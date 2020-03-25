Ppt k3 desain pembelajaran christanti simanungkalit

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nama: Christanti Simanungkalit Nim : 5173111006 PTB REG – A 2017
01. Pengertian K3LH pada Pekerjaan Konstruksi 02. Penerapan K3LH pada pekerjaan konstruksi 03. Organisasi K3LH 04. Peralat...
PENERAPAN PRINSIP K3 KONSTRUKSI Kelengkapan Administrasi K3 Setiap pelaksanaan pekerjaan konstruksi wajib memenuhi kelengk...
INTRODUCTION Pengertian K3LH Kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja K3, terkesan rancu apabila disebut keselamatan dan kesehatan ...
Organisasi yang Mengelola K3 Safety Department Model organisasi ini memberikan kedudukan khusus kepada bagian keselamatan ...
Perlengkapan Keselamatan Kesehatan Kerja (K3) Perlengkapan keselamatan kesehatan kerja (K3) adalah suatu bidang yang terka...
MACAM MACAM ALAT PELINDUNG DIRI PEKERJA PROYEK
Contoh alat alat K3LH 01 Safety helmet 04 Penutup telinga 03 Sarung tangan 02 Sepatu karet
Perencanaan K3 Pekerjaan Bidang Konstruksi Pekerjaan bidang konstruksi adalah merupakan hal yang kompleksitas dan begitu b...
Penerapan perencanaan Keselamatan dan Kesehatan Kerja (K3) merupakan salah satu bagian utama perlindungan tenaga kerja seh...
  1. 1. Nama: Christanti Simanungkalit Nim : 5173111006 PTB REG – A 2017
  2. 2. 01. Pengertian K3LH pada Pekerjaan Konstruksi 02. Penerapan K3LH pada pekerjaan konstruksi 03. Organisasi K3LH 04. Peralatan K3LH
  3. 3. PENERAPAN PRINSIP K3 KONSTRUKSI Kelengkapan Administrasi K3 Setiap pelaksanaan pekerjaan konstruksi wajib memenuhi kelengkapan administrasi K3 meliputi: 1. Pendaftaran proyek ke departemen tenaga kerja setempat 2. Pendaftaran dan pembayaran asuransi tenaga kerja (Astek) 3. Pendaftaran dan pembayaran asuransi lainnya, bila disyaratkan proyek 4. Ijin dari kantor kimpraswil tentang penggunaan jalan atau jembatan yang menuju lokasi untuk lalu-lintas alat berat 5. Keterangan layak pakai untuk alat berat maupun ringan dari instansi yang berwenang memberikan rekomendasi 6. Pemberitahuan kepada pemerintah atau lingkungan setempat
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION Pengertian K3LH Kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja K3, terkesan rancu apabila disebut keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja adalah bidang yang terkait dengan kesehatan, keselamatan, dan kesejahteraan manusia yang bekerja di sebuah institusi maupun lokasi proyek. Tujuan K3 adalah untuk memelihara kesehatan dan keselamatan lingkungan kerja. K3 juga melindungi rekan kerja, keluarga pekerja, konsumen, dan orang lain yang juga mungkin terpengaruh kondisi lingkungan kerja.
  5. 5. Organisasi yang Mengelola K3 Safety Department Model organisasi ini memberikan kedudukan khusus kepada bagian keselamatan kerja (seafety department) sebagai subsistem organisasi perusahaan untuk mengurusi segala hal yang berhubungan dengan keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja dalam perusahaan.Untuk dapat melaksanakan tugas-tugas organisasi, mestinya personil safety department terdiri dari orang-orang yang punya percekapan teknik dan praktis tentang keselamatan dan kesehatan kerjas Safety Committee Komite keselamatan kerja (Safety Committee) merupakan suatu forum rapat para pimmpinan tingkat atas mengenai masalah keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja. Biasanya komite diketuai oleh pimpinan tertinggi ( Kuasa Direksi/General Manager) dan sekretarisnya adalah Kepala bagian keselamatan dari kesehatan kerja serta anggotanya terdiri dari kepala- kepala dinas/ anager dan kepala bagian Superintendent, sehingga keputusan yang dikeluarkann mempunyai kekuatan moral dan dilaksanakan.
  6. 6. Perlengkapan Keselamatan Kesehatan Kerja (K3) Perlengkapan keselamatan kesehatan kerja (K3) adalah suatu bidang yang terkait dengan kesehatan, keselamatan, dan kesejahteraan manusia yang bekerja di sebuah institusi maupun lokasi proyek atau usaha mencegah kemungkinan terjadinya kecelakaan dan penyakit akibat kerja.
  7. 7. MACAM MACAM ALAT PELINDUNG DIRI PEKERJA PROYEK
  8. 8. Contoh alat alat K3LH 01 Safety helmet 04 Penutup telinga 03 Sarung tangan 02 Sepatu karet
  9. 9. Perencanaan K3 Pekerjaan Bidang Konstruksi Pekerjaan bidang konstruksi adalah merupakan hal yang kompleksitas dan begitu banyak melibatkan unsur ataupun pihak lain, terutama tenaga kerja, alat dan bahan material dengan kapsitas besar atau dalam jumlah yang besar baik secara pribadi ataupun secara kolektif bersama-sama dapat menjadi sumber terjadinya kecelakaan. Kurangnya terampilnya tenaga kerja akan memepengaruhi kelancaran pekerjaan dan sangat merugikan semua pihak seperti misalnya pemilik, kontraktor, konsultan maupun tenaga kerja beserta keluarganya. Perkembangan bidang konstruksi di seluruh Dunia, berkembang begitu pesat dan inovatif, salah satu diantaranya adalah Indonesia. Pemerintah dan rakyat Indonesia mengedepankan pembangunan disegala bidang sehingga hampir sebagian besar anggaran belanja Negara terserap dalam laju perkembangan pembangunan infrastruktur. Dalampelaksanaan pembangunan sektor fisik tentunya melibatkan banyak pengguna jasa konstruksi.
  10. 10. Penerapan perencanaan Keselamatan dan Kesehatan Kerja (K3) merupakan salah satu bagian utama perlindungan tenaga kerja sehingga proses kegiatan pembangunan berjalan dengan baik dan lancar, Keselamatan dan Kesehatan Kerja pada semua pelaksanaan kegiatan proyek yang sedang berjalan. Perencanaan Keselamatan dan Kese-hatan Kerja pada proyek konstruksi merupakan salah satu syarat dalam pelaksanaan pekerjaan suatu proyek dan sangat memberikan manfaat yang begitu besar bagi kebersamaan pembangunan bangsa, kesejahteraan bagi tenaga kerja dan masyarakat
