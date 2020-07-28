Successfully reported this slideshow.
ASSALAMU'ALAIKUM WAROHMATULLAHI WABAROKATUH
MATERI AJAR KELAS 12 L I M I T
LIMIT FUNGSI ALJABAR
Pengertian Limit Limit f(x) mendekati c sama dengan L, ditulis:
Sifat Limit Fungsi
Mencari Nilai Limit Metode Substitusi Metode ini dilakukan dengan mensubstitusi langsung nilai ke dalam fungsi f(x) Conto...
Metode Pemfaktoran Jika pada metode substitusi menghasilkan suatu nilai bentuk tak tentu seperti: Maka fungsi tersebut ha...
Metode Mengalikan dengan Faktor Sekawan Jika pada metode substitusi menghasilkan nilai limit yang irasional, maka fungsi ...
Latihan Soal : Tentukan nilai dari limit fungsi berikut! • • • •
Sekian & Terima Kasih
Materi Matematika Kelas 12 SMK Teknik

Limit Fungsi Aljabar

  1. 1. ASSALAMU'ALAIKUM WAROHMATULLAHI WABAROKATUH
  2. 2. MATERI AJAR KELAS 12 L I M I T
  3. 3. LIMIT FUNGSI ALJABAR
  4. 4. Pengertian Limit Limit f(x) mendekati c sama dengan L, ditulis:
  5. 5. Sifat Limit Fungsi
  6. 6. Mencari Nilai Limit Metode Substitusi Metode ini dilakukan dengan mensubstitusi langsung nilai ke dalam fungsi f(x) Contoh Soal: Nilai x langsung diganti
  7. 7. Metode Pemfaktoran Jika pada metode substitusi menghasilkan suatu nilai bentuk tak tentu seperti: Maka fungsi tersebut harus difaktorkan terlebih dahulu, kemudian bisa disubstitusikan. Contoh soal : Maka :
  8. 8. Metode Mengalikan dengan Faktor Sekawan Jika pada metode substitusi menghasilkan nilai limit yang irasional, maka fungsi dikalikan dengan akar sekawannya, kemudian bisa disubstitusikan. Contoh soal : Akar Sekawan
  9. 9. Latihan Soal : Tentukan nilai dari limit fungsi berikut! • • • •
  10. 10. Sekian & Terima Kasih

