The Human Operator Digital Twin

In their deployment of models for business optimization, most organizations focus on assets and processes but overlook a critical element--their human operators. However, with increased emphasis on personal safety, performance management, continuous improvement, and training, companies are investing in their people and are eager to apply emerging technologies. Since modeling is proven with assets and processes, can it improve human performance?



While modeling human behavior naturally sounds like a job for artificial intelligence, Yokogawa has found digital twin technology to be superior. The digital twin emulates the human operator in real time and incorporates deep knowledge of the process, standard operating procedures and human behavior across many situations. Advanced decision support allows testing of “What if?” and “What’s best?” scenarios to determine available strategies that not only improve human operator performance but ultimately improve quality, safety, process uptime, and process performance, as well.



Companies whose process control systems use a significant number of manual operator procedures can also use the digital twin as a springboard from semi-automated operations to fully autonomous operations.