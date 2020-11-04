Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DUTIES OF CONSUMER ‼ Buying quality products at reasonable price. ‼ To check the weights and measures before making pur...
Due to the expansion of business activities in an economy, we have a variety of goods available in the market. The demand ...
 Sub-standard Quality: The goods sold are sometimes of sub- standard quality. Selling of medicine beyond their expiry dat...
 Limited Information: In a capitalist economy, producers and sellers are free to produce any goods or services in any qua...
CONSUMERMOVEMENT *Consumer movements arose out of the following: ‡ Dissatisfaction of the consumers as many unfair practic...
† Providing consumer education. † Providing consumer protection. † Building pressure on government . † Arranging consumer ...
It was started functioning in 1985 and adopted by U.N.O
It took many years for organisations in India and around the world, to create awareness amongst people. In India, the cons...
Consumer Protection Act, 1986, popularly known as COPRA, is an Act of the Parliament of India enacted in 1986 to protect i...
IMPORTANT DAYS NATIONAL CONUMER RIGHT DAY- National Consumers Right Day was observed across India on 24 December 2013. The...
CONSUMER RIGHTS Right to be heard Right to information Right to choose Right to safety Right to seek redresssal Right to c...
Ali safwan sst cr ppt
Ali safwan sst cr ppt
Ali safwan sst cr ppt
Ali safwan sst cr ppt
Ali safwan sst cr ppt
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ali safwan sst cr ppt

12 views

Published on

CONSUMER RIGHTS AND AWARENESS CLASS 10 ECO PPT

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ali safwan sst cr ppt

  1. 1. DUTIES OF CONSUMER ‼ Buying quality products at reasonable price. ‼ To check the weights and measures before making purchases ‼ Reading the labelcarefully. ‼ To procure the bill, cash received warranty, etc. ‼ Shopping carefully andwisely ‼ Understanding the terms of the sale ‼ Reading and following instructions Getting guarantees in writing
  2. 2. Due to the expansion of business activities in an economy, we have a variety of goods available in the market. The demand for goods and services is influenced by the advertisements in television, newspaper and magazines. The companies spend a considerable amount on a advertisements alone attract consumers and feed information that they want us to know, but not the information that we as consumers want. When we, as consumer, do not have sufficient information about the products, we normally get exploited and are sometimes even harassed by business community.
  3. 3.  Sub-standard Quality: The goods sold are sometimes of sub- standard quality. Selling of medicine beyond their expiry dates is generally the grievances of consumers.  High Prices: Very often the traders charge a higher price than the prescribed retail price  Duplicate Articles: In the name of genuine parts or goods, fake or duplicate items are being sold to the consumers.  Artificial Scarcity: In order to amass illegitimate profit, businessman create artificial scarcity by hoarding. They sell it later at a higher price.  False or Incomplete Information: Sellers easily mislead consumers by giving wrong information about the product, its price, quality, reliability, life cycle, expiry date and durability
  4. 4.  Limited Information: In a capitalist economy, producers and sellers are free to produce any goods or services in any quantity and there is no regulation on the prices. In the absence of information about different aspects of the products, namely, price, quality, condition of use, etc., the consumers are liable to make a wrong choice and lose money.  Limited Supplies: The consumers are exploited when the goods and services are not available in the required quantity or numbers. This gives us rise to hoarding and price-escalation.  Limited Competition: When only one producer or group of producer or a group of persons controls the production and supply of a product, and can restrict the availability of supplies, there is a possibility of manipulation in prices and availability.  Illiteracy: Illiteracy is one of the major drawbacks that lead to the exploitation of consumers. The level of literacy directly
  5. 5. CONSUMERMOVEMENT *Consumer movements arose out of the following: ‡ Dissatisfaction of the consumers as many unfair practices were being indulged in by the sellers. ‡ There was no legal system available for consumers to protect them from exploitation in the marketplace.
  6. 6. † Providing consumer education. † Providing consumer protection. † Building pressure on government . † Arranging consumer protection programmes. † Organizing public opinion. † Providing guidance to consumer. † Fight against marketing system † Consumer awareness
  7. 7. It was started functioning in 1985 and adopted by U.N.O
  8. 8. It took many years for organisations in India and around the world, to create awareness amongst people. In India, the consumer movement as a social force originated with the necessity of protecting and promoting the interests of consumers against unethical and unfair trade practices. Rampat food shortages, hording, black marketing, adulteration of food and edible oil gave birth to the consumer movement in an organised form in the 1960s. Till the 1970s, consumer organisations were largely engaged in writing articles and holding exhibitions. They formed consumer groups to look into malpractices in ration shops and overcrowding in the road passeneger transport. More recently. India witnessed an upsurge in the number of consumer groups. Because of all these efforts, the movement succeeded in bringing pressure on business firms as well as government to correct business conduct which may be unfair and against the interest s of consumers at large. A major step taken in 1986 by the Indian government was the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act 1986, popularly known as COPRA.
  9. 9. Consumer Protection Act, 1986, popularly known as COPRA, is an Act of the Parliament of India enacted in 1986 to protect interests of consumers in India. It makes provision for the establishment of consumer councils and other authorities for the settlement of consumers' disputes and for matters connected therewith. This Act was enacted in 1986 with the objective of providing better protection of consumer’s interest. Effective safeguards are provided to the consumer, against various types of exploitations and unfair dealings, relying mainly on compensatory rather than a disciplinary or preventive approach under the Act. It applies to all goods and services unless specifically exempted, whichcovers the private, public and cooperative sectors. It also provides speedy and inexpensive. The rights under the Act flow from the rights enshrined in Articles 14 to 19 of the Constitution of India. The Right to Information Act (RTI), which has opened governance processes of our country to the common public, also has far-reaching implications for consumer protection. The Consumer Protection Act, 1986 is the most important legislation enacted to provide for effective safeguards to consumers against various typesof exploitations and unfair dealings, relying on mainly compensatory rather than a punitive or preventive approach. The Act has set up a three-tier quasi-judicial consumer disputes redressal machinery at the National, State and District levels, for expeditious and inexpensive settlement of consumer disputes.
  10. 10. IMPORTANT DAYS NATIONAL CONUMER RIGHT DAY- National Consumers Right Day was observed across India on 24 December 2013. The day is being observed on 24 December, since the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 was enacted on this day in 1986. WORLD CONSUMER RIGHT DAY- Every year 15th March is observed as "World Consumer Rights Day". It commemorates a historic declaration (1962) by former US President John F. Kennedy of four basic consumer rights. World Consumer Rights Day is an annual occasion for celebration and solidarity within the international consumer movement. Participants observe the day by promoting the basic rights of all consumers, demanding that those rights are respected and protected, and protesting about the market abuses and social injustices which undermine them.
  11. 11. CONSUMER RIGHTS Right to be heard Right to information Right to choose Right to safety Right to seek redresssal Right to consumer education

×