Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CLEAR ALIGNER TREATMENT Dr. Arun Bosco J 2018 Batch
Good Morning…
Index • Introduction • History • Indications • Advantages • Disadvantages • Limitations • Terminologies • Impression techn...
• Diagnosis and treatment planning for clear aligner treatment • Biomechanics of aligner treatment • Clincheck • Staging •...
INTRODUCTION • Invisalign is an orthodontic technique that uses a series of computer-generated custom plastic aligners to ...
HISTORY • 1925- ORRIN REMENSNYDER : Flex-O-tight gum massaging appliance • The concept on which treatment with clear align...
• Dr. Henry Nahoum (1964) described a method to change tooth contours using thermoformed plastic sheets – Vacuum formed de...
• John J Sheridan and colleagues (1993) developed a technique involving interproximal tooth reduction and progressive alig...
• Invisalign (Align Technology, Inc., Santa Clara,CA) is a proprietary orthodontic technique that uses a series of compute...
• Wirth had traditional braces in high school . Chishti had finished adult treatment with traditional braces and had a cle...
• They were fortunate in attracting the interest of Robert Boyd, chairman of the Department of Orthodontics, University of...
Clear aligners can be categorized into four basic categories: 1. Positioners or guides: • This category includes the origi...
1.
2.
3. Teeth manually set: • Aligners that are fabricated from models that have had teeth cut out and manually moved to the co...
3.
4. aligners fabricated from digitally manipulated models • Is the largest growing area in aligner treatment. • This growth...
4.
• Using digital technology to control tooth movement, intricate and precise tooth movements can be staged for each sequent...
INDICATIONS OF INVISALIGN • Joffe L. [Invisalign: early experiences. J Orthod 2003; 30(4):348–52] suggested that the Invis...
CONTRA-INDICATIONS OF INVISALIGN • Severe crowding • skeletal anterior-posterior discrepancies of more than 2 mm (as measu...
ADVANTAGES OF INVISALIGN • Improved esthetics • Invisalign patients showed no measurable root resorption • It gives the pa...
DISADVANTAGES OF INVISALIGN • Fabrication of the aligners is a very time consuming and tedious process that probably would...
LIMITATIONS OF INVISALIGN • All permanent teeth should be fully erupted for treatment using invisalign as it is difficult ...
• Unlike conventional appliances, the treatment plan cannot be changed once the appliance series has begun. • Invisalign i...
TERMINOLOGIES • ‘Midcourse correction’ involves a temporary pause in treatment while a new scan is taken or impressions ar...
• ‘Refinement’ is similar to midcourse correction in that it generally involves pausing treatment and taking new impressio...
• ‘Attachments’ are small composite additions to the tooth surface that enhance areas of undercut either for retention or ...
IMPRESSION TECHNIQUES AND DIGITIZATION • Treatment success begins with a high-quality polyvinyl siloxane (PVS) impression....
• Those models were then “scanned” using a destructive technique whereby the model was photographed from the occlusal view...
• The destructive scanning method had the advantage that a lab technician could fix minor imperfections by repairing the m...
• Align Technology no longer uses the destructive scanning technique but converts the impression directly into a 3D virtua...
Three basic impression techniques: • One-step impression • Using a suitable “medium body” PVS material in the proprietary ...
• Second method; • Impressions of the second molars are first captured using a PVS putty material to create a posterior da...
• Although this technique takes more chair time, the advantage is that it reduces the probability of having an unacceptabl...
• The third impression technique involves a more involved two-step process. • When the patient elects to start treatment, ...
• While the full sheet of thermoformed plastic material is still on the stone model, a plastic impression tray is sized an...
• Once the custom tray is made, the thermoformed plastic material is trimmed and will be used as the patient’s “training a...
The Virtual Setup • The impressions are scanned using an industrial CT scan to produce a 3D virtual model. • The technicia...
• It is important to understand that the occlusal registration sent with the impressions is used to verify the occlusion o...
• The technicians recreate the virtual gingival margins using morphing-type software to mimic the gingival conditions seen...
• The preparation work is finished at this point, and the virtual model is forwarded electronically to the TREAT (Align Te...
• Once the virtual setup is completed and approved by the orthodontist, a series of plastic models is fabricated using ste...
Direct Digital Manufacturing • Currently, there are two promising technologies: cone beam CT (CBCT) and intraoral light sc...
SCANNING AND DIGITIZATION • An instant virtual model from an intraoral scanner, in combination with multiple software plat...
• Every current scanner has a hand-held wand containing a camera that is connected to a computer for data collection and m...
• All intraoral scanning technologies using a wand have had to deal with cross-arch distortion as the information is stitc...
• Four types of imaging technologies are currently used: • Triangulation • Parallel confocal imaging • Accordion fringe in...
TRIANGULATION • CEREC (Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics or CEramic REConstruction) (Sirona USA, Charl...
• This technique uses projected laser light. • Requires a thin coating of opaque powder to be applied to the target tissue...
PARALLEL CONFOCAL IMAGING (iTero, Align Technology, Inc., Santa Clara, CA) • Projects laser light through a pinhole to the...
ACCORDION FRINGE INTERFEROMETRY (AFI) • Two sources of light are used to project three patterns of light, called “fringe p...
• Surface data points of the fringe curvature are recorded by a high-definition video camera that is offset from the proje...
THREE-DIMENSIONAL, IN-MOTION VIDEO (Lythos Digital Impression Systems, Ormco Corporation, Orange, CA) • Uses three tiny hi...
• Although powdering may be required to capture surface data points, only a light dusting is needed, compared with the thi...
• The second part of the process is integrating the software that provides the ability for the technician or orthodontist ...
• Furthermore, the amount of movement per aligner or stage must be determined by either the orthodontist with a three-dime...
• All three-dimensional printers build the object (for orthodontics a model of the teeth) in layers. • The height of the m...
• In stereolithography, liquid resin is held in a build tray and cured layer by layer with an ultraviolet laser light that...
• Digital light processing (DLP) is based on a chip technology developed by Texas Instruments and is commonly used in home...
• PolyJet photopolymerization (PPP) printers are similar to inkjet printers, but PPP printers work in three dimensions rat...
• It would be remiss not to mention four-dimensional printing, the brainchild of Dr. Skylar Tibbits at Massachusetts Insti...
CLINCHECK—AN OVERVIEW • The virtual setup for Invisalign-branded clear aligner treatment is viewed by the orthodontist in ...
• ClinCheck is not the treatment plan; rather, it is the three-dimensional interpretation of the treatment plan by the tec...
• The technician follows the instructions on the prescription form and delivers tooth movements that fall within the prede...
• One can prescribe a given treatment plan, such as a non-extraction approach with some expansion and proclination if crow...
• The first group of tools is the virtual model manipulation tools located in the upper left of the screen • Align Technol...
• The next method is the defined views . • Allow one to click on a predefined viewing angle of the model or proceed throug...
• The next tool available is the gallery views, which allow to view a single model, two arches simultaneously in separate ...
• Moving down the left side of the interface, there is a group of four navigation buttons that allow the user to move the ...
• Below the navigation buttons is a group of three wheels that allow the user another method of rotating the model in any ...
• Across the top to the right of the gallery views is a group of illustration buttons . • These allow the user to show or ...
Grid tool to check symmetry IPR recommendations
• On the right side of the screen is the comments section. • Comments are displayed in two colors: one designating the com...
• The last section is in the lower right of the screen. • This is the tab to either modify or accept the setup. • When mod...
• Once the orthodontist has completed the virtual setup, the true power of the Treat program is exhibited by the applicati...
SmartForce features
• These enhancements generally consist of ✓customized computer-designed attachments added to the tooth surface or ✓pressur...
• The treating orthodontist uses ClinCheck software to review the initial setup provided by the technician and to make mod...
• ClinCheck Pro, with its ability to control tooth and arch movement, is a paradigm shift in the way orthodontists now ach...
• The orthodontist had limited tools to assess the amount of tooth movement—a superimposition tool and a millimeter grid. ...
• Orthodontists can now couple the proposed tooth movements in their treatment plans to the virtual setup and verify that ...
BIOMECHANICS OF ALIGNER TREATMENT • Control of root position and anchorage is often the greatest challenge faced by any or...
• Brown P et.al. (2007) reported that, overall, Invisalign was found to be more effective than fixed appliances at produci...
Simple versus Difficult Movements • With an aligner, the plastic encapsulates the tooth and, in doing so, must provide bot...
• For instance, a faciolingual movement is fairly predictable because the entire body of the aligner can be elastically di...
• In contrast, a vertical movement would require the aligner to stretch essentially within the matrix of the plastic and, ...
• The material composition of the aligner is important in delivering the desired properties to the aligner. • Aligners are...
• The material should be of high enough formability to enable it to conform precisely to teeth and to any attachments that...
• Previous studies have shown that aligners have less impact on the quality of life and less pain than orthodontic treatme...
• A recent study (Patel ND) showed that the SmartTrack material achieved a significantly higher amount of prescribed tooth...
• Continuing with that trend, recent studies have suggested that given time, even forces as low as 18g are sufficient to p...
• These include the center of rotation, the center of resistance, and the point at which the force is applied. • The goal ...
• In traditional orthodontic biomechanics, the discussions are typically centered on fixed attachments in the form of brac...
• Specifically, the design and placement of attachments and auxiliaries to accomplish controlled two-point force applicati...
• One of the problems that is seen when attempting incisor root movements with aligners is that the intended movement and ...
STAGING • An important aspect of controlling tooth movement with aligners is staging. • Staging is the sequence in which a...
• The numbers across the top represent different teeth and the vertical axis represents aligner number. • The vertical bla...
• In addition, the orthodontist has no way of knowing whether the movement represents linear movement or rotational moveme...
• First suggested by Foy in 2004(Michael Foy, personal communication, Invisalign Alpha Group meeting, 2004, Salt Lake City...
• The tooth that moves the most dictates the overall number of stages based on the maximum allowable tooth velocity. • Mov...
• Alternative staging patterns also exist that are associated with certain types of treatments • Distalization of the maxi...
• The opposite of V staging pattern, in which the anterior teeth move anteriorly, followed by posterior teeth moving anter...
• M staging pattern is solely used for bicuspid extraction treatment. • In this staging pattern, movement starts by first ...
• In response to the need to create a solution for the extraction treatment, which specifically addresses molar anchorage ...
• Ultimately, the orthodontist controls all aspects of the Invisalign treatment, including how much movement per aligner i...
• If the number of active stages were doubled, then the movement of the rate-determining tooth would decrease to nearly 0....
Interproximal reduction and Aligner treatment • Early in the development of the Invisalign technique, there was a percepti...
• The first reason was that many patients treated with Invisalign were patients who had undergone orthodontic relapse and ...
• The second reason was to avoid the side effect of virtual collisions. • Virtual collisions occur whenever the setup tech...
• To allow the intended tooth movement to take place, the setup technician would request that the orthodontist remove the ...
• The numbers across the top represent different teeth and the vertical axis represents aligner number. • One can see that...
• Additionally, any collision less than 0.05 mm is considered insignificant in that the aligner can theoretically stretch ...
• The orthodontist is given three IPR options on the treatment prescription form: PRIMARILY, IF NEEDED, and NONE. • The IF...
Attachments • One solution to aligner displacement is the proper design and placement of attachments. • Attachments can be...
• The key is to provide a ledge for the aligner to grip that is perpendicular to the direction of displacement and of suff...
• Recognizing the limitation of aligners and attachments to accomplish certain tooth movements, engineers at Align Technol...
• Virtual modeling is first used to test a myriad of possible solutions and identify those that produce the desired force ...
• After considering possible designs, they are then fabricated and the force systems are measured using laboratory equipme...
• At the time of this printing, a significant number of optimized attachments have been developed and introduced to provid...
• Each optimized attachment is now custom designed for a specific movement on a specific tooth for an individual patient. ...
• One internal design feature from Align Technology allows computer-designed attachments to provide specific directions of...
• This offset positions the active surface of the attachment to engage fully the aligner material, thus eliminating a lag ...
• Although, clinically, this may give the appearance that the attachment is not fully seated in the aligner, this excess s...
• Another group of attachments are available to be placed by the orthodontist when modifying a virtual treatment plan - re...
• This rectangular attachment design was the primary attachment for any tooth movement that was considered moderate or dif...
• In order to facilitate greater ease of insertion and removal, as well as eliminate the all-or-none situation, the bevele...
Power ridges and pressure areas • A net force of 40 g (base level force of an aligner after 48 hours) intended to move the...
• Improper attachment design or placement allows the delivery of only 280 g-mm moment in conjunction with 40 g force, resu...
• It must be kept in mind that the aligner provides the same level of force on both sides of the teeth, even though the fo...
• An alternative to attachments that help facilitate torque control is the power ridge. • Power ridges are engineered corr...
• The ridges function in two ways • The first is to stiffen the gingival third of the aligner to make it more resilient. •...
• Power ridges also have two disadvantages. • First, they cannot be combined with any other attachment or SmartForce featu...
• The second problem with power ridges is that they can create irritation of the buccal tissues attributable to the protru...
• These pressure areas may take the form of a power ridge, pressure point, or pressure area, and each may be a stand-alone...
• The latest additions to this family of SmartForce features are pressure areas on the lingual surface of maxillary and ma...
Root Parallelism • Another aspect of biomechanics, especially pertinent to extraction treatment, is to control tipping in ...
• This is a more problematic area because in a typical mesiodistal movement as in an extraction scenario, the aligner cont...
• An idea dating back to the late 1800s was to place an attachment on the gingival aspect of a bracket extending toward th...
• In theory, the addition of a power arm auxiliary accomplishes two things. • First, it moves the application of force clo...
• Align Technology has introduced engineered solutions in an attempt to mitigate the dumping in extraction cases and to he...
• Maxillary central incisors, maxillary cuspids, and mandibular cuspids use only the paired attachments where two facial a...
• Unfortunately, canines often remain upright during retraction into premolar spaces, whereas the clinical crowns of molar...
• As the arch perimeter is reduced, closing extraction spaces, pressure is applied to the molar crowns in a mesial directi...
Rotations • Correcting rotations with aligners can be problematic. • There are two primary reasons for this. • The first i...
• Some have suggested that beveled attachments with the bevel turned 90 degrees (i.e., mesiodistally)would provide a surfa...
• Even with a properly designed attachment, another problem with rotations is that the tooth root is not a cylinder, and b...
• When this happens in fixed appliances, it simply takes longer for the tooth to rotate; when it happens with aligners, th...
• With many rotated teeth, there has typically been a need to use auxiliaries either before, during, or after aligner trea...
• With the advent of the newer optimized attachments, the predictability of rotational movements has significantly improve...
Extrusions • One method previously used was to use the gingival beveled attachment to provide a longer surface area that c...
• The default that causes the attachment to be added to the virtual plan is extrusion of more than 0.50 mm down the long a...
• This additional feature alters the digital model to create a pressure area at the bases of the optimized attachment on t...
• In particularly challenging situations, a button bonded to the tooth, together with an elastic, will assist with the ext...
Auxiliaries • Other auxiliaries can be used to facilitate specific movements. • Class II and Class III elastics are freque...
• If the elastics are directly attached to the aligner, then attachments are generally required to prevent displacement of...
• Mini-screws can also be used effectively with aligners in the same manner as they can with fixed appliances, either plan...
• One such example is the extrusion of an upper canine. • Placing a miniscrew in the lower arch and then running a rubber ...
• Another vertical movement : intrusion of molars that have supererupted into an edentulous space. • Place the miniscrews ...
• Miniscrews can expedite Class II correction. • The first example involves placing a Carriere Distalizer appliance (Henry...
• Another application of miniscrews with aligners is correcting an arch asymmetry by enhancing the distalization of one si...
• A Study done by Kravitz el al (2009)showed that: 1. The mean accuracy of tooth movement with Invisalign was 41%. The mos...
3. With the exception of canine rotation, no tooth was significantly less accurate in movement. 4. Lingual crown tip was s...
Numbering of invisalign trays • Normally invisalign is numbered low to high • The Higher the Number the Closer to Finishin...
Invisalign Teen • Originally, Invisalign was anticipated for use with adults and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Admini...
• Eruption tabs are used to prevent supereruption of unerupted second molars
• Tooth forms of approximate anticipated crown size are used to both create and hold room and to guide eruption of activel...
• These indicators are designed so that creative teenagers cannot realistically figure out a method to have both indicator...
• All SmartForce enhancements, including optimized attachments, pressure points, and pressure areas were developed for the...
• Understanding when and where to anticipate the use of aligners in combination with other techniques or auxiliaries is cr...
• The next most important variables are clinical crown length and shape. • The longer the clinical crown and the greater t...
• Closing anterior spaces, especially with protrusive incisors that require some intrusion, is extremely predictable and r...
• If the curve of Spee is deep, then intruding lower second molars and lower incisors (using the aligner as if it were a r...
• Leveling the curve of Spee has now been made significantly easier with the addition of the virtual bite plane being adde...
COW-CATCH ALIGNERS • Clear aligners with intermaxillary elastics • To fabricate a clear aligner for correcting an open bit...
• The teeth to be extruded are supplied with buttons and connected to the opposite arch with elastics where buttons were a...
Periodontal Considerations • There is a body of evidence growing that orthodontic treatment with aligners has less detrime...
• Boyd found that periodontal health could actually improve during the course of treatment with Invisalign. • He attribute...
CONCLUSION • Not all malocclusions are amenable to treatment solely with the Invisalign system. • Treatment of many malocc...
• Understanding both the process of aligner manufacturing along with the biomechanics of tooth movement with aligners and ...
REFERENCES • Graber.Vanarsdall.Vig. Orthodontics current principles and technique. Mosby,6th ed; 2017 • Graber.Vanarsdall....
• Djeu G, Shelton C, Maganzini A. Outcome assessment of Invisalign and traditional orthodontic treatment compared with the...
• Joffe L. Invisalign: early experiences.J Orthod 2003; 30(4):348–52 • Kravitz N.D.et al. How well does Invisalign work? A...
Clear Aligner Treatment
Clear Aligner Treatment
Clear Aligner Treatment
Clear Aligner Treatment
Clear Aligner Treatment
Clear Aligner Treatment
Clear Aligner Treatment
Clear Aligner Treatment
Clear Aligner Treatment
Clear Aligner Treatment
Clear Aligner Treatment
Clear Aligner Treatment
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
9 views
May. 17, 2021

Clear Aligner Treatment

Clear Aligners in Orthodontics

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Clear Aligner Treatment

  1. 1. CLEAR ALIGNER TREATMENT Dr. Arun Bosco J 2018 Batch
  2. 2. Good Morning…
  3. 3. Index • Introduction • History • Indications • Advantages • Disadvantages • Limitations • Terminologies • Impression techniques and digitization • Virtual setup • Scanning and digitization
  4. 4. • Diagnosis and treatment planning for clear aligner treatment • Biomechanics of aligner treatment • Clincheck • Staging • Interproximal reduction and aligner treatment • Attachments, power ridges and auxiliaries • Various tooth movements: torque control, root parallelism,rotations,extrusions • Cow-catch aligners • Invisalign teen • Conclusion • References
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION • Invisalign is an orthodontic technique that uses a series of computer-generated custom plastic aligners to guide the teeth gradually into proper alignment. • Although the use of clear aligner treatment is not new, it is a growing part of the orthodontic market, and, as a result, many new products have become available.
  6. 6. HISTORY • 1925- ORRIN REMENSNYDER : Flex-O-tight gum massaging appliance • The concept on which treatment with clear aligners is based has been around since the 1940s. • In 1945, Dr. Harold Dean Kesling first proposed a clear, vacuum-formed tooth-positioning appliance for minor tooth movement – ‘POSITIONER’ • It was a labor-intensive process that required manually repositioning teeth reset in wax, and a clear vacuum- formed retainer was made for every tooth movement in a series of stages until the teeth were aligned.
  7. 7. • Dr. Henry Nahoum (1964) described a method to change tooth contours using thermoformed plastic sheets – Vacuum formed dental contour appliance. • In 1971, Robert J Pontiz introduced a thermoformed plastic appliance called the “invisible retainer” made on a master model that repositioned teeth with base-plate wax. He claimed that this appliance could produce limited tooth movement. • James A McNamara Jr. et.al. in 1985 also described, using invisible retainers to achieve minor tooth movement.
  8. 8. • John J Sheridan and colleagues (1993) developed a technique involving interproximal tooth reduction and progressive alignment using clear Essix appliances • And those techniques were further developed by Hilliard Jack K and John J Sheridan (2000) with a series of special thermoforming pliers designed to enhance specific movements. • Although these techniques based on Kesling’s proposal of using removable appliances have been used to some degree in the past, the laboratory construction has always been tedious and has previously limited the widespread adoption of removable aligner techniques.
  9. 9. • Invisalign (Align Technology, Inc., Santa Clara,CA) is a proprietary orthodontic technique that uses a series of computer generated custom plastic aligners to gradually guide the teeth into proper alignment. • Invisalign is both a brand name and a technique and is used synonymously. • has been commercially available to orthodontists since 1998. • The company and the technique was the brainchild of two MBA students at Stanford University (1997), Kelsey Wirth and Zia Chishti
  10. 10. • Wirth had traditional braces in high school . Chishti had finished adult treatment with traditional braces and had a clear plastic retainer. He noticed that if he didn't wear his retainer for a few days, his teeth shifted slightly -- but the plastic retainer soon moved his teeth back in position. • In 1997, they applied 3D computer imaging graphics to the field of orthodontics and created Align Technologies and the Invisalign method.
  11. 11. • They were fortunate in attracting the interest of Robert Boyd, chairman of the Department of Orthodontics, University of Pacific. • He assisted in this endeavour by being a consultant, and in doing so he and his residents provided a means to test this fledgling technology.
  12. 12. Clear aligners can be categorized into four basic categories: 1. Positioners or guides: • This category includes the original Allesee Orthodontic Appliances (AOA) - positioner described by Kesling. 2. Thermoformed appliances: • Sometimes known as Essix Retainers (Raintree Essix, DENTSPLY International, York, PA) and removable appliances referred to as spring aligners. • The Essix appliance can be fabricated in the orthodontist’s office or sent to a commercial laboratory, and it uses the techniques of Sheridan and Hilliard to move teeth.
  13. 13. 1.
  14. 14. 2.
  15. 15. 3. Teeth manually set: • Aligners that are fabricated from models that have had teeth cut out and manually moved to the correct position. • If done in a series of models, an aligner can be fabricated from each model. • These appliances can be used for minor movement of upper and lower anterior teeth and usually consist of three to five aligners.
  16. 16. 3.
  17. 17. 4. aligners fabricated from digitally manipulated models • Is the largest growing area in aligner treatment. • This growth is most likely attributable to the ability of these aligners to be used to treat malocclusions ranging from minor to complex, including both posterior and anterior teeth.
  18. 18. 4.
  19. 19. • Using digital technology to control tooth movement, intricate and precise tooth movements can be staged for each sequential aligner. • However, tooth movement with aligners is as variable as it is with fixed appliances and can be dependent on individual variables (e.g., periodontal status, age, medication), as well as aligner variables (e.g., attachments, plastic). • In this seminar, we focus on Invisalign (Align Technology, Inc., Santa Clara, CA).
  20. 20. INDICATIONS OF INVISALIGN • Joffe L. [Invisalign: early experiences. J Orthod 2003; 30(4):348–52] suggested that the Invisalign appliance is most successful for treating: • mildly malaligned malocclusions (1 to 5 mm of crowding or spacing) • deep overbite problems (e.g., Class II division 2 malocclusions) when the overbite can be reduced by intrusion or advancement of incisors • nonskeletally constricted arches that can be expanded with limited tipping of the teeth and mild relapse after fixed-appliance therapy.
  21. 21. CONTRA-INDICATIONS OF INVISALIGN • Severe crowding • skeletal anterior-posterior discrepancies of more than 2 mm (as measured by discrepancies in cuspid relationships) • centric-relation and centric-occlusion discrepancies • severely rotated teeth (more than 20 degrees) • open bites (anterior and posterior) that need to be closed • extrusion of teeth • severely tipped teeth (more than 45 degrees) • teeth with short clinical crowns • arches with multiple missing teeth.
  22. 22. ADVANTAGES OF INVISALIGN • Improved esthetics • Invisalign patients showed no measurable root resorption • It gives the patient an esthetic choice in their orthodontic treatment • Easier to clean, thus good oral hygiene can be maintained
  23. 23. DISADVANTAGES OF INVISALIGN • Fabrication of the aligners is a very time consuming and tedious process that probably would not be practical day to day orthodontic practice • Severe derotations, complex extrusions and translations are less predictable with invisalign and may require auxiliary treatment
  24. 24. LIMITATIONS OF INVISALIGN • All permanent teeth should be fully erupted for treatment using invisalign as it is difficult to achieve retention of the appliance on short clinical crowns • The treatment procedures do not allow for continued eruption of teeth, or significant dental arch changes during the mixed dentition period • There is currently no capability to incorporate basal orthopedic change with this appliance system, thus restricting it to malocclusions requiring pure dental movements
  25. 25. • Unlike conventional appliances, the treatment plan cannot be changed once the appliance series has begun. • Invisalign is generally not recommended in treating more complicated malocclusions such as severe deep bite, anterior-posterior corrections greater than 2 mm, uprighting severely tipped teeth etc
  26. 26. TERMINOLOGIES • ‘Midcourse correction’ involves a temporary pause in treatment while a new scan is taken or impressions are made; treatment is then continued once new aligners are fabricated. • reasons: lack of patient compliance; mid-treatment restorative that rendered the current set of aligners unusable as a result of tooth morphologic structure; lack of one or more teeth tracking with aligners as planned, making the fit of the aligners unacceptable; or a change in the treatment plan.
  27. 27. • ‘Refinement’ is similar to midcourse correction in that it generally involves pausing treatment and taking new impressions and ordering a new series of aligners. • The only difference is that refinement takes place near the end of treatment when one or more teeth are apparently not positioned exactly as desired. • Refinement can be considered similar to artistic detail bends with fixed appliances.
  28. 28. • ‘Attachments’ are small composite additions to the tooth surface that enhance areas of undercut either for retention or to facilitate specific movements.
  29. 29. IMPRESSION TECHNIQUES AND DIGITIZATION • Treatment success begins with a high-quality polyvinyl siloxane (PVS) impression. • Initially, Align Technology used a process called destructive scanning to produce the three-dimensional (3D) digital image of the patient’s teeth. • It involved pouring the impressions with plaster to produce a conventional 3D model.
  30. 30. • Those models were then “scanned” using a destructive technique whereby the model was photographed from the occlusal view, milled down slightly, photographed again, milled down some more, photographed again, etc. • When this process was completed, the computer software would then use the series of digital photographs to reassemble the layers and recreate the model virtually by stacking the images.
  31. 31. • The destructive scanning method had the advantage that a lab technician could fix minor imperfections by repairing the model prior to scanning. • The disadvantage was that it was expensive and time consuming and produced huge quantities of plaster dust.
  32. 32. • Align Technology no longer uses the destructive scanning technique but converts the impression directly into a 3D virtual model by means of a high-resolution industrial computed tomography (CT) scan. • The special plastic impression trays must not interfere with the x-ray scanning and there is no plaster model, so the impressions must be perfect.
  33. 33. Three basic impression techniques: • One-step impression • Using a suitable “medium body” PVS material in the proprietary Invisalign impression trays. • Many orthodontists prefer this method because of the potential for reduced chair time and expenses. • But most likely to result in defective impressions
  34. 34. • Second method; • Impressions of the second molars are first captured using a PVS putty material to create a posterior dam. • The medium body material is used over the putty to gain a more detailed impression of the second molars, as well as to capture the rest of dentition.
  35. 35. • Although this technique takes more chair time, the advantage is that it reduces the probability of having an unacceptable impression.
  36. 36. • The third impression technique involves a more involved two-step process. • When the patient elects to start treatment, an alginate impression is taken of both arches. • The impressions are poured • Then the thermoformed plastic material is formed over the models but not trimmed
  37. 37. • While the full sheet of thermoformed plastic material is still on the stone model, a plastic impression tray is sized and then filled with the heavy body or putty PVS material and the model with untrimmed thermoformed plastic material is inverted and pressed down into the impression material.
  38. 38. • Once the custom tray is made, the thermoformed plastic material is trimmed and will be used as the patient’s “training aligner” - may be used for bleaching the teeth. • The final PVS impressions are made by placing a minimal amount of a fast set light body wash inside the custom tray
  39. 39. The Virtual Setup • The impressions are scanned using an industrial CT scan to produce a 3D virtual model. • The technician uses a best-fit occlusion based on wear facets and virtual contacts along with the intraoral photographs provided in the submission kit to articulate the models.
  40. 40. • It is important to understand that the occlusal registration sent with the impressions is used to verify the occlusion only if the photographs are of poor quality • Once the virtual models are produced, they are segmented using boundary recognition software to define individual teeth. • Once that is accomplished, virtual “roots” are placed
  41. 41. • The technicians recreate the virtual gingival margins using morphing-type software to mimic the gingival conditions seen on the clinical photographs
  42. 42. • The preparation work is finished at this point, and the virtual model is forwarded electronically to the TREAT (Align Technology, Inc.) operator to perform the virtual setup and staging. • TREAT is the proprietary software that Align Technology uses to simulate treatment and set up the virtual model to allow the manufacture of the aligners. • It is a sophisticated 3D graphics program that gives the operator great control of tooth position and rate of tooth movement.
  43. 43. • Once the virtual setup is completed and approved by the orthodontist, a series of plastic models is fabricated using stereolithography on which the aligners are then made by a thermoforming process.
  44. 44. Direct Digital Manufacturing • Currently, there are two promising technologies: cone beam CT (CBCT) and intraoral light scanners. • The advantage of direct digital capture of the dentition would be (1) The elimination of the need for PVS impressions and their inherent potential for clinical errors (2) Reducing the time needed to produce appliances because the image would be transmitted instantly to Align Technology via the Internet.
  45. 45. SCANNING AND DIGITIZATION • An instant virtual model from an intraoral scanner, in combination with multiple software platforms, now allows the orthodontist to manipulate teeth with or without the assistance of a technician. • That, along with a three-dimensional printer, allows the orthodontist to make aligners easily in his or her office once the cost of the three components (scanner, software, and three- dimensional printer) becomes more affordable.
  46. 46. • Every current scanner has a hand-held wand containing a camera that is connected to a computer for data collection and manipulation. • The wand may project either laser or white light onto the tooth surface where it is reflected back to the camera, after which hundreds of thousands of measurements per inch are performed to recreate the three-dimensional representation of the teeth.
  47. 47. • All intraoral scanning technologies using a wand have had to deal with cross-arch distortion as the information is stitched together to form a full arch image. • The scanner manufacturers have managed to correct such distortions.
  48. 48. • Four types of imaging technologies are currently used: • Triangulation • Parallel confocal imaging • Accordion fringe interferometry, and • Three-dimensional in-motion video. • In addition, intraoral ultrasound scanning, although not yet commercially available, is currently in development and should soon be released.
  49. 49. TRIANGULATION • CEREC (Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics or CEramic REConstruction) (Sirona USA, Charlotte, NC) which works using triangulation was the first in-office intraoral scanner introduced to dentistry in the early 1980s. • It was originally developed to scan a crown preparation and then to send the data to a milling machine to create single crowns in the office without the need for impressions.
  50. 50. • This technique uses projected laser light. • Requires a thin coating of opaque powder to be applied to the target tissue. • The CEREC system determines the angle of reflection and the distance from the laser source to the object’s surface as light reflects off the object.
  51. 51. PARALLEL CONFOCAL IMAGING (iTero, Align Technology, Inc., Santa Clara, CA) • Projects laser light through a pinhole to the target. • The sensor is placed at the imaging plane where it is in focus (confocal). • A small opening in front of the sensor blocks any light from above or below. • Only the focused light reflecting off the target tissue will reach the sensor for processing. • This type of system creates thousands of tomographic slices and stitches them together to form the three- dimensional picture.
  52. 52. ACCORDION FRINGE INTERFEROMETRY (AFI) • Two sources of light are used to project three patterns of light, called “fringe patterns,” onto the teeth and tissue (True Definition Scanner, 3M ESPE, St. Paul, MN). • Based on the shape of the object, the fringe pattern distorts and takes on a new pattern.
  53. 53. • Surface data points of the fringe curvature are recorded by a high-definition video camera that is offset from the projector by approximately 30 degrees. • Because the differences among the three precision optical measurements determine the distance measurement, the differential measurement is unaffected by changes in tooth colors and materials.
  54. 54. THREE-DIMENSIONAL, IN-MOTION VIDEO (Lythos Digital Impression Systems, Ormco Corporation, Orange, CA) • Uses three tiny high-definition video cameras at the lens to capture three precise views of the target. • A sensor behind the cameras converts the light energy into electrical signals, which allows the distances between two data points to be calculated simultaneously from two perspectives to create the three-dimensional data. • The data points are captured in a video sequence and modeled in real time.
  55. 55. • Although powdering may be required to capture surface data points, only a light dusting is needed, compared with the thicker coating needed for triangulation. • The ClearView SCAN (S-Ray Incorporated, Reno, NV), uses high-definition ultrasound imaging to capture both the tooth and the bone and soft tissue in three dimensions. • Early prototypes suggest that these scans will use a disposable mouthpiece to scan the entire arch at once and will be significantly faster and more accurate than light-based scans.
  56. 56. • The second part of the process is integrating the software that provides the ability for the technician or orthodontist to manipulate teeth in preparation for manufacturing aligners. • The software must accomplish two things. • First, it must fill any voids in the scan itself to produce a workable model; • second, it must allow for tooth segregation and three- dimensional manipulation to produce the intended final setup.
  57. 57. • Furthermore, the amount of movement per aligner or stage must be determined by either the orthodontist with a three-dimensional digital orthodontic system (Orchestrate Orthodontic Technologies, Rialto, CA) or be programmed into the software in the form of a proprietary algorithm (Invisalign). • Then the models are printed using three-dimensional printers
  58. 58. • All three-dimensional printers build the object (for orthodontics a model of the teeth) in layers. • The height of the model and the thickness of each layer determine how long it takes to print. • Objects may be printed out of a variety of substances, depending on the printer and the intended use of the object.
  59. 59. • In stereolithography, liquid resin is held in a build tray and cured layer by layer with an ultraviolet laser light that “draws” a cross-section or outline of each layer in a bottom-up sequence until the model is submerged in the resin bath by the thickness of the build layer for each pass of the laser. • Align Technology uses stereolithography (SLA) models to manufacture Invisalign. • Fused deposit modeling (FDM) lays down layers of material heated just beyond its melting point, and the material immediately hardens as each layer is applied.
  60. 60. • Digital light processing (DLP) is based on a chip technology developed by Texas Instruments and is commonly used in home theater projectors. • With DLP printers, the process is similar to SLA modeling; however, an entire layer is cured at once, resulting in faster build times and a smoother surface finish.
  61. 61. • PolyJet photopolymerization (PPP) printers are similar to inkjet printers, but PPP printers work in three dimensions rather than two. • In PPP printers, the material is sprayed out of nozzles and immediately cured with ultraviolet light.
  62. 62. • It would be remiss not to mention four-dimensional printing, the brainchild of Dr. Skylar Tibbits at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). • Four-dimensional printing involves using three- dimensional printing and special geometric properties along with material characteristics to print objects that can change their configuration based on outside influences, such as motion or pressure.
  63. 63. CLINCHECK—AN OVERVIEW • The virtual setup for Invisalign-branded clear aligner treatment is viewed by the orthodontist in a software program called ClinCheck.
  64. 64. • ClinCheck is not the treatment plan; rather, it is the three-dimensional interpretation of the treatment plan by the technician from the prescription form submitted online. • The goal of the virtual setup, when modified and completed by the orthodontist, is to make the individual tooth movements shown in the ClinCheck depict the actual individual tooth movements required to correct the malocclusion. • Strict attention to each crown and to the root movement in all three planes of space is required.
  65. 65. • The technician follows the instructions on the prescription form and delivers tooth movements that fall within the predetermined defaults of Invisalign’s Treat software. • The technician uses a very robust proprietary software called Treat, and the orthodontist’s interface with that program is a scaled-down version called ClinCheck. • The single greatest benefit of ClinCheck is its usefulness as a tool for therapeutic diagnosis.
  66. 66. • One can prescribe a given treatment plan, such as a non-extraction approach with some expansion and proclination if crowding is present. • The outcome may be visualized and compared using either extractions or interproximal reduction. • Although the treatment outcomes cannot be superimposed on each other, each of them can be superimposed on the pre-treatment virtual model for evaluation
  67. 67. • The first group of tools is the virtual model manipulation tools located in the upper left of the screen • Align Technology has provided the orthodontist with several ways to manipulate the virtual model. • The first is to simply left click on the model and manipulate the view with the mouse
  68. 68. • The next method is the defined views . • Allow one to click on a predefined viewing angle of the model or proceed through a sequence of views to allow thorough examination of the final occlusion and alignment.
  69. 69. • The next tool available is the gallery views, which allow to view a single model, two arches simultaneously in separate orientations, or a collage of six separate views
  70. 70. • Moving down the left side of the interface, there is a group of four navigation buttons that allow the user to move the model around the screen, zoom in or out overall, rotate the model, or zoom into a specific location by clicking the mouse on the desired spot
  71. 71. • Below the navigation buttons is a group of three wheels that allow the user another method of rotating the model in any plane of space. • Immediately below the navigation wheels is another zoom tool that allows the user to either gradually increase or decrease the size of the model or simply type in the amount of magnification desired
  72. 72. • Across the top to the right of the gallery views is a group of illustration buttons . • These allow the user to show or hide the upper or lower model, tooth numbers, attachments, interproximal reduction recommendations, superimposition, grid tool, overcorrection stages, projected final position for partially erupted teeth and tooth shade display on screen
  73. 73. Grid tool to check symmetry IPR recommendations
  74. 74. • On the right side of the screen is the comments section. • Comments are displayed in two colors: one designating the comments entered by the orthodontist and the other designating comments entered by the TREAT technician.
  75. 75. • The last section is in the lower right of the screen. • This is the tab to either modify or accept the setup. • When modifying the setup, first comments are added and then they are submitted. • This allows the orthodontist to add comments at different sessions
  76. 76. • Once the orthodontist has completed the virtual setup, the true power of the Treat program is exhibited by the application of SmartForce enhancements. • SmartForce features are patented engineered solutions designed to create precise biomechanical forces on selected teeth or groups of teeth. • Research and development of the SmartForce features, combined with the proprietary plastic, are unique to Invisalign.
  77. 77. SmartForce features
  78. 78. • These enhancements generally consist of ✓customized computer-designed attachments added to the tooth surface or ✓pressure areas applied to the tooth surface created by altering the digital model before fabricating the aligner.
  79. 79. • The treating orthodontist uses ClinCheck software to review the initial setup provided by the technician and to make modifications to the virtual setup until the desired tooth movements are displayed, at which time the treatment is approved and the aligners are manufactured. • ClinCheck Pro (v4.1) is the most recent version of the software. • Allows the orthodontist to control individual tooth movements in all three planes of space.
  80. 80. • ClinCheck Pro, with its ability to control tooth and arch movement, is a paradigm shift in the way orthodontists now achieve the desired virtual setup. • Before the release of ClinCheck Pro (v3.1) in 2014, written communication with the technician was required to make modifications to the virtual treatment plan and often presented a barrier to getting the exact setup desired by the orthodontist. • Another problem with previous versions was the inability to see the values for each tooth movement.
  81. 81. • The orthodontist had limited tools to assess the amount of tooth movement—a superimposition tool and a millimeter grid. • Although these tools were helpful, they were inadequate to evaluate small changes in all three planes of space. • With the introduction of ClinCheck Pro (v3.1) and subsequent updates in ClinCheck Pro (v4.1), the value of tooth movement measured to within hundredths of a millimeter are displayed on the bottom of the screen.
  82. 82. • Orthodontists can now couple the proposed tooth movements in their treatment plans to the virtual setup and verify that all tooth movements are accurate in all three planes of space. • The orthodontist’s control of tooth movement not only increases the accuracy of the final positioning of the teeth, but it also saves considerable time by requiring fewer modifications.
  83. 83. BIOMECHANICS OF ALIGNER TREATMENT • Control of root position and anchorage is often the greatest challenge faced by any orthodontist. • Patel and colleagues (2004) found significant improvement in the peer assessment rating (PAR) index in patients treated with Invisalign. • Vincent (2005) found improvements in the ABO objective grading system (OGS) with tooth alignment but not in posterior occlusal contacts. • Djeu G et.al (2005) compared Invisalign with fixed appliances and found the ABO OGS scores were improved more for the fixed appliance group than for the aligner group
  84. 84. • Brown P et.al. (2007) reported that, overall, Invisalign was found to be more effective than fixed appliances at producing the outcome defined by the OGS. • In a systematic review in 2005, Lagravere M O and Flores-Mir C concluded that “Clinicians will have to rely on their Invisalign clinical experience, the opinions of experts and the limited published evidence when using Invisalign appliances.”
  85. 85. Simple versus Difficult Movements • With an aligner, the plastic encapsulates the tooth and, in doing so, must provide both retention and activation to move the teeth. • In general, the natural undercuts of the teeth provide the retention and the active component to move teeth by the elastic deformation of the aligner, which is important for two reasons: 1. the aligner elastic deformation cannot be as great as to overcome the retention forces 2. certain directions allow the aligner a greater inherent ability to undergo elastic deformation.
  86. 86. • For instance, a faciolingual movement is fairly predictable because the entire body of the aligner can be elastically distorted; it then returns to its original shape, carrying the tooth with it. • The total desired movement is then subdivided in such a way that the aligners remain within this range of elastic deformation, and a sequence of aligners is made to accomplish the entire desired movement. • The number of aligners or stages, then, is based on the distance the tooth must be moved.
  87. 87. • In contrast, a vertical movement would require the aligner to stretch essentially within the matrix of the plastic and, at the same time, maintain retention of the tooth it is attempting to move. • Because the ability for such elasticity within the plastic itself is very limited, these movements must be divided into very small increments and are considered difficult. • Given this understanding of the basic nature of how aligners move teeth, it is not surprising that multiple movements are considered unpredictable with aligners.
  88. 88. • The material composition of the aligner is important in delivering the desired properties to the aligner. • Aligners are comprised of polyurethane, polyester, or some combination or modification of such. • Ideally, aligner plastic should be the appropriate stiffness to deliver a constant force. • To accomplish this, the stress relaxation of the material needs to be low to ensure that the delivered force is constant.
  89. 89. • The material should be of high enough formability to enable it to conform precisely to teeth and to any attachments that may exist. • Aligner plastic should be highly elastic; when it is stretched, it will return to the shape similar to an archwire should when activated. • Last, the material should be highly aesthetic and comfortable for the patient to wear.
  90. 90. • Previous studies have shown that aligners have less impact on the quality of life and less pain than orthodontic treatment with traditional braces. • Research is currently being conducted in the area of aligner thermoplastics to examine the impact of aligner thickness and the other force delivery properties of aligners. • The proprietary plastic used to make Invisalign is known as SmartTrack (Align Technology, Inc.), a biocompatible multilayer thermoplastic polymer comprised of polyurethane and a copolyester, which was released in early 2013.
  91. 91. • A recent study (Patel ND) showed that the SmartTrack material achieved a significantly higher amount of prescribed tooth movement than the previous Align Technology’s ‘Exceed-30’ aligner material that was used before 2013. • Over the course of the past 20 years, the levels of force thought to be required to perform different movements has steadily decreased.
  92. 92. • Continuing with that trend, recent studies have suggested that given time, even forces as low as 18g are sufficient to produce bodily movement. • Because the force delivered with an aligner made from Exceed 30 is initially 200g and decays to essentially a constant level of 40g within approximately 48 hours, delivering adequate forces to the teeth to create desired movements should pose no problem. • Controlling those forces then becomes the issue. How the force is delivered and the reaction of the tooth to that force are functions of multiple factors.
  93. 93. • These include the center of rotation, the center of resistance, and the point at which the force is applied. • The goal is to control root position during movement to achieve the desired end results with the minimum amount of complexity. • Controlling the moment-to-force ratio can do this.
  94. 94. • In traditional orthodontic biomechanics, the discussions are typically centered on fixed attachments in the form of brackets with forces applied by wires, with a small moment arm and relatively high forces required to meet moment-to-force ratios. • To better understand the dynamics of root control with aligners, the biomechanics of tooth movement with aligners are examined, and a comparison that, with an understanding of movement with fixed appliances, is made.
  95. 95. • Specifically, the design and placement of attachments and auxiliaries to accomplish controlled two-point force application are examined. • For effective tooth movement to take place, even in simple situations, aligners must be worn 22 hours a day, essentially the same as for fixed appliances.
  96. 96. • One of the problems that is seen when attempting incisor root movements with aligners is that the intended movement and the actual movement are sometimes different. • The reason for this difference is exactly what Proffit described as happening with removable appliances in general—not enough retention is present to offset the force needed to generate the movement.
  97. 97. STAGING • An important aspect of controlling tooth movement with aligners is staging. • Staging is the sequence in which and speed at which teeth are moved with aligners. 102 Invisalign
  98. 98. • The numbers across the top represent different teeth and the vertical axis represents aligner number. • The vertical black bars in the diagram indicate the timing and rate of tooth movement. • Each aligner number then represents one stage. • The orthodontist must then interpolate the rate of movement by estimating the total distance and dividing by the number of aligners, assuming equal rates of movement occur throughout the entire distance moved.
  99. 99. • In addition, the orthodontist has no way of knowing whether the movement represents linear movement or rotational movement. • The original default staging plans involved segmented tooth movements . • An alternative to segmented staging that mimics fixed appliance treatment more closely is simultaneous staging.
  100. 100. • First suggested by Foy in 2004(Michael Foy, personal communication, Invisalign Alpha Group meeting, 2004, Salt Lake City, UT, 2004) and then refined by Paquette(Staging Strategies, Effectiveness and Efficiency with Invisalign Treatment, 2005 Invisalign Summit, Las Vegas, NV) and then after several years the simultaneous movement concept was adopted by Align Technology in 2007. • The basis for simultaneous movement is that all the teeth within each arch are moved together from the initial stage through the final stage.
  101. 101. • The tooth that moves the most dictates the overall number of stages based on the maximum allowable tooth velocity. • Moving the other teeth simultaneously from the first to the last stage reduces the velocity for all the other movements and increases their predictability without increasing the overall number of aligners.
  102. 102. • Alternative staging patterns also exist that are associated with certain types of treatments • Distalization of the maxillary dentition, starting with the molars, followed by the bicuspids, and ending with the retraction of the anterior teeth, is a type of staging known as V staging pattern and typically applies only to the upper arch. • Although this pattern makes a great three-dimensional visualization of correcting a Class II Angle molar relationship to a Class I molar Angle relationship, the reality is that teeth that appear to be anchoring the arch are still subject to the forces applied by the aligner material.
  103. 103. • The opposite of V staging pattern, in which the anterior teeth move anteriorly, followed by posterior teeth moving anteriorly, is known as A staging pattern. • This pattern could be used in either arch to open previously closed extraction spaces or to attempt to mesialize an entire arch in a segmental fashion. • This pattern will significantly lengthen the treatment time, as compared with X staging pattern staging, and has limited clinical applications.
  104. 104. • M staging pattern is solely used for bicuspid extraction treatment. • In this staging pattern, movement starts by first closing the extraction spaces, followed by the alignment of anterior teeth, and finishing with molar movement. • This three-dimensional simulation attempts to mimic maximum anchorage of the molars by showing no movement as the remainder of the arch changes. • This simulation does not clinically and exactly translate as shown in the three-dimensional simulation because forces are being applied to the molars as the arch perimeter changes with each successive aligner.
  105. 105. • In response to the need to create a solution for the extraction treatment, which specifically addresses molar anchorage and root parallelism, G6, the latest SmartForce feature has been introduced. • G6 combines SmartForce optimized attachments along with a specific staging pattern that is similar to the M staging pattern. To date, clinical results have not been evaluated to determine the clinical efficacy of G6 SmartForce enhancements.
  106. 106. • Ultimately, the orthodontist controls all aspects of the Invisalign treatment, including how much movement per aligner is desired. • Although not recommended by Align Technology, some orthodontists greatly reduce the amount of linear movement per stage by increasing the number of active stage aligners using simultaneous tooth movement or X pattern staging for complex movements. • Increasing the number of active stages with simultaneous tooth movement effectively reduces the amount of tooth movement per stage for all teeth in the arch.
  107. 107. • If the number of active stages were doubled, then the movement of the rate-determining tooth would decrease to nearly 0.12 mm per stage, and all of the other teeth in the arch would be significantly less than 0.12 mm linear movement per aligner. • Reducing tooth movement per aligner then allows an accelerated changing schedule because of less elastic deformation of the aligner material. • Although twice as many aligners are the result, the total treatment time remains the same.
  108. 108. Interproximal reduction and Aligner treatment • Early in the development of the Invisalign technique, there was a perception that most patients treated with aligners required IPR. • That was because most Clin-Checks that were returned to the orthodontist had significant amounts of IPR recommended by Align Technology setup technicians. • There were two basic reasons for such recommendations:
  109. 109. • The first reason was that many patients treated with Invisalign were patients who had undergone orthodontic relapse and thus had minor lower anterior crowding. • The technicians were taught that in doing a setup they should never expand lower canines and never flare lower incisors anteriorly. • That only left them one alternative, and that was to reduce tooth mass, either by IPR or extraction of a single lower incisor.
  110. 110. • The second reason was to avoid the side effect of virtual collisions. • Virtual collisions occur whenever the setup technician attempts to move teeth in such a manner that one interproximal surface virtually passes through the adjacent tooth’s interproximal surface, which is impossible in the physical world
  111. 111. • To allow the intended tooth movement to take place, the setup technician would request that the orthodontist remove the amount of tooth structure that was involved in the virtual collision. • The collision table, that the TREAT technician has access to in the software staging editor.
  112. 112. • The numbers across the top represent different teeth and the vertical axis represents aligner number. • One can see that the virtual collisions can increase and decrease over the course of treatment. • Furthermore, the collisions are measured in hundredths of a millimeter and then rounded off to tenths of a millimeter, and the interproximal surface of the tooth is mathematically interpolated by boundary recognition software.
  113. 113. • Additionally, any collision less than 0.05 mm is considered insignificant in that the aligner can theoretically stretch that much and not cause any problems with treatment. • The result is that if there are many so- called insignificant collisions, the result may not be insignificant clinically because the tooth mass will be greater than the space allowed for in the aligner. • Some teeth will be forced to intrude to reduce arch length; this is often the terminal molar but it could be any tooth in either arch
  114. 114. • The orthodontist is given three IPR options on the treatment prescription form: PRIMARILY, IF NEEDED, and NONE. • The IF NEEDED option does not necessarily mean in the best interests of the patient but rather subjugates the responsibility for any decision regarding IPR to the technician and therefore should only be selected if the orthodontist is prepared to give specific instructions about under what conditions IPR can be used. • If the orthodontist is unsure about whether to use IPR, he or she may request no IPR on the prescription form.
  115. 115. Attachments • One solution to aligner displacement is the proper design and placement of attachments. • Attachments can be used for retention of the aligner as well as to enhance or facilitate specific tooth movements.
  116. 116. • The key is to provide a ledge for the aligner to grip that is perpendicular to the direction of displacement and of sufficient size to provide enough surface area to offset the force delivered. • Another simple rule of thumb is to place the attachment far enough away from the gingival margin that the aligner will not spread or stretch and slip off the attachment. • This is an important concept because over time the aligners tend to relax over time; that is, exert less force, so the clinically observed side effect is that the gingival third tends to become less retentive.
  117. 117. • Recognizing the limitation of aligners and attachments to accomplish certain tooth movements, engineers at Align Technology initiated efforts to design a better aligner/attachment system and to do so have developed the Virtual Invisalign Laboratory, which is a sophisticated series of software tools that enable them to evaluate the expected clinical response to various attachment designs and placements. • The approach, based on the principles of biomechanics,is composed of three parts: virtual modeling, in vitro testing, and clinical evaluation of the resulting designs.
  118. 118. • Virtual modeling is first used to test a myriad of possible solutions and identify those that produce the desired force system. • These models may include changes in attachment shape as well as variations in the geometry of the aligner itself
  119. 119. • After considering possible designs, they are then fabricated and the force systems are measured using laboratory equipment specifically designed to measure force systems from aligner/attachment combinations. • Successful designs are then moved into clinical testing.
  120. 120. • At the time of this printing, a significant number of optimized attachments have been developed and introduced to provide specific force systems for challenging tooth movements. • These optimized attachments allow the proprietary aligner material (SmartTrack) to produce the required force, which creates the moment required to move the tooth as shown in the ClinCheck. • The term SmartForce has been patented by Align Technology to describe the computer-generated attachment designs that are generated by Align Technology’s Treat software.
  121. 121. • Each optimized attachment is now custom designed for a specific movement on a specific tooth for an individual patient. • The tooth movements prescribed by the orthodontist are measured in all three planes of space; when a default in any one direction is exceeded, the Treat software will place the SmartForce attachment on the tooth at the correct location to create the required force system to cause the tooth to move as depicted in the ClinCheck.
  122. 122. • One internal design feature from Align Technology allows computer-designed attachments to provide specific directions of force application upon inserting the first aligner. • The initial force application applied to optimized attachments is generated by preactivating the aligner- attachment interface. • Preactivation is achieved by using an attachment template for attachment placement, which will alter only the optimized attachments that are slightly offset from the position of the attachment in the subsequent aligner that will be placed.
  123. 123. • This offset positions the active surface of the attachment to engage fully the aligner material, thus eliminating a lag period of one to two aligners before achieving the full force system required to move the tooth as shown in the ClinCheck. • In addition to pre-activation, one additional feature has been designed to allow tooth movement using optimized attachments. • Some optimized attachments will have excess space opposite the active surface to allow the tooth to move unimpeded in the correct direction.
  124. 124. • Although, clinically, this may give the appearance that the attachment is not fully seated in the aligner, this excess space is intentional by design. • As the number of optimized attachments has increased, it has become apparent that the ability to move teeth effectively with clear aligners is a function of the material, the velocity of tooth movement, and the ability to produce the correct force system by using computer-designed attachments and patient compliance.
  125. 125. • Another group of attachments are available to be placed by the orthodontist when modifying a virtual treatment plan - referred to as manually placed or physician-prescribed attachments. • The first of the manually placed attachments was the ellipsoid attachment. This attachment is widely considered the least effective attachment because of its small size and lack of a defined active surface. • All other attachments are variations of the initial rectangular attachment design.
  126. 126. • This rectangular attachment design was the primary attachment for any tooth movement that was considered moderate or difficult, without deference to the actual forces and moments generated by its placement. • The patient has difficulty inserting and removing the aligners, which is an inherent problem with rectangular attachments. • If the attachment and the aligner are not completely coupled, then the result is an unwanted force system and unpredictable tooth movements.
  127. 127. • In order to facilitate greater ease of insertion and removal, as well as eliminate the all-or-none situation, the beveled attachment was developed by rotating a portion of the rectangular attachment virtually into the tooth surface
  128. 128. Power ridges and pressure areas • A net force of 40 g (base level force of an aligner after 48 hours) intended to move the tooth lingually would require a moment of 320 to 400 g-mm (M/F ratio 8-10) for bodily movement or greater than 400 gmm (F/M ratio less than 10) for lingual root movement
  129. 129. • Improper attachment design or placement allows the delivery of only 280 g-mm moment in conjunction with 40 g force, resulting in controlled lingual crown tipping
  130. 130. • It must be kept in mind that the aligner provides the same level of force on both sides of the teeth, even though the forces may be in opposite directions. • This means that in the absence of spaces to close, just as with fixed appliances, there must be some outside force system such as interarch elastics to provide a net distalizing force on the maxillary anterior teeth to produce lingual root movement.
  131. 131. • An alternative to attachments that help facilitate torque control is the power ridge. • Power ridges are engineered corrugations placed at specific locations to enhance the undercut near the gingival margin of teeth undergoing torquing movements.
  132. 132. • The ridges function in two ways • The first is to stiffen the gingival third of the aligner to make it more resilient. • The other is to provide additional force as close to the gingival margin as possible to increase the effective moment arm of the aligner. • The obvious advantage to power ridges is that attachments need not be placed or removed, and they are more aesthetically acceptable to the patient
  133. 133. • Power ridges also have two disadvantages. • First, they cannot be combined with any other attachment or SmartForce feature. • For the force system to work as designed, the two points where the aligner places pressure on the tooth should be separated by as large a distance as possible, without interference from any other force system. • In effect, the gingival protrusion in the aligner has a dual purpose. Not only does it create a force near the gingival margin, but it also lifts the aligner away from the facial surface of the tooth until the aligner re- engages the tooth on the lingual surface of the incisal edge of the tooth.
  134. 134. • The second problem with power ridges is that they can create irritation of the buccal tissues attributable to the protrusion of the margin of the aligner. • Although generally acceptable to most patients, some will find this irritation very uncomfortable, more often on the lower arch than on the upper. • Power ridges were the first of a group of SmartForce features that are currently used to create force systems that clear aligners alone cannot achieve.
  135. 135. • These pressure areas may take the form of a power ridge, pressure point, or pressure area, and each may be a stand-alone feature or may work in conjunction with optimized attachments. • The multiplane attachment for the upper lateral incisors is an example of a pressure point on the lingual surface combined with an optimized attachment on the facial surface. • Root control attachments on the upper and lower bicuspids will also use this combination of pressure points and optimized attachments to produce the required moment to correct root alignment on these teeth.
  136. 136. • The latest additions to this family of SmartForce features are pressure areas on the lingual surface of maxillary and mandibular incisors and the lower cuspids to direct intrusive forces more closely down the long axis of the tooth when any of these teeth are intruding more than 0.5 mm. • Similar to optimized attachments, these pressure areas are all added by the Treat software when the amount and direction of movement extend beyond and surpass the default that triggers their placement. • The orthodontist can control whether these features appear or disappear by moving the teeth above or below the threshold required by the software.
  137. 137. Root Parallelism • Another aspect of biomechanics, especially pertinent to extraction treatment, is to control tipping in order to achieve root parallelism. • When a force is applied in an attempt to move a canine distally, the tooth will rotate about the centre of resistance. • It would require a sufficient moment to oppose the tipping movement.
  138. 138. • This is a more problematic area because in a typical mesiodistal movement as in an extraction scenario, the aligner contacts the tooth on a surface that is parallel to the direction of force. • The result is that there is little, if any, moment arm created without the use of substantial attachments
  139. 139. • An idea dating back to the late 1800s was to place an attachment on the gingival aspect of a bracket extending toward the center of resistance in an attempt to decrease the amount of tipping when teeth are moved mesiodistally. • These gingival extensions are often described as power arms. • Power arms have been added to the force system with Invisalign in an attempt to alter the force–moment system
  140. 140. • In theory, the addition of a power arm auxiliary accomplishes two things. • First, it moves the application of force closer to the center of resistance. • Second, it creates a secondary moment due to pressure against the distal of the aligner. • Unfortunately, the clinical application is not as beneficial as with fixed appliances because molar root control is more difficult than canine root control.
  141. 141. • Align Technology has introduced engineered solutions in an attempt to mitigate the dumping in extraction cases and to help align the mesiodistal position of the roots of bicuspids, cuspids, and lateral and central incisors. • These root control enhancements are SmartForce features, consisting of pairs of optimized attachments or one optimized attachment and a corresponding pressure area. • Short clinical crowns on the maxillary and mandibular bicuspids will dictate the use of the attachment and pressure area design.
  142. 142. • Maxillary central incisors, maxillary cuspids, and mandibular cuspids use only the paired attachments where two facial attachments will create the couple designed to tip the roots. • The upper lateral incisor multiplane feature uses an optimized attachment on the facial surface and a pressure area on the lingual surface. • The root positions of lower incisors have been successfully maintained during single incisor extraction treatment without the use of engineered root control features and cases of successful premolar extraction treatment using Invisalign have been reported.
  143. 143. • Unfortunately, canines often remain upright during retraction into premolar spaces, whereas the clinical crowns of molars, especially maxillary molars, tend to tip mesially, which is frequently referred to as “dumping” • Dumping occurs when the molars are being used as anchorage for anterior retraction.
  144. 144. • As the arch perimeter is reduced, closing extraction spaces, pressure is applied to the molar crowns in a mesial direction. • This pressure is probably caused by the undesirable crown-root ratio combined with the large root surface area over which forces are distributed. • G6, the latest release of SmartForce features, has antitipping attachments and pressure areas built into the molars to limit dumping of the clinical crowns in extraction cases.
  145. 145. Rotations • Correcting rotations with aligners can be problematic. • There are two primary reasons for this. • The first is that aligners produce tooth movement by the plastic being slightly distorted and then elastically rebounding back to the predetermined shape and carrying the tooth with it. • In the case of rotations, the aligner is incapable of being distorted in a manner that can produce significant rotational movement.
  146. 146. • Some have suggested that beveled attachments with the bevel turned 90 degrees (i.e., mesiodistally)would provide a surface to allow the aligner to rotate teeth.
  147. 147. • Even with a properly designed attachment, another problem with rotations is that the tooth root is not a cylinder, and because of dilacerations and root surface variations, there is no way the computer software can adequately estimate the true rotational long axis. • In many cases what is thought of as a rotation of the tooth crown turns out to be bodily movement of the root surface; thus, estimating the proper rate of tooth movement becomes impossible.
  148. 148. • When this happens in fixed appliances, it simply takes longer for the tooth to rotate; when it happens with aligners, the aligner no longer fits the tooth. • This results in lack of desired movement, but also, the aligner is now contacting different tooth surfaces than was intended. • The result is either no movement or undesirable tooth movements.
  149. 149. • With many rotated teeth, there has typically been a need to use auxiliaries either before, during, or after aligner treatment in order to accomplish the rotational correction
  150. 150. • With the advent of the newer optimized attachments, the predictability of rotational movements has significantly improved. • Optimized attachments are now available for all bicuspids and cuspids. • The default for the bicuspids and cuspids is rotation correction greater than 5 degrees in either direction. • Molars and incisors do not have engineered rotation attachments to date.
  151. 151. Extrusions • One method previously used was to use the gingival beveled attachment to provide a longer surface area that can be elastically deformed and provide an extrusive force on the tooth. • This model obviously had merit because Align Technology subsequently released an engineered solution to assist extrusion of maxillary and mandibular incisors and cuspids. • The optimized attachments that assist extrusion are very similar to horizontal beveled attachments, beveled toward the gingival margin.
  152. 152. • The default that causes the attachment to be added to the virtual plan is extrusion of more than 0.50 mm down the long axis of the tooth. • Relative extrusion, in which the crown of each incisor lingually reclines, may not trigger the placement of optimized extrusion attachments, even though the extrusion may be quite obvious. • An additional SmartForce feature improves the tracking of anterior teeth extrusion when all four upper incisors are individually extruding more than 0.50 mm.
  153. 153. • This additional feature alters the digital model to create a pressure area at the bases of the optimized attachment on the upper lateral incisors. • This pressure area produces a higher force on the optimized attachment to keep the teeth fully engaged in the aligner. • The addition of optimized attachments for extrusion and pressure areas on the upper lateral incisors has made Invisalign the preferred appliance for treatment of mild to moderate anterior open bite treatment.
  154. 154. • In particularly challenging situations, a button bonded to the tooth, together with an elastic, will assist with the extrusion. • This method is infrequently used after the introduction of optimized attachments and can also be a very useful technique to finish treatment when only minor extrusion of a single tooth is required.
  155. 155. Auxiliaries • Other auxiliaries can be used to facilitate specific movements. • Class II and Class III elastics are frequently needed just as they are with fixed appliances. • One can either attach the elastics directly to the aligner or attach elastics to buttons bonded to the teeth.
  156. 156. • If the elastics are directly attached to the aligner, then attachments are generally required to prevent displacement of the aligner. • Engineers at Align Technology have developed an elastic hook with the proprietary name “precision hooks and button cutouts” that are manufactured into the aligner. The orthodontist can place either of these options when modifying the ClinCheck using the ATTACH & CUTS interface.
  157. 157. • Mini-screws can also be used effectively with aligners in the same manner as they can with fixed appliances, either planned initially as part of the treatment or to help with movements that are not progressing as desired. • They can be used with aligners alone or in combination with other auxiliaries to simplify the movements the aligners are required to accomplish. • The two most common uses of mini-screws with aligners are for vertical and anteroposterior movements.
  158. 158. • One such example is the extrusion of an upper canine. • Placing a miniscrew in the lower arch and then running a rubber band from a clear button near the gingival on the upper canine to the miniscrew guides the tooth into the correct position.
  159. 159. • Another vertical movement : intrusion of molars that have supererupted into an edentulous space. • Place the miniscrews on the buccal and lingual aspects of an upper molar. The patient is asked to then wear an elastic from one mini screw over the top of the aligner to the other miniscrew.
  160. 160. • Miniscrews can expedite Class II correction. • The first example involves placing a Carriere Distalizer appliance (Henry Schein Orthodontics, Carlsbad, CA) in the upper arch along with a miniscrew in the lower arch in the molar or retromolar area. • A Class II elastic is then worn 24 hours a day; generally, a Class I molar and canine correction can be expected in approximately 12 to 16 weeks. • Once the sagittal molar and cuspid correction has been accomplished, then arch alignment and finishing can be accomplished with Invisalign
  161. 161. • Another application of miniscrews with aligners is correcting an arch asymmetry by enhancing the distalization of one side. • This correction can be accomplished by placing a miniscrew in the retromolar area, bonding buttons on the facial and lingual aspects of the upper first or second molar, and then connecting an elastic chain from the buttons to the miniscrew. • If the intended movement is planned into the aligner treatment, then the mini screw provides the anchorage and allows simultaneous movement in the ClinCheck to reduce treatment time.
  162. 162. • A Study done by Kravitz el al (2009)showed that: 1. The mean accuracy of tooth movement with Invisalign was 41%. The most accurate tooth movement was lingual constriction (47.1%). The least accurate tooth movement was extrusion (29.6%). The mandibular canine was the most difficult tooth to control. 2. Maxillary and mandibular canines achieved approximately one third of the predicted rotation. The accuracy of canine rotation was significantly lower than the rotation of all other teeth, with the exception of the maxillary lateral incisors. At rotational movements greater than 15°, the accuracy for the maxillary canines was significantly reduced.
  163. 163. 3. With the exception of canine rotation, no tooth was significantly less accurate in movement. 4. Lingual crown tip was significantly more accurate than labial crown tip, particularly for the maxilary incisors. 5. The severity of pretreatment overjet might influence the accuracy of anterior tooth movement with Invisalign.
  164. 164. Numbering of invisalign trays • Normally invisalign is numbered low to high • The Higher the Number the Closer to Finishing • Numbers are laser inscribed on each aligner
  165. 165. Invisalign Teen • Originally, Invisalign was anticipated for use with adults and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for those individuals with a fully erupted permanent dentition. • It soon became apparent, however, that being able to treat the late mixed dentition with aligners provided certain benefits as well. • The shortcomings to overcome were anticipating tooth eruption of one or more permanent teeth, being able to monitor patient compliance to discuss the progress (or lack thereof) with parents, proper control of torque without the need for attachments when crowns were not yet fully exposed, and, finally, avoiding practice management issues over lost aligners.
  166. 166. • Eruption tabs are used to prevent supereruption of unerupted second molars
  167. 167. • Tooth forms of approximate anticipated crown size are used to both create and hold room and to guide eruption of actively erupting second premolars and canines, planning for refinement aligners with proper fit once the teeth are adequately erupted to capture properly the crowns in the impression. • Wear indicators (Compliance indicators) are placed on the facial surfaces of the first molars. • Two different types of chemical indicators are available that turn from dark blue to clear as the aligners are worn.
  168. 168. • These indicators are designed so that creative teenagers cannot realistically figure out a method to have both indicators change without actually wearing the aligners.
  169. 169. • All SmartForce enhancements, including optimized attachments, pressure points, and pressure areas were developed for the Invisalign Teen product and are a routine part of the feature set. • The practice management part is actually quite easy. • Align Technology charges a premium and provides free replacements for lost aligners. • In reality, the patient prepays for the privilege of having them replaced if lost.
  170. 170. • Understanding when and where to anticipate the use of aligners in combination with other techniques or auxiliaries is critical to both getting satisfactory results and satisfying patients. • Several variables combine to produce either acceptable desired results or unacceptable undesired tooth movements. • The first and most important variable is duration of wear. • Aligners are not retainers and must be consistently worn for approximately 22 hours of a 24-hour period, essentially acting similar to fixed appliances
  171. 171. • The next most important variables are clinical crown length and shape. • The longer the clinical crown and the greater the natural undercuts to facilitate aligner retention, the more likely that the desired movement will take place, because there is a greater amount of surface area for the aligner to contact. • Patients with very short clinical crowns are not good candidates to attempt some movements with Invisalign such as root alignment with premolar extraction treatment. • Single lower central incisor extraction tends to be successful because of the length of the clinical crowns of the lower incisors relative to the forces applied.
  172. 172. • Closing anterior spaces, especially with protrusive incisors that require some intrusion, is extremely predictable and requires no attachments. • Closing minor anterior open bites is predictable because one secondary effect of aligner wear is the vertical control of dentoalveolar eruption of the posterior teeth. • In growing patients this is particularly poignant. Because aligners tend to limit posterior tooth eruption, when opening a deep bite, special consideration should be given to the virtual setup.
  173. 173. • If the curve of Spee is deep, then intruding lower second molars and lower incisors (using the aligner as if it were a reverse curve of Spee archwire) leaves only a small amount of extrusion of the premolars and first molars. • Along with the reverse curve of Spee effect, heavy posterior occlusal contacts can be virtually created to compensate for the side effect of molars and bicuspids not being able to extrude easily.
  174. 174. • Leveling the curve of Spee has now been made significantly easier with the addition of the virtual bite plane being added to the lingual aspect of the upper incisors. This addition was part of the G5 release in 2014 to address deep bite treatment. • Opening the bite is accomplished by creating virtual collisions between the upper and lower molars when modifying the ClinCheck.
  175. 175. COW-CATCH ALIGNERS • Clear aligners with intermaxillary elastics • To fabricate a clear aligner for correcting an open bite, an impression is taken and a working cast produced. The teeth on this cast are ideally set-up (extruded) before a 1-mm plastic sheet (Duran, Scheu-Dental, Iserlohn, Germany) is formed with either a pressure- molding machine (Biostar, Scheu-Dental, Iserlohn, Germany) or a vacuum machine (Raintree Essix, Sarasota, Florida,USA).
  176. 176. • The teeth to be extruded are supplied with buttons and connected to the opposite arch with elastics where buttons were attached to the aligner. • When the expected extrusion is achieved, the respective teeth will contact the inner surface of the aligner so that no additional extrusion occurs. Thus, it is a fail-safe appliance.
  177. 177. Periodontal Considerations • There is a body of evidence growing that orthodontic treatment with aligners has less detrimental periodontal impact than that of fixed appliances. • Miethke and Vogt and Miethke and Brauner compared the periodontal health of patients who underwent treatment with aligners to that of patients who underwent treatment with both labial fixed appliances and with lingual fixed appliances and found that the periodontal risk was no greater than with labial appliances and was lower than that of lingual fixed appliances.
  178. 178. • Boyd found that periodontal health could actually improve during the course of treatment with Invisalign. • He attributed this to the patient’s ability to remove the appliances and spend more time brushing and flossing their teeth and the aligner’s ability to maintain an invisible appearance to the appliances.
  179. 179. CONCLUSION • Not all malocclusions are amenable to treatment solely with the Invisalign system. • Treatment of many malocclusions with proper tip, torque, arch form, and aesthetic crown inclination is possible to achieve with aligners. • Besides the obvious aesthetic improvement over fixed appliances, there may also be periodontal health benefits associated with Invisalign treatment.
  180. 180. • Understanding both the process of aligner manufacturing along with the biomechanics of tooth movement with aligners and applying that knowledge to treatment planning and clinical execution should enable the clinician to design a treatment plan with aligners alone or in combination with fixed appliances to make both simple and complex treatment predictable and routine.
  181. 181. REFERENCES • Graber.Vanarsdall.Vig. Orthodontics current principles and technique. Mosby,6th ed; 2017 • Graber.Vanarsdall.Vig. Orthodontics current principles and technique. Mosby,5th ed; 2012 • Orthodontic Clear Aligner Treatment Timothy T. Wheeler, Seminars in Orthodontics 2017 • Sheridan JJ, LeDoux W, McMinn R. Essix retainers: fabrication and supervision for permanent retention. J Clin Orthod.1993;27(1):37– 45. • Vincent S. Evaluation of Invisalign treatment utilizing the American Board of Orthodontics objective grading system for dental casts. Am J Orthod Dentofac Orthop. 2005;127(2):268–269.
  182. 182. • Djeu G, Shelton C, Maganzini A. Outcome assessment of Invisalign and traditional orthodontic treatment compared with the American Board of Orthodontics objective grading system. Am J Orthod Dentofac Orthop. 2005;128(3):292–298 • Lagravere MO, Flores-Mir C. The treatment effects of Invisalign orthodontic aligners: a systematic review. JADA. 2005;136(12):1724–1729. • Jones ML, Mah J, O’Toole BJ. Retention of thermoformed aligners with attachments of various shapes and positions.J Clin Orthod. 2009;43(2):113–117. • Kuo E, Miller RJ. Automated custom-manufacturing technology in orthodontics. Am J Orthod Dentofacial Orthop 2003;123:578-81. • Wong B. Invisalign A to Z. Am J Orthod Dentofacial Orthop 2002;121:540-1.
  183. 183. • Joffe L. Invisalign: early experiences.J Orthod 2003; 30(4):348–52 • Kravitz N.D.et al. How well does Invisalign work? A prospective clinical study evaluating the efficacy of tooth movement with Invisalign. Am J Orthod Dentofacial Orthop 2009;135:27-35 • Jae Hyun Park and Tae Weon Kim, Open-bite treatment utilizing clear removable appliances with intermaxillary and intramaxillary elastics, World J Orthod 2009;10:130–134.

×