktiviti ekonomi yang sesuai dikawasan tasik ladam [6m] ( c) Jelaskan bagaimana faktor ekonomi mempengaruhi kemasukan warga [6m] [4m] asing ke Malaysia. 2017 1(a) Apakah yang dimaaksudkan dengan tenaga ? [3m] 4(a) Apakah yang dimaksudkan dengan proses pembandaran [3m] 2016U (b) Jelaskan perbezaan antara tenaga eksogenik dengan tenaga endogenik (b) Bagaimanakah proses pembandaran mewujudkan golongan menengah [6m] dari dua aspek berikut [4m] di Bandar? i)Punca tenaga (c ) Huraikan 3 faktor yang mempengaruhi proses pembandaran di Malaysia [6m] ii)bentuk muka bumi yang terbentuk pada masa ini. (c) Huraikan peranan bahang suria terhadap proses fizikal beriku: [4m] i)Kitaran hidrologi ii)Sistem Atmosfera 2015 2014U 1(a) (b) Apakah yang dimakudkan dengan sistem? Jelaskan perbezaan antara sistem tertutup dengan sistem terbuka [3m] 4(a) Nyatakan 3 indikator yang menggambarkan sesebuah desa telah mengalami transformasi. [3m] (c) Jelaskan bagaimana tenaga surua mempengaruhi proses luluhawa kimia. [4m] (b) Jelaskan 3 faktor yang mempengaruhi perubahan sesebuah desa kepada Bandar. [6m] (d) Bagaimanakah tenaga suria yang berbeza mempengaruhi aktiviti pelancongan? [4m] (c) Jelaskan tiga bukti yang menunjukkan wujudnya saling hubungan antara kawasan desa dengan Bandar. [6m]
  2. 2. 2 2014 1(a) Huraikan dua punca tenaga endogenic. [4m] 4(a) Berikan 3 faktor pertumbuhan penduduk. [3m] 2013U (b) Nyatakan 3 proses yang berpunca daripada tenaga endogenik. [3m] (b) Bagaimanakah kemajuan teknologi perubatan dan kesihatan [6m] (c) Huraikan dua proses dalam sistem geomorfologi. mempengaruhi kadar pertumbuhan penduduk? (d) Jelaskan bagaimana aktiviti berikut mengganggu keseimbangan sistem [4m] ( c) Huraikan tiga kresan negative akibat pertumbuhan penduduk yang pesat [6m] Geomorfologi: a) Pertanian tidak mengikut kontur b) Pancutan air dalam kegiatan perlombongan [4m] Dalam sesebuah negara. TAHUN BAHAGIAN A : SOALAN STRUKTUR ( FIZIKAL) BAHAGIAN B : SOALAN STRUKTUR ( MANUSIA ) 2013 1(a) Terangkan konsep “aphelion” dan “sostis” [4m] 4(a) Dengan merujuk kepada Malaysia, terangkan maksud bandar. [3m] (b) Jelaskan dua cara tenaga suria dipindahkan dari matahari ke bumi. [4m] (b) Jelaskan dua kesan positif saling bergantung desa-bandar. [4m] (c) Jelaskan kaedah tenaga suria dan tenaga geoterma dijanakan. [4m] (c) “Proses pembandaran yang pesat turut menimbulkan kesan negatif kepada persekitaran fizikal, khususnya pulau haba”. Jelaskan pernyataan ini. [4m] (d) Terangkan peranan tenaga suria dalam IKS (Industri Kecil Sederhana) di Malaysia [3m] (d) “Langkah bukan perundanganjuga penting untuk mengatasi masalah pencemaran alam sekitar fizikal di sesebuah Bandar”.Jelaskan pernyataan ini. [4m]
  3. 3. 3 GEOGRAFI STPM SEMESTER 1 : SOALAN 942/1 2013 – 2020 SOALAN ESEI TAHUN BAHAGIAN A : SOALAN ESEI ( FIZIKAL) BAHAGIAN B : SOALAN ESEI ( MANUSIA ) 2020 2(a) Bincangkan enam pengaruh solstis musim sejuk terhadap manusia di 5(a) Jelaskan enam faktor yang mempengaruhi kepadatan penduduk di Malaysia 2019U kawasan sejuk sederhana. [13m] (b) Bincangkan enam kesan negatif kepadatan penduduk yang tinggi [12m] (b) Huraikan bagaimana proses geomorfologi dipengaruhi oleh tenaga suria. [12m] terhadap sosioekonomi penduduk di sesebuah kawasan. [13m] 3(ai) Jelaskan empat proses geomorfologi yang berlaku di permukaan bumi 6(a) Bincangkan enam strategi yang telah diambil dalam membangunkan hasil daripada proses endogenetik. [08m] kawasan desa di Malaysia. [13m] (aii) Huraikan tiga bentuk muka bumi yang terhasil daripada proses endogenetik [06m] (b) Jelaskan enam kesan positif pembangunan desa di Malaysia. [12m] (aiii) Bincangkan lima kepentingan bentuk muka bumi yang terhasil akibat proses endogenetik terhadap aktiviti manusia. [11m] ATAU 3(bi) Sejauhmanakah proses luluhawa fizikal di kawasan tropika lembab giat berlaku disebabkan oleh aktiviti manusia. [13m] (bii) Jelaskan enam kepentingan hasil luluhawa kepada aktiviti manusia. 2019 2(a) Kenalpasti empat elemen cuaca dan huraikan bagaimana bahangan suria [12m] 5(a) Jelaskan enam faktor yang mempengaruhi taburan penduduk sesebuah 2018U mempengaruhi elemen cuaca tersebut. negara. [12m] (b) Bincangkan enam peranan bahagan suria terhadap hidupan di bumi [13m] (b) Bincangkan enam langkah bagi mengatasi ketidakseimbangan taburan Penduduk di Malaysia. [13m] 3(ai) Jelaskan enam faktor yang mempengaruhi pergerakan jisim cepat. [12m] (aii) Bincangkan enam kesan pergerakan jisim cepat terhadap aktiviti manusia 6(a) Bezakan empat peranan bandar kecil dengan bandar besar dalam konteks [12m] di kawasan bandar. [13m] pembangunan di Malaysia. ATAU (b) Bincangkan enam kesan pembandaran terhadap alam sekitar fizikal. [13m] 3(bi) Jelaskan kepentingan pelbagai jenis batuan kepada manusia [12m] (bii) Bincangkan enam kesan eksploitasi batuan kepada alam sekitar fizikal [13m] 2019 2(a) Sejauhmanakah proses geomorfologi di permukaan bumi dipengaruhi oleh 5. Jadual di bawah menunjukkan taburan penduduk Malaysia mengikut strata 2018U Bahangan suria? [13m] Dari tahun 1970 hingga 2010 ( juta orang) (b) Huraikan kesan penerimaan bahangan suria yang rendah semasa musim Kws/Tahun 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 Sejuk terhadap aktiviti manusia. [12m] Bandar 2.96 4.4.9 9.38 14.43 17.91 Luar bandar 7.48 8.65 9.00 8.8.4 10.34 2018 2(a) Jelaskan kesan pergerakan bumi dalam sistem suria [13m] 5(a) Bincangkan kepentingan sumber alam terhadap alam sekitar manusia. [13m] 2017U (b) Jelaskan bagaimana kejadian empat musim mempengaruhi aktiviti manusia. [12m] (b) Huraikan langkah yang sesuai bagi menjamin kelestarian sumber hutan. [12m] 3(ai) Sejauhmanakah aktiviti manusia mempengaruhi pergerakan jisim di 6(a) Jelaskan perubahan yang berlaku hasil pemodenan sosioekonomi desa. [12m] Kawasan tropika lembab. [13m] (b) Jelaskan proses saling kebergantungan desa-bandar di Malaysia. [13] (aii) Huraikan kesan pergerakan jisim terhadap alam sekitar. [12m] ATAU 3(bi) Huraikan faktor fizikal yang menyebabkan tenaga sungai berkurangan. [12m] (bii) Bincangkan langkah bagi mengatasi masalah pemendapan sungai di Malaysia. [13m] 2017 2(a) Sejauhmanakah proses geomorfologi di permukaan bumi dipengaruhi oleh 5. Jadual di bawah menunjukkan taburan penduduk Malaysia mengikut strata 2016U Bahangan suria? [13m] Dari tahun 1970 hingga 2010 ( juta orang) (b) Huraikan kesan penerimaan bahangan suria yang rendah semasa musim Kws/Tahun 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 Sejuk terhadap aktiviti manusia. [12m] Bandar 2.96 4.4.9 9.38 14.43 17.91 Luar bandar 7.48 8.65 9.00 8.8.4 10.34
  4. 4. 4 1TAHU N BAHAGIAN A : SOALAN ESEI ( FIZIKAL) BAHAGIAN B : SOALAN ESEI ( MANUSIA ) 2018 2(a) Jelaskan kesan pergerakan bumi dalam sistem suria [13m] 5(a) Bincangkan kepentingan sumber alam terhadap alam sekitar manusia. [13m] 2017U (b) Jelaskan bagaimana kejadian empat musim mempengaruhi aktiviti manusia. [12m] (b) Huraikan langkah yang sesuai bagi menjamin kelestarian sumber hutan. [12m] 3(ai) Sejauhmanakah aktiviti manusia mempengaruhi pergerakan jisim di 6(a) Jelaskan perubahan yang berlaku hasil pemodenan sosioekonomi desa. [12m] Kawasan tropika lembab. [13m] (b) Jelaskan proses saling kebergantungan desa-bandar di Malaysia. [13] (aii) Huraikan kesan pergerakan jisim terhadap alam sekitar. [12m] ATAU 3(bi) Huraikan faktor fizikal yang menyebabkan tenaga sungai berkurangan. [12m] (bii) Bincangkan langkah bagi mengatasi masalah pemendapan sungai di Malaysia. [13m] 2017 2(a) Sejauhmanakah proses geomorfologi di permukaan bumi dipengaruhi oleh 5. Jadual di bawah menunjukkan taburan penduduk Malaysia mengikut strata 2016U Bahangan suria? [13m] Dari tahun 1970 hingga 2010 ( juta orang) (b) Huraikan kesan penerimaan bahangan suria yang rendah semasa musim Kws/Tahun 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 Sejuk terhadap aktiviti manusia. [12m] Bandar 2.96 4.4.9 9.38 14.43 17.91 Luar bandar 7.48 8.65 9.00 8.8.4 10.34 3(ai) Jelaskan faktor yang mempengaruhi proses luluhawa di sesebuah kawasan [12] [12m] (aii) Bincangkan kesan luluhawa terhadap aktiviti manusia [13] a) Berdasarkan jadual di atas; ATAU (i) Hitung peratus penduduk Bandar dan peratus penduduk luar Bandar dari (bi) Jelaskan faktor yang mempengaruhi hakisan pantai [12] Tahun 1970 hingga tahun 2010. [5m] (bii) Bincangkan langkah yang boleh dilaksanakan bagi mengurangkan masalah [13] (ii) Lukis graf yang sesuai bagi menunjukkan peratus penduduk Bandar dan Hakisan pantai. Luar Bandar di Malaysia dari tahun 1970 hingga 2010. [7m] b) Bincangkan kesan pertambahan penduduk Bandar yang pesat terhadap Sosioekonomi penduduk kawasan Bandar. [13m] 6(a) Huraikan ciri Bandar raya global [12m] (b) Bincangkan kesan Bandar raya global terhadap sesebuah negara. [13m] 2016 2(a) Jelaskan jenis-jenis tenaga dalam sistem bumi [10m] 5 ( Rujuk rajah Model Peralihan Demografi Penduduk ) 2015U (b) Bagaimanakah tenaga suria mempengaruhi aktiviti manusia di tropika (a) Berdasarjan gambar rajah MPDP huraikan peringkat-peringkat yang Lembab? [15m] Terdapat dalam model peeralihan demografi berkenaan. [12m] 3(a) Bincangkan aktiviti manusia yang sesuai dijalankan di kawasan tanah tinggi [13m] (b) Bincangkan kesan proses penuaan penduduk terhadap pembangunan Di Malaysia. Sosioekonomi Malaysia. [13m] (b) Jelaskan bagaimana proses geomorfologi memberikan kesan terhadap Kegiatan pertanian di sesuatu kawasan ? [12] 6(a) Huraikan kesan pembandaran desa di Malaysia. [12m] ATAU (b) Bincangkan peranan perindustrian desa dalam membangunkan sesebuah (a) “Batuan dapat dikelaskan kepada 3 kumpulan yang besar berdasarkan Kawasan luar bandar . [13m] Proses pembantukannya”. Jelaskan pernyataan tersebut. [9] (b) Jelaskan bagaimana jenis batuan mempengaruhi pelbagai rupa bentuk bumi [16] 1
  5. 5. 5 TAHUN BAHAGIAN A : SOALAN ESEI ( FIZIKAL) BAHAGIAN B : SOALAN ESEI ( MANUSIA ) 2015 2(a) Mengapakah berlaku perbezaan penerimaan bahang suria di permukaan [12m] 5(a) Bincangkan kesan kemerosotan daya tamping sumber alam terhadap alam [13m] 2014U Bumi? Sekitar manusia di sesebuah kawasan. (b) Jelaskan perubahan terfadap proses fizikal di permukaan bumi akibat [13m] (b) Bagaimanakah keseimbangan antara daya tamping sumber alam dengan Peningkatan suhu dunia. aras penduduk yang boleh dicapai? [12m] 3(ai) Bincangkan bukti yang dapat menyokokng teori hanyutan benua. [13m] 6(a) Bincangkan isu perumahan di kawasan bandar besar di Malaysia. [13m] (b) Jelaskan proses pembentukan muka bumi yang terhasil akibat pergerakan (b) Bagaimanakah proses pembandaran memberi kesan kepada alam sekitar Plat tektonik. [12m] Fizikal ? [12m] ATAU (bi) Huraikan faktor fizikal yang mempengaruhi pemendapan pinggir pantai. [12m] (bii) Nilaikan kepentingan bentuk muka bumi pemendapan terhadap aktiviti Manusia di pinggir pantai. [13m] 2014 2(a) Lukis dan labelkan kedudukan bumi semasa ekuinoks dan solstis. [7m] 5(a) Mengapakah negara Malaysia menjadi destinasi migran antarabangsa 2013U (b) Jelaskan kesan kejadian solstis terhadap unsur cuaca dan iklim di sesuatu pada masa ini ? [12m] Kawasan. [10m] (b) Nilaikan kesan kemasukkan imigran antarabangsa terhadap sosioekonomi (c) Huraikan bagaimana kejadian empat musim mempengaruhi aktiviti manusia Malaysia. [13m] di sesuatu kawasan tertentu. [8m] . 3(a) Berdasarkan pete topografi di bawah, 6(a) Berdasarkan sebuah Bandar kecil yang anda kaji,bagaimanakah Bandar i) Dengan skala tegak 1:20 000 lukis keratin rentas dari titik C ke titik D pada Tersebut berfungsi dalam mempengaruhi pembangunan sosioekonomi Kertas graf yang disediakan. [10m] Kawasan desa dan kawasan sekitarnya? [13m] ii) Sekiranya lebuhraya dibina dari titik A ke titik D, kemukakan langkah (b) Jelaskan kesan negative proses pembangunan desa terhadap alam sekitar Kestrukturan yang perlu dilakukan untuk pembinaan lebuhraya tersebut. [ 5m] fizikal. [12m] iii) Huraikan lima kesan pembinaan lebuhraya terhadap alam sekitar fizikal. [10m] ATAU (b) i) Sejauhmanakah faktor hujan mempengaruhi kejadian tanah runtuh di [15m] Malaysia? (ii) Huraikan langkah-langkah yang boleh diambil bagi mengatasi masalah tanah runtuh yang berlaku di Malaysia. {10m] 2013 2(a) Terangkan maksud sistem [ 3m] 5(a) Teranglan maksud mofal insan berkualiti [ 3m] (b) Huraikan komponan persekitaran fizikal bumi sebagai satu sistem [10m] (b) Huraikan impak positif pembangunan sesuatu kawasan terhadap [10m] (c) Bincangkan kepentingan komponan sistem bumi terhadap aktiviti manusia [12m] Persekitaran manusia. (c ) Terangkan bagaimana penduduk bertindak sebagai agen perubahan alam sekitar fizikal di sesuatu kawasan. [12m] 3(a) Terangkan maksud kesotan tanih [ 4m] 6(a) Terangkan maksud ketidakseimbangan pembangunan antara kawasan. [ 3m] Huraikan tiga faktor yang menyebabkan kesotan tanih berlaku. [ 9m] (b) Huraikan petunjuk ketidak seimbangan pembangunan yang berlaku Bincangkan kesan kesotan tanih terhadap persekitaran manusia. [12m] di Malaysia. [10m] ( c) Bincangkan dasar dan strategi yang telah dilaksanakan oleh kerajaan Malaysia bagi mengurangkan ketidakseimbangan pembangunan . [12m]
  6. 6. 6 Rajah untuk SOALAN5(a) 2016 Rajah untuk SOALAN2(a) 2014 RodzliGCGB18 Kadar kelahiran Kadar kematian Kadar pertumbuhanpenduduk

×