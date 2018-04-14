Successfully reported this slideshow.
Future Of Blogs

It's about blogs and its trends.
Created by Ankit Prakash

Published in: Social Media
Future Of Blogs

  1. 1. z Future of
  2. 2. z WHAT IS BLOG?  A blog (a derivative of “web” and “log”) is essentially an online diary, where anyone with a basic knowledge of computers can post anything – random thoughts, photos, homework, and poetry, just to name a few–for the rest of the world to see.  Blogs range in scope from individual diaries to political campaigns, media programs, and businesses. They range in scale from the writings of one occasional author (known as a blogger), to the collaboration of a large community of writers.
  3. 3. z WHAT IS BLOG?  Many blogs enable visitors to leave public comments, which can lead to a community of readers centered around the blog. Hence, the totality of weblogs or blog-related websites is known as a “blogosphere.” Example of Blogging Websites
  4. 4. z TYPES OF BLOGS  Private: Some people make their blogs private to share photos and information within families, companies, or schools.  Sports: We’ve got teams, athletes, and fans using blogs to express and share their passion for various sports.  How-to, tips and reviews: There are lots of blogs that share tips and reviews about cooking, games, music, books, movies, and so on.  Non-profits: Foundations, charities, and human rights groups find our blogs to be great tools to raise awareness and money for their causes.  Politics: Members of parliament, political parties, government agencies, and activists using blogs to connect with their constituencies.
  5. 5. z ELEMETS OF BLOGS
  6. 6. z FUTURE OF BLOGS  Blogging is becoming less important because alternate forms of content consumption like audio and video are finally catching up. People have more opportunities to migrate to their favorite form of content.  Video and audio consumption are growing but eventually the content consumption eco-system will reach a balance.  Since the world is drowning in content, getting your blog noticed is difficult, requiring a lot of promotion. For many, blogs are more for search engine consumption than for human consumption.
  7. 7. z FUTURE OF BLOGS  More stress on quality content: One need to really stress on creating quality content so as to stand out of other content in your niche. Because Google is on its way to analyse the content more effective than that of humans.  The rise of content marketing: Blogging is turning out to be one of the forms of inbound marketing rather than just sharing content. Nowadays, the majority of the content in popular niches you encounter on the web are written by content marketers.
  8. 8. z FUTURE OF BLOGS  Alternative sources of content consumption: Next to Google, YouTube is the next most used search engine. People are now being more accustomed to watching videos. If you are in a type of niche like where the audience more likely prefers videos, you could hardly sustain with typical blogging.  People love the visual medium of content consumption.  Rise of content consumption: Corporates like Google, are striving hard to make the internet accessible to all, and get the entire world online. The digital consumption is going to at least double in the coming year. So, future of blogging will be seening huge boost as well.
  9. 9. z FUTURE OF BLOGS  Google favouring big brands abnormally: Google is known to favour big brands and manipulate the results for favouring them. This is made possible with the ever evolving contextual and semantic intelligence by Google. This is making small bloggers and AdWords publishers tough to face the competition.  Google Knowledge Graph: Google is now instantly answering all your questions on the SERP itself. It's killing a lot of organic traffic for the blogs. The Google Knowledge Graph is still in a nascent state, just imagine how it will be when Rank brain and A.I fully powers it.

