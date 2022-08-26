PP SECOND ASSIGNMENT.pptx

2.
Group - C
Contingency Theory “no one best way to do things”
•Situational approach
•The best way to lead your
team will be determined
by situation.
•A contingency factor
unexpected, or things that
are out of your control.
Natural disasters,
economic crisis and
,CORONA, technology
•the theory is practically
suited
•THE SUCCESS OF ALEADER
does not only depend on
his abilities.
•2WAYS TO APPLY
CONTINGENCY THEORY
•MECHANISTIC
•ORGANISATIONAL
•8 steps for contingency
planning
•1. Make a list of risks. ...
•2. Weigh risks based on
severity and likelihood. ...
•3. Identify important risks.
...
•4. Create contingency
plans for the biggest risks.
...
•5. Get approval for your
contingency plan. ...
•6. Distribute your
contingency plans. ...
•7. Monitor your
contingency plans. ...
•8. Create new contingency
plans if necessary.
•. They include
• Fiedler's Contingency
Theory
•Effectiveness as leader is
determined by how well
your leadership style
matches the situation.
•Hersey & Blanchard
Situational Leadership
Theory.
•the Path-Goal Theory
•leader behavior is
contingent to satisfaction
& motivation&
performance of employers
• the Decision-Making
Theory how well
•influence future
management of the same
or similar situations.
•The ability to adapt to
external pressures
•produce more well-
rounded leaders who are
able to develop their skills
in multiple areas.
•Qualifying phrases as
usually ,in these situation
,for this to work and
under these
circumstances
• employee development
and training
•.Decision of
decentralization
• Establishment of
communication and
control systems
• Planning info decision
systems
•a manager facing a
situation with an
employee who regularly
shows up late to work
Contingency
leader ship
Advantages Analyzing
SITUATION
TOOLS
Theory
