The Questions to Ask Instead: Email Performance Measurement

How the right questions about Email Performance Measurement lead to email marketing success
Not achieving your email marketing goals is frustrating, but achieving your goals and then not achieving success is devastating.
This happens when brands ask the wrong questions, which causes them to then put the wrong strategies in place.
So let's discuss some common questions that brands ask, and then some better questions they should ask instead.
Email Performance Measurement In this webinar series, we're tackling common questions about… Email Frequency & List Building Email Marketing Return on Investment
Email Performance Measurement In today's webinar, we're looking at common questions about… Email Marketing Return on Investment Email Frequency & List Building
Chad S. White Head of Research Oracle CX Marketing Consulting • Author of Email Marketing Rules and more than 3,000 blog p...
Oracle CX Marketing Consulting We’re a global, full-service digital marketing agency, uniquely positioned within Oracle to...
OK, let's tackle some common questions about… Email Performance Measurement
Being fanatical about measure-ment and understanding not just what happened but what to do next is how marketers different...
The Common Question How many subscribers opened our email? 1
The Better Question How many of the right subscribers opened our email? 1
Opens
The goal of subject lines isn't to generate opens; it's to generate openers who are likely to convert.
Openers Clickers Converters
Openers Clickers Converters
CUE-DIVE Elements of Envelope Content Contextual. The trigger for the email is clear Urgent. Deadlines, expiration dates, ...
CUE-DIVE Elements of Envelope Content Contextual. The trigger for the email is clear Urgent. Deadlines, expiration dates, ...
A good subject line is like good segmentation. It maximizes conversions and minimizes "opener's remorse."
The Common Question How many subscribers clicked my email content? 2
The Better Question 2 How many subscribers clicked the featured content?
Looking at responder rates doesn’t always tell the whole story. Sometimes we design emails with a hero only to find that a...
What appeared to be a success by clicks alone actually indicates that we didn’t do what we intended, suggesting we need to...
Copyright © 2020 Oracle and/or its affiliates. Decluttering Your Emails Have a clear content hierarchy Avoid having too ma...
The Common Question How many subscribers clicked through and converted? 3
The Better Question 3 How many subscribers took action in any channel?
Subscribers often wander off the Golden Path. Brands need to ensure they’re following their subscribers’ footsteps.
When you send email, what happens to… Store foot traffic and sales Website traffic and sales Mobile app usage Social media activity Call center activity and orders Affiliate activity
It can be common to see a shift in attribution where customers start from email or mobile and move to another channel like...
We often see clients cannibalizing their email channel with a paid channel like RetailMeNot because they have a better off...
Copyright © 2020 Oracle and/or its affiliates. Ways to see email’s cross-channel impact: Observing activity across channel...
The Common Question How much revenue did we generate from that email? 4
The Better Question 4 How much lifetime value did we generate from that email?
Copyright © 2020 Oracle and/or its affiliates. When you send email, what happens to… Open reach: % of subscribers who have...
Measure your negative performance metrics, not just your positive ones.
Looking at the percentage of clicks on the unsubscribe link is a good way to understand negative engagement. We’ve identif...
ANOTHER Better Question 4 How much business value did we generate from that email?
Value doesn’t always equal direct revenue. Take the time to define and and understand the ways in which email marketing dr...
Copyright © 2020 Oracle and/or its affiliates. How does your email program impact your… Customer satisfaction and retentio...
Let’s review. Copyright © 2020 Oracle and/or its affiliates. Asking the right questions ensures that… @ChadSWhite You’re d...
Copyright © 2020 Oracle and/or its affiliates. @ChadSWhite Next steps. To-dos to better align… Create email briefs for eac...
Need help? Contact Oracle CX Marketing Consulting at CXMconsulting_WW@Oracle.com
The Questions to Ask Instead: Email Performance Measurement

Not achieving your email marketing goals is frustrating, but achieving your goals and then not achieving success is devastating. This often happens when marketers and executives ask the wrong questions, but a solid email marketing strategy starts by asking the right questions.

In this series of free on-demand webinars, we're discussing several common email marketing questions that brands ask themselves, and then posing some better questions that brands should ask instead. In this 25-minute webinar, we look at common questions some marketers ask about email performance measurement, including how many:

- Subscribers opened your email?
- Subscribers clicked through my email content?
- Email recipients clicked through and converted?

In each case, we'll explain why those questions aren't likely to help you achieve the email marketing success that you seek and suggest one or more questions that are better. Along the way, we'll share advice from some of our more than 500 digital marketing consultants, as well as some real-world experiences from our clients.

>> Watch the on-demand webinar: https://blogs.oracle.com/marketingcloud/the-questions-to-ask-instead%3a-email-performance-measurement

Published in: Marketing
The Questions to Ask Instead: Email Performance Measurement

  How the right questions about Email Performance Measurement lead to email marketing success The Questionsto Ask Instead
  Not achieving your email marketing goals is frustrating, but achieving your goals and not achieving success is devastating.
  This happens when brands ask the wrong questions, which causes them to then put the wrong strategies in place.
  So let's discuss some common questions that brands ask, and then some better questions they should ask instead.
  Email Performance Measurement In this webinar series, we're tackling common questions about… Email Frequency & List Building Email Marketing Return on Investment
  Email Performance Measurement In today's webinar, we're looking at common questions about… Email Marketing Return on Investment Email Frequency & List Building
  Chad S. White Head of Research Oracle CX Marketing Consulting • Author of Email Marketing Rules and more than 3,000 blog posts on email marketing trends and best practices • Email Experience Council's 2018 Email Marketer Thought Leader of theYear A LittleAbout Me
  Oracle CX Marketing Consulting We're a global, full-service digital marketing agency, uniquely positioned within Oracle to deliver the expertise you need to achieve more with the leading marketing cloud, including: Strategy&Analytics Automation Deliverability QA & Deployment Implementation and more Training Creative & Coding DesignThinking
  OK, let's tackle some common questions about… Email Performance Measurement
  Being fanatical about measure-ment and understanding not just what happened but what to do next is how marketers differentiate themselves. Start with ensuring you're measuring the right thing. - Clint Kaiser Head of Strategic & Analytic Services Oracle Marketing Cloud Consulting
  The Common Question How many subscribers opened our email? 1
  The Better Question How many of the right subscribers opened our email? 1
  13. 13. Opens
  The goal of subject lines isn't to generate opens; it's to generate openers who are likely to convert.
  15. 15. Openers Clickers Converters
  16. 16. Openers Clickers Converters
  CUE-DIVE Elements of Envelope Content Contextual. The trigger for the email is clear Urgent. Deadlines, expiration dates, etc. Emotional. Evoking or provoking feelings - Detailed. Describes the email's primary call-to-action Intriguing. Arousing curiosity, creating mystery, etc. Visual. Punctuation, emojis, special characters, etc. Earned. Testimonials, voice of the consumer, etc.
  18. 18. CUE-DIVE Elements of Envelope Content Contextual. The trigger for the email is clear Urgent. Deadlines, expiration dates, etc. Emotional. Evoking or provoking feelings - Detailed. Describes the email’s primary call-to-action Intriguing. Arousing curiosity, creating mystery, etc. Visual. Punctuation, emojis, special characters, etc. Earned. Testimonials, voice of the consumer, etc. Copyright © 2020 Oracle and/or its affiliates. @ChadSWhite C U E - D I V E
  A good subject line is like good segmentation. It maximizes conversions and minimizes "opener's remorse."
  The Common Question How many subscribers clicked my email content? 2
  The Better Question 2 How many subscribers clicked the featured content?
  Looking at responder rates doesn't always tell the whole story. Sometimes we design emails with a hero only to find that a secondary banner or navigation links drove all of the activity. - Kaiti Gary Director of Strategic & Analytic Services Oracle Marketing Cloud Consulting
  What appeared to be a success by clicks alone actually indicates that we didn't do what we intended, suggesting we need to revisit the targeting, design, subject line, and other elements of the email. - Kaiti Gary Director of Strategic & Analytic Services Oracle Marketing Cloud Consulting
  Decluttering Your Emails Have a clear content hierarchy Avoid having too many content blocks Also have a clear call-to-action hierarchy Minimize low-value CTAs Drop the navigation bar, when appropriate
  The Common Question How many subscribers clicked through and converted? 3
  The Better Question 3 How many subscribers took action in any channel?
  27. 27. Subscribers often wander off the Golden Path. Brands need to ensure they’re following their subscribers’ footsteps.
  When you send email, what happens to… Store foot traffic and sales Website traffic and sales Mobile app usage Social media activity Call center activity and orders Affiliate activity
  It can be common to see a shift in attribution where customers start from email or mobile and move to another channel like affiliate when they search for the best available coupon prior to checkout. - Peter Briggs Director of Strategic & Analytic Services Oracle Marketing Cloud Consulting
  We often see clients cannibalizing their email channel with a paid channel like RetailMeNot because they have a better offer there. Keep your email offers competitive to reinforce email's value. - Peter Briggs Director of Strategic & Analytic Services Oracle Marketing Cloud Consulting
  Ways to see email's cross-channel impact: Observing activity across channels on days that you send email campaigns Measuring subscriber vs. non-subscriber activity across all channels Using a holdout group of email subscribers that you don't send to for a period of time
  The Common Question How much revenue did we generate from that email? 4
  The Better Question 4 How much lifetime value did we generate from that email?
  When you send email, what happens to… Open reach: % of subscribers who have opened 1+ emails in 30/90/180/etc. days Click reach: % of subscribers who have clicked 1+ emails in 30/90/180/etc. days Time on list: Avg. time from signup to opt-out Lifetime value: Sales/profits generated during average subscriber's time on list
  Measure your negative performance metrics, not just your positive ones.
  Looking at the percentage of clicks on the unsubscribe link is a good way to understand negative engagement. We've identified problem campaigns that had a decent CTR, but the opt-out link got more clicks than anything else. - Sara Lapworth Senior Consultant for Strategic & Analytic Services Oracle Marketing Cloud Consulting
  ANOTHER Better Question 4 How much business value did we generate from that email?
  Value doesn't always equal direct revenue. Take the time to define and and understand the ways in which email marketing drives value for your company. - Kaiti Gary Director of Strategic & Analytic Services Oracle Marketing Cloud Consulting
  How does your email program impact your… Customer satisfaction and retention Call center volume and other customer service inquiry costs Customer identification and ability to track app activity and target subscribers across channels Brand image perception
  Let's review. Asking the right questions ensures that… You're driving bottom-of-the-funnel activity Your email designs prompt the desired actions You're measuring email's impact across channels You're focused on building long-term customer relationships and business value
  Next steps. To-dos to better align… Create email briefs for each email you build Shareemailperformancedata with entire team Hold regular email performance reviews Work with other channels on a cross-channel attribution model that builds the business
  Need help? Contact Oracle CX Marketing Consulting at CXMconsulting_WW@Oracle.com

