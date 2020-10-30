Successfully reported this slideshow.
Regulation on sale of medicines Bhargav P. Dangar Roll No. ‘21’ Health Law
  1. 1. Regulation on sale of medicines Bhargav P. Dangar Roll No. ‘21’ Health Law
  2. 2.  Provisions under section 59 to section 66 regulate the sale of drugs.  Licensing Authorities for this purpose are appointed by the State Government.  If drugs are sold or stoked for sale at more than one place, separate application shall be made.  A separate licence shall be issued in respect of such place.
  3. 3.  The licence shall be granted to any person, but they have to equipped with proper storage accommodation for preserving the properties of drugs which the licence applies.  The licensing authority may refuse to grant or renew a licence to applicant who has been convicted of an offence under the Act or Rules.  A licence to sell drugs is valid for five years unless suspended or cancelled earlier.
  4. 4. Conditions for a Pharmacy  A Pharmacy shall be conducted under the supervision of a registered pharmacist. Whose name shall be displayed in the premises.  All records & registers shall be maintained in accordance with law.  A pharmacy shall be provided with a cupboard with lock & key for the storage of poisons.  The shop or store displays the sign pharmacy, pharmacist or pharmaceutical chemist.  & it shall be clearly marked with the word ‘poison’ in red letters with white background.
  5. 5.  The licensing authority under section 66 is empowered to cancel or suspend a licence if the applicant has failed to comply any of such conditions.  The authority has to give notice stating the reasons before they cancel or suspends the licence.

