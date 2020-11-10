Factual research pro forma

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Factual Research. Aasiyah Chopdat
Historical research Looking at fanzines that had an effect on punk society and started talk on feminism such as jigsaw and...
History of fanzines-feminism Punk rock made way for a lot of change in the 21st century, pushing radical social agendas, f...
Bikini kill was a female punk band formed in October 1990. their band name derived fro their zine name. Bratmoblie was ano...
research Analysis of existing products. Finding out an understanding the charecteristics and context of fanzines
“Now what” Context Now what is a fanzine, made in 2020, in response to the current pandemic of covid-19 an the problems an...
Content The zine is split up into five main topics; Food, Design, Mobility, Education and healthcare. Each topic starts of...
Change Zine Context Change zine is a youth-run magazine targeting people their age (teenagers/young adults)that are introv...
Style Although this has been made by young people it has been organized quite professionally. Each person in the group has...
On the right page there is a poster about the recent BLM movement, which is very relevant today and is something that thei...
Comparison: “now what” and “changes” “now what” and “changes” are both in some way informative magazines that were designe...
Fly High Context Fly High is a fanzine made by one person who likes an anime called Haikyuu. it was designed by a girl cal...
Content the zine goes through character profiles, covering the characters skill levels , what team they play for and their...
Film garden context Film garden was published September 2nd 2018, as the title suggests its about films. The idea of this ...
Style This does not conform to the style of mainstream magazines in many ways. For starter it comes across a lot more info...
Techniques As I mention before, the editor has designed all of the drawing in the zine themselves, it look as though they ...
Comparison: Fly High and Film Garden Fly High and Film Garden are both focused on anime type content, so how do they prese...
summery
Research summary: Fanzines have also reflected current times. Whilst the style in which it made has mostly changed from DI...
Bibliography: 1. Angelina, Arik. (2020). Changes. Available: https://issuu.com/changeszine/docs/first_issue-changes. Last ...
×