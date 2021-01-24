Successfully reported this slideshow.
By Phythogorous method HOW TO LAYOUT A CRICKET PITCH
• System-01. A C D D A B E 150 m. Measure 150 mt. area straight from A to B & C to D points. Find Out a middle point at ...
System-02 Find out two points respectively ‘F’ & ‘G’ , which is 10.06 m. either side of point ‘E’. (with the help of Pyth...
System-03 Draw a line from ‘I’ to ‘J’ over the point of ‘G’ which is 4.4ft either side of point G. (with the help of Pyth...
System -04 I J H K L 5 5 4 3 3 Bowling crease 8.8ft F Popping Crease 12 ft. Draw a line from ‘k’ to ‘L’ over the point of...
K L I J G M N O P Q R S T Returning Crease 8ft. Returning Crease 8ft. Bowling Crease8.8ft Popping Crease 12ft 17inc. 17inc.
System-05 Draw two lines which is parallel each other over the point of ‘I’ & ‘J’ Created MN & OP which is 8 ft in length...
System-06 THE PITCH
System-07 30 y. 15 y. 30 yard circle drown from mid of the popping cease 15 yard circle drown from mid of the bowling ceas...
Layout and marking of Cricket pitch

