Soal usbn pai k. 13 smp 2018 paket 1

USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 1 UJIAN SEKOLAH BERSTANDAR NASIONAL TAHUN PELAJARAN 2017 / 2018 LEMBAR SOAL PAKET 1 Mata ...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 1. Perhatikan QS. Al-Mujadilah (58): 11 berikut! Contoh hukum bacaan Mad Jaiz Munfasil A....
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 3 6. Perhatikan Q.S. az_Zumar/39: 53 berikut! Artinya: Katakanlah: "Hai hamba-hamba-Ku ya...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 4 A. al-Alim B. al-Khabir C. as-Sami’ D. al-Bashir 10. Perhatiikan tabel berikut! Nama Ma...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 5 4) Sebagai bendahara kelas, ani mengelola keuangan dengan amanah 5) Rahmat selalu berha...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 6 19. Cermati beberapa contoh ilustrasi berikut! 1) Ketika Aliyah disuruh ibunya belanja ...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 7 Pernyataan yang termasuk contoh penerapan perilaku jujur dalam kehidupan sehari-hari ad...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 8 C. Istisqa D. Istikharah 30. Perhatikan lafal doa berikut! 1) 2) 3) 4) Doa yang dibaca ...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 9 wuquf di padang Arafah yang dipenuhi dengan berzikir, berdoa, talbiyah, mendengarkan kh...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 10 A. Portugis tidak menepati perundingan Sao Paulo B. Portugis dan Spanyol pernah menjaj...
  1. 1. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 1 UJIAN SEKOLAH BERSTANDAR NASIONAL TAHUN PELAJARAN 2017 / 2018 LEMBAR SOAL PAKET 1 Mata Uji : Pendidikan Agama Islam dan Budi Pekerti Kurikulum : 2013 Satuan Pendidikan : SMP Hari / Tanggal : Waktu : 08.00 – 10. 00 ( 120 menit ) PETUNJUK UMUM A. Isikan identitas Anda pada Lembar Ujian Sekolah Berstandar Nasional ( LJUSBN ) Pendidikan Agama Islam dan Budi Pekerti yang tersedia dengan menggunakan pensil 2B B. Hitamkan bulatan di depan nama mata ujian pada LJUSBN C. Jagalah LJUSBN agar tidak rusak, sobek ataupun terlibat D. Jumlah soal sebanyak 50 butir dengan 4 ( empat ) pilihan jawaban E. Periksa dan bacalah setiap butir soal sebelum Anda menjawabnya F. Laporkan kepada pengawas ujian apabila terdapat lembar soal yang kurang jelas, rusak atau tidak lengkap G. Periksa kembali pekerjaan Anda sebelum diserahkan kepada pengawas ujian H. Lembar soal tidak boleh dicoret-coret I. Apabila ada jawaban yang dianggap salah maka hapuslah jawaban yang salah tersebut sampai bersih, kemudian hitamkanlah kotak pada huruf jawaban lain yang Anda anggap benar Contoh : a. sebelum menjawab a b c d b. sesudah menjawab a b c d c. sesudah diperbaiki a b c d J. Setiap bentuk kecurangan adalah pelanggaran DOKUMEN NEGARA SANGAT RAHASIA
  2. 2. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 1. Perhatikan QS. Al-Mujadilah (58): 11 berikut! Contoh hukum bacaan Mad Jaiz Munfasil A. 1, 3 B. 2, 4 C. 5, 6 D. 7, 8 2. Perhatikan QS. An-Nisa/4: 146 berikut! Hukum bacaan mad wajib muttasshil A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4 3. Perhatikan potongan ayat berikut! Arti yang tepat dari potongan ayat di atas A. Sesungguhnya Allah bersama orang yang B. Sesungguhnya Allah beserta orang C. Sesungguhnya Allah bersama orang D. Sesungguhnya Allah bersama orang 4. Perhatikan Q.S. al-Isra: 27 di bawah ini! Bacaan yang mengandung hukum A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4 5. Perhatikan potongan ayat Q.S. An Makna yang tepat pada potongan ayat yang A. Halal lagi bersih B. Halal lagi mahal C. Halal lagi baik D. Halal lagi suci S O A L Mujadilah (58): 11 berikut! Mad Jaiz Munfasil yang tepat ditunjukan pada Nisa/4: 146 berikut! mad wajib muttasshil ditunjukkan pada nomor … . an ayat berikut! Arti yang tepat dari potongan ayat di atas adalah … . Sesungguhnya Allah bersama orang yang bertaqwa Sesungguhnya Allah beserta orang-orang yang sabar Sesungguhnya Allah bersama orang-rang yang berbuat baik Sesungguhnya Allah bersama orang-orang yang mencintai kesabaran Isra: 27 di bawah ini! Bacaan yang mengandung hukum Mad Iwad pada ayat di atas ditunjukkan pada nomor … . Perhatikan potongan ayat Q.S. An-Nahl: 114 berikut! Makna yang tepat pada potongan ayat yang bergaris bawah di atas adalah … . 2 pada nomor … ditunjukkan pada nomor … . rang yang berbuat baik orang yang mencintai kesabaran pada ayat di atas ditunjukkan pada nomor … . di atas adalah … .
  3. 3. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 3 6. Perhatikan Q.S. az_Zumar/39: 53 berikut! Artinya: Katakanlah: "Hai hamba-hamba-Ku yang malampaui batas terhadap diri mereka sendiri, janganlah kamu berputus asa dari rahmat Allah. Sesungguhnya Allah mengampuni dosa- dosa semuanya. Sesungguhnya Dia-lah yang Maha Pengampun lagi Maha Penyayang. Perilaku yang mencerminkan pengamalan sikap dari ayat tersebut adalah .... A. Sidqy tidak berani menyontek ketika ulanan B. Rendy sangat pandai menyelesaikan masalah C. Risma optimis akan berhasil dalam ujian nasional D. Andi tetap bersyukur walaupun nilai ulangannya kecil 7. Perhatikan potongan ayat pada Q.S. az-Zumar/39: 53 berikut! No Bacaan 1 2 3 4 Potongan ayat pada tabel di atas yang bermakna "janganlah kamu berputus asa dari rahmat Allah" ditunjukkan pada nomor … . A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4 8. Perhatikan Q.S. al-Hujurat/49: 13 berikut! Cara membaca ayat yang terdapat tanda waqaf tersebut adalah … . A. Lebih baik disambung lafadz selanjutnya B. Berhenti pada lafadz yang terdapat tanda C. Berhenti sejenak tanpa mengambil nafas D. Boleh berhenti boleh disambung 9. Hasan selalu berhati-hati dalam setiap ucapan dan perbuatannya, karena ia yakin bahwa Allah Swt senantiasa mendengarnya. Perbuatan tersebut merupakan pengamalan dari keyakinannya bahwa Allah Swt bersifat … .
  4. 4. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 4 A. al-Alim B. al-Khabir C. as-Sami’ D. al-Bashir 10. Perhatiikan tabel berikut! Nama Malaikat Tugas Malaikat 1 Jibril a Menurunkan wahyu 2 Izrail b Mencatat amal baik 3 Israfil c Mencabut nyawa 4 Raqib d Meniup sangkakala Berdasarkan tabel tersebut, pasangan yang tepat antara nama malaikat dan tugasnya adalah …. A. 1-a, 2-c, 3-d, 4-b B. 1-a, 2-d, 3-c, 4-c C. 2-a, 1-b, 3-d, 4-c D. 2-b, 1-a, 3-c, 4-d 11. Perhatikan pernyataan di bawah ini : 1) Menganggap bahwa al Qur’an saja yang harus dipercayai 2) Percaya dan mengamalkan ajaran semua kitab-kitab Allah swt. yang ada 3) Mempercayai bahwa semua kitab yang ada sekarang masih asli 4) Meyakini bahwa kitab Taurat, Zabur, Injil dan Al Qur’an diturunkan oleh Allah swt. Pernyataan di atas yang menunjukkan perilaku beriman kepada kitab Allah swt. adalah . . . . A. 4 B. 3 C. 2 D. 1 12. Perhatikan table berikut! 1 Benar dalam perkataan dan perbuatan a Amanah 2 Selalu menjaga kepercayaan yang diembannya b Siddiq 3 Menyampaikan wahyu kepada ummatnya c Fathanah 4 Cerdas dalam member solusi atas masalah umatnya d Tabligh Dari tabel tersebut pasangan yang tepat antara perilaku Rasulullah saw dengan sifatnya adalah … . A. 1a, 2b, 3c dan 4d B. 1b, 2a, 3d dan 4c C. 1c, 2d, 3a dan 4b D. 1d, 2c, 3b dan 4a 13. Arif Rizki merupakan ketua OSIS, dia bersungguh-sungguh dalam melaksanakan tugas dan tanggung jawabnya meskipun itu kecil tapi kerena dia memahami bahwa hidup di dunia ini hanya singkat dan untuk memperbanyak bekal buat nanti di akhirat. Kisah di atas menggambarkan bahwa Arif Rizki beriman kepada .... A. Allah Swt B. Malaikat C. Akhirat D. Qada dan qadhar 14. Perhatikan pernyataan-pernyataan berikut! 1) Ahmad berangkat ke sekolah pagi-pagi agar tidak terlambat 2) Setiap jam istirahat, Soleh mengajak temannya untuk salat dhuha di mushallah 3) Sofiyah rajin menabung untuk menyongsong masa depan yang cerah
  5. 5. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 5 4) Sebagai bendahara kelas, ani mengelola keuangan dengan amanah 5) Rahmat selalu berhati-hati dalam ucapan dan perbuatan 6) Dendi selalu menjaga dirinya agar selalu tetap sehat Di antara pernyataan-pernyataan di atas, yang mencerminkan hubungan perilaku seseorang dengan keimanan kepada hari akhir adalah … . A. 1, 2 dan 3 B. 2, 4 dan 5 C. 3, 5 dan 6 D. 4, 5 dan 6 15. Perhatikan ilustrasi berikut ini: Fadhlan sudah sebulan lebih tidak masuk sekolah karena sakit. Ia senantiasa berdoa kepada Allah agar penyakitnya segera disembuhkah dan tak lupa memeriksakan dirinya ke dokter. Meskipun selalu minum obat, akan tetapi penyakitnya belum sembuh juga. Sikap yang harus dilakukan Fadhlan sebagai implementasi makna iman kepada qadha dan qadar adalah... . A. Pasrah menerima penyakit yang dideritanya B. Berdoa saja terus kepada Allah agar penyakitnya segera disembuhkan C. Berobat terus ke dokter karena hanya dokter yang bisa menyembuhkannya D. Tetap berobat ke dokter dan berdoa kepada Allah agar cepat disembuhkan 16. Perhatikan peristiwa berikut! Seorang siswa kelas 1 SMK di Kabupaten arut, Jawa Barat, tewas tenggelam saat mengikuti keiatan masa orientasi siswa (MOS). Korban diduga tidak bisa berenang setelah terpeleset di sungai dekat lokasi perkemahan. Setelah dilakukan pencarian oleh tim SAR, korban baru ditemukan sehari kemudian. (Disadur dari Kompas.com) Sikap paling tepat bagi orang yang beriman pada qada dan qadar dalam menghadapi musibah tersebut adalah… . A. memperbanyak berzikir menyebut asma Allah Swt dan bershalawat B. menerima dengan ikhlas akan musibah tersebut dan mengambil hikmahnya C. beramal sholeh sebagai salah satu ikhtiar agar musibah tersebut tidak terjadi lagi D. tidak perlu menyelengarakan kegiatan MOS, sebagai antisipasi menghindari musibah 17. Miftah disuruh ibunya ke warung untuk membeli minyak goreng. Ia diberi uang sebesar Rp. 20.000,. dan masih ada kembaliannya. Ketika dalam perjalanan pulang, Miftah berpapasan dengan penjual es krim dan langsung membeli es krim tersebut. Setelah sampai di rumah ia baru sadar kalau uang yang dibelikan es krim adalah uang ibunya sehingga ia bingung harus berbuat apa. Tindakan yang seharusnya dilakukan Miftah adalah .... A. Berpura-pura seolah-olah tidak terjadi sesuatu pun B. Berbohong pada ibunya kalau harga minyak sudah naik C. Mengatakan kepada ibunya kalau uang kembaliannya hilang D. Berkata sejujurnya kepada ibunya kalau telah membelanjakan uangnya 18. Perhatikan cuplikan berita berikut! Pada bulan Februari 2016, Pak A mengajari siswanya tata cara salat termasuk siswa bernama I. Namun I membuat ulah yang menimbulkan kegaduhan dan mengganggu siswa lainnya. Akibatnya sang guru kesal dan menghukum I untuk mendisiplinkannya. Tak terima, orangtua I akhirnya melaporkan perbuatan Pak A kepada pihak berwajib. (Sumber: https://www.brilio.net.) Berdasarkan cuplikan berita tersebut sikap yang seharusnya dilakukan I adalah ... A. Menunjukkan alasan dan teman yang turut mengganggu kepada guru, sebelum dihukum guru B. Menerima hukuman dengan ikhlas, menyadari kesalahan, dan berjanji tidak akan mengulangi lagi. C. Menghormati dan mentaatinya guru ketika di sekolah dan menganggapnya sebagai teman saat di luar sekolah. D. Menyampaikan keluhan atas perbuatan guru melalui media sosial agar mendapatkan masukan dari berbagai pihak.
  6. 6. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 6 19. Cermati beberapa contoh ilustrasi berikut! 1) Ketika Aliyah disuruh ibunya belanja ke toko ternyata ada sisa uang belanja dan Aliyah mentraktir teman-temannya dengan uang tersebut tanpa ijin orang tuanya. 2) Di kantin kejujuran sekolah, Rahman membayar makanan sesuai dengan harga makanan walaupun tanpa ada petugas sekolah yang mengawasi. 3) Pada saat pelaksanaan USBN, Firman membantu teman-temannya mengerjakan soal. 4) Hindun menunjukkan nilai ujian sekolah kepada orang tuanya walaupun nilainya dibawah KKM. Dari beberapa contoh ilustrasi tersebut, perilaku jujur ditunjukkan pada nomor... A. (1) dan (2) B. (2) dan (4) C. (2) dan (3) D. (1) dan (4) 20. Perhatikan terjemahan Q.S. al-Maidah ayat 91 berikut! “Sesungguhnya syaitan itu bermaksud hendak menimbulkan permusuhan dan kebencian diantara kamu lantaran (meminum) khamar dan berjudi itu, dan menghalangi kamu dari mengingat Allah dan salat, maka berhentilah kamu (dari mengerjakan pekerjaan itu)”. Menurut dalil naqli tersebut salah satu dampak negative dari khamar adalah … . A. Menjadikan seseorang murtad B. Menjadikan seseorang musyrik C. Menjauhkan seseorang dari Allah Swt D. Menimbulkan ketakutan yang amat sangat 21. Bacalah ilustrasi di bawah ini! “ Zahra hatinya berduka, ibu yang sangat dicinta telah pergi untuk selama-lamanya. Rasa duka itu semakin memenuhi dada ketika ia merasa belum bisa membalas semua jasa yang diberikan ibu tercinta. Ketika hatinya mulai terbuka, untuk berbakti kepada ibu tercinta, ibu telah menghadap sang pencipta, kembali ke alam baqa. Sebagai rasa cinta kepada ibu, Zahra melakukan beberapa perbuatan, seperti : 1) Memajang gambar ibunya di ruang tamu sebagai rasa duka dan hormat kepada ibu, 2) Mendoakan agar Allah mengampuni kesalahan ibunya setelah sholat, 3) Merayakan hari ulang tahun ibunya sebagai ungkapan cinta kepada orang tua, 4) Meninggikan kuburan serta menghiasi nisan makam ibunya.” Cara berbakti yang paling sesuai dengan hukum Islam terdapat pada nomor.... A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4 22. Perhatikan ilustrasi berikut! Keluarga Rizal sedang membutuhkan anggaran yang sangat besar untuk memenuhi kebutuhan hidup. Sebetulnya ayah Rizal mempunyai kesempatan untuk mengambil uang perusahaan tanpa diketahui oleh siapapun namun hal tersebut tidak dilakukannya. Perilaku ayah Rizal tersebut ternyata membawa berkah. Ia dapat memenuhi kebutuhan keluarganya, karirnya semakin meningkat dan anak-anaknya dapat mengenyam pendidikan yang tinggi. Berdasarkan ilustrasi tersebut dapat disimpulkan bahwa … . A. keluarga sangat mendukung keberhasilan karir seseorang B. kebutuhan keluarga dan karir akan berjalan secara berimbang C. dengan anggaran banyak dapat meraih kedudukan yang tinggi D. rasa malu dalam berbuat curang mengantarkan pada kesuksesan 23. Perhatikan perilaku-perilaku berikut ini! 1) Tidak menyontek walaupun tidak bisa menjawab 2) Menyerahkan barang yang ditemukannya 3) Mengurangi takaran atau timbangan dagangannya 4) Tidak menggunakan uang iuran untuk jajan 5) Melaksanakan sesuatu dengan tepat waktu 6) Menyerahkan hasil usaha kepada Allah swt.
  7. 7. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 7 Pernyataan yang termasuk contoh penerapan perilaku jujur dalam kehidupan sehari-hari adalah .... A. 6 – 5 – 3 B. 6 – 4 – 1 C. 5 – 3 – 2 D. 4 – 2 – 1 24. Perhatikan kutipan berita di bawah ini! Seorang siswa di salah satu sekolah berinisial X memaki gurunya karena ditegur gurunya terkait kedisiplinan dalam kelas. Ternyata, siswa tersebut mengadu kepada orang tuanya, lalu orang tuanya datang dan memukuli guru itu hingga guru itu mengalami luka-luka. (Sumber: http://www.bbc.com/indonesia/majalah/2016/08/160811_trensosial_guru_makassar.) Terkait dengan peristiwa di atas, sebaiknya sikap siswa terhadap guru yang menegurnya adalah ... A. Menyampaikan keluhan melalui media soasial untuk mendapatkan tanggapan yang memadai. B. Menyadari bahwa sikap dan perilakunya salah dan menerima dengan baik atas teguran guru C. Menyampaikan sikap dan perilaku guru kepada kepala sekolah agar guru bersedia meminta maaf. D. Menunjukkan alasan dan teman yang turut mengganggu kepada guru, sebelum dihukum guru 25. Perhatikan hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan mandi wajib berikut ini! 1) Mengalirkan air keseluruh anggota tubuh 2) Mulai menyiram dari bagian tubuh kanan 3) Berwudhu sebelum mandi 4) Berniat mandi wajib Hal-hal yang disunnahkan dalam mandi wajib terdapat pada nomor … . A. 1 dan 2 B. 1 dan 3 C. 2 dan 3 D. 2 dan 4 26. Perhatikan hal-hal berikut! 1) Ada imam 2) Ada makmum yang berniat mengikuti imam 3) Salat dikerjakan dalam satu majelis 4) Salat makmum sesuai dengan salatnya imam Uraian di atas adalah termasuk … . A. Syarat menjadi imam B. Syarat menjadi makmum C. Syarat sah salat berjamaah D. Syarat wajib salat berjamaah 27. Ahmad ditunjuk oleh kepala sekolah untuk menjadi khotib shalat jumat. Dia mempersiapkan diri untuk bisa menyampaikan khotbah sesuai dengan rukun khotbah jumat, syarat khotbah jumat dan juga sunnah khotbah jumat. Di bawah ini termasuk rukun khotbah jumat, kecuali ... . A. mengucapkan salam B. membaca dua kalimat syahadat C. membaca salawat atas Rasulullah saw. D. mengucapkan puji-pujian kepada Allah swt 28. Rasyid bersama teman-temannya pergi tamasya ke Tator. Mereka berangkat dari Makassar pukul 05.30. Mereka berhenti di masjid untuk istirahat dan melakukan shalat jama' ta’khir dhuhur. Cara shalat yang dilakukan oleh Rasyid adalah…. A. Shalat Isya dan Subuh dikerjakan pada waktu Subuh B. Shalat Maghrib dan Isya dikerjakan pada waktu Isya C. Shalat Dhuhur dan Ashar dikerjakan pada waktu Dhuhur D. Shalat Dhuhur dan Ashar dikerjakan pada waktu Ashar 29. Pada tanggal 31 Januari 2018 di sebagian besar wilayah Indonesia terlihat gerhana bulan. Melihat fenomena tersebut, umat Islam disunatkan mengerjakan salat .... A. Kusuf B. Khusuf
  8. 8. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 8 C. Istisqa D. Istikharah 30. Perhatikan lafal doa berikut! 1) 2) 3) 4) Doa yang dibaca pada saat sujud tilawah adalah .... A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 A. 4 31. Ketika Nafis menempuh perjalanan saat mengikuti tadabbur alam bersama pengurus Rohis di sekolahnya, saat menyeberangi sungai Nafis menemukan sebuah mangga masak yang terjatuh dari pohonnya. Seketika Nafis berpikir untuk memakan mangga tersebut, tapi pada saat yang bersamaan Ahmad menegurnya dan mengatakan kepadanya bahwa buah mangga itu haram dimakan karena belum diminat kepada pemiliknya. Dalam kondisi seperti ini, yang seharusnya dilakukan oleh Nafis adalah … . A. memakan mangga itu tanpa harus meminta pada pemiliknya B. mengambil mangga itu kemudian berusaha mencari tahu pemiliknya C. tidak mengambil mangga itu karena khawatir tidak halal untuk dimakan D. memakan bersama dengan teman-temannya supaya menanggung bersama dosanya 32. Perhatikan ilustrasi berikut! Pak Indra seorang pengusaha catering. Dalam kurung waktu saru tahun nilai usahanya mencapai Rp. 75.000.000,00. Berdasarkan ilustrasi tersebut, zakat yang harus dikeluarkan oeh pak Indra sebesar … . A. Rp. 750.000,00 B. Rp. 1.500.000,00 C. Rp. 18.750.000,00 D. Rp. 42.120.000,00 33. Perhatikan ilustrasi berikut: Khairil yang bekerja sebagai bujang sekolah bergabung dalam kelompok kurban di kompleksnya. Meskipun kehidupannya sederhana, tetapi ia senantiasa menyisihkan gajinya untuk dijadikan tabungan kurban. Hal ini dilakukan sebagai bukti rasa syukurnya kepada Allah swt. atas rezeki yang telah diberikan kepadanya. Yang tidak termasuk hikmah qurban berdasarkan ilustrasi di atas adalah . . . . A. Kurban mendidik kita untuk peduli kepada sesama. B. Untuk mendekatkan diri atau taqarrub kepada Allah Swt. C. Menghidupkan makna takbir di Hari Raya Idul Adha, dari tanggal 10 hingga 13 Zulhijjah. A. Kurban mengajarkan kepada kita untuk bersikap dermawan, tidak rakus dan tidak kikir. 34. Perhatikan ilustrasi pelaksanaan ibadah haji berikut! Seluruh jamaah haji pada tanggal 9 Zulhijjah dengan mengenakan pakaian ihram berkumpul melaksanakan
  9. 9. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 9 wuquf di padang Arafah yang dipenuhi dengan berzikir, berdoa, talbiyah, mendengarkan khutbah dan memohon ampun kepada Allah Swt secara bersama-sama. Berdasarkan ilustrasi tersebut dapat disimpulkan bahwa nilai-nilai yang terdapat pada amalan haji tersebut adalah … . A. kesetaraan B. rela berkorban C. tanggung jawab D. nasionalisme 35. Nabi Muhammad saw. memiliki misi menyempurnakan akhlak umat manusia. Beliau telah menegaskannya dalam sebuah hadis yang artinya ”Sesungguhnya aku diutus untuk menyempurnakan akhlak yang mulia.” Cara beliau menjalankan misi menyempurnakan akhlak ini adalah dengan memberikan keteladanan. Keteladanan yang dimiliki Nabi Muhammad ditunjukkannya dalam kehidupan nyata. Hal itu menunjukan bahwa Rasulullah diutus sebagai … . A. uswatun hasanah B. Rahmatan lil alamin C. pembebas bangsa Arab D. pembawa ajaran Islam 36. Pada masa pemerintahan Bani Umayyah, ilmu pengetahuan mengalami kemajuan yang sangat berarti. Hal ini dapat dibuktikan dengan banyaknya ilmuan yang ahli dalam bidangnya seperti ilmu kimia, kedokteran, sejarah dan bahasa sastra. Sebagai generasi muslim, apa yang seharusnya dilakukan untuk menguasai kembali ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi … . A. merasa bangga dengan kemajuan Islam masa lalu B. membaca dan menetahui biografi ilmuan Islam terdahulu C. mengidentifikasi ilmuan Islam sekarang ini beserta karya-karyanya D. memiliki semangat belajar serta berusaha mengamalkan ilmu yang telah dipelajari 37. Perhatikan ilustrasi perkembangan peradaban pada masa Bani Abbasiyah beriktu! Pada masa khalifah ini berkuasa, karya sastra dan ilmiah di dunia Islam mulai muncul dalam kekuatan penuh, didukung toleransi terhadap orang-orang Persia dan kelompok lain. Namun pada masa khalifah ini muncul shu’ubiya di antara sarjana Persia sebagai akibat hilangnya sensor atas Persia. Shu’ubiya merupakan gerakan sastra antara orang Persia yang menunjukkan kepercayaan mereka bahwa seni dan budaya Persia lebih tingi dari pada Arab. Nama khalifah dimaksud adalah … . A. Harun Ar-Rasyid B. Al-Ma’mun C. Al- Mansur D. Al-Mahdi 38. Dalam membangun masyarakat Madinah, Rasulullah saw melakukan berbagai strategi di antaranya dengan cara mempersaudarakan antara kaum Muhajirin dan kaum Anshar, menyatukan suku-suku yang selama ini berseteru tanpa membedakan suku, agama, dan ras. Strategi Rasulullah Saw ini dibingkai dengan sebuah aturan yang dikenal dengan nama “Piagam Madinah”. Nilai yang dapat diteladani dari strategi Rasulullah Saw tersebut adalah …. A. Mempererat tali persaudaraan B. Kesamaan hak dan kewajiban C. Semangat dalam membangun negeri D. Piagam Madinah sebagai perekat persaudaraan 39. Ketika menghadiri perundingan Sao Paulo dengan delegasi Portugis, Sultan Hairun ditangkap dan dibunuh oleh pasukan Portugis. Perbuatan biadab tersebut membuat marah seluruh rakyat Maluku. Dipimpin oleh Sultan Baabullah, rakyat Maluku berhasil mengusir Portugis. Dalam perang ini Sultan Baabullah didukung oleh Sultan Nuku dari Tidore. Pelajaran yang dapat diambil dari cuplikan sejarah di atas adalah...
  10. 10. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 P.1 10 A. Portugis tidak menepati perundingan Sao Paulo B. Portugis dan Spanyol pernah menjajah bangsa Indonesia C. Bangsa Indonesia mudah sekali mendapat provokasi bangsa lain D. Persatuan dan kesatuan merupakan kunci keberhasilan mengusir penjajah. 40. Perhatikan deskripsi tradisi berikut ini! Dalam memperingati maulid Nabi, warga Takalar memiliki tradisi yang unik merayakan maulid Nabi, dalam perayaan ini mereka mengarak replika perahu pinisi yang dihias beraneka ragam kain sarung sambil diringi tabuhan gendang atau seni musik gandra bulo. Tradisi di atas dikenal dengan istilah .... A. sekaten B. kerobok C. kanre lompoa D. maudu lompoa 41. Perhatikan firman Allah swt. Q.S. ar-Rahman/55: 33 berikut ini!   Tuliskan dua (2) lafal yang mengandung hukum bacaan alif lam qamariyah! 42. Allah Swt mengutus Nabi dan Rasul dengan dibekali dengan kitab suci yang berisi tentang pedoman hidup serta perintah dan larangan Allah Swt kepada seluruh umat manusia. Tuliskan 3 tugas Nabi dan Rasul diutus oleh Allah kepada umat manusia! 43. Agama Islam hadir untuk mengatur kehidupan umat manusia supaya bahagia dunia akhiran melalui ajarannya serta telah dicontohkan Rasulullah Muhammad Saw., salah satu perilaku yang diajarkan dan dicontohkan oleh Rasulullah adalah sikap jujur dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. Tuliskan tiga (3) contoh penerapan perilaku jujur dalam kehidupan sehari-hari di lingkungan sekolah! 44. Sehari sebelum Idul Adha yakni tanggal 9 Zulhijjah saat para jamaah haji melaksanakan wukuf di padang Arafah, Nur Alya beserta keluarganya bersama-sama melaksanakan puasa sunah. Tuliskan jenis puasa yang dilaksanakan Nur Alya bersama keluarganya! 45. Jelaskan 3 upaya yang dilakukan oleh khalifah Usman bin Affan pada masa kepemimpinannya yang bisa kita rasakan hingga saat ini!

