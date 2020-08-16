EMS: Intro to protest medicine

Successfully reported this slideshow.
With Steve and Dave S1- Ep 10“Protest
Administrative • In the chat box, Type your First/ Last name and agency # (i.e. Ada #). • If multiple people are watching ...
Key Point: • The purpose of this lecture is to orientate EMS and other first responders to the unique considerations of pr...
Resources • NHSTA: Fire and Emergency Medical Services Response to Civil Unrest • EMS1: Scene safety and responding to civ...
Objectives • Discuss the unique considerations with EMS response in a protest or other civil disturbance • Describe best p...
General Best Practices
Comment on Best Practices • These “best practices” are pulled from the NHSTA, NFPA, and IAFC documents. • They do not repl...
Important: Agitators are becoming more organized, more equipped and more violent • “Emotional contagion” • Protestors vs. ...
Remember, you are always being filmed • Not just with Cell Phones, Professional Photographers are now present at may prote...
Best Practices: Preparation • Consider wearing civilian clothes when reporting to and returning from duty for these events...
Best Practices: Operations • ICS Counts • Unified Command? • Establish ICS early • Communicate through your ICS • (Chief a...
Never go anywhere alone Best Practice: Buddy System Photo Credit: Phillip Hettinger – Louisville EMS
Remember: Protests are mobile, Fluid in location, and unpredictable Protesters gathered at the Colorado Capitol for the Ju...
Best Practices: Vehicles • Park / Stage for rapid egress • Lock Exterior Compartments • Cover Hose Beds with Tarps • Tape ...
Be prepared to leave your vehicle • Keep personnel IDs, keys, wallet, etc., on your person • Plan your communications if y...
Best Practices: Wear Protection
Some things to consider: • Hostility to LE presence • Hostility to EMS • Bystander Agitators • “Protest Medics” • Casualty...
Treatment of Common Injuries Activist Kathy Wray Coleman, of Cleveland, who was handcuffed by police during a protest at t...
General Injury Considerations • Abrasions and Lacerations 58% • Contusions and blunt force trauma: 36% • OC agents, Respir...
Eye Injuries • Debris • Dust • Blunt trauma • Irrigation with Saline • Sooner is better than later • Have patient remove c...
OC spray to the eyes • OC/CS agents • Use of High-Pressure sprays of any type at ranges less than 3 feet may cause severe ...
Using a Nasal Cannula
Blunt trauma to Eyes • Bilateral Periorbital ecchymoses • Racoon Eyes • Chemosis – Swelling of the conjunctiva around lens...
Check the Extra Occular Movements
Chemosis and Hyphema
Tetracaine • Do not use for OPEN Eye Injuries or signs of increased pressure • Dose is 1-3 drops in affected eye • Contrai...
Key Point: Direct trauma to the eye, visible injures, visual disturbances, and “gritty” /abnormal sensations to eye should...
What are "Protest Medics”
Protest medics? • “Protest Medics” AKA “Action Medics” “Riot Medics” or “Street Medics” • Marked generally with a “Red Cro...
Protest Medic Philosophy • “The job of a street medic is not to perform battlefield surgery, but to provide what care they...
A table is filled with supplies for injured protesters at an apartment complex that became the central command for Denver'...
Examples of Treatment Acute Treatment • Minor First Aid • Simple Splinting • Carrying Patients • Bleeding Control • TQs • ...
Protest Medics may be there for the patient but may not feel compelled to help EMS.
LAW Solution • Liquid Antacid and Water • 50/50 mixture of water and an antacid containing either Magnesium Hydroxide or A...
Rehydration Solution • 50/50 Mixture of Water and Sports Drink • “Red Dye” supposed to be avoided A Homemade Cure for Dehy...
Street Tip: kindness goes a long ways to cooperation
Whats the point of all this?
References • A Homemade Cure for Dehydration | PreppingToSurvive.com. (n.d.). Retrieved July 27, 2020, from https://preppi...
×