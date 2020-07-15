MODULE ENGLISH 9

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Grammar and Composition Grammar Practice Workbook Grade 9
Copyright © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc. All rights reserved. Permission is granted to reproduce material contained her...
Parts of Speech 10.1 Nouns . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ....
Using Pronouns Correctly 17.1 Case of Personal Pronouns . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 10 1 Name .........................................................
2 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 10 s A. Identifying Pronouns Underline all interrogative and r...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 10 3 Name .........................................................
4 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 10 s A. Identifying Linking Verbs Underline all linking verbs ...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 10 5 Name .........................................................
6 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 10 s A. Finding Adverbs Underline the seven adverbs in the fol...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 10 7 Name .........................................................
8 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 10 s A. Identifying Subordinating Conjunctions In the followin...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 11 9 Name .........................................................
10 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 11 s A. Identifying Indirect Objects Underline the indirect o...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 11 11 Name ........................................................
12 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 11 s A. Identifying Predicate Nominatives and Predicate Adjec...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 12 13 Name ........................................................
14 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 12 s A. Identifying Appositives and Appositive Phrases Underl...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 12 15 Name ........................................................
16 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 12 s A. Identifying Gerunds and Gerund Phrases Underline the ...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 12 17 Name ........................................................
18 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 13 s A. Identifying Simple and Compound Sentences Write wheth...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 13 19 Name ........................................................
20 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 13 s A. Identifying Adverb Clauses Underline the adverb claus...
S Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 13 21 Name ......................................................
22 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 13 s A. Identifying the Four Kinds of Sentences Write whether...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 13 23 Name ........................................................
24 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 13 s A. Identifying Run-ons Identify the run-on sentences in ...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 15 25 Name ........................................................
26 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 15 s A. Identifying Tenses Identify the tense of the underlin...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 15 27 Name ........................................................
28 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 16 s A. Identifying Subjects and Linking Verbs Circle the sub...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 16 29 Name ........................................................
30 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 17 s A. Identifying the Case of Pronouns Identify the case of...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 17 31 Name ........................................................
32 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 17 s A. Identifying Pronouns After Than and As In the underli...
Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 17 33 Name ........................................................
34 Writer’s Choice: Grammar Practice Workbook, Grade 9, Unit 17 s A. Identifying Unclear Pronoun Reference If a pronoun in...
×