Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) by Burhan Hadi Author American Psychiatric As...
DIAGNOSTIC AND STATISTICAL MANUAL OF MENTALDISORDERS Fifth edition (DSM-5) Introduction Differences in defining and descri...
Systemclassifications of Psychiatry 1. ICD by WHO 2. DSM by APA 3. Chinese Classification of Mental Disorders [CCMD] 4. La...
Brief History of the DSM • DSM I (1952) (106 disorders); very brief manuals, guided by psychoanalysis, gross categories (e...
DEVELOPMENTOF THE DSM-5 • Development started with 1999 meeting and task force recruited in 2006. . Work Groups considered...
The DSM-5 has three purposes 1. Provide a standardized nomenclature and language for all mental health professionals . 2. ...
•Why is the roman numeral discarded? DSM –IV to DSM- 5,because • the incremental updates will be identified with decimals,...
ICD •New version ICD-11: 2015. •International-WHO •Different criteria for clinical & research •All languages •Not include ...
Arguments for and against DSM-5 Arguments for DSM-5 • Enables more accurate diagnoses that help people to access appropria...
Sections describesDSM-5chapter organization •DSM-5, book divided into 3 sections 1. Section I: Basics 2. Section II: Diagn...
Axis –II Personality disorder & mental retardation Axis –I Psychiatric disorders Axis III Medical problems Diagnosis Axis ...
Chapter Organization for DSM-5 A. Neurodevelopmental Disorders B. Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders C. ...
Chapter Organization for DSM-5 (cont’d) G. Trauma- and Stressor-Related Disorders H. Dissociative Disorders I. Somatic Sym...
Chapter Organization for DSM-5 (cont’d) O. Disruptive, Impulse Control, and Conduct Disorders P. Substance-Related and Add...
Neurodevelopmental disorders •Autism Spectrum Disorder •ADHD •Intellectual Disability •Communication Disorders •Specific L...
Neurodevelopmental Disorders: Autism Spectrum Disorder DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Autistic Disorder Rett’s Disorder Childhood Disinte...
Childhood Disintegrative disorder Autistic Disorder Asperger's Disorder Autism Spectrum Disorder Pervasive Developmental D...
Neurodevelopmental Disorder: Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity DisorderADHD DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity ...
Intellectual Disability • Formerly Mental retardation. Previously part of Axis II of DSM- IV TR • In DSM IV Levels of Reta...
Communication disorders • Speech sound disorder (replace phonological disorder) • stuttering (replace Childhood-onset flue...
paranoid disorganized catatonic undifferentiated Residual Schizophrenia No more subtypes Schizophrenia Spectrumand Other P...
Schizophrenia Spectrumand Other Psychotic Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Delusional Disorder Shared Psychotic Disorder Delusion...
Psychotic disorders time frames Unchanged from DSM-IV Brief psychotic disorder Less than 1 month Schizophreniform disorder...
Bipolar and Related Disorders Disorders in this group: • Bipolar I Disorder • Bipolar II Disorder • Cyclothymic Disorder •...
Depressive Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder Major Depressive Episode Major Depressive Diso...
Anxiety Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Separation Anxiety Disorder Separation Anxiety Disorder Selective Mutism Selective Mutis...
Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Bod...
Trauma- and Stressor-Related Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Reactive Attachment Disorder of Infancy or Early Childhood •Inhibit...
Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders DSM-IV-TR (Somatoform Disorders) DSM-5 Somatization Disorder Somatic Symptom Disorde...
Feeding and Eating Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Pica Pica Rumination Disorder Rumination Disorder Feeding Disorder of Infancy...
Neuro cognitive Disorders • Dementia and Amnestic disorder are now subsumed under the new name of “Major Neurocognitive di...
Substance-Related and Addictive Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Substance Dependence Substance Abuse Substance Use Disorders Alc...
Personality disorders •No major changes •Finally 10 categories were retained •Borderline personality disorder had the high...
Personality Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Paranoid Schizoid Schizotypal Antisocial Borderline Histrionic Narcissistic Avoidant...
References • American Psychiatric Association. Diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders (5th ed.). Arlington,...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DSM 5

29 views

Published on

DSM 5

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DSM 5

  1. 1. Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) by Burhan Hadi Author American Psychiatric Association Country United States Language English Series Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders Subject Classification and diagnosis of mental disorders
  2. 2. DIAGNOSTIC AND STATISTICAL MANUAL OF MENTALDISORDERS Fifth edition (DSM-5) Introduction Differences in defining and describing mental illness and mental health led to a concerted effort by psychiatrists to develop systems for classifying mental illness that would be relevant for use across cultures and which could be used by clinicians to detect, diagnose, and treat mental illness. The two classification systems common used are the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5), published by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) in 2013, and the International Classification of Mental and Behavioral Disorders, now in its eleventh vision (ICD-11), published by the World Health Organization in 2015. Although student nurses do not use the DSM-5 to diagnose clients, they will find it a helpful resource to understand the reason for the admission and to begin building knowledge about the nature of psychiatric illnesses.
  3. 3. Systemclassifications of Psychiatry 1. ICD by WHO 2. DSM by APA 3. Chinese Classification of Mental Disorders [CCMD] 4. Latin American Guide for Psychiatric Diagnosis
  4. 4. Brief History of the DSM • DSM I (1952) (106 disorders); very brief manuals, guided by psychoanalysis, gross categories (e.g., neurosis, psychosis), lack of reliability, no research base. • DSM II (1968) (185 disorders). • DSM III (1980) (265 disorders). • DSM IV (1994), DSM IV- TR (2000) (357 disorders). field trials to improve reliability, better research base, multiaxial classification. • DSM-5 (2013) ;( 20 categories - 157 disorder) field trials were conducted to evaluate the clinical utility and feasibility of the proposed diagnosis and dimensional measurement.
  5. 5. DEVELOPMENTOF THE DSM-5 • Development started with 1999 meeting and task force recruited in 2006. . Work Groups considered dimensional measures. e.g. severity scales or cross- cutting across disorders, culture/gender issues. . 2246 patients interviewed (86% twice) based on DSM-5 criteria. • Interviews were conducted by 279 clinicians in various disciplines. • Over 1000 members/consultants involved. • Internet postings of changes for review done, and a Scientific Review Committee reviewed evidence for validating revisions. • Peer Review process with hundreds of experts considered clinical/public health risks and benefits of proposed changes. • Finally approved by the APA in November 2012 and by the Board of trustees in December 2012
  6. 6. The DSM-5 has three purposes 1. Provide a standardized nomenclature and language for all mental health professionals . 2. To distinguish one psychiatric diagnosis from another, so that clinicians can offer the most effective treatment. 3. To explore the still unknown causes of many mental disorders.
  7. 7. •Why is the roman numeral discarded? DSM –IV to DSM- 5,because • the incremental updates will be identified with decimals, i.e. DSM–5.1, DSM–5.2, etc., until a new edition is required. • Diagnostic codes will change from numeric to alphanumeric e.g., Obsessive Compulsive Disorder will change from 300.3 to F42 So what’s different?
  8. 8. ICD •New version ICD-11: 2015. •International-WHO •Different criteria for clinical & research •All languages •Not include social factors (international) •Part of general classification •Approved by World Health Assembly DSM •New version DSM 5: 2013 •APA •One version •English •Includes social factors (national) •Only mental disorders •Approved by APA Board of Trustees and APAAssembly Differentiation between DSMand ICD
  9. 9. Arguments for and against DSM-5 Arguments for DSM-5 • Enables more accurate diagnoses that help people to access appropriate treatment, care, services, and benefits • Mental disorder is often uncertain, and it helps to have a diagnostic guide to which people can refer for information • The best available method of classifying mental disorder • Includes a large amount of practical knowledge in a useful format Arguments against DSM-5 • Lack of empirical validity for many of the conditions listed • Over medical of mental health. • Focus on conditions rather than on people. • Overly strong influence of the pharmacological industry • Lack of prognostic value
  10. 10. Sections describesDSM-5chapter organization •DSM-5, book divided into 3 sections 1. Section I: Basics 2. Section II: Diagnostic Criteria and Codes 3. Section III: Emerging Measures and Models
  11. 11. Axis –II Personality disorder & mental retardation Axis –I Psychiatric disorders Axis III Medical problems Diagnosis Axis IV Psychosocial and environment problem Axis V (GAF) Global assessment of functions Psychosocial & contextual factors World Health Organization Disability Assessment Schedule (WHODAS) DSM–IV TR DSM-5
  12. 12. Chapter Organization for DSM-5 A. Neurodevelopmental Disorders B. Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders C. Bipolar and Related Disorders D. Depressive Disorders E. Anxiety Disorders F. Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders
  13. 13. Chapter Organization for DSM-5 (cont’d) G. Trauma- and Stressor-Related Disorders H. Dissociative Disorders I. Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders J. Feeding and Eating Disorders K. Elimination Disorders L. Sleep-Wake Disorders M.Sexual Dysfunctions N. Gender Dysphoria
  14. 14. Chapter Organization for DSM-5 (cont’d) O. Disruptive, Impulse Control, and Conduct Disorders P. Substance-Related and Addictive Disorders Q. Neurocognitive Disorders R. Personality Disorders T. Paraphilic Disorders U. Other Mental Disorders
  15. 15. Neurodevelopmental disorders •Autism Spectrum Disorder •ADHD •Intellectual Disability •Communication Disorders •Specific Learning Disorders •Motor Disorders •Other Neurodevelopmental disorders
  16. 16. Neurodevelopmental Disorders: Autism Spectrum Disorder DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Autistic Disorder Rett’s Disorder Childhood Disintegrative Disorder Asperger’s Disorder Pervasive Developmental Disorder NOS Autism Spectrum Disorder Social (Pragmatic) Communication Disorder 16
  17. 17. Childhood Disintegrative disorder Autistic Disorder Asperger's Disorder Autism Spectrum Disorder Pervasive Developmental Disorder NOS Rett’s Disorder Can still be diagnosed as ASD but with specifier ‘with known genetic or medical condition’ PervasiveDevelopmentalDisorder DSM-5
  18. 18. Neurodevelopmental Disorder: Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity DisorderADHD DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder • Inattention • Hyperactivity-impulsivity • Inattention • Hyperactivity and impulsivity • Age of onset: before age 7 • Age of onset: before age 12 • Symptoms described so as to better able to diagnose adolescents and adults
  19. 19. Intellectual Disability • Formerly Mental retardation. Previously part of Axis II of DSM- IV TR • In DSM IV Levels of Retardation based on Intelligence Quotient (IQ Scores): • Mild (IQ = 50/55 to 70), • Moderate (IQ=35/40 to 50/55), • Severe (IQ= 20/25 to 35/40), • Profound (IQ= <20/25) • Severity Unspecified (Un measurable) • DSM-5 focus is on adaptive functioning assessment with severity based on adaptive functioning rather than (IQ Scores) and all symptoms must have an onset during the developmental period.
  20. 20. Communication disorders • Speech sound disorder (replace phonological disorder) • stuttering (replace Childhood-onset fluency disorder) • Social (pragmatic) communication disorder, a new condition for persistent difficulties in the social uses of verbal and nonverbal communication.
  21. 21. paranoid disorganized catatonic undifferentiated Residual Schizophrenia No more subtypes Schizophrenia Spectrumand Other Psychotic Disorders
  22. 22. Schizophrenia Spectrumand Other Psychotic Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Delusional Disorder Shared Psychotic Disorder Delusional Disorder Brief Psychotic Disorder Brief Psychotic Disorder Schizophreniform Disorder Schizophreniform Disorder Schizophrenia Schizophrenia subtypes eliminated Schizoaffective Disorder Schizoaffective Disorder
  23. 23. Psychotic disorders time frames Unchanged from DSM-IV Brief psychotic disorder Less than 1 month Schizophreniform disorder 1-6 months Schizophrenia Greater than 6 months Duration of disturbance
  24. 24. Bipolar and Related Disorders Disorders in this group: • Bipolar I Disorder • Bipolar II Disorder • Cyclothymic Disorder • Substance/Medication-Induced Bipolar and Related Disorder • Bipolar and Related Disorder Due to Another Medical Condition • Other Specified… • Unspecified.
  25. 25. Depressive Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder Major Depressive Episode Major Depressive Disorder (Single, Recurrent) Major Depressive Disorder Bereavement as an exclusion criterion deleted Dysthymic Disorder Persistent Depressive Disorder (Dysthymia) Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder Mood Disorder Not Other Specified (NOS) Other Specified Depressive Disorder Unspecified Depressive Disorder
  26. 26. Anxiety Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Separation Anxiety Disorder Separation Anxiety Disorder Selective Mutism Selective Mutism Specific Phobia Specific Phobia Social Phobia (Social Anxiety Disorder) Social Anxiety Disorder (Social Phobia) Panic Disorder Without Agoraphobia Panic Disorder Panic Disorder With Agoraphobia Agoraphobia Generalized Anxiety Disorder Primary Anxiety Disorder
  27. 27. Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Body Dysmorphic Disorder Body Dysmorphic Disorder Hoarding Disorder Trichotillomania Trichotillomania (Hair-Pulling) Disorder Excoriation (Skin-Picking) Disorder
  28. 28. Trauma- and Stressor-Related Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Reactive Attachment Disorder of Infancy or Early Childhood •Inhibited type •Disinhibited type Reactive Attachment Disorder Disinhibited Social Engagement Disorder Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (separate criteria for children 6 and younger) Acute Stress Disorder Acute Stress Disorder •experienced directly •witnessed •experienced indirectly Adjustment Disorders Adjustment Disorders 28
  29. 29. Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders DSM-IV-TR (Somatoform Disorders) DSM-5 Somatization Disorder Somatic Symptom Disorder Hypochondriasis Illness Anxiety Disorder Conversion Disorder Conversion Disorder (Functional Neurological Symptom Disorder)
  30. 30. Feeding and Eating Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Pica Pica Rumination Disorder Rumination Disorder Feeding Disorder of Infancy or Early Childhood Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (extended criteria) Anorexia Nervosa Anorexia Nervosa •Amenorrhea deleted •<85% of expected body weight criterion deleted •Severity criteria based on BMI Bulimia Nervosa Bulimia Nervosa ‫تم‬ Binge-Eating Disorder Binge-Eating Disorder
  31. 31. Neuro cognitive Disorders • Dementia and Amnestic disorder are now subsumed under the new name of “Major Neurocognitive disorder.” • DSM-5 recognizes a less severe level of cognitive impairment called mild NCD. • Major or mild vascular NCD due to Alzheimer’s disease have been retained.
  32. 32. Substance-Related and Addictive Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Substance Dependence Substance Abuse Substance Use Disorders Alcohol Use Disorder Cannabis Use Disorder Opioid Use Disorder Stimulant Use Disorder Tobacco Use Disorder Substance-Induced Disorders Substance-Induced Disorders Impulse-Control Disorders Pathological Gambling Non-Substance-Related Disorders •Gambling Disorder
  33. 33. Personality disorders •No major changes •Finally 10 categories were retained •Borderline personality disorder had the highest reliability
  34. 34. Personality Disorders DSM-IV-TR DSM-5 Paranoid Schizoid Schizotypal Antisocial Borderline Histrionic Narcissistic Avoidant Dependent Obsessive-Compulsive NOS Unchanged 34
  35. 35. References • American Psychiatric Association. Diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders (5th ed.). Arlington, VA: American Psychiatric Publishing;2013. • Halter,M.: Varcarolis' Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing,7edition, 2014, • American Psychiatric Association. Diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders (4th ed., text rev.). Arlington, VA: American Psychiatric Publishing; 2000. • Stetka BS, Correll, CU. A Guide to DSM-5. Medscape Psychiatry. May 21, 2013. Retrived: 27th Marchhttp://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/803884_15 • SOPHIA F. DZIEGIELEWSKI :DSM-5 in Action , 2015 by JohnWiley & Sons, Inc. All rights reserved. • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oa2Ee5pFuhA • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pGXQJyP4CaQ&list=PLdlFfrVsmlvBJSOy VfpaR-TGQWJH6iQjW&index=4

×