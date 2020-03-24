Successfully reported this slideshow.
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 1 UJIAN SEKOLAH BERSTANDAR NASIONAL TAHUN PELAJARAN 2017 / 2018 LEMBAR SOAL Mata Uji : Pendid...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 2 1. Perhatikan QS. Al-Mujadilah (58): 11 berikut! Jumlah hukum bacaan Mad Jaiz Munfasil yang...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 6. Perhatikan Q.S. an-Najm/ Artinya: dan bahwasanya seorang manusia tiada memperoleh selain a...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 4 11 Sejak awal diturunkannya sampai sekarang, bacaan Al-Qur’an dan seluruh isinya tidak akan...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 5 16 Perhatikan peristiwa berikut! Seorang siswa kelas 1 SMK di Kabupaten arut, Jawa Barat, t...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 6 21 Perhatikan pernyataan berikut ini : 1. Bertutur kata yang santun 2. Mengucapkan kata ah ...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 7 25 Perhatikan hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan mandi wajib berikut ini : 26 Perhatikan pernyat...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 8 30 Perhatikan ilustrasi dibawah ini! Rizal selamat dari kecelakan motor, motornya rusak ber...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 9 35 Para pemimpin Quraisy berusaha keras menghentikan dakwah Rasulullah dengan berbagai cara...
USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 10 40 Perhatikan deskripsi tradisi berikut ini! Dalam memperingati maulid Nabi, warga Takalar...
Soal usbn pai k. 13 smp 2018 paket 3 ok

kumpulan soal pendidikan agama islam smp

Soal usbn pai k. 13 smp 2018 paket 3 ok

  1. 1. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 1 UJIAN SEKOLAH BERSTANDAR NASIONAL TAHUN PELAJARAN 2017 / 2018 LEMBAR SOAL Mata Uji : Pendidikan Agama Islam dan Budi Pekerti Kurikulum : 2013 Satuan Pendidikan : SMP Hari / Tanggal : Waktu : 08.00 – 10. 00 ( 120 menit ) PETUNJUK UMUM 1. Isikan identitas Anda pada Lembar Ujian Sekolah Berstandar Nasional ( LJUSBN ) Pendidikan Agama Islam dan Budi Pekerti yang tersedia dengan menggunakan pensil 2B 2. Hitamkan bulatan di depan nama mata ujian pada LJUSBN 3. Jagalah LJUSBN agar tidak rusak, sobek ataupun terlibat 4. Jumlah soal sebanyak 50 butir dengan 4 ( empat ) pilihan jawaban 5. Periksa dan bacalah setiap butir soal sebelum Anda menjawabnya 6. Laporkan kepada pengawas ujian apabila terdapat lembar soal yang kurang jelas, rusak atau tidak lengkap 7. Periksa kembali pekerjaan Anda sebelum diserahkan kepada pengawas ujian 8. Lembar soal tidak boleh dicoret-coret 9. Apabila ada jawaban yang dianggap salah maka hapuslah jawaban yang salah tersebut sampai bersih, kemudian hitamkanlah kotak pada huruf jawaban lain yang Anda anggap benar Contoh : a. sebelum menjawab a b c d b. sesudah menjawab a b c d c. sesudah diperbaiki a b c d 10. Setiap bentuk kecurangan adalah pelanggaran DOKUMEN NEGARA SANGAT RAHASIA
  2. 2. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 2 1. Perhatikan QS. Al-Mujadilah (58): 11 berikut! Jumlah hukum bacaan Mad Jaiz Munfasil yang tepat pada ayat di atas adalah … A. 5 B. 4 C. 3 D. 2 2. Perhatikan Q.S. An-Nisa/4: 146 berikut! Hukum bacaan Mad Iwad ditunjukkan pada nomor .… A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4 3 Perhatikan potongan hadis berikut! Hikmah yang dapat diambil dari hadis tersebut. A. Senang bersedekah B. Selalu ikhlas dalam beramal C. Mampu mengndalikan emosi D. Suka memaafkan kesalahan orang lain 4 Perhatikan di bawah ini! Hukum bacaan mad pada lafal yang bergaris bawah adalah … . A. Mad Mad jaiz munfasil B. Mad wajib muttasil C. Mad Aridl D. Mad asli 5 Perhatikan ayat berikut! Makna yang terkandung pada ayat di atas adalah … . A. Perintah menghindari makanan haram B. Perintah menghindari makanan yang syubehat C. Perintah makan makanan yang halal dan baik D. Perintah senantiasa bersyukur kepada Allah SWT  1234568 7
  3. 3. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 6. Perhatikan Q.S. an-Najm/ Artinya: dan bahwasanya seorang manusia tiada memperoleh selain apa yang telah diusahakannya (39). Dan bahwasanya usaha itu kelak akan diperlihatkan (kepadanya) (40). Kemudian akan diberi balasan kepadanya dengan balasan yang paling sempurna (41). (segala sesuatu) (42). Perilaku yang sesuai dengan pengamalan da A. Pak Sopandi berusaha menjaga pola makan, hidup bersih, dan rajin berolah raga karena ingin sehat. B. Rifdan sebagai ketua kelompok sangat menghargai perbedaan pendapat teman berdiskusi. C. Sindi gagal pada olimpiade m olimpiade tahun depan. D. Sandi telah bekerja dan mencari nafkah dengan sungguh pasrahkan kepada Allah Swt. 7 Perhatikan lafaz yang bergaris bawah Hukum bacaan lam (‫ل‬ ) yang terdapat pada lafaz Allah adalah … . A. Lam tarqiq B. Lam jalalah C. Lam ta’rif D. Lam ta’rif syamsiyah 8. Perhatikan potongan ayat Kata yang digaris bawahi pada ayat di atas mengandung makna .... A. bersuku-suku B. saling kenal mengenal C. Allah Maha Mengetahui D. laki-laki dan perempuan 9. Ahmad senantiasa berhati swt. senantiasa mencatat Ilustrasi di atas menunjukkan bahwa salah satu sifat yang dimiliki oleh Allah swt. adalah .... A. as-Sami' B. al-Khabir C. al-Bashir D. al-Alim 10 Sesuatu yang senantiasa memberi motivasi kepada Swt. Seperti ketaatannya para malaikat, adalah merupakan... A. Keteladanan malaikat B. Hikmah beriman kepada malaikat C. Perilaku yang ditunjukkan oleh malaikat D. Kesamaan tugas manusia dengan malaikat Najm/53: 39-42 berikut! dan bahwasanya seorang manusia tiada memperoleh selain apa yang telah diusahakannya (39). an bahwasanya usaha itu kelak akan diperlihatkan (kepadanya) (40). Kemudian akan diberi balasan kepadanya dengan balasan yang paling sempurna (41). Dan bahwasanya kepada Tuhanmulah kesudahan Perilaku yang sesuai dengan pengamalan dari ayat tersebut adalah …. Pak Sopandi berusaha menjaga pola makan, hidup bersih, dan rajin berolah raga karena ingin sehat. Rifdan sebagai ketua kelompok sangat menghargai perbedaan pendapat teman Sindi gagal pada olimpiade matematika tingkat propinsi, namun ia tetap semangat untuk mengikuti olimpiade tahun depan. Sandi telah bekerja dan mencari nafkah dengan sungguh-sungguh, dan berapapun hasilnya ia pasrahkan kepada Allah Swt. ang bergaris bawah pada ayat berikut!  ) yang terdapat pada lafaz Allah adalah … . Lam ta’rif syamsiyah Perhatikan potongan ayat berikut! bawahi pada ayat di atas mengandung makna .... saling kenal mengenal Allah Maha Mengetahui laki dan perempuan Ahmad senantiasa berhati-hati atas setiap ucapan dan perbuatannya karena dia yakin bahwa Al mencatat secara teliti setiap perilaku hambanya. di atas menunjukkan bahwa salah satu sifat yang dimiliki oleh Allah swt. adalah .... Sesuatu yang senantiasa memberi motivasi kepada kita untuk selalu taat dan bertakwa kepada Allah Swt. Seperti ketaatannya para malaikat, adalah merupakan... Keteladanan malaikat Hikmah beriman kepada malaikat Perilaku yang ditunjukkan oleh malaikat Kesamaan tugas manusia dengan malaikat 3 dan bahwasanya seorang manusia tiada memperoleh selain apa yang telah diusahakannya (39). an bahwasanya usaha itu kelak akan diperlihatkan (kepadanya) (40). Kemudian akan diberi balasan an bahwasanya kepada Tuhanmulah kesudahan ri ayat tersebut adalah …. Pak Sopandi berusaha menjaga pola makan, hidup bersih, dan rajin berolah raga karena ingin sehat. Rifdan sebagai ketua kelompok sangat menghargai perbedaan pendapat teman-temannya saat atematika tingkat propinsi, namun ia tetap semangat untuk mengikuti sungguh, dan berapapun hasilnya ia  ) yang terdapat pada lafaz Allah adalah … . bawahi pada ayat di atas mengandung makna .... hati atas setiap ucapan dan perbuatannya karena dia yakin bahwa Allah setiap perilaku hambanya. di atas menunjukkan bahwa salah satu sifat yang dimiliki oleh Allah swt. adalah .... kita untuk selalu taat dan bertakwa kepada Allah
  4. 4. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 4 11 Sejak awal diturunkannya sampai sekarang, bacaan Al-Qur’an dan seluruh isinya tidak akan mengalami perubahan, baik penambahan maupun pengurangan. Hal tersebut membuktikan bahwa Al-Qur’an adalah merupakan kitab suci ...... A. yang sama isinya dengan Kitab-kitab suci sebelumnya. B. dari Allah yang terjamin kemurniannya. C. yang tidak akan mampu ditiru oleh manusia. D. yang tidak tertandingi sepanjang sejarah manusia 12. Perhatikan table berikut. 13 Seseorang yang tidak mengakui atau mengimani hari akhirat, maka dalam kehidupannya di duniaini hanya berfoy-foya dan berbuat sesuka hatinya, sementara orang yang mengimani hari akhirat maka senantiasa memperbanyak amal sholeh sebagai bekal untuk kehidupan akhiratnya. Berikut ini yang merupakan perbuatan yang tidak beriman kepada hari akhirat adalah … . A. Rajin bersedekah untuk kemajuan usahanya B. Tekun berusaha demi menghidupi keluarga dan orang miskin C. Selalu membantu orang lain yang mengalami kesusahan D. Bekerja keras untuk masa depannya dan membahagiakan orang tuanya 14. Perhatikan pernyataan-pernyatan berikut! Diantara pernyataan-pernyataan di atas, yang mencerminkan hubungan perilaku dengan cerminan iman kepada hari akhir adalah... A. 1, 3, dan 5 B. 2, 4, dan 5 C. 3, 5, dan 6 D. 4, 5, dan 6 15 Perhatikan Ilustrasi berikut: Salman bercita-cita ingin menjadi pegawai BANK, setelah lulus SMA ia kuliah dijurusan Ekonomi supaya mendapat gelar sarjana Ekonomi. Semua ini dilakukan untuk menunjang tercapainya cita-cita tesebut, setelah lulus kuliah, ternyata ia lebih memilih menjadi pedagang alat elektornik, bukan bekerja di BANK. Sikap yang harus dilakukan salman sebagai implementasi dari beriman kepada Qada dan Qadar adalah A. Salman menerima apa tentang keadaanya B. Berserah diri kepada Allah sesuai dengan usahanya C. Berusaha bersungguh-sungguh sesuai perintah orang tuanya D. Berusaha ingin menjadi pegawai sesuai dengan ijazah yang dimilkinya
  5. 5. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 5 16 Perhatikan peristiwa berikut! Seorang siswa kelas 1 SMK di Kabupaten arut, Jawa Barat, tewas tenggelam saat mengikuti keiatan masa orientasi siswa (MOS). Korban diduga tidak bisa berenang setelah terpeleset di sungai dekat lokasi perkemahan. Setelah dilakukan pencarian oleh tim SAR, korban baru ditemukan sehari kemudian. (Disadur dari Kompas.com) Sikap paling tepat bagi orang yang beriman pada qada dan qadar dalam menghadapi musibah tersebut adalah… . A. memperbanyak berzikir menyebut asma Allah Swt dan bershalawat B. menerima dengan ikhlas akan musibah tersebut dan mengambil hikmahnya C. beramal sholeh sebagai salah satu ikhtiar agar musibah tersebut tidak terjadi lagi D. tidak perlu menyelengarakan kegiatan MOS, sebagai antisipasi menghindari musibah 17. Suatu hari Arifin menemukan uang di tepi jalan ketika ia baru saja pulang melaksanakan les persiapan USBN PAI SMP. Sesampai di rumah ia menyampaikan hal tersebut kepada ibunya. Oleh ibunya ia disuruh untuk menyampaiakan kepada pak Imam masjid untuk diumumkan sesegerah mungkin. Perilaku yang ditunjukkan oleh Arifin dan ibunya adalah….. A. Amanah B. Jujur C. Istiqamah D. Sabar 18 Makassar adalah salah satu kota terbesar dan terpadat di Indonesia, salah satu indikatornya adalah padatnya arus lalu lintas dijalan raya. Suatu hari Risman membatu seorang nenek tua rentah menyeberang jalan karena ketakutan banyaknya kendaraan berlalu lalang. Perilaku yang mencerminkan sikap Rasyid adalah……. A. Sabar B. Tabligh C. Empati D. Qonaah 19. Perhatikan pernyataan berikut ! (1) Ibu Ani memberikan uang jajan kepada kedua anaknya sesuai kebutuhannya (2) Guru melaporkan nilai ulangan harian peserta didik kepada kepala sekolah (3) Guru menghukum siswanya yang curang dalam ulangan (4) Siswa menjawab ulangan semester genap dengan jujur Dari ilustrasi tersebut, perilaku adil ditunjukkan pada nomor … . A. (1) dan (3) B. (1) dan (4) C. (2) dan (3) D. (2) dan (4) 20. Perhatikan terjemah Q.S. Al Maidah ayat 91 berikut! “Sesungguhnya syaitan itu bermaksud hendak menimbulkan permusuhan dan kebencian Diantara kamu lantaran (meminum) khamar dan berjudi itu, dan menghalangi kamu dari mengingat Allah dan salat; maka berhentilah kamu (dari mengerjakan pekerjaan itu)”. Menurut dalil naqli tersebut dampak negatif dari mengonsumsi minuman khamar,berjudi dan pertengkaran adalah …. A. mengingkari kebenaran. B. merusak kesehatan. C. lupa kepada Allah. D. Menimbulkan kecanduan.
  6. 6. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 6 21 Perhatikan pernyataan berikut ini : 1. Bertutur kata yang santun 2. Mengucapkan kata ah 3. Mengikuti pelajaran dengan penuh semangat 4. Melaksanakan perinyah dan nasehatnya 5. Bolos mengikuti pelajaran 6. Memotong pembicaraannya 7. Menyelesaikan tugas/PR tepat waktu 8. Tidak memperhatikan pada saat menjelaskan 9. Meremehkan dan menganggap rendah 10. Membantu pekerjaan di rumah 11. Memperlakukan dengan kasar 12. Menyapa sambil tersenyum jika berpapasan Perilaku yang mencerminkan Tidak hormat dan taat kepad guru pada pernyataan di atas, ditunjukkan pada nomor .... A. 1, 4, dan 10 B. 2, 9, dan 11 C. 3, 7, dan 12 D. 5, 6, dan 8 22 Perhatikan ilustrasi berikut! Budiman seorang pelajar SMP, dia sangat ramah kepada siapapun. Setiap pagi Budiman pergi ke sekolah dengan menggunakan bus. Pada suatu hari ada seorang nenek tidak mendapatkan tempat duduk dan bediri didekatnya sementara bus penuh sesak. Kemudain Budiman berdiri dan mempersilahkan nenek duduk di kursinya. Betapa bahagianya nenek tersebut sambil mengucapkan terima kasih seraya mendo’akan Budiman. Dari ilustrasi tersebut dapat disimpulkan bahwa... . A. kesantunan akan membuat seseorang bahagia B. kebaikan akan menghasilkan kesuksesan C. rendah hati menjadikan seseorang banyak teman D. membahagiakan orang lain menjadikan hati lapang 23 Perhatikan pernyataan dibawah ini: 1) Mengikuti kerja bakti di lingkungan sekitar 2) Menyampaikan hasil rapat RT ke warga dengan benar 3) Membantu warga yang tertimpa musibah 4) Bertingkah laku sopan kepada setiap orang yang ditemui 5) Mengembalikan barang yang kepada pemiliknya Manfaat dari menerapkan perilaku jujur disekolah adalah… A. Dipilih menjadi ketua RT B. Mendapatkan keuntungan materi C. Dikenali sebagai orang baik D. Mendatangkan ketenangan dan kedamaian 24 Perhatikan kutipan berita di bawah ini! Seorang siswa di salah satu sekolah berinisial X memaki gurunya karena ditegur gurunya terkait kedisiplinan dalam kelas. Ternyata, siswa tersebut mengadu kepada orang tuanya, lalu orang tuanya datang dan memukuli guru itu hingga guru itu mengalami luka-luka. (Sumber: http://www.bbc.com/indonesia/majalah/2016/08/160811_trensosial_guru_makassar.) Terkait dengan peristiwa di atas, sebaiknya sikap siswa terhadap guru yang menegurnya adalah ... A. Menyampaikan keluhan melalui media soasial untuk mendapatkan tanggapan yang memadai. B. Menyadari bahwa sikap dan perilakunya salah dan menerima dengan baik atas teguran guru C. Menyampaikan sikap dan perilaku guru kepada kepala sekolah agar guru bersedia meminta maaf. D. Menunjukkan alasan dan teman yang turut mengganggu kepada guru, sebelum dihukum guru
  7. 7. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 7 25 Perhatikan hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan mandi wajib berikut ini : 26 Perhatikan pernyataan berikut ini! 1. pak Ahmad berumur 50 tahun dan kurang fasih membaca Al Qur’an 2. Pak Ali berumur 45 tahun dan fasih membaca Al qur’an 3. pak imran berumur 20 tahun dan fasih membaca Al qur’an 4. Pak Arman berumur 55 tahun fasih membaca AlQur’an ,namun tidak percaya diri Orang yang tepat dipilih menjadi imam shalat adalah… A. Arman B. Ali C. Imran D. Ahmad 27 Perhatikan pernyataan dibawah ini ! 1. Bersihkan badan, pakaian,tempat dari hadas dan najis atau kototran 2. Berpakaian yang bersih diutamakan pakaian yang putih 3. Disunahkan mandi terlebih dahulu 4. Segera pergi kemasjid dan Melaksanakan salat tahiyatul masjid dua rakaat sebelum duduk Urutkan tata cara pelaksanaan salat jumat pada pernyataan diatas adalah... A. 1, 4, 3, dan 2 B. 1, 3, 4, dan 2 C. 1, 2, 3, dan 4 D. 1, 3, 2, dan 4 28 Perhatikan wacana berikut : Pak ali akan mudik ke Toraja menggunakan Bus. Menurut jadwal bus berangkat pukul 09.50 dari terminal dan sampai ditempat tujauan pada pukul 16.50. Agar kewajiban shalat dhuhur dan ashar tidak ditinggalkan, pak Ali mengerjakan salat jamak qasar dengan cara... A. Shalat zuhur dan ashar empat rakaat B. Shalat zuhur dan ashar sekaligus dua rakaat C. Shalat zuhur dan ashar sekaligus empat rakat D. Shalat zuhur dan Ashar masing-masing dua rakaat 29 Perhatikan ilustrasi dibawah ini! Sebelum pelaksanaan shalat dhuhur berjamaah, para siswa melaksanakan shalat sunah rawatib muakkad. Salah satu ketentuan shalat sunah rawatib muakkad adalah… A. 4 rakaat sebelum dhuhur B. 4 rakaat sesudah dhuhur C. 4 rakaat sebelum dan sesudah dhuhur D. 2 rakaatsebelum dan sesudah dhuhur
  8. 8. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 8 30 Perhatikan ilustrasi dibawah ini! Rizal selamat dari kecelakan motor, motornya rusak berat dan hanya mendapatkan luka lecet pada tangannya, seketika rizal melakukan sujud syukur. Salah satu dampak positif dari sujud syukur adalah…. A. Hati-hati dalam bertindak B. Pasrah kepada Allah swt. C. Mendapat pahala yng banyak D. Selalu mensyukuri nikmat Allah swt. 31 Pada suatu peristiwa terjadi insiden, ada seekor rusa menanduk rusak yang lain, hingga rusa yang ditanduk mengalami cidera sampai menyebabkan kematian rusa tersebut, kejadian tersebut disaksikan oleh Tono, dan Tono langsung mengejar rusa yang menanduk tapi tak membuahkan hasil. Apa yang harus dilakukan Tono terhadap rusa yang mati tersebut. A. Menyembelihnya B. Membawa pulang C. Mengulitinya untuk dimakan dagingnya D. Menguburnya karena sudah menjadi bangkai yang haram 32 Perhatikan ilustrasi berikut ! Bapak Haji Abdul Wahab seorang petani yang kaya raya. Ia memiliki sawah tadah hujan yang luas, setiap musim panen sawah tersebut menghasilkan padi seberat 2,5 ton. Zakat yang harus dikeluarkan oleh bapak Haji Abdul Wahab adalah... . A. 250 kg. B. 125 kg. C. 62,5 kg. D. 50 kg. 33 Perhatikan gambar di bawah ini ! Manakah diantara gambar berikut ini yang termasuk hewan yang bisa diqurbankan … .? A. B. C. D. 34 Perhatikan ilustrasi pelaksanaan ibadah haji berikut ! Dalam pelaksanaan ibadah haji, setelah selesai melaksanakan thawaf dilanjutkan dengan melakukan sa’i yaitu lari-lari kecil antara bukit Shafa dan bukit Marwa sebanyak tujuh kali. Dari pelaksanaan sa’i terkandung nilai... . A. kejujuran. B. kesederhanaan. C. kesungguhan. D. ketaatan.
  9. 9. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 9 35 Para pemimpin Quraisy berusaha keras menghentikan dakwah Rasulullah dengan berbagai cara sehingga Rasul dan para sahabat banyak mengalami rintangan, kesulitan dan penderitaan yang hebat. Sekalipun tekanan dan rintangan semakin sering dilancarkan kaum Quraisy, namun dakwah Rasul terus berlanjut dan agama Islam semakin menyebar luas. Dari kisah Rasulullah dan para sahabatnya tersebut mengandung hikmah yang wajib diteladani adalah … . A. kasih sayang B. ketabahan hati C. kebaikan budi D. keramah tamahan 36 Pada masa pemerintahan Bani Umayyah, ilmu pengetahuan mengalami kemajuan yang sangat berarti. Hal ini dapat dibuktikan dengan banyaknya ilmuan yang ahli dalam bidangnya seperti ilmu kimia, kedokteran, sejarah dan bahasa sastra. Sebagai generasi muslim, apa yang seharusnya dilakukan untuk menguasai kembali ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi … . A. merasa bangga dengan kemajuan Islam masa lalu B. membaca dan menetahui biografi ilmuan Islam terdahulu C. mengidentifikasi ilmuan Islam sekarang ini beserta karya-karyanya D. memiliki semangat belajar serta berusaha mengamalkan ilmu yang telah dipelajari 37 Perhatikan ilustrasi perkembangan peradaban pada masa Bani Abasiyah berikut! Khalifah ini dikenal sebagai khalifah pertama yang memerintahkan ulama untuk menulis buku menentang orang-orang Zindiq dan mulhid (ingkar). Menurut Adz-Dzahabi, dialah yang pertama kali membuat jaringan pos antara Irak dan Hijaz. Pada masa ini juga dimulai dengan pembebasan para napol (narapidana politik) dan tapol (tahanan politik). Kebanyakan dari golongan Alawiyah (pendukung Ali), terkecuali para kriminal yang dipenjarakan men9riminalang-undang yang berlaku. Pembangunan yang dilakukan di masa itu meliputi peremajaan bangunan Ka’bah dan Masjid Nabawi, pembangunan fasilitas umum, pembangunan jaringan pos yang menghubungkan kota Baghdad dengan kota-kota besar Islam lainnya. Nama khalifah Bani Abbasiyah yang dimaksud adalah... . A. Al Mahdi. B. Al Ma’mun. C. Al Mu’tasim. D. Al Manshur. 38 Perjuangan Rasulullah SAW dan para sahabat dalam menghadapi kaum kafir Quraisy dan masyarakat Makkah mencapai puncaknya pada peristiwa pembebasan kota Makkah (Fathul Makkah). Dalam peristiwa tersebut tidak terjadi pertumpahan darah karena Rasulullah SAW dan para sahabatnya dalam posisi yang kuat, kaum kafir Quraisy dimaafkan bahkan pemimpin mereka Abu Sufyan dimuliakannya. Perilaku terpuji yang ditunjukkan Rasulullah saw dan sahabat berdasarkan kisah di atas yang dapat diterapkan dalam kehidupan sehari-hari adalah ….. A. sabar B. berani C. pemaaf D. toleran 39 Ketika menghadiri perundingan Sao Paulo dengan delegasi Portugis, Sultan Hairun ditangkap dan dibunuh oleh pasukan Portugis. Perbuatan biadab tersebut membuat marah seluruh rakyat Maluku. Dipimpin oleh Sultan Baabullah, rakyat Maluku berhasil mengusir Portugis. Dalam perang ini Sultan Baabullah didukung oleh Sultan Nuku dari Tidore. Pelajaran yang dapat diambil dari cuplikan sejarah di atas adalah... A. Portugis tidak menepati perundingan Sao Paulo B. Portugis dan Spanyol pernah menjajah bangsa Indonesia C. Bangsa Indonesia mudah sekali mendapat provokasi bangsa lain D. Persatuan dan kesatuan merupakan kunci keberhasilan mengusir penjajah.
  10. 10. USBN PAI SMP K. 13 2017/2018 10 40 Perhatikan deskripsi tradisi berikut ini! Dalam memperingati maulid Nabi, warga Takalar memiliki tradisi yang unik merayakan maulid Nabi, dalam perayaan ini mereka mengarak replika perahu pinisi yang dihias beraneka ragam kain sarung sambil diringi tabuhan gendang atau seni musik gandra bulo. Tradisi di atas dikenal dengan istilah .... A. sekaten B. kerobok C. kanre lompoa D. maudu lompoa 41 Perhatikan firman Allah swt. Q.S. ar-Rahman/55: 33 berikut ini! Tuliskan masing-masing 1 ( satu ) lafal yang mengandung hukum bacaan alif lam qamariyah dan alif lam syamsiyah ! 42 Allah SWT mengutus Nabi dan Rasul dengan dibekali dengan kitab suci yang berisi tentang pedoman hidup serta perintah dan larangan Allah SWT kepada seluruh umat manusia. Tuliskan 3 tugas Nabi dan Rasul diutus oleh Allah kepada umat manusia! 43 Agama Islam hadir untuk mengatur kehidupan umat manusia supaya bahagia dunia akhiran melalui ajarannya serta telah dicontohkan Rasulullah Muhammad Saw., salah satu perilaku yang diajarkan dan dicontohkan oleh Rasulullah adalah sikap jujur dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. Tuliskan tiga (3) contoh penerapan perilaku jujur dalam kehidupan sehari-hari di rumah! 44 Ahmad melaksanakan puasa Ramadhan, pada hari pertama puasa di siang hari Ahmad bangun dari tidur siangnya dan langsung menuju dapur dan memminum segelas air putih tanpa sengaja. Apakah puasa Ahmad batal? Uraikan alasanmu! 45 Jelaskan 3 upaya yang dilakukan oleh Khalifah Ali bin Abi Thalib pada masa kepemimpinannya! Jawab:

