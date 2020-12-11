The Human Operator Digital Twin

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Human Operator Issues ▪ Semi-automated and manual processes ▪ Safety ▪ Workforce performance management, training, empower...
Role of the Connected Worker Source: Kaasinen E., et al. (2020) https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cie.2019.01.052 Real-time, data-...
Better Decisions, Faster The Interface of People and Physical Asset Goal Monitoring Knowledge Mgt. Mgt. of Change 5 Practi...
Digital Twin A digital twin is: A virtual digital copy of a device, system, human or process… that accurately mimics actua...
Capability Assurance Digital Twin - Origin • Modular Procedural Automation, ISA TR106 • Digitalized, traceable standard op...
Time Utilization Benefits – Actual Cases • Static alarm suppression • Dynamic alarm suppression • Process stabilization
Sustainable Benefits – Actual Cases Improved safety and reliability Reduced operation hours while maintaining product qual...
Going Forward Lifecycle Benefit Sustainability Continuous Improvement Adaptability Enable DX Enable IA2IA
In their deployment of models for business optimization, most organizations focus on assets and processes but overlook a critical element--their human operators. However, with increased emphasis on personal safety, performance management, continuous improvement, and training, companies are investing in their people and are eager to apply emerging technologies. Since modeling is proven with assets and processes, can it improve human performance?

While modeling human behavior naturally sounds like a job for artificial intelligence, Yokogawa has found digital twin technology to be superior. The digital twin emulates the human operator in real time and incorporates deep knowledge of the process, standard operating procedures and human behavior across many situations. Advanced decision support allows testing of “What if?” and “What’s best?” scenarios to determine available strategies that not only improve human operator performance but ultimately improve quality, safety, process uptime, and process performance, as well.

Companies whose process control systems use a significant number of manual operator procedures can also use the digital twin as a springboard from semi-automated operations to fully autonomous operations.

The Human Operator Digital Twin

  4. 4. Human Operator Issues ▪ Semi-automated and manual processes ▪ Safety ▪ Workforce performance management, training, empowered “connected” worker ▪ Process performance ▪ DX and autonomous operations goals Source: ASM Study Single largest factor in plant trips and accidents is human error TIME UTILIZATION Routine TASK ▪ Operation & monitoring ▪ Reporting Improvement TASK ▪ Troubleshooting ▪ Improvement activities
  5. 5. Role of the Connected Worker Source: Kaasinen E., et al. (2020) https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cie.2019.01.052 Real-time, data-driven decisions and guiding of actions Empowered feedback Centralized action monitoring and decision support
  7. 7. Better Decisions, Faster The Interface of People and Physical Asset Goal Monitoring Knowledge Mgt. Mgt. of Change 5 Practices People 1 2 3 4 Decision-Making • Forecasting (“what’s next?”) • Prediction (“what if?”) • Optimization (“what’s best?”) Operational Execution • Best practices • Advice-based action • Closed loop control • Procedural automation • Closed loop optimization Physical AssetsSystems Business Readiness • Data • Infrastructure • Consumption • People Situational Awareness • Hindsight • Insight • Foresight • Oversight
  8. 8. Digital Twin A digital twin is: A virtual digital copy of a device, system, human or process… that accurately mimics actual performance in real-time that is executable and can be manipulated allowing a better future to be developed
  9. 9. Capability Assurance Digital Twin - Origin • Modular Procedural Automation, ISA TR106 • Digitalized, traceable standard operating procedures. • Capability Assurance actual case results achieved: 96% 90% 50% 22% 18% Reduction in Operator Actions Reduction in Alarms per Operator Reduction in Process Unit Time to Stability Reduction in Annual OPEX Increase in Productivity
  10. 10. Time Utilization Benefits – Actual Cases • Static alarm suppression • Dynamic alarm suppression • Process stabilization
  11. 11. Sustainable Benefits – Actual Cases Improved safety and reliability Reduced operation hours while maintaining product quality Prevent operation errors and improved operator effectiveness Standardize procedures and operation methods regardless of operator skill levels Ensure experienced operators ‘know-how’ is maintained in the implemented procedure flows Provide opportunities for operators to obtain further knowledge about the plant processes
  12. 12. Going Forward Lifecycle Benefit Sustainability Continuous Improvement Adaptability Enable DX Enable IA2IA
