Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROVIDE GUERIDON SERVICE FPPT.com DEDY WIJAYANTO 1
Provide information DEDY WIJAYANTO 2 Making recommendations When a customer asks “What do you recommend?” there are four o...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 3 Keys when making recommendations • Ensuring information is honest and truthful • Ensuring customers do no...
Slide Title DEDY WIJAYANTO 4 Normally the presence of a gueridon trolley itself will raise interest amongst fellow diners....
DEDY WIJAYANTO 5 Promotional methods • Suggestive selling phrases • Use of menus, wine lists, drink lists • Physically sup...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 6
Gueridon procedures DEDY WIJAYANTO 7 What activities take place as part of gueridon service: • During preparation phase • ...
DEDY WIJAYANTO 8
DEDY WIJAYANTO 9
DEDY WIJAYANTO 10
DEDY WIJAYANTO 11
DEDY WIJAYANTO 12
DEDY WIJAYANTO 13
DEDY WIJAYANTO 14
DEDY WIJAYANTO 15
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Part 2 provide gueridon service

36 views

Published on

gueridon

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Part 2 provide gueridon service

  1. 1. PROVIDE GUERIDON SERVICE FPPT.com DEDY WIJAYANTO 1
  2. 2. Provide information DEDY WIJAYANTO 2 Making recommendations When a customer asks “What do you recommend?” there are four options: • Recommend what it is you like • Recommend what is popular • Recommend whatever it is that the kitchen have asked you to push • Ask some questions first to determine their preferences
  3. 3. DEDY WIJAYANTO 3 Keys when making recommendations • Ensuring information is honest and truthful • Ensuring customers do not get the impression you are rushing your delivering of this information • Ensuring guests don’t feel they are imposing on you by asking these questions • Giving customers time to make their decision • Providing extra information as required • Tailoring your information to suit the customer
  4. 4. Slide Title DEDY WIJAYANTO 4 Normally the presence of a gueridon trolley itself will raise interest amongst fellow diners. • How else can you promote menu items provided through gueridon service?
  5. 5. DEDY WIJAYANTO 5 Promotional methods • Suggestive selling phrases • Use of menus, wine lists, drink lists • Physically supporting the point-of-sale displays • The attractive use and presentation of trolleys • Referring to point-of-sale advertising materials such as tent cards, recipe sheets, fliers and brochures
  6. 6. DEDY WIJAYANTO 6
  7. 7. Gueridon procedures DEDY WIJAYANTO 7 What activities take place as part of gueridon service: • During preparation phase • In front of customers
  8. 8. DEDY WIJAYANTO 8
  9. 9. DEDY WIJAYANTO 9
  10. 10. DEDY WIJAYANTO 10
  11. 11. DEDY WIJAYANTO 11
  12. 12. DEDY WIJAYANTO 12
  13. 13. DEDY WIJAYANTO 13
  14. 14. DEDY WIJAYANTO 14
  15. 15. DEDY WIJAYANTO 15

×