ДЕКОРАТИВНО-ПРИКЛАДНЕ МИСТЕЦТВО УКРАЇНИ
  1. 1. Декоративно- прикладне мистецтво України Підготувала: вихователь Хащина О.Ч Комунальний заклад «Дошкільний навчальний заклад (ясла – садок) № 453 Харківської міської ради»
  2. 2. Специфіка декоративно-прикладного мистецтва – бути корисним і красивим Декоративне малювання Ліплення Аплікація Ручна праця Гурткова робота
  3. 3. Васильківська кераміка Чернігівська кераміка
  4. 4. Опішнянська,Хомутецькакераміка Косівськакераміка
  5. 5. Подільська кераміка:Бубнівка, Трипільськакераміка
  6. 6. Художнєрізблення Яворівськідерев”янівироби
  7. 7. Писанкарство Вибійка
  8. 8. Килимарство:Решетилівка Буковина Поділля
  9. 9. Ліжники
  10. 10. Ткацтво Лозоплетіння
  11. 11. Вишивка
  12. 12. Зразки вишивки
  13. 13. Петриківський розпис
  14. 14. Дякую за увагу!

