Communicating with hearing impaired and mute

Communicating with Impaired Hearing Mr. Binu Babu M.Sc. Nursing Mrs. Jincy Ealias M.Sc. Nursing
Ways to communicate Speak louder Sign language Hearing aid Written form Gesture
 Get the person’s attention before beginning to speak.  Speak clearly and naturally.  Move closer to the listener.  Fa...
 Eliminate background noise because it can distort sounds.  Use short sentences and assess for understanding.  Encourag...
 Allow extra time for the listener to respond and do not rush the listener.  Use active listening with attentive body po...
  1. 1. Communicating with Impaired Hearing Mr. Binu Babu M.Sc. Nursing Mrs. Jincy Ealias M.Sc. Nursing
  2. 2. Ways to communicate Speak louder Sign language Hearing aid Written form Gesture
  3. 3.  Get the person’s attention before beginning to speak.  Speak clearly and naturally.  Move closer to the listener.  Face the listener while speaking.  Maintain eye contact  Restate the message, if needed.  Do not cover the mouth while speaking.  Be patient.  Speak toward patient’s best side of hearing.  Speak in a clear, moderate-volume, low-pitched tone.  Do not shout because this distorts sounds.  Recognize that high-frequency tones and consonant sounds are lost first—s, z, sh, ch, d, g.
  4. 4.  Eliminate background noise because it can distort sounds.  Use short sentences and assess for understanding.  Encourage to use hearing aid  Ensure that hearing aids are on with working batteries, if applicable.  Encourage client to read lips, if that helps  Encourage nonverbal communication such as touch or gestures as appropriate.  Use gestures when possible to clarify statements  Learn basic signing, if appropriate
  5. 5.  Allow extra time for the listener to respond and do not rush the listener.  Use active listening with attentive body posture, pleasant facial expressions, and a calm, unhurried manner.  Do not avoid conversation with a person who has hearing loss.  Use written communication if unable to communicate verbally.

