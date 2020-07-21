The Questions to Ask Instead: Email Performance Measurement

Not achieving your email marketing goals is frustrating, but achieving your goals and then not achieving success is devastating. This often happens when marketers and executives ask the wrong questions, but a solid email marketing strategy starts by asking the right questions.



In this series of free on-demand webinars, we’re discussing several common email marketing questions that brands ask themselves, and then posing some better questions that brands should ask instead. In this 25-minute webinar, we look at common questions some marketers ask about email performance measurement, including how many:



- Subscribers opened your email?

- Subscribers clicked through my email content?

- Email recipients clicked through and converted?



In each case, we’ll explain why those questions aren’t likely to help you achieve the email marketing success that you seek and suggest one or more questions that are better. Along the way, we’ll share advice from some of our more than 500 digital marketing consultants, as well as some real-world experiences from our clients.



>> Watch the on-demand webinar: https://blogs.oracle.com/marketingcloud/the-questions-to-ask-instead%3a-email-performance-measurement