Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 1 UJIAN SEKOLAH BERSTANDAR NASIONAL TAHUN PELAJARAN 2017 / 2018 LEMBAR SOAL PAKET 2 Mata Uji ...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 2 1 Perhatikan QS. Ar-Rahman (55): 33 berikut! Hukum bacaan pada kata yang digaris bawahi di ...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 Hukum bacaan yang tepat pada kata yang bergaris bawah di atas adalah … . A. Ra Tarqiq B. Ra T...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 4 10 Perhatikan perilaku berikut : 1) Tidak mengambil barang milik orang lain karena takut be...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 5 Diantara pernyataan-pernyataan di atas, yang mencerminkan hubungan perilaku terhadap alam s...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 6 20 Perhatikan terjemahan Q.S. Al-Maidah ayat 91 berikut! Sesungguhnya syaitan itu bermaksud...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 7 A. Menjaga nama baik keluarga B. Tidak melaksanakan wasiat orang tuanya C. Melaksanakan was...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 8 30 Perhatikan pernyataan dibawah ini: 1) Lupa jumlah rakaat shalat fardhu 2) Mendapat nikma...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 9 B. rela berkorban C. kejujuran D. kesederhanaan 35 Perhatikan kutipan sejarah Nabi Muhammad...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 10 40 Salah satu budaya Nusantara yang sampai hari ini masih terkenal di masyarakat Indonesia...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Soal usbn pai k. 13 smp 2018 paket 2 ok

22 views

Published on

kumpulan soal pendidikan agama islam smp

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Soal usbn pai k. 13 smp 2018 paket 2 ok

  1. 1. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 1 UJIAN SEKOLAH BERSTANDAR NASIONAL TAHUN PELAJARAN 2017 / 2018 LEMBAR SOAL PAKET 2 Mata Uji : Pendidikan Agama Islam dan Budi Pekerti Kurikulum : 2013 Satuan Pendidikan : SMP Hari / Tanggal : Waktu : 08.00 – 10. 00 ( 120 menit ) PETUNJUK UMUM 1. Isikan identitas Anda pada Lembar Ujian Sekolah Berstandar Nasional ( LJUSBN ) Pendidikan Agama Islam dan Budi Pekerti yang tersedia dengan menggunakan pensil 2B 2. Hitamkan bulatan di depan nama mata ujian pada LJUSBN 3. Jagalah LJUSBN agar tidak rusak, sobek ataupun terlibat 4. Jumlah soal sebanyak 50 butir dengan 4 ( empat ) pilihan jawaban 5. Periksa dan bacalah setiap butir soal sebelum Anda menjawabnya 6. Laporkan kepada pengawas ujian apabila terdapat lembar soal yang kurang jelas, rusak atau tidak lengkap 7. Periksa kembali pekerjaan Anda sebelum diserahkan kepada pengawas ujian 8. Lembar soal tidak boleh dicoret-coret 9. Apabila ada jawaban yang dianggap salah maka hapuslah jawaban yang salah tersebut sampai bersih, kemudian hitamkanlah kotak pada huruf jawaban lain yang Anda anggap benar Contoh : a. sebelum menjawab a b c d b. sesudah menjawab a b c d c. sesudah diperbaiki a b c d 10. Setiap bentuk kecurangan adalah pelanggaran DOKUMEN NEGARA SANGAT RAHASIA
  2. 2. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 2 1 Perhatikan QS. Ar-Rahman (55): 33 berikut! Hukum bacaan pada kata yang digaris bawahi di atas adalah… A. Mad wajib muttasil B. Mad thabi’i C. Mad layyin D. Mad Iwad 2 Perhatikan Q.S. Ali-Imran/3: 134 berikut! Lafadz yang mengandung hukum bacaan “Al Syamsiyah” ditunjukkan pada nomor … . A. 1, 2 dan 6 B. 2, 4, dan 5 C. 3, 5 dan 7 D. 4, 6 dan 7 3 Perhatikan potongan ayat berikut! Arti yang tepat dari potongan ayat di atas adalah …. A. Hai orang-orang yang beriman, jadikanlah sabar dan puasa sebagai penolongmu B. Hai orang-orang yang beriman, jadikanlah sabar dan zakat sebagai penolongmu C. Hai orang-orang yang beriman, jadikanlah sabar dan haji sebagai penolongmu D. Hai orang-orang yang beriman, jadikanlah jujur dan shalat sebagai penolongmu 4 Perhatikan Q.S. al-Isra: 27 di bawah ini! Bacaan yang mengandung hukum Mad jaiz munfasil pada ayat di atas ditunjukkan pada nomor … . A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4 5 Perhatikan potongan ayat berikut!
  3. 3. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 Hukum bacaan yang tepat pada kata yang bergaris bawah di atas adalah … . A. Ra Tarqiq B. Ra Tafkhim C. Qalqala sugra D. Qalqala kubra 6 Perhatikan Q.S. Ali-Imran/3: 159 berikut! Artinya: Kemudian apabila kamu telah membulatkan tekad, maka Sesungguhnya Allah menyukai orang Perilaku yang mencerminkan pengamalan sikap yang sesuai dengan ayat tersebut adalah … . A. Risma merencanakan dan selalu memikirkan tujuan hidup dengan B. Tsania mempersilahkan ibu guru untuk berjalan terlebih dahulu, kemudian dia menikuti di belakangnya C. Marisa memberikan sumbangan bai korban gunung meletus karena merasa iba atas penderitaan mereka D. Rafasya sangat telaten mengobati ibunya yang sakit terjadi 7 Sambungan ayat yang tepat pada bacaan diatas adalah……. A.  B.   C.  D.   8 Perhatikan potongan ayat berikut! Makna lafal yang digaris bawahi pada ayat di atas mengandung makna .... A. bersuku-suku B. saling kenal mengenal C. laki-laki dan perempuan D. manusia yang paling mulia 9 Lafal yang digaris bawahi pada ayat di atas bermakna .... A. Allah Maha mendengar B. Allah berkuasa atas segala sesuatu C. Allah Maha Mendengar lagi Maha Mengetahui D. Allah senantiasa menatap semua aktivitas kita Hukum bacaan yang tepat pada kata yang bergaris bawah di atas adalah … . Imran/3: 159 berikut! Kemudian apabila kamu telah membulatkan tekad, maka Sesungguhnya Allah menyukai orang-orang yang bertawakkal kepada Perilaku yang mencerminkan pengamalan sikap yang sesuai dengan ayat tersebut adalah … . A. Risma merencanakan dan selalu memikirkan tujuan hidup dengan Tsania mempersilahkan ibu guru untuk berjalan terlebih dahulu, kemudian dia menikuti di C. Marisa memberikan sumbangan bai korban gunung meletus karena merasa iba atas penderitaan D. Rafasya sangat telaten mengobati ibunya yang sakit strok dan ikhlas menerima apapun yan akan ............ Sambungan ayat yang tepat pada bacaan diatas adalah…….  ayat berikut! bawahi pada ayat di atas mengandung makna .... saling kenal mengenal laki dan perempuan paling mulia bawahi pada ayat di atas bermakna .... Allah Maha mendengar Allah berkuasa atas segala sesuatu Allah Maha Mendengar lagi Maha Mengetahui Allah senantiasa menatap semua aktivitas kita 3 Hukum bacaan yang tepat pada kata yang bergaris bawah di atas adalah … . Kemudian apabila kamu telah membulatkan tekad, maka bertawakkallah kepada Allah. orang yang bertawakkal kepada-Nya”. Perilaku yang mencerminkan pengamalan sikap yang sesuai dengan ayat tersebut adalah … . A. Risma merencanakan dan selalu memikirkan tujuan hidup dengan seksama dan terarah Tsania mempersilahkan ibu guru untuk berjalan terlebih dahulu, kemudian dia menikuti di C. Marisa memberikan sumbangan bai korban gunung meletus karena merasa iba atas penderitaan dan ikhlas menerima apapun yan akan  Sambungan ayat yang tepat pada bacaan diatas adalah……. bawahi pada ayat di atas mengandung makna ....
  4. 4. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 4 10 Perhatikan perilaku berikut : 1) Tidak mengambil barang milik orang lain karena takut berurusan dengan polisi 2) Membantu pekerjaan orang tua karena ingin mendapat hadiah 3) Melaksnakan ibadah dan kebaikan, baik dilihat orang lain maupun tidak 4) Membiarkan teman yang berkelahi karena akan mengganggu pelajaran Perilaku yang mencerminkan iman kepada malaikat adalah... A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4 11 Perhatikan perilaku berikut ini ! 1) Memahami makna Al-Qur’an 2) Mengamalkan ajaran Al-Qur’an 3) Memasang bacaan Al-Qur’an sebagai ringtone 4) Memajang tulisan ayat Al-Qur’an sebagai penolak bala Perilaku yang mencerminkan mencintai Al-Qur’an adalah... A. 1 dan 2 B. 1 dan 4 C. 2 dan 3 D. 2 dan 4 12 Perhatikan tabel berikut! 1 Selalu tepat dalam mengambil keputusan a Siddiq 2 Berdakwah tidak mengenal lelah b Amanah 3 Tidak berkhianat atas kepercayaan yang diberikan c Tabligh 4 Selaras antara perkataan dan perbuatan d Fathanah Dari tabel tersebut pasangan perilaku Rasulullah Saw dengan sifatnya yang sesuai adalah … . A. 1a, 2b, 3c, dan 4d B. 1b, 2a, 3d, dan 4c C. 1c, 2d, 3a, dan 4b D. 1d, 2c, 3b, dan 4a 13 Seseorang yang tidak mengakui atau mengimani hari akhirat maka dalam kehidupannya diduniaini, hanya berfoya – foya dan berbuat sesuka hatinya, dan seseorang yang mengimani hari akhirat maka dalam kehidupannya didunia ini senantiasa memperbanyak amal sholeh sebagai bekal untuk kehidupan di hari akhirat, berikut ini merupakan perbuatan sebagai bekal di hari akhirat! A. Bekerjakerasuntukmasadepannya B. Tekunberusaha demi prestasinya C. Rajinbersedekahuntukkemajuanusahanya D. Beribadah dengan ikhlas tanpa menharapkan imbalan apapun 14 Perhatikan pernyataan-pernyataan berikut! 1) Setiap hari Ahmad datang tepat waktu di sekolah aar tidak ketinggalan pelajaran 2) Andi selalu berhati-hati dalam berkata dan bertindak, karena ia yakin bahwa semua itu akan diminta pertanggungjawabannya 3) Sofiyah selalu bermusyawarah dalam memutuskan perkara aar tidak salah dalam mengambil keputusan 4) Jika melakukan kekhilafan, kalimat istifar selalu terucap dari lisan Maulana 5) Ketika waktu istirahat, Aminah selalu menyempatkan diri untuk salat dhuha di mushallah 6) Dendi selalu menjaga dirinya aar selalu tetap sehat, supaya dapat menikuti pembelajaran dengan baik
  5. 5. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 5 Diantara pernyataan-pernyataan di atas, yang mencerminkan hubungan perilaku terhadap alam sekitar sebagai cerminan iman kepada hari akhir adalah … . A. 1, 3 dan 5 B. 2, 4 dan 5 C. 5, 5 dan 6 D. 4, 5 dan 6 15 Perhatikan hal-hal berikut ! Ketika sakit, Pak Hendi terus berobat, ia berharap dengan pengobatan yang dilakukannya Allah akan menyembuhkan penyakitnya. Setelah berobat, beliau berdoa kepada Allah agar supaya Allah memberikan kesembuhan baginya. Dari pernyataan-pernyataan di atas, yang merupakan ciri beriman kepada.... A. Allah B. Malaikat C. Kitab D. Qada dan Qadar 16 Yang merupakan hikmah beriman kepada qadha dan qadar adalah . . . . A. Dapat menenangkan jiwa, senantiasa bersyukur, menambah rezeki B. Senantiasa bersikap sabar, meningkatkan silaturahim, mempererat ukhuwah C. Mempererat ukhuwah, menumbuhkan sikap optimis, memperoleh tambahan rezeki D. Menumbuhkan sikap optimis, dapat menenangkan jiwa, senantiasa bersikap sabar dan syukur 17 Rasulullah SAW memerintahkan kepada ummatnya untuk memperbanyak melaksanakan sholat sunnah, sebagai tambahan untuk menutupi kekurangan sholat wajib. Sikap Fatimah sebagai prilaku istiqamah dalam menyikapi perintah Rasul adalah …. A. Melaksanakan sholat sunnah secara tidak teratur B. Melaksanakan sholat sunnah secara terus menerus C. Melaksanakan sholat sunnah sekali-kali kalau sempat D. Melaksanakan sholat sunnah ketika hati sedang galau saja 18 Perhatikan perilaku berikut…… 1. Mengantar ibu ke pasar 2. Mendengar nasehat orang tua 3. Membantah perintah bapak 4. Menonton TV ketika dipangging belajar 5. Membersihkan tempat tidur ketika bangun Perilaku harmat kepada orang tua ditunjukkan oleh nomor ….. A. 1,2,3 B. 1,3, 5 C. 3, 4, 5 D. 1,2, 5 19 Perhatikan beberapa contoh ilustrasi berikut ! (1) Pak Amran seorang pedagang kaki lima, ia menjual dagangannya sesuai dengan harganya (2) Guru menghukum siswanya karena tidak menyelesaikan tugasnya (3) Mengembalikan barang milik teman karena akan diberi imbalan (4) Saksi menjawab pertanyaan hakim dan jaksa apa adanya Dari ilustrasi tersebut, perilaku jujur ditunjukkan pada nomor … . A. (1) dan (3) B. (1) dan (4) C. (2) dan (3) D. (2) dan (4)
  6. 6. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 6 20 Perhatikan terjemahan Q.S. Al-Maidah ayat 91 berikut! Sesungguhnya syaitan itu bermaksud hendak menimbulkan permusuhan dan kebencian di antara kamu lantaran (meminum) khamar dan berjudi itu, dan menghalangi kamu dari mengingat Allah dan sembahyang; Maka berhentilah kamu (dari mengerjakan pekerjaan itu). Menurut dalil naqli tersebut dampak negatif dari perjudian adalah … . A. menakibatkan kemiskinan dan kefakiran B. mengakibatkan stres dan sakit C. melalaikan kerabat dan orang tua D. menimbulkan pertenkaran dan pertikaian 21 Perhatikan tabel berikut ! No. Perilaku No. Perilaku 1 Bertutur kata yang santun 7 Menyelesaikan tugas/PR tepat waktu 2 Mengucapkan kata ah 8 Tidak memperhatikan pada saat menjelaskan 3 Mengikuti pelajaran dengan penuh semangat 9 Meremehkan dan menganggap rendah 4 Melaksanakan perintah dan nasehatnya 10 Membantu pekerjaan di rumah 5 Bolos mengikuti pelajaran 11 Memperlakukan dngan kasar 6 Memotong pembicaraannya 12 Menyapa sambil tersenyum jika berpapasan Perilaku yang mencerminkan hormat dan taat kepada Guru, ditunjukkan pada nomor .... A. 1, 4, dan 10 B. 2, 9, dan 11 C. 3, 7, dan 12 D. 5, 6, dan 8 22 Ahmad mengikuti seleksi perekrutan pegawai bersama beberapa teman yang lainnya. Ahmad dapat menjawab pertanyaan yang ditujukan kepadanya dengan menggunakan tata krama sesuai etika wawancara. Setelah proses seleksi selesai Ahmad yang dinyatakan diterima oleh perusahaan tersebut. Padahal diantara teman Ahamad tersebut ada yang memiliki nilai ijazah tinggi dan ada pula yang merupakan saudara dari petugas wawancara. Berdasarkan ilustrasi tersebut dapat disimpulkan bahwa … . A. seseorang sukses karena hubungan persaudaraan/kekerabatan B. kesuksesan seseorang sangat ditentukan dari kepintarannya C. karena kepandaiannya, seseorang pasti akan sukses berkarier D. kesuksesan ditentukan pula oleh kesantunan dalam berbicara 23 Perhatikan pernyataan dibawah ini: 1) Berusaha tidak menyontek dalam ujian sekolah 2) Membantu teman dalam membersihkan kelas 3) Bertingkah laku sopan kepada setiap orang yang ditemui 4) Mengembalikan buku perpustakaan 5) Menjaga hubungan silaturahmi Perilaku jujur di sekolah ditunjukkan pada nomor…. A. 1 dan 4 B. 1 dan 2 C. 3 dan 4 D. 3 dan 5 24 Perhatikan ilustrasi berikut! Amir merupakan anak yang selalu mendoakan orang tuanya ketika Amir selesai melaksnakan shalat fardhu, Hal yang dapat dipetik dari perilaku berbakti kepada orang tua dan guru adalah….
  7. 7. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 7 A. Menjaga nama baik keluarga B. Tidak melaksanakan wasiat orang tuanya C. Melaksanakan wasiat dan menjaga nama baik keluarga D. Memutuskan tali silaturahmi yang pernah dilakukan orang tuanya 25 Perhatikan hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan mandi wajib berikut ini! 1) Mengalirkan air keseluruh anggotan tubuh 2) Membersihkan seluruh bagian tubuh dengan tangan 3) Membaca basmalah sebelum mandi wajib 4) Niat mandi wajib Hal-hal yang disunnahkan ketika seseorang melaksanakan mandi wajib terdapat pada nomor … . A. 1 dan 2 B. 1 dan 3 C. 2 dan 3 D. 2 dan 4 26 Perhatikan hal-hal berikut! 1. Memupuk rasa persatuan dan kesatuan 2, membuat kita minder 3. kita bisa bercanda karena banyak orang ketika shalat 4. membuat kita jadi beriman Hikmah shalat berjamaah sesuai dengan pernyataan diatas adalah…. A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4 27 Perhatikan pernyataan berikut : 1. Islam 2. Berakal, orang gila tidak wajib 3. Menetap (bermukim),orang yang sedang dalam perjalanan (musafir) tidak wajib 4. Sehat, orang yang sedang sakit atau berhalangan tidak diwajibkan 5. Balig (dewasa), anak-anak tidak diwajibkan 6. Laki-laki, perempuan tidak diwajibkan Urutan syarat wajib salat jumat yang benar ditunjukkan pada nomor ... A. 1,2,3,4,5,6 B. 2,3,1,5,4,6 C. 1,5,2,6,4,3 D. 2,1,3,5,4,6 28 Siswa kelas IX SMP Negeri 3 Tanete Rilau Kab.Barru sedang mengadakan studi wisata di kota Makassar, perjalanan di mulai dari pukul 10.30. kendaraan berhenti untuk istirahat pada pukul 13.00. cara yang dapat di pilih siswa untuk melaksanakan salat dhuhur dan ashar adalah.... A. Jamak Takdim B. Qada C. Jamak Takhir D. Qashar 29 Perhatikan ilustrasi dibawah ini: Pada latihan dasar kepemimpinan yang dilaksanakan OSIS SMP Insan Cita salah satu kegiatannya adalah shalat tahajud. Salah satu keutamaan shalat tahajud adalah…. A. Melatih bangun di malam hari B. Selingan sambil menunggu siaran bola C. Membentuk karakter/kepribadian yang saleh D. Melengkapi shalat fardhu
  8. 8. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 8 30 Perhatikan pernyataan dibawah ini: 1) Lupa jumlah rakaat shalat fardhu 2) Mendapat nikmat yang luar bisa 3) Mendengarkan ayat-ayat sajadah 4) Lupa salah satu rukun shalat 5) Terhindar dari musibah Sebab-sebab sujud sahwi terdapat pada nomor A. 1 dan 2 B. 3 dan 4 C. 1 dan 4 D. 3 dan 5 31 Ketika pulang sekolah Arman , Armin dan Ardal melewati kebun pak Sodik yang ada pohon duriannya, dan pada saat bersamaan ada terdengar buah durian yang jatuh dari pohon di dalam kebun pak Sodik. Arman berkata : “ ada durian jatuh, kita ambil dan kita makan bersama karena pak Sodik adalah orang yang baik.”. Ardal berkata : “ saya besok akan ke rumah pak Sodik untuk minta durian”. Armin berkata: “kita harus minta izin dulu kepada Pak Sodik sebelum kita makan durian ini”. Perkataan yang menunjukkan keharaman suatu makanan adalah pernyataan ……. A. Pernyataannya Arman B. Pernyataannya Armin C. Pernyataannya Ardal D. Pernyataanya Arman dan Ardal 32 Perhatikan ilustrasi berikut! Bapak Abdullah seorang petani yang memiliki sawah tadah hujan, dengan menhasilkan padi seberat 1,5 ton. Berdasarkan ilustrasi tersebut, berapa zakat yang harus dikeluarkan oleh bapak Abdullah … . A. 75 kg B. 100 kg C. 150 kg D. 750 kg 33 Perhatikan pernyataan berikut! 1) Menyembelih hanya pada hari raya Idul Adha dan hari tasyrik 2) Menyembelih kambing atau domba 3) Usia hewan sudah memenuhi syarat 4) Hewan yang disembelih sehat dan tanpa cacat 5) Lebih baik dilakukan pada hari ketujuh setelah kelahiran anak 6) Lebih baik daging hewan dibagikan sebelum dimasak Di antara pernyataan tersebut yang termasuk ketentuan penyembelihan hewan akikah adalah … . A. 1-2-3-4 B. 1-3-4-6 C. 2-3-4-6 D. 2-3-4-5 34 Perhatikan ilustrasi pelaksanaan ibadah haji berikut! Pak Chamdun melaksanakan ibadah haji. Pada saat wuquf di Arafah, pak Chamdun dan semua jamaah memakai pakaian ihram. Jamaah laki-laki menggunakan dua potong kain yang tidak berjahit, sedangkan jamaah perempuan mengenakan pakaian yang menutup aurat. Hal ini berbeda saat orang-orang tidak melaksanakan ibadah haji. Diantara mereka terlihat memakai pakaian yang bagus dan beraneka ragam perhiasannya. Nilai-nilai yang terkandung dalam ilustrasi tersebut adalah … . A. kedisiplinan
  9. 9. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 9 B. rela berkorban C. kejujuran D. kesederhanaan 35 Perhatikan kutipan sejarah Nabi Muhammad SAW berikut ini. Muhammad ditunjuk menjadi juru damai dalam peristiwa peletakan Hajar Aswad. Beliau membuka sorbannya dan meletakkan Hajar Aswad di tengahnya. Selanjutnya para pimpinan kabilah diminta memegang pinggir sorban dan mengangkatnya mendekati Ka’bah. Sikap yang ditampilkan Muhammad saw. dalam kutipan tersebut adalah sifat…. A. sabar B. bijaksana C. santun D. ulet 36 Salah satu khalifah besar Bani Umayyah yang sangat memperhatikan perkembangan ilmu pengetahuan adalah .... A. Umar bin Abdul Azis B. Marwan bin Hakam C. Yazid bin Muawiyah D. Walid bin Marwan 37 Perhatikan ilustrasi perkembangan peradaban pada masa Bani Abbasiyah berikut! Ia adalah khalifah yang memperluas Baitul Hikmah sebagai lembaga ilmu pengetahuan pertama di dunia. Baitul Hikmah diperluas menjadi lembaga perguruan tinggi, perpustakaan, dan tempat penelitian. Lembaga ini memiliki ribuan buku ilmu pengetahuan. Lembaga lain yang didirikan adalah Majalis Al-Munazharah sebagai lembaga pengkajian keagamaan yan diselenggarakan di rumah-rumah, mesjid-mesjid dan istana kerajaan. Sayangnya, pada masa pemerintahan khalifah ini sedikit tercemar dengan adanya pemikiran teologi liberal, yaitu faham muktazilah. Nama khalifah yang dimaksud adalah … . A. Al Mahdi B. Al Ma’mun C. al Mu’tasim D. Al Manshur 38 Madinah ketika pertama kali Nabi Muhammad sampai di tempat tersebut, belum tampak sebagai sebuah kota yang menarik dan bercahaya. Sehingga Nabi beserta kaum muslimin membangun kota tersebut hingga menjadi sebuah kota yan menawan. Strategi yang tepat di bawah ini yang ditempuh Nabi Muhammad SAW dalam membangun kota Madinah adalah … . A. Mengunjungi tokoh masyarakat dan agama di Madinah; membangun pusat kegiatan yang dapat digunakan bersama; membangun pasar bersama-sama antara Muhajirin, Anshar dan non Muslim Madinah; mengadakan perjanjian melalui Piagam Madinah B. Membuat perjanjian damai dengan kaum Yahudi Madinah; mengikat persaudaraan dengan menikahkan pemuda muslim dengan pemudi non Muslim; membangun masjid yang dapat digunakan bersama-sama; membangun pusat ekonomi C. Membangun masjid sebagai tempat ibadah dan pusat kegiatan; mempersaudarakan kaum Muhajirin dan Anshar; membangun hubungan baik dengan penduduk Madinah non Muslim; meletakkan dasar hubungan kemasyarakat melalui Piagam Madinah D. Membangun masjid sebagai tempat ibadah dan pusat kegiatan; membangun pasar sebagai pusat kegiatan ekonomi; membangun gedung pertemuan; mempersaudarakan kaum Muhajirin dengan non Muslim Madinah 39 Salah satu ulama besar yang berjasa menyebarkan Islam di Sulawesi Selatan adalah .... A. Sunan Kalijaga B. Datuk Ribandang C. Syekh Yusuf D. Syekh Siti Jenar
  10. 10. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 10 40 Salah satu budaya Nusantara yang sampai hari ini masih terkenal di masyarakat Indonesia sebagai warisan Wali Songo adalah .... A. Qasidah B. Gamelan C. Wayang kulit D. Hadrah 41 Perhatikan firman Allah swt. Q.S. ar-Rahman/55: 33 berikut ini!  Tuliskan masing-masing satu (1) contoh lafal yang mengandung hukum bacaan alif lam qamariyah dan alif lam syamsiyah ! 42 Rasulullah saw diutus kedunia untuk menyampaikan wahyu Allah SWT kepada umat manusia. Dalam kurun waktu 23 tahun Rasulullah saw telah berhasil merubah masyarakat jahiliyyah menjadi masyarakat yang lebih beradab. Salah satu kunci keberhasilan Rasulullah dalam berdakwah tersebut adalah kecerdasan beliau dalam menerapkan strategi dakwah. Berdasarkan kisah Rasulullah saw. tersebut, tersirat dua sifat wajib yang dimiliki oleh para nabi dan rasul, sebutkan dan jelaskan kedua sifat wajib yang dimaksud diatas ! 43 Tulislah 3 perilaku yang menunjukkan kesesuaian sikap antara perkataan dan perbuatan yang sebenarnya di lingkungan rumahmu! 44 Puasa yang kalau dilakukan pahalanya menyamai pahalanya orang yang berpuasa satu tahun adalah puasa yang dilakukan pada bulan ……. 45 Jelaskan 3 upaya yang dilakukan oleh Khalifah Abu Bakar As Shiddiq pada masa kepemimpinannya!

×