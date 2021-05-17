Growth assessment in Orthodontics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GROWTH ASSESSMENT Arun Bosco Jerald 2018 Batch Dept. of Orthodontics Mar Baselios Dental College
Contents • Introduction • Methods of studying growth • Assessment of age – Chronologic age – Somatotypic Age – Morphologic...
Introduction • Human growth is characterized by variation in the rate of progress of different persons towards physiologic...
• Robert Ricketts stated that to take advantage of growth we must have an idea of :- – first ; its magnitude , – second; i...
• Key to successful orthodontic treatment in growing patients is the harnessing of growth and unless we know the exact sta...
Clinical importance Help us to : 1) determine the potential vector of facial development 2) determine the amount of signif...
5) decide the type of treatment: a) Orthopedic (removable or fixed) b) Orthodontic c) Orthognathic surgical procedure d) C...
GROWTH SPURTS • Sudden increase in growth is termed growth spurt. • Physiological alterations in hormonal secretion is bel...
Timings of growth spurts: • differ in boys and girls Woodside (1968; Burlington growth study, Torrento) Growth spurt Girls...
Modified by Bjork (1975) 1. Pre-natal: Just before birth 2. Post natal: Growth spurt Girls Boys Infantile growth spurt One...
Methods of growth measurements Proffit Sarnat in 1986 (longitudinal studies ) (cross sectional studies)
Direct measurements
Anthropometry • Is the systematized art of measuring and making observations on man, his skeleton his brain or other organ...
• It includes the following branches: a) Craniometry : Measurement of skulls. b) Osteometry : Measurement of skeletal syst...
Vital staining • Leminus, in 1567 first mentioned the red staining properties of the root of madder plant in bone • Belchi...
• Brash (1924, 1934) repeated Hunter's work and came to similar conclusions • Dyes that stain hard tissues (occasionally s...
• Under higher magnification and strong illumination, the red lines (5-20 μm in width) are readily counted and the distanc...
Histological studies • Primarily qualitative in nature • are used to elucidate processes responsible for growth • Bone tis...
Histochemical studies • valuable in obtaining further information about the nature of bone formation. • By this method, fo...
Implants • Duhamel (1742) introduced implants in the study of growth of bones • Hunter(1770) inserted two Lead pellets in ...
• Humphrey (1863) placed wire loops around the ramus of pig mandible, and demonstrated resorption on anterior border of ra...
INDIRECT MEASUREMENTS
• Impressions and study casts: with the plaster of Paris, hydrocolloid, thoikol rubber, low fusing metal, stone or other m...
Radio autographs • Obtained by injecting radioactive isotopes and by placing a photographic emulsion for suitable exposure...
• Now radioactive isotope 99mTc or 45Ca can be used to detect areas of rapid bone growth. This method is more useful in th...
Radiographs • 1912, Tandler suggested the use of X-ray films in the studies of anthropometry. • In 1931, Broadbent and Hof...
• In 1941, Brodie was the first to apply Broadbent's method to a longitudinal growth study of human males from the third m...
Serial cephalometric radiography and implantation • More accurate and reliable approach for a dynamic longitudinal study o...
Advantages • Increase in size and the change in proportion can be recorded. • A stable base for superpositioning the seria...
ASSESSMENT OF AGE
• Growth assessment is of primary concern in planning orthopedic correction and surgical treatment of skeletal malocclusio...
Chronological age • Is the measurement by the period of time (years and months) for which someone has existed. • Little va...
Morphologic Age • Is based on height. A child’s height can be compared with those of his same age group and other age grou...
• USES : ➢ To predict whether growth is normal or abnormal. ➢ To establish a location of individual relative to the group....
• Roche (1980)categorized six type of height growth in children ➢ Average growers -follows middle range distance curve and...
Dental age ▪ Dental age can be correlated to skeletal and chronological age but controversy arises as eruption time table ...
• Demisch and Wartman found a high correlation between calcification of the mandibular third molar and skeletal and chrono...
• Average chronology of permanent tooth development
• Stages of tooth calcification by Carmen M. Nolla Journal of Dentistry for Children(1960):
DEMIRJIAN's method : • To determine the dental age by scoring the stage of calcification of seven teeth on the left side o...
Nine relevant stages of dental development: 0 - Tooth germ without signs of calcification. A- Calcification of single occl...
D- Crown formation is complete up to the cemento-enamel junction E- Root length shorter than crown length. F- Root length ...
Classification of the degree of mineralization of teeth according to Demirjian et al.
Sexual age • During the time of puberty, various hormones yield characteristic body changes. • The stages of secondary sex...
• Stage II after one year of stage I during which peak velocity of growth occurs. • The third stage, 1 to 1½ years after s...
• Stage II begins one year after stage I and marks the beginning of the height spurt • Stage III (8-12 months) marked by p...
• Tanner in 1962 outlined the stages of secondary sexual character with their relation to pubertal growth spurt categorizi...
Facial age • Nanda in one of his studies measured seven linear measurements—S-Gn, N-Gn, S-Go, Go-Gn, S-N, N-Pr and Id-Gn. ...
• Bergersen : initiation of the growth of the face occurred at an average skeletal age of 12.5 years → appearance of sesam...
SKELETAL AGE ASSESSMENT
• Skeletal age is considered to be most reliable age for assessment of growth for orthodontic purposes • A number of metho...
• Bone age: is an indication of physical development and maturation of the skeleton. • Standards obtained by means of roen...
Anatomical regions : • Should be small to restrict radiation exposure and expense. • Should have many ossification centers...
Hand-wrist radiographs • The bones of the hand-wrist region show a predictable and scheduled pattern of appearance, ossifi...
• Ranke in 1896, introduced the idea of using the comparative size and shape of the radiographic shadows of growing bones ...
• Todd compiled hand-wrist data that was further elaborated on by Greulich and Pyle in atlas form • Flory in 1936, indicat...
• Most authors agree that peak height velocity follows adductor sesamoid appearance by approximately 1 year. • Fishman dev...
Anatomy of Hand-wrist Made up of four groups of bones 1) Distal ends of Radius and Ulna of the forearm 2) Carpals : were f...
3) Metacarpals : • 5 miniature long bones forming the skeletal framework of the palm • numbered 1 to 5 from the thumb to t...
4) Phalanges : • Small bones that form fingers • Three phalanges in each finger • Thumb has only two phalanges • The bones...
5) Sesamoid bone : a small nodular bone most often present embedded in tendons in the region of the thumb
• Advantages of using hand-wrist radiographs in assessing skeletal maturation: – Carpal bones, epiphysis and phalanges pro...
Indications of Hand-wrist radiographs : • Prior to rapid maxillary expansion • When maxillo-mandibular expansion changes a...
Greulich and Pyle method • Involved two specific steps, the atlas and the bone specific methods (1959) • Atlas method: – C...
• Bone specific method : – After selecting the appropriate standard, proceed to make a more detailed comparison of the ind...
Tanner and Whitehouse Method • Suggested three methods of scoring of individual bones to determine skeletal age. 1. Radius...
3. TW2 method: • Consider 20 regions of interest (RIO) located in the main bones • Each RIO is divided into 3 parts: Epiph...
• The development of each ROI is divided into discrete stages and each stage is given a letter (A, B, C, D… H) • A numeric...
Bjork, Grave and Brown method (1976) • They divided the skeletal developmnent into 9 stages; each of which represents a le...
1. PP2 stage: {male 10.6y female 8.1y} – The epiphysis of PP2 has the same width as the diaphysis. approximately occurs 3 ...
3. Pisi, H1 and R stage: ( males 12.6y, females 9.6y) – Three distinct ossification areas appear at the same time during t...
4. S and H2 stage (males 13.0, females10.6y) – S stage = first mineralization of the ulnar sesamoid bone of the metacarpop...
5. MP3cap, PP1cap & R cap stage {males 14y, females 11.y} – Capping of diaphysis by the epiphysis is seen in : MP3, PP1 & ...
7. PP3u stage ( males 15.9 y, females 13.3 y): – Visible union of the epiphysis and diaphysis at the PP3. – Seen a year af...
Singer's Method • By Julius Singer in 1980. • Six stages are described. • Stage one (early): – absence of the pisiform – a...
• Stage two (pre pubertal): – characterized by • initial ossification of hook of the hamate • initial ossification of the ...
• Stage three (pubertal onset): – beginning of calcification of ulnar sesamoid, increased width of epiphysis of PP2 and in...
• Stage five (pubertal deceleration): – fully calcified ulnar sesamoid, fusion of epiphysis of DP3 with its shaft, and epi...
Fishman Skeletal Maturity Indicator • Developed by Leonard S Fishman in 1982. • Make use of anatomical sites located on : ...
Eleven SMIs • S.M.I 1- The third finger proximal phalanx shows equal width of epiphysis and diaphysis • S.M.I 2- Width of ...
Eleven SMIs • S.M.I 6-Capping of epiphysis seen in the middle phalanx of third finger • S.M.I 7-Capping of epiphysis seen ...
CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: • SMI 1,2,3 – occurs approximately 3 years before pubertal growth spurt. • SMI 4 – occurs before or...
Hagg and Taranger method • They analyzed yearly hand wrist radiographs of individuals from age 6 to 18 & studied the ossif...
➢ Sesamoid: • Appearance of the ulnar sesamoid is seen during the acceleration period of pubertal growth spurt ( onset of ...
➢ Third finger middle phalanx : ▪ MP3-F stage : • The epiphysis is as wide as metaphysis • Ends of epiphysis are tapered •...
▪ MP3-FG stage : • The epiphysis is as wide as the metaphysis • Distinct medial and/or lateral border of the epiphysis for...
▪ MP3-G stage : • The sides of epiphysis have thickened and also cap its metaphysis, forming a sharp edge distally at one ...
▪ MP3-H stage : • Fusion of epiphysis and metaphysis has begun • One or both sides of epiphysis form obtuse angle to dista...
▪ MP3-HI stage : • "new stage" • Superior surface of the epiphysis shows smooth curve • metaphysis shows smooth, convex su...
▪ MP3-I stage : • Fusion of the epiphysis and metaphysis is completed • Attained before or at the end of pubertal growth s...
➢ Distal Third Phalanx ▪ DP3-I: • the fusion of epiphysis and diaphysis is completed. • This stage was attained during the...
➢ Radius : ▪ R-I stage : • Fusion of epiphysis and metaphysis has begun. • attained 1 year before or at end of the puberta...
Limitations of hand wrist radiographs ▪ Agenesis of some hand wrist bones ▪ The validity of hand wrist skeletal maturity i...
Cervical Vertebrae as Skeletal Maturity Indicators • Hassel and Farman (1995) found that the shapes of cervical vertebrae ...
1) Initiation : • Inferior borders of the C2, C3 and C4 are flat shaped • The third vertebra is wedge shaped and • the sup...
2) Acceleration : • Concavities on the inferior borders of C2 and C3 begin to develop • inferior borders of the C4 remain ...
3) Transition : • Distinct concavities are shown on the inferior borders of C2 and C3 • A concavity begins to develop on t...
4) Deceleration : • Distinct concavities can be observed on the inferior borders of C2, C3 and C4. • Vertebral bodies of C...
5) Maturation : • Marked concavities are observed on the inferior borders of C2, C3 and C4 • Vertebral bodies of C3 and C4...
6) Completion : • Deep concavities are observed on the C2, C3 and C4. • Vertebral bodies are greater vertically than horiz...
• Hand wrist x-ray and cervical vertrebral maturation indicators are correlated as follows:
Modified Stages of Cervical Vertebral Maturation • Given by Tiziano Baccetti, Lorenzo Franchi and James A. McNamara Jr. (S...
– C2 and C3 resemble wedge of cheese – The peak in mandibular growth will occur on an average two years after this stage.
• Cervical stage 2 (CS2): get-ready stage – A concavity is present at the lower border of C2. – The bodies of both C3 and ...
• Cervical stage 3 (CS3): – Concavities at the lower borders of both C2 and C3 are present. – The bodies of C3 and C4 may ...
• Cervical stage 4 (CS4): – Concavities at the lower borders of C2, C3, and C4 are now present. – The bodies of both C3 an...
• Cervical stage 5 (CS5): – The concavities at the lower borders of C2, C3, and C4 still are present. – At least one of th...
• Cervical stage 6 (CS6): – The concavities at the lower borders of C2, C3, and C4 still are evident. – At least one of th...
Mandibular Canine Calcification as an Indicator of Skeletal Maturation • Coutinho, Buschang, Miranda (AJO 1993) studied th...
Eruption of maxillary canine and skeletal maturity • In a study conucted in Florence by Tiziano Bacceti el.al (AJODO, May ...
Lower third molar development in relation to skeletal maturity and chronological age - Christer Engstrom et al (Angle Orth...
• DP3u– crown was still incomplete in some, but it had already attained full root length in others. • Ru—crown completed i...
Midpalatal region as an indicator of maturity • This study was done by Bernel Revelo et al to determine whether a positive...
• The results of this study revealed that there is significant correlation between maturational development and the beginn...
Landmarks on the occlusal radiographs • Point A- Most ant point on Premaxilla • Point B- Most posterior point on posterior...
• RESULTS • At SMI 3, 8% of total midpalatal suture is approximated • At SMI 9, 25% of total midpalatal suture is approxim...
Frontal sinus as skeletal maturity indicator (Ruf and Pancherz-1996) • In this method, the cephalometric radiographs are u...
• The maximum width of the sinus was assessed • Then the average yearly growth velocity (in millimeters per year) was calc...
Conclusions: • Frontal sinus growth velocity at puberty is closely related to body height growth velocity • Frontal sinus ...
• In a two-year observation interval, a peak growth velocity in the frontal sinus of at least 1.2 mm per year is attained ...
Insulin like growth factor 1 and skeletal maturity • Ramy Abdul Rahman Ishaq et al.; Cairo (AJODO 2012, Vol 142) • Insulin...
• Low in the prepubertal stages followed by a sharp increase at puberty and, after pubertal growth had ceased, returning t...
Salivary Alkaline phosphatase - A for growth prediction • Dr. Sujatha M Tarvade et al. (Indian Journal of Basic and Applie...
Conclusion • An understanding of growth events is of primary importance in the practice of clinical orthodontics. • Matura...
References ❑ WILLIAM R.PROFFIT,HENERY W.FIELDS, JR.— CONTEMPORARY ORTHODONTICS,4th EDITION ❑ Sridhar Premkumar ,Textbook o...
❑ Leonard S.Fishman—Radiographic Evaluation of Skeletal Maturation-The Angle Orthodontist – April 1982,vol-52,no-2,page-88...
❑ Nanda RS-The rate of growth several facial components measured from serial cephalometric roentgenograms.-1955-Am J ortho...
  1. 1. GROWTH ASSESSMENT Arun Bosco Jerald 2018 Batch Dept. of Orthodontics Mar Baselios Dental College
  2. 2. Contents • Introduction • Methods of studying growth • Assessment of age – Chronologic age – Somatotypic Age – Morphologic Age – Dental Age – Sexual Age – Facial Age – Skeletal Age • Hand Wrist Radiographs • Cervical Vertebrae • Midpalatal Suture • Frontal Sinus • Insulin like growth factor 1 • Alkaline phosphatase- A • Conclusion • References
  3. 3. Introduction • Human growth is characterized by variation in the rate of progress of different persons towards physiological maturity. • It is one of the most myriad variations in nature and plays an important role in the etiology of malocclusion and also in diagnosis, treatment planning, retention and stability of any case.
  4. 4. • Robert Ricketts stated that to take advantage of growth we must have an idea of :- – first ; its magnitude , – second; its direction and – third; the element of timing. • By using the element of timing of maximum growth in conjunction with the knowledge of magnitude and direction, one can readily transform orthodontics to a profession of face forming as well as tooth positioning.
  5. 5. • Key to successful orthodontic treatment in growing patients is the harnessing of growth and unless we know the exact status of growth both in magnitude as well as in direction, treatment planning would be futile. • The ability to predict patient’s facial growth early in life would enable the clinician to establish a correct diagnosis and identify the appropriate treatment
  6. 6. Clinical importance Help us to : 1) determine the potential vector of facial development 2) determine the amount of significant craniofacial growth potential left 3) evaluate the rate of growth 4) decide the onset of treatment
  7. 7. 5) decide the type of treatment: a) Orthopedic (removable or fixed) b) Orthodontic c) Orthognathic surgical procedure d) Combination of any of the above 6) evaluate the treatment prognosis 7) understand the role of genetics and environment on skeletal maturation pattern
  8. 8. GROWTH SPURTS • Sudden increase in growth is termed growth spurt. • Physiological alterations in hormonal secretion is believed to be the cause for such accentuated growth. • A spurt is defined as growth acceleration up to a maximum where the annual increment of growth exceeded the previous one by at least 0.7mm - Ekstrom (1982)
  9. 9. Timings of growth spurts: • differ in boys and girls Woodside (1968; Burlington growth study, Torrento) Growth spurt Girls Boys Infantile / Childhood growth spurt 3 years 3 years Juvenile / mixed dentition growth spurt 6-7 years 7-9 years Pre-pubertal / adolescent growth spurt 11-12 years 14-15 years
  10. 10. Modified by Bjork (1975) 1. Pre-natal: Just before birth 2. Post natal: Growth spurt Girls Boys Infantile growth spurt One year after birth Juvenile / mixed dentition growth spurt 7-9 years 8-12 years Pre-pubertal / adolescent growth spurt 11-13 years 14-16 years
  11. 11. Methods of growth measurements Proffit Sarnat in 1986 (longitudinal studies ) (cross sectional studies)
  12. 12. Direct measurements
  13. 13. Anthropometry • Is the systematized art of measuring and making observations on man, his skeleton his brain or other organs by the most reliable means and methods and for scientific purposes. – Aleš Hrdlička • The earliest work in anthropometry was done by Hippocrates (460-357 BC) • Alphonse Bertillon, in 1883, gave rise to a system of identification based on the unchanging character of measurement of parts of the human frame. This system came to be called "Bertillonage" and laid the foundation for modern anthropometry • This science was further developed by Broca, Campor and Morton.
  14. 14. • It includes the following branches: a) Craniometry : Measurement of skulls. b) Osteometry : Measurement of skeletal system. c) Cephalometry : Measurement of head inclusive of soft tissues d) Somatometry : Measurement of living body tissues
  15. 15. Vital staining • Leminus, in 1567 first mentioned the red staining properties of the root of madder plant in bone • Belchier in 1736, was one of the first ones to give an account of the staining of bones of animals fed with madder. • Du Hamel (1742) demonstrated that only newly formed bone was stained by madder and from his studies he described the manner of growth of bones • Hunter (1771, 1778) did studies on the growth of the mandible in pig
  16. 16. • Brash (1924, 1934) repeated Hunter's work and came to similar conclusions • Dyes that stain hard tissues (occasionally soft tissues) are injected into an animal, these dyes remain in the bones and teeth and can be detected later after sacrifice of the animal. • Ground sections which are 25 to 50 μm thick are prepared for the microscopic viewing of staining effects
  17. 17. • Under higher magnification and strong illumination, the red lines (5-20 μm in width) are readily counted and the distance between them can be accurately measured with a micrometer eyepiece • Dyes used for this purpose: 1.Alizarin S red 2.Tetracyline 3.Procion 4.Fluorochrome 5.Trypon blue 6.Lead acetate 7.Sodium fluoride
  18. 18. Histological studies • Primarily qualitative in nature • are used to elucidate processes responsible for growth • Bone tissue is in a state of continuous change due to interplay of apposition and resorption. • Osteoblasts →cuboidal epithelium→ apposition • Osteoclasts→ multinucleated giant cells found in Howship's lacunae→resorption • Enlow (1990), on the basis of extensive histologic studies, reconstructed gross patterns of bone formation and destruction
  19. 19. Histochemical studies • valuable in obtaining further information about the nature of bone formation. • By this method, for instance, the importance and the localization of enzymes (alkaline and acid phosphatase and other substances like glycogen and glycoprotein) are studied
  20. 20. Implants • Duhamel (1742) introduced implants in the study of growth of bones • Hunter(1770) inserted two Lead pellets in the shaft of the tarsus of a young pig. The distance b/n them remained same after the tarsus was grown→interstitial growth in bone. • Implantation of Au, Ag, dental silver amalgam, SS, vitallium, and tantalum→ screw, pegs, pins, clips, or wires within a single bone → study of bone growth →distance between the implants and the outer borders of the bone (Sarnat 1968, Sarnat and Selman 1978).
  21. 21. • Humphrey (1863) placed wire loops around the ramus of pig mandible, and demonstrated resorption on anterior border of ramus and deposition on the posterior border. • Serial data is not provided by this method without reoperation or killing the animal. • This method has also been used to determine sutural growth by placing implants on either side of the suture
  22. 22. INDIRECT MEASUREMENTS
  23. 23. • Impressions and study casts: with the plaster of Paris, hydrocolloid, thoikol rubber, low fusing metal, stone or other material. (Sarnat et al 1953) • Photographs: Photographs taken under controlled conditions with the subjects placed against a graduated grid have permitted morphologic classification.
  24. 24. Radio autographs • Obtained by injecting radioactive isotopes and by placing a photographic emulsion for suitable exposure period in close contact. • Alpha or beta rays emitted from the radioactive material affect the AgBr crystals on the photographic emulsion in a manner similar to that of light. • After development, dark areas correspond to distribution of radioactive material (Bartelstone, 1950) which indicate the sites of growth • Substances used include: sodium, calcium, strontium, fluorine, chlorine, iodine, plutonium, uranium, americium, and gallium.
  25. 25. • Now radioactive isotope 99mTc or 45Ca can be used to detect areas of rapid bone growth. This method is more useful in the diagnosis of localized growth problems than in studies of growth pattern. • They can be detected by means of Geiger counter. • Studies in autoradiography in bone and cartilage have been done by Long et al in 1968 and Gross et al in 1951. • Dixon and Hoyte (1963) compared the autoradiographic and alizarin techniques in the study of bone growth.
  26. 26. Radiographs • 1912, Tandler suggested the use of X-ray films in the studies of anthropometry. • In 1931, Broadbent and Hofrath, simultaneously but independently, described a technique of cephalometric radiography. • In 1937 Broadbent described the findings from his studies on growing children. • This was a cross-sectional method but by serial super positioning with serial radiographic tracings on stable bony landmarks provided longitudinal data.
  27. 27. • In 1941, Brodie was the first to apply Broadbent's method to a longitudinal growth study of human males from the third month to the eighth year of life. • The accuracy of the method depends on standardization of technique. • However, selection of a stable anatomic base, for superimposing the radiographic tracings is the key to reliable findings
  28. 28. Serial cephalometric radiography and implantation • More accurate and reliable approach for a dynamic longitudinal study of the growth of bone(s). • Robinson and Sarnat in 1955 used this method in growth study of the mandible in the pig • McNamara and Graber (1975) and Bjork (1963) used it in humans. • Bjork in 1968 and Bjork et al in 1983 have studied about the growth rotations of the mandible using implant radiography
  29. 29. Advantages • Increase in size and the change in proportion can be recorded. • A stable base for superpositioning the serial radiographic tracings is obtained by inserting two or more radio- opaque implants. • The measurements are valid only if the implants do not extrude into the surrounding soft tissues and • foreshortening of implants must be avoided for which the implant must lie parallel to the X-ray film.
  30. 30. ASSESSMENT OF AGE
  31. 31. • Growth assessment is of primary concern in planning orthopedic correction and surgical treatment of skeletal malocclusion. • Estimation of growth potential requires the assessment of the developmental age of the individual patient. • Developmental age classified by Krogman - five types
  32. 32. Chronological age • Is the measurement by the period of time (years and months) for which someone has existed. • Little validity for identifying the stages of development progression through adolescence to adulthood; hence it is a poor indicator of maturity. • Helps to categorize the individual as early, average or late maturer. • Helps to decide the time, duration and method of treatment
  33. 33. Morphologic Age • Is based on height. A child’s height can be compared with those of his same age group and other age groups to determine where he stands in relation to others. • Height, or morphologic age, is useful as a maturity indicator from late infancy to early adulthood. • This is determined, using growth charts for the particular population standards. • It can also be used to follow a child overtime to evaluate whether there is an unexpected change in growth pattern.
  34. 34. • USES : ➢ To predict whether growth is normal or abnormal. ➢ To establish a location of individual relative to the group. ➢ Child who falls beyond the range of 97% of the population should receive special study before being accepted as just an extreme of the normal population. ➢ To predict any unexpected change in growth pattern.
  35. 35. • Roche (1980)categorized six type of height growth in children ➢ Average growers -follows middle range distance curve and comprise two third of all the children. ➢ Early maturing -taller in child hood as matured faster not particularly tall as adults. ➢ Genetically tall —taller than average children and will be tall as adults . ➢ Late maturing –shorter than average in childhood and will be adults of average stature. ➢ Genetically short —short in childhood and as adults as well.
  36. 36. Dental age ▪ Dental age can be correlated to skeletal and chronological age but controversy arises as eruption time table can be altered due to general and local factors. ▪ Spier (1918) was the first to associate tooth eruption to growth stature. ▪ Nanda, in his study, found a poor correlation ▪ Bambha and Natta found no evidence of association between the time of tooth eruption and the time of skeletal maturation.
  37. 37. • Demisch and Wartman found a high correlation between calcification of the mandibular third molar and skeletal and chronological age Dental age is determined from three characteristics. 1. which are the teeth that have erupted 2. amount of resorption of the roots of primary teeth and 3. amount of development of the permanent teeth
  38. 38. • Average chronology of permanent tooth development
  39. 39. • Stages of tooth calcification by Carmen M. Nolla Journal of Dentistry for Children(1960):
  40. 40. DEMIRJIAN's method : • To determine the dental age by scoring the stage of calcification of seven teeth on the left side of the mandible and the construction of dental maturity standard curves. • Each tooth is given a point value according to the state of development. • The sum of the individual points gives the developmental value, which can be transferred into the dental age with the aid of standard tables.
  41. 41. Nine relevant stages of dental development: 0 - Tooth germ without signs of calcification. A- Calcification of single occlusal points without fusion of different calcifications. B- Fusion of mineralization points; the contour of the occlusal surface is recognizable. C- Calcification of the crown is complete, beginning of dentin deposits.
  42. 42. D- Crown formation is complete up to the cemento-enamel junction E- Root length shorter than crown length. F- Root length larger than crown length. G- Root formation us finished. Apical foramen is still open. H- Apical foramen is closed
  43. 43. Classification of the degree of mineralization of teeth according to Demirjian et al.
  44. 44. Sexual age • During the time of puberty, various hormones yield characteristic body changes. • The stages of secondary sexual characteristics provide a physiological calendar of adolescence that correlates with the individual's physical growth status. • Adolescence in girls can be divided into three stages, based on the extent of sexual development. • The first stage occurs at about the beginning of the physical growth spurt (appearance of the breast buds, early stages of pubic hair development),
  45. 45. • Stage II after one year of stage I during which peak velocity of growth occurs. • The third stage, 1 to 1½ years after stage II, is marked by the onset of menstruation (menarche). • The stages of sexual development in boys are very difficult to specify • Stage I characterized by "fat spurt" which is marked by gain in body weight and an increase in the size of the scrotum.
  46. 46. • Stage II begins one year after stage I and marks the beginning of the height spurt • Stage III (8-12 months) marked by peak velocity in body height. • Stage IV which occurs 15 to 24 months after stage III , is difficult to pinpoint and is marked by the end of spurt of growth in height
  47. 47. • Tanner in 1962 outlined the stages of secondary sexual character with their relation to pubertal growth spurt categorizing them into 5 stages. Stage 1 being prepubertal and stage 5 being mature. • Hagg and Taranger (AJO 1982) found that attainments of menarche and voice changes in girls and boys respectively are reliable indicators of the pubertal growth spurt. • In girls menarche usually does not occur before peak height velocity (PHV) . In boys pubertal voice is attained closer to PHV and male voice is attained at PHV or after.
  48. 48. Facial age • Nanda in one of his studies measured seven linear measurements—S-Gn, N-Gn, S-Go, Go-Gn, S-N, N-Pr and Id-Gn. • And plotted on a graph versus chronological age. • These curves have the same basic form as the standard height curves – S-Gn and N-Gn were most like the other skeletal growth curves – S-N appeared to be a composite of both skeletal and neural growth – N-Pr and Id-Gn correlated with the emergence of the permanent teeth. • The final body height reached before the peak in facial growth.
  49. 49. • Bergersen : initiation of the growth of the face occurred at an average skeletal age of 12.5 years → appearance of sesamoid bone. • Bjork : completion of upper facial height occurs at DP3 U • Tofani : mandibular growth of females during puberty exhibited a peak 10 months before menarche in early maturing females and 5 months after menarche in late maturing females. • Hunter : 50% of the maximal facial increments occurred at the same time as maximum growth in height and only 29% occurred after the maximum.
  50. 50. SKELETAL AGE ASSESSMENT
  51. 51. • Skeletal age is considered to be most reliable age for assessment of growth for orthodontic purposes • A number of methods are available to assess the skeletal maturity of an individual. These include: a) Use of hand-wrist radiographs b) Radiographs of cervical vertebrae c) Clinical and radiographic examination of different stages of tooth development
  52. 52. • Bone age: is an indication of physical development and maturation of the skeleton. • Standards obtained by means of roentgenograms are employed to determine the order, time of appearance, and progress of ossification of various centers of skeletal ossification. • Bone age can be calculated by the absence or presence of various osseous centers in several regions of the body and compared with the standards.
  53. 53. Anatomical regions : • Should be small to restrict radiation exposure and expense. • Should have many ossification centers which ossify at separate times and which can be standardized. • Should be easily accessible. Regions normally used for age assessment: • Head and neck: Skull, cervical vertebrae • Upper limb: Shoulder joint, scapula, elbow, hand-wrist and fingers • Lower limb: Femur, hip joint, knee, ankle, foot-tarsals, meratarsals, phalanges.
  54. 54. Hand-wrist radiographs • The bones of the hand-wrist region show a predictable and scheduled pattern of appearance, ossification and union from birth to maturity. • Hence this region is one of the most suited to study growth.
  55. 55. • Ranke in 1896, introduced the idea of using the comparative size and shape of the radiographic shadows of growing bones as indicators of rate of growth and maturity. • In the early 1900s, Pryor, Rotch, and Crampton began tabulating indicators of maturity on sequential radiographs of the growing hand and wrist. • Hellman published his observations on the ossification of epiphysial cartilages of the hand in 1928.
  56. 56. • Todd compiled hand-wrist data that was further elaborated on by Greulich and Pyle in atlas form • Flory in 1936, indicated that the beginning of calcification of the carpal sesamoid (adductor sesamoid) was a good guide to determining the period immediately before puberty • Chapman was the first to use periapical X-ray film to evaluate ossification of the ulnar sesamoid bone as skeletal maturity marker. • Abdel-Kader applied this idea to recording MP3 stages.
  57. 57. • Most authors agree that peak height velocity follows adductor sesamoid appearance by approximately 1 year. • Fishman developed a system of hand-wrist skeletal maturation indicators (SMIs) using four stages of bone maturation at six anatomic sites on the hand and the wrist. • Hagg and Taranger created a method using the hand- wrist radiograph to correlate certain maturity indicators to the pubertal growth spurt.
  58. 58. Anatomy of Hand-wrist Made up of four groups of bones 1) Distal ends of Radius and Ulna of the forearm 2) Carpals : were first named by Lyser in 1683. Each carpal bone except the pisiform has six surfaces: proximal, distal, volar, dorsal, lateral and medial Proximal row : Scaphoid, Lunate, Triquetral and Pisiform Distal row : Trapezium, Trapezoid, Capitate and Hamate Each of these carpal bones ossifies from one primary center which appears in a predictable pattern.
  59. 59. 3) Metacarpals : • 5 miniature long bones forming the skeletal framework of the palm • numbered 1 to 5 from the thumb to the little finger • All metacarpals ossify from one primary ossifying center located in their shafts and a secondary center on their distal end; except the first metacarpal where it appears at the proximal end.
  60. 60. 4) Phalanges : • Small bones that form fingers • Three phalanges in each finger • Thumb has only two phalanges • The bones of the phalanges are referred to as proximal, middle (absent in thumb) and distal phalanges. • They ossify in three stages : – Epiphyses show the same width as the diaphysis – epiphysis surrounds the diaphysis like a cap – epiphysis fuses with the diaphysis
  61. 61. 5) Sesamoid bone : a small nodular bone most often present embedded in tendons in the region of the thumb
  62. 62. • Advantages of using hand-wrist radiographs in assessing skeletal maturation: – Carpal bones, epiphysis and phalanges provide a clue to bone growth in the body as a whole. – Ossification occurs in the period after birth and before maturity. – The bones are easily accessible. – Clothing need not be removed. – Less time consuming technique
  63. 63. Indications of Hand-wrist radiographs : • Prior to rapid maxillary expansion • When maxillo-mandibular expansion changes are indicated in the treatment of class III cases, skeletal class II or skeletal open bites • In patients with marked discrepancy between dental and chronological age • Orthodontic patients requiring orthognathic surgery if undertaken between the ages of 16 and 20 years • For planning of growth modification treatment.
  64. 64. Greulich and Pyle method • Involved two specific steps, the atlas and the bone specific methods (1959) • Atlas method: – Comparing a hand-wrist film with the standard film of the same sex and nearest chronological age. – The film would then be compared with adjacent standards, both older and younger – Finally, the standard which appears most closely to resemble the film in question is chosen
  65. 65. • Bone specific method : – After selecting the appropriate standard, proceed to make a more detailed comparison of the individual bones and epiphyses. – The bones of the hand-wrist complex should be considered in a regular order: distal ends of the radius and ulna, carpals(Capitate, Hamate, Triquetral, Lunate, Scaphoid, Trapezium, Trapezoid, Pisiform), metacarpals, and finally phalanges – Each center is given a skeletal age and overall age is then determined.
  66. 66. Tanner and Whitehouse Method • Suggested three methods of scoring of individual bones to determine skeletal age. 1. Radius, ulna, short (RUS) bone score: • rates the radius, ulna, metacarpals of digits 1,3 and 5; middle phalanges and distal phalanges of digits 3 and 5 2. Carpel bone method: • scores Capitate, Hamate, Triquetral, Lunate, Scaphoid, Trapezium and Trapezoid.
  67. 67. 3. TW2 method: • Consider 20 regions of interest (RIO) located in the main bones • Each RIO is divided into 3 parts: Epiphysis, metaphysis and diaphysis.
  68. 68. • The development of each ROI is divided into discrete stages and each stage is given a letter (A, B, C, D… H) • A numerical score is associated with each stage for each bone. • By adding the scores of all ROIs, an overall maturity score is obtained.
  69. 69. Bjork, Grave and Brown method (1976) • They divided the skeletal developmnent into 9 stages; each of which represents a level of skeletal maturity • Appropriate chronological age for each of the stages was given by Schopf in 1978
  70. 70. 1. PP2 stage: {male 10.6y female 8.1y} – The epiphysis of PP2 has the same width as the diaphysis. approximately occurs 3 years before the peak of the pubertal growth spurt. 2. MP3 stage: (males 12.0y, females 8.1y) – Epiphysis of MP3 is of the same width of the epiphysis. noticed prior to the beginning of pubertal growth spurt
  71. 71. 3. Pisi, H1 and R stage: ( males 12.6y, females 9.6y) – Three distinct ossification areas appear at the same time during the process of maturation. – Pisi stage = visible ossification of the pisiform. – H1 stage = ossification of the hamular process of the hamatum. – R stage = same width of the epiphysis and the diaphysis.
  72. 72. 4. S and H2 stage (males 13.0, females10.6y) – S stage = first mineralization of the ulnar sesamoid bone of the metacarpophalangeal joint of the thumb. – H2 stage = progressive ossification of the hamular process of the hamatum. This stage is reached shortly before or at the beginning of the pubertal growth spurt.
  73. 73. 5. MP3cap, PP1cap & R cap stage {males 14y, females 11.y} – Capping of diaphysis by the epiphysis is seen in : MP3, PP1 & R Reaches the peak of pubertal growth spurt. 6. DP3u stage (males 15.9 y, females 13.0 y) : – Visible union of epiphysis and diaphysis at DP3. – constitutes the end of pubertal growth
  74. 74. 7. PP3u stage ( males 15.9 y, females 13.3 y): – Visible union of the epiphysis and diaphysis at the PP3. – Seen a year after the growth spurt 8. MP3u stage ( males 15.9 y, females 13.9y): – Union of epiphysis and diaphysis at the MP3. 9. Ru stage ( males 18.5 y, females 16 y): – Complete union of the epiphysis and diaphysis of the radius.
  75. 75. Singer's Method • By Julius Singer in 1980. • Six stages are described. • Stage one (early): – absence of the pisiform – absence of hook of hamate, with – the epiphysis of PP2 being narrower than its diaphysis.
  76. 76. • Stage two (pre pubertal): – characterized by • initial ossification of hook of the hamate • initial ossification of the pisiform and • diaphysis of PP2 equal to its epiphysis. – represents the period prior to adolescent growth spurt → significant amounts of mandibular growth possible. – Maxillary orthodontic therapy in conjunction with mandibular growth might aid correction of a class II relationship with considerable speed and ease.
  77. 77. • Stage three (pubertal onset): – beginning of calcification of ulnar sesamoid, increased width of epiphysis of PP2 and increased calcification of hook of hamate and pisiform. – Signifies the onset of pubertal growth spurt • Stage four (pubertal) – presence of calcified ulnar sesamoid and capping of the diaphysis of the MP3 by its epiphysis. – signifies the accelerating phase of pubertal growth spurt
  78. 78. • Stage five (pubertal deceleration): – fully calcified ulnar sesamoid, fusion of epiphysis of DP3 with its shaft, and epiphyses of radius and ulna not fully fused with respective shafts. – Represents the period of growth when orthodontic treatment might be completed and the patient is in retention therapy • Stage six (Growth completion): – No remaining growth sites are seen.
  79. 79. Fishman Skeletal Maturity Indicator • Developed by Leonard S Fishman in 1982. • Make use of anatomical sites located on : thumb, 3rd finger, 5th finger and radius. • This system of uses four stages of bone maturation: – Epiphysis equal in width to diaphysis. – Appearance of adductor sesamoid of the thumb. – Capping of epiphysis and – Fusion of epiphysis.
  80. 80. Eleven SMIs • S.M.I 1- The third finger proximal phalanx shows equal width of epiphysis and diaphysis • S.M.I 2- Width of epiphysis equal to that of diaphysis in the middle phalanx of third finger • S.M.I 3- width of epiphysis equal to that of diaphysis in the middle phalanx of fifth finger • S.M.I 4- Appearance of adductor sesmoid of the thumb • S.M.I 5- Capping of epiphysis seen in distal phalanx of third finger
  81. 81. Eleven SMIs • S.M.I 6-Capping of epiphysis seen in the middle phalanx of third finger • S.M.I 7-Capping of epiphysis seen in the middle phalanx of fifth finger • S.M.I 8-Fusion of epiphysis and diaphysis in the distal phalanx of third finger • S.M.I 9-Fusion of epiphysis and diaphysis in the proximal phalanx of third finger • S.M.I 10-fusion of epiphysis & diaphysis in the middle phalanx of the third finger • S.M.I 11-Fusion of epiphysis & diaphysis seen in the radius
  82. 82. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: • SMI 1,2,3 – occurs approximately 3 years before pubertal growth spurt. • SMI 4 – occurs before or at the beginning of pubertal growth spurt. • SMI 5,6,7 – occurs at the peak of pubertal growth spurt. • SMI 9,10,11 – ossification of all hand bones are completed (skeletal growth complete).
  83. 83. Hagg and Taranger method • They analyzed yearly hand wrist radiographs of individuals from age 6 to 18 & studied the ossification of: – ulnar sesamoid of metacarpophalangeal joint of thumb (S) – and certain specified stages of three epiphyseal bones: MP3, DP3 and the distal epiphysis of the radius (R) • Kansel & Rajagopal modified the MP3 indicators further & compared it to the cervical vertebrae maturation indices (CVMI) as described by Hassel and Farman
  84. 84. ➢ Sesamoid: • Appearance of the ulnar sesamoid is seen during the acceleration period of pubertal growth spurt ( onset of Peak height velocity- PHV) in 86% of girls and 92% of boys
  85. 85. ➢ Third finger middle phalanx : ▪ MP3-F stage : • The epiphysis is as wide as metaphysis • Ends of epiphysis are tapered • Metaphysis show no undulation • Radiolucent gap (representing cartilaginous epiphyseal growth plate) between epiphysis and metaphysis is wide Corresponds to the start of the curve of pubertal growth spurt
  86. 86. ▪ MP3-FG stage : • The epiphysis is as wide as the metaphysis • Distinct medial and/or lateral border of the epiphysis forms line of demarcation at right angles to the distal border. • Metaphysis begins to show slight undulation • Radiolucent gap between epiphysis and metaphysis is wide • Acceleration of the curve of pubertal growth spurt
  87. 87. ▪ MP3-G stage : • The sides of epiphysis have thickened and also cap its metaphysis, forming a sharp edge distally at one or both sides. • Marked undulations in metaphysis giving it a "Cupid's Bow" appearance. • Radiolucent gap betweenthe epiphysis and metaphysis is moderate • Maximum point of pubertal growth spurt
  88. 88. ▪ MP3-H stage : • Fusion of epiphysis and metaphysis has begun • One or both sides of epiphysis form obtuse angle to distal border • epiphysis is beginning to narrow • Cupid's bow appearance is absent, but slight undulation is present • Radiolucent gap between epiphysis and metaphysis is narrower • Deceleration of the curve of pubertal growth spurt.
  89. 89. ▪ MP3-HI stage : • "new stage" • Superior surface of the epiphysis shows smooth curve • metaphysis shows smooth, convex surface, almost fitting into reciprocal concavity of epiphysis • No undulation is present in metaphysis • Radiolucent gap between epiphysis and metaphysis is insignificant Maturation of the curve of pubertal growth spurt
  90. 90. ▪ MP3-I stage : • Fusion of the epiphysis and metaphysis is completed • Attained before or at the end of pubertal growth spurt in all subjects except a few girls
  91. 91. ➢ Distal Third Phalanx ▪ DP3-I: • the fusion of epiphysis and diaphysis is completed. • This stage was attained during the deceleration period of the pubertal growth spurt (PHV-END) by all subjects
  92. 92. ➢ Radius : ▪ R-I stage : • Fusion of epiphysis and metaphysis has begun. • attained 1 year before or at end of the pubertal growth spurt by about 80 percent of the girls and about 90 percent of the boys ▪ R-IJ stage : • Fusion is almost completed but, there is still a small gap at one or both the margins ▪ R-J stage : • Characterized by fusion of the epiphysis and metaphysis • R-IJ and R-J are not attained before the end of the pubertal growth spurt by any subject.
  93. 93. Limitations of hand wrist radiographs ▪ Agenesis of some hand wrist bones ▪ The validity of hand wrist skeletal maturity in the evaluation of craniofacial growth has been questioned . ▪ Moore pointed out that most of the bones of the body develop by endochondral ossification. The bones of the face are formed by intramembranous ossification .So, the growth of the face may be regulated by factors other than those responsible for growth of long bones.
  94. 94. Cervical Vertebrae as Skeletal Maturity Indicators • Hassel and Farman (1995) found that the shapes of cervical vertebrae seen to differ with different levels of skeletal development . And they have put forward the following six stages in vertebral development
  95. 95. 1) Initiation : • Inferior borders of the C2, C3 and C4 are flat shaped • The third vertebra is wedge shaped and • the superior vertebral borders are tapered from posterior to anterior • 100% pubertal growth remains
  96. 96. 2) Acceleration : • Concavities on the inferior borders of C2 and C3 begin to develop • inferior borders of the C4 remain flat. • Vertebral bodies of C3 and C4 are nearly rectangular in shape. • 65%-85% of pubertal growth remains
  97. 97. 3) Transition : • Distinct concavities are shown on the inferior borders of C2 and C3 • A concavity begins to develop on the inferior border of C4 • vertebral bodies of C3 and C4 are rectangular in shape • 25-65% of growth remains.
  98. 98. 4) Deceleration : • Distinct concavities can be observed on the inferior borders of C2, C3 and C4. • Vertebral bodies of C3 and C4 begin to be more square in shape. • 10-25% of pubertal growth remains
  99. 99. 5) Maturation : • Marked concavities are observed on the inferior borders of C2, C3 and C4 • Vertebral bodies of C3 and C4 are almost square in shape • 5-10% of pubertal growth remains.
  100. 100. 6) Completion : • Deep concavities are observed on the C2, C3 and C4. • Vertebral bodies are greater vertically than horizontally • Pubertal growth has been completed.
  101. 101. • Hand wrist x-ray and cervical vertrebral maturation indicators are correlated as follows:
  102. 102. Modified Stages of Cervical Vertebral Maturation • Given by Tiziano Baccetti, Lorenzo Franchi and James A. McNamara Jr. (Semin Orthod 11:119–129 © 2005) • Lorenzo Franchi and James A. McNamara Jr.(AO,vol:88,Jan 2018) • The six stages are defined as follows : • Cervical stage 1 (CS1): – The lower borders of all the three vertebrae (C2-C4) are flat. – The bodies of both C3 and C4 are trapezoid in shape (the superior border of the vertebral body is tapered from posterior to anterior).
  103. 103. – C2 and C3 resemble wedge of cheese – The peak in mandibular growth will occur on an average two years after this stage.
  104. 104. • Cervical stage 2 (CS2): get-ready stage – A concavity is present at the lower border of C2. – The bodies of both C3 and C4 are still trapezoid in shape. – The peak in mandibular growth will occur, on an average within one year after this stage. – Class III treatment with maxillary expansion and protraction is effective in the maxilla only when it is performed before the peak (CS1 or CS2), whereas it is effective in the mandible during both prepubertal and pubertal stages.
  105. 105. • Cervical stage 3 (CS3): – Concavities at the lower borders of both C2 and C3 are present. – The bodies of C3 and C4 may be either trapezoid or rectangular horizontal in shape. – Stage CS3 represents the ideal stage to begin functional jaw orthopedics, as the peak in mandibular growth will occur within the year or after this stage. – CS3 is also the appropriate age for treatment of vertical malocclusion, because peak in mandibular growth occurs during this stage.
  106. 106. • Cervical stage 4 (CS4): – Concavities at the lower borders of C2, C3, and C4 are now present. – The bodies of both C3 and C4 are rectangular and horizontal in shape. (Credit card or bar of soap) – The peak in mandibular growth has occurred within one or two years before this stage.
  107. 107. • Cervical stage 5 (CS5): – The concavities at the lower borders of C2, C3, and C4 still are present. – At least one of the bodies of C3 and C4 is square in shape (marshmallow). If not square, the body of the other cervical vertebra is still rectangular and horizontal. – The peak in mandibular growth ends at least one year before this stage.
  108. 108. • Cervical stage 6 (CS6): – The concavities at the lower borders of C2, C3, and C4 still are evident. – At least one of the bodies of C3 and C4 is rectangular and vertical in shape. – If not rectangular and vertical, the body of the other cervical vertebra is square. – The peak in mandibular growth end at least two years before this stage.
  109. 109. Mandibular Canine Calcification as an Indicator of Skeletal Maturation • Coutinho, Buschang, Miranda (AJO 1993) studied the relationship between mandibular canine and skeletal maturity indicators; • CANINE STAGE F → Initiation of puberty. • CANINE STAGE G → coincides with MP3 Cap; PP5 Cap, Presence of adductor sesamoid. it is indicative of peak height velocity (PHV)
  110. 110. Eruption of maxillary canine and skeletal maturity • In a study conucted in Florence by Tiziano Bacceti el.al (AJODO, May 2008), the conclusions were: 1. Eruption of the permanent maxillary canine can occur at any stage in skeletal maturation before the end the pubertal growth spurt (CS1-CS4). A postpubertal stage (CS5 or CS6) without an erupted maxillary canine indicates delayed canine eruption and suggests canine impaction. 2. Eruption of the permanent maxillary canine occurs more frequently in the prepubertal stages of skeletal development in subjects with increased vertical skeletal relationships.
  111. 111. Lower third molar development in relation to skeletal maturity and chronological age - Christer Engstrom et al (Angle Orth,1983) • A strong correlation was found between the skeletal maturation, chronological age, and the developmental stages of the third molar. • PP2—complete crown mineralization in majority of the subjects. • MP3 cap—complete crown formation in most of the individuals and beginning of the root development.
  112. 112. • DP3u– crown was still incomplete in some, but it had already attained full root length in others. • Ru—crown completed in one third, half of the root development in one third, and had reached full length in another one third of the subjects • Absence of one or both lower third molar was observed in 11% of the subjects.
  113. 113. Midpalatal region as an indicator of maturity • This study was done by Bernel Revelo et al to determine whether a positive correlation exist between adolescent maturation development and the approximation of the mid palatal suture. • Hand wrist radiograph were taken and individual were classified as accelerated, average and delayed based on Fishman SMI and occlusal radiograph were taken to assess the sutural approximation. • Sample consisted of 39 male and 45 female(age8-18 year)
  114. 114. • The results of this study revealed that there is significant correlation between maturational development and the beginning of ossification of the midpalatal suture; however, a great amount of variation exists in the way this suture closes.
  115. 115. Landmarks on the occlusal radiographs • Point A- Most ant point on Premaxilla • Point B- Most posterior point on posterior wall of the incisive foramen • Point P- Point tangent to a line connecting the posterior walls of the greater palatine foramens.
  116. 116. • RESULTS • At SMI 3, 8% of total midpalatal suture is approximated • At SMI 9, 25% of total midpalatal suture is approximated • At SMI 11, 50% of total midpalatal suture is approximated • An ideal time to initiate orthopedic expansion is during the early maturational stage, SMI 1 to 4
  117. 117. Frontal sinus as skeletal maturity indicator (Ruf and Pancherz-1996) • In this method, the cephalometric radiographs are used for measuring the size of the frontal sinus at yearly intervals. • Radiographs were oriented with the nasion-sella line horizontally
  118. 118. • The maximum width of the sinus was assessed • Then the average yearly growth velocity (in millimeters per year) was calculated • Radiographic magnification of 7% is not taken into account • The average yearly body height growth velocity (in millimeters per year) was calculated and the relationship with the sinus growth rate is studied.
  119. 119. Conclusions: • Frontal sinus growth velocity at puberty is closely related to body height growth velocity • Frontal sinus growth shows a well-defined pubertal peak which on average, occurs 1.4 years after the pubertal body height peak • In males, the average age at frontal sinus peak is 15.1 years • In a one-year observation interval, a peak growth velocity in the frontal sinus of at least 1.3 mm per year is attained by 84 percent of the subjects.
  120. 120. • In a two-year observation interval, a peak growth velocity in the frontal sinus of at least 1.2 mm per year is attained by 70 percent of the subjects • These specific frontal sinus growth were assigned as threshold values T1 and T2, respectively, for growth prediction
  121. 121. Insulin like growth factor 1 and skeletal maturity • Ramy Abdul Rahman Ishaq et al.; Cairo (AJODO 2012, Vol 142) • Insulin-like growth factor (IGF-I) is a polypeptide hormone synthesized mainly by the liver. • It is considered a mediator of growth-hormone function. • It is involved in the growth of almost every organ and plays a major role in postnatal growth and precisely in the process of longitudinal bone growth.
  122. 122. • Low in the prepubertal stages followed by a sharp increase at puberty and, after pubertal growth had ceased, returning to lower base line values. • ELISA is used for detection of IGF 1. • Masoud et al used radioimmuno assay for detection of IGF1 in their studies. • IGF-I serum levels peaked at stage 4 of the cervical vertebral maturation index with a mean value of 835.6ng/mL.
  123. 123. Salivary Alkaline phosphatase - A for growth prediction • Dr. Sujatha M Tarvade et al. (Indian Journal of Basic and Applied Medical Research, June 2015) • levels of salivary ALP levels in girls as well as in boys correlated with G stage of MP3 at the age of 13. • Thus a strong correlation of salivary ALP levels with growth spurt was established • Concluded that the salivary ALP levels can be used as strong chemical biomarkers for identification of skeletal maturational stages.
  124. 124. Conclusion • An understanding of growth events is of primary importance in the practice of clinical orthodontics. • Maturational status can have considerable influence on diagnosis, treatment goals, treatment planning, and the eventual outcome of orthodontic treatment.
  125. 125. References ❑ WILLIAM R.PROFFIT,HENERY W.FIELDS, JR.— CONTEMPORARY ORTHODONTICS,4th EDITION ❑ Sridhar Premkumar ,Textbook of Craniofacial Growth ❑ Madhu S, Hedge AM, Munshi AK.-- The development stages of the middle phalanx of the third finger (MP3): a sole indicator in assessing the skeletal maturity?--- J Clin Ped Dent 2003; 27:.page- 149–156 ❑ Julian Singer—Physiological Timing of Orthodontic Treatment—Am J Orthod. Oct 1980.vol-50,no.4,page322-333 Calvin J Hunter –The correlation of facial growth with body height and skeletal maturation at adolescence. Am j Orhod .,January,1966,vol.36,no.1,page.44-54 ❑ Urban Hagg and John Taranger--Maturation indicators and the pubertal growth spurt —Am J Orthod, Oct 1982—vol.82,no-4,page-299—308.
  126. 126. ❑ Leonard S.Fishman—Radiographic Evaluation of Skeletal Maturation-The Angle Orthodontist – April 1982,vol-52,no-2,page-88-112 ❑ K.C.Grave and T.Brown—Skeletal ossification and the adolescent growth spurt.--- Am J Orthod, June 1976-vol-69,no-6,page-611—619. ❑ Sandra Coutinho et al –Relationship between mandibular canine calcification stages and skeletal maturity Am.J.Orthod, Sep 1993,vol104,n0- 3,page.263-268. ❑ Tiziano Baccetti , McNamara et al—An improved version of the cervical vertebral maturation method for the assessment of mandibular growth- Feb 2002,VOL-72,NO.4,page,316-323 ❑ Sabine Ruf et al-- Frontal sinus development as an indicator for somatic maturity at puberty --.Am J Orthod. Nov 1996 (476 - 482): ❑ Bernal Revelo et al- Maturational evaluation of ossification of the midpalatal suture-- Am J Orthod March,1994 (288 - 292):
  127. 127. ❑ Nanda RS-The rate of growth several facial components measured from serial cephalometric roentgenograms.-1955-Am J orthod. VOL- 41 Page- 658-673. ❑ Hussam M. Abdel-Kader –The reliability of dental xray film in assessment of MP3 stages of the pubertal growth spurt-Am.J .Orthod.Oct1998,vol- 114,no4,page,427-429. ❑ Christer Engstrom et al-Lower third molar development in relation to skeletal maturity and chronological age.-The Angle Orthodontist .April 1983,vol.53,no.2,page,97-106. ❑ K.S.Negi, Vijay P .Sharma et al-Assessment of growth impetus using MP3 maturation and its correlation with CVMI and dental age. J Ind Orthod.Soc,2003. 36,page,204-213. ❑ R.RAJAGOPAL,SUDHANSU KANSAL—A comparison of of modified MP3 stages and the cervical vertebrae as growth indicators.JCO,July 2002,vol.XXXVI.No.7.page,398-40

