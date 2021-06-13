Canova arte

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. IL NEOCLASSICISMO Il neoclassicismo è una corrente artistica che ripropone l’arte classica con ideali di razionalità ed equilibrio ma con maggiore espressività. Uno degli artisti più importanti del tempo fu Antonio Canova. Chiara C. Spacone
  2. 2. Antonio Canova Nacque a Venezia il 1 Novembre 1757. Svolse il suo apprendistato a Venezia. Nel 1779 si trasferì a Roma dove visse per il resto della sua vita. Fu uno scultore e un pittore. Morì però a Venezia il 13 ottobre 1822. Tra le sue opere analizzeremo: Teseo e il minotauro, Amore e psiche, Paolina. Chiara C. Spacone
  3. 3. Teseo e il minotauro Fu la sua prima opera durante il soggiorno a Roma I corpi sono rappresentati sotto il punto di vista anatomico per dare l’idea del bello ideale. Rappresenta la ragione umana contro l’irrazionalità. L’opera rappresenta il momento successivo all’azione. Chiara C. Spacone
  4. 4. Amore e psiche Ha una prospettiva lineare costituita da due archi che si intrecciano, unodato dalle ali di Amore e dalla gamba di Psyche, l’altro datto dalle braccia dei due. C’è dinamicità e leggerezza che stanno a rappresentare un amore eterno. Chiara C.
  5. 5. Paolina Fu realizzata nel 1804. Rappresenta la tiica bellezza di venere. Canova da un colore roseo all’opera per dare una sorta di vitalità all’opera. Al suo interno ha un ingranaggio girevole che permette di mostrare la bellezza dell’opera da tutti i punti di vista. Chiara C. Spacone

