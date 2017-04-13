презентация ветрове и бури

Бедствието е всяко природно явление, като земетресение, наводнение, свличане на земни пластове, бури, снежни виелици, лави...
Природните бедствия са предизвикани и протичат по физически и географски закони, но тяхното отражение върху живота, матери...
Вятърът е един от основните фактори, формиращи климата на Земята. Влиянието му има благоприятно въздействие върху опрашван...
Когато разликата е малка – духа слаб вятър и обратно, когато разликата е голяма – духа силен вятър. Посоката на вятъра е о...
Силата на вятъра често е способна да разруши всичко по пътя си: сгради, стопански постройки, електрически стълбове и мрежи...
Първото известно научно описание на вятъра е направено през 17 век от италианския физик Еванджелиста Торичели, който казва...
Силните ветрове са често явление за територията на страната, в някои случаи при особено голяма скорост на въздушните маси,...
Същност на ветровете Вятърът представлява движение на въздушите маси от места с високо към места с ниско атмосферно наляга...
Системните наблюдения на вятъра обикновено отчитат двете основни характерни величини - посока и скорост. В някои случаи се...
За посока на вятъра се приема посоката, от която той духа, като тя може да бъде определена с помощта на ветропоказател. Ск...
Измерванията на скоростта се извършват с помощта на ветромери (анемометри), които я отчитат пряко или непряко чрез скорост...
Глобални ветрове Земята може да се раздели на няколко области с характерни преобладаващи ветрове. Като цяло в полярните и ...
Видове ветрове Бурята е метеорологично явление, свързано със силно раздвижване на атмосферата, засягащо земната повърхност...
Торнадо Торнадо, наричано още смерч, е силен атмосферен вихър, който образува въртящ се стълб от въздух, свързващ повърхно...
Сред различните видове торнада са наземните, многовъзловите и водните. Водните смерчове се характеризират със спираловиден...
Торнадата са налблюдавани на всички континенти, с изключение на Антарктида. Все пак основната част от тях се образуват в т...
Смерчът е гигантски въздушен вихър над сушата във вид на тръба с диаметър от десетки до 400 м., като долната му част напод...
Въздухът в смерча се издига спираловидно, при което може да увлича със себе си вода, прах или дребни животни. Има форма на...
Тайфуните са тропически циклони в тропическите ширини в областта на западната част Тихия океан и Източния Индийски океан. ...
Ураганът е тропически циклон, чиято максимална скорост за продължителен период е равна или по- голяма от 65 възела (около ...
Ураганите са области с много ниско (до 950 hPa) атмосферно налягане в центъра ("окото") - там няма облаци и цари затишие. ...
Как изглежда един опустошителен ураган от Космоса.
Оцеляване при урагани Вятър с голяма скорост (над 12 по скалата на Бюфорт) се нарича ураган. Ураганите се зараждат над оке...
Предупреждение за ураган. - сателитно наблюдение. - Признаци – силно оцветен залез или изгрев, натрупване на перести облац...
Ураганът Деби – 28.03.2017 Ураганът Деби, скоростта на вятъра на който достигна 270 километра в час, предизвика тежки мате...
Ураган връхлетя югозападна Франция – 4.02.2017 Ураган прекъсна тока на 250 хиляди домакинства в Югозападна Франция. Вятър ...
Ураганът Матю – 4.10.2016г. Ураганът Матю - ветровете достигнаха скорости от около 225 км/ч., обилни дъждове потопиха Кари...
Последиците от урагани, тайфуни, торнадо, смерч са наводнения, свлачища, нарушаване на комуникациите, човешки жертви и т.н...
