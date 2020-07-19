Advanced excel brochure

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Burjuman Metro Station Exit -1 Above “Time to Time” Between “RAK BANK & DAY to DAY” SHARJAH Al Wifaq Finance Bldg, Between...
Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet application developed by Microsoft for Microsoft Windows and Mac OS X. It features calculation, graphing tools, pivot tables, and a macro programming language called Visual Basic for Applications.

It has a programming aspect, Visual Basic for Applications, allowing the user to employ a wide variety of numerical methods, for example, for solving differential equations of mathematical physics, and then reporting the results back to the spreadsheet. It also has a variety of interactive features allowing user interfaces that can completely hide the spreadsheet from the user, so the spreadsheet presents itself as a so-called application, or decision support system (DSS), via a custom-designed user interface.

Published in: Education
  1. 1. ZABEEL Advantage With three decades of experience in designing the best training experience, ZABEEL understands the nuances of training needs that are relevant and in demand in the market. This makes all the diﬀerence when you choose an experienced training provider like ZABEEL for an unparalleled training quality and learning outcomes ZABEEL is locally preferred and internationally recognized Training institute with dedi- cated academies focusing on Engineering, IT, Logistics, Management & Soft skills, Airline, Finance and Languages Do you want your training sessions to result in longer-term impact? Advanced Microsoft Excel
  2. 2. www.zabeelinstitute.aewww.zabeelinstitute.ae KHDA (Knowledge & Human Development Authority). The Ministry of Education, Dubai. Educational quality assurance and regulatory authority of the Government of Dubai, ACTVET The Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Voca- tional Education and Training committed to establishing policies and standards that eﬀectively regulate technical and vocational educational institutions in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Project Management Institute (PMI) USA; Oﬀers many certiﬁcations that recognize knowledge and competency, including the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certiﬁcation – renowned as the global gold standard. IATA/UFTA Montreal, Canada Extensive training portfolio includes topics for airlines, airports, cargo operators, governments, ground service providers, travel agents, young professionals and more. CIPS-UK Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply.. Leading global excellence and oﬀering chartered status in procurement and supply chain. ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certiﬁed Accoun- tants) Global body for professional accountants. Approved Testing center CIMA ; Chartered Institute of Management Accoun- tants – World's largest professional body of manage- ment accountants oﬀering most relevant ﬁnance qualiﬁ- cation for business. IMA (Institute of Management Accountants) is the worldwide association of accountants and ﬁnancial professionals in business. Founded in 1919, IMA is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession ICAEW The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales World’s leading professional mem- bership organisation that promotes, develops and supports over 150,000 chartered accountants world- wide AIBM American Institute of Business & Management (AIBM) USA American Institute of Business and Man- agement (AIBM) would certify professionals in all areas of Business & Management. American Institute of Finance and Banking (AIFB) certication veriﬁes Proﬁ- ciencies of students in the domains of Accounting, Finance. American Institute of Purchasing and Logistics Management (AIPLM) accredates Purchasing and Supply Chain Management qualiﬁcations.
  3. 3. Introduction/Overview: Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet application developed by Microsoft for Microsoft Windows and Mac OS X. It features calculation, graphing tools, pivot tables, and a macro programming language called Visual Basic for Applications. It has been a very widely applied spreadsheet for these plat- forms, especially since version 5 in 1993, and it has replaced Lotus 1-2-3 as the industry standard for spreadsheets. Excel forms part of Microsoft Oﬃce. Microsoft Excel has the basic features of all spreadsheets, using a grid of cells arranged in numbered rows and letter-named columns to organize data manipulations like arithmetic operations. It has a battery of supplied functions to answer statistical, engineering and ﬁnancial needs. In addition, it can display data as line graphs, histograms and charts, and with a very limited three-dimensional graphi- cal display. It allows sectioning of data to view its dependencies on various factors for diﬀerent perspectives (using pivot tables and the scenario manager). It has a programming aspect, Visual Basic for Applications, allowing the user to employ a wide variety of numerical methods, for example, for solving diﬀerential equations of mathematical physics, and then reporting the results back to the spreadsheet. It also has a variety of interactive features allow- ing user interfaces that can completely hide the spreadsheet from the user, so the spreadsheet pres- ents itself as a so-called application, or decision support system (DSS), via a custom-designed user interface. In a more elaborate realization, an Excel application can automatically poll external databases and measuring instruments using an update schedule, analyze the results, make a Word report or Power Point slide show, and e-mail these presentations on a regular basis to a list of participants. Microsoft allows for a number of optional command-line switches to control the manner in which Excel starts. Learning Outcome: Upon successful completion of this course, students will be able to: • Use Microsoft Excel in business more eﬀectively • Perform analysis and evaluation to assist in enhancing the decision making process • Understand and create pivot tables and pivot charts • Visualize and manipulate data • Prepare business and ﬂash reports to senior management • Will be able to design professional-level spreadsheets to lay out data intelligently and usefully www.zabeelinstitute.ae
  4. 4. Who needs the course? Business analysts and professionals, supervisors and staﬀ from any function that need to improve their understanding and use of Microsoft Excel as an important tool to produce more eﬀective and eﬃcient work. Detailed Course Content: Course No 1: Excel Basic – Level 0 • SESSION 1: Title Bar • SESSION 2: Quick Access Tool Bar • SESSION 3: Back Stage View • SESSION 4: Name Box • SESSION 5: Formula Bar • SESSION 6: Clipboard • SESSION 7: Formatting • SESSION 8: Filters • SESSION 9: Column Charts • SESSION 10: Page Setup • SESSION 11: Print Titles • SESSION 12: Paste Special • SESSION 13: Format Painter • SESSION 14: Relative Address • SESSION 15: Working with Multiple Worksheets • SESSION 16: Merge And Center • SESSION 17: Defined Named Ranges • SESSION 18: Date Functions • SESSION 19: Text Functions • SESSION 20: Protecting a Worksheet • SESSION 21: Importing Text Files
  5. 5. Course No 2: Advance Excel – Level 1 • SESSION 1: Setting Up a workbook • SESSION 2: Working with Data and Excel Tables - including Converting A Range to Table • SESSION 3: Performing Calculations on Data - including Lookup Functions, Formula Auditing & Countif • SESSION 4: Changing Workbook Appearance - including Conditional Formatting • SESSION 5: Focusing on Speciﬁc Data by Using Filters • SESSION 6: Reordering and Summarizing Data - including Absolute Address, Data Validation & Consolidation, Data Tables • SESSION 7: Combining Data from Multiple sources - including Creating Dashboards • SESSION 8: Analyzing alternative Data Sets - including Remove Duplicates, Sorting & Custom Sort • SESSION 9: Creating Dynamic Lists by using PivotTables - including Pivot chart • SESSION 10: Creating Charts and Graphics – including Pie Chart, Combination Chart & Sparklines) • SESSION 11: Printing and setting up a print area • SESSION 12: Automating Repetitive Tasks by Using Macros • SESSION 13: Working with Other Microsoft Oﬃce Program - including Database functions and Data Linking • SESSION 14: What-If-Analysis – including Goal Seek and Scenario Manager • SESSION 15: Collaborating with Colleagues Course No 3: Advance Excel Level 2 with Pivot Tables, Macros, Formulas & Functions PART I: WORKING WITH FORMULAS AND FUNCTIONS • SESSION 1: Introducing Formulas and Functions – including recording a macro • SESSION 2: Creating Formulas that Manipulate Text – including recording a Macro-Using Relative References • SESSION 3: Working with Dates and Times • SESSION 4: Creating Formulas that Count and Sum • SESSION 5: Creating Formulas that Look Up Values • SESSION 6: Creating Formulas for Financial Applications • SESSION 7: Introducing Array Formulas • SESSION 8: Performing Magic with Array Formulas PART II: CREATING CHARTS AND GRAPHICS • SESSION 9: Getting Started Making Chartss • SESSION 10: Learning Advanced Charting • SESSION 11: Visualizing Data Using Conditional Formatting – including editing a macro • SESSION 12: Creating Sparkline Graphics • SESSION 13: Enhancing Your Work with Pictures and Drawings
  6. 6. PART III: USING ADVANCED EXCEL FEATURES 539 • SESSION 14: Customizing the Excel User Interface – including Assigning a Macro to a Button • SESSION 15: Using Custom Number Format • SESSION 16: Using Data Validation • SESSION 17: Creating and Using Worksheet Outlines • SESSION 18: Linking and Consolidating Worksheets • SESSION 19: Excel and the Internet • SESSION 20: Sharing Data with Other Oﬃce Applications • SESSION 21: Using Excel in a Workgroup • SESSION 22: Protecting Your Work • SESSION 23: Making Your Worksheets Error-Free PART IV: ANALYZING DATA WITH EXCEL • SESSION 24: Getting Data from External Database Files • SESSION 25: Introducing Pivot Tables • SESSION 26: Analyzing Data with Pivot Tables • SESSION 27: Performing Spreadsheet What-If Analysis • SESSION 28: Analyzing Data Using Goal Seeking and Solver • SESSION 29: Analyzing Data with the Analysis ToolPak Course No 4: Advance Excel with VBA • SESSION 1: Introducing Visual Basic for Applications • SESSION 2: Creating Custom Worksheet Functions • SESSION 3: Creating UserForms • SESSION 4: Using UserForm Controls in a Worksheet • SESSION 5: Working with Excel Events • SESSION 6: VBA Examples • SESSION 7: Creating Custom Excel Add-Ins Course No 5: Advance Excel with Financial Modelling Basic Features of MS Excel • A First Look At MS Excel • What are Worksheets and Workbooks? • Cells, Rows, Columns • Cell References (Absolute, Relative…) • Types Of Operators MS Excel Financial Functions (To calculate depreciations) • Use the SYD function to calculate Depreciation • Use the SLN function to calculate straight-line Depreciation • Production per hour • Calculate the age of a person in days Business and Financial Data Validation (To validate the error in cash ﬂow, fund ﬂow, etc.) • Setting-Up Your Validation Rules • Selecting Diﬀerent Input Variables • Using Lists to Restrict Data Input to Your Business Model
  7. 7. Burjuman Metro Station Exit -1 Above “Time to Time” Between “RAK BANK & DAY to DAY” SHARJAH Al Wifaq Finance Bldg, Between DHL and AKAI Building, Airport Road, ABU DHABIDUBAI NMC (New Medical Center) Building, Buhaira Corniche, Next To Crystal Plaza Working with Financial Data (To sort list, salary list, stock list etc.) • Sort • Creating Form • Subtotal • Text To Columns Business and Financial Functions (Investment & share details etc) • Decide Amount To Invest • Compare investments • Using the double-declining balance method • Determine the payment of a loan Must Tools for Every Business and Finance Professional (Trial balance, balance sheet, cash ﬂow etc) • IF STATEMENT • MID, LEFT, RIGHT • VLOOKUP Data Consolidation (employee sheet, sales budget, etc) • Using Appropriate Function • Selecting Different References • Creating Source To Consolidated Data Pivot Table and Pivot Charts – A Must Learn Tool • Using Your Own Data( stock data, cash ﬂow, trial balance) • Using Your Imported Data • Using Consolidation Ranges( employee salary) • Enhancing Your Report with Data and Format Options( variance report)

