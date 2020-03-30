Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ομόηχες λέξεις
Τι είναι οι ομόηχες λέξεις; Ομόηχες λέγονται οι λέξεις που ακούγονται το ίδιο (έχουν την ίδια προφορά), αλλά έχουν διαφορ...
Ομόηχες λέξεις Η κοπέλα είναι ψηλή. Η άμμος είναι ψιλή.
Τα σεντόνια θέλουν δίπλωμα. Η Ελένη πήρε το δίπλωμα του μηχανικού.
Θέλω να φάω σύκο. Σήκω απ’ την καρέκλα μου.
Κλίνω το ρήμα. Κλείνω την πόρτα. Εγώ παίζω Εσύ παίζεις Αυτός παίζει Εμείς παίζουμε Εσείς παίζετε Αυτοί παίζουν
Κατεβείτε απ’ την μηλιά. Δεν έβγαλε μιλιά.
Για να έχουμε φέτος σταφύλια, πρέπει να κλαδέψουμε το κλήμα. Κλίμα είναι οι καιρικές συνθήκες που επικρατούν σε έναν τόπο ...
Το νόμισμα της Αγγλίας είναι η λίρα. H λύρα είναι ένα πανάρχαιο έγχορδο μουσικό όργανο.
Ο μύλος είναι κατασκευασμένος από πέτρα. H Μήλος είναι ένα ηφαιστειακό ελληνικό νησί στο Αιγαίο Πέλαγος.
Η τύχη ήταν με το μέρος της. Τα τείχη τηςΤροίας ήταν δυνατά και απόρθητα. Οι τοίχοιτου σπιτιού μου είναι άβαφοι.
Γέμισα το βάζο με ολάνθιστα λουλούδια. Βάζω τα ρούχα μου στο πλυντήριο.
  1. 1. Ομόηχες λέξεις
  2. 2. Τι είναι οι ομόηχες λέξεις; Ομόηχες λέγονται οι λέξεις που ακούγονται το ίδιο (έχουν την ίδια προφορά), αλλά έχουν διαφορετική σημασία και συχνά και διαφορετική ορθογραφία.
  3. 3. Ομόηχες λέξεις Η κοπέλα είναι ψηλή. Η άμμος είναι ψιλή.
  4. 4. Τα σεντόνια θέλουν δίπλωμα. Η Ελένη πήρε το δίπλωμα του μηχανικού.
  5. 5. Θέλω να φάω σύκο. Σήκω απ’ την καρέκλα μου.
  6. 6. Κλίνω το ρήμα. Κλείνω την πόρτα. Εγώ παίζω Εσύ παίζεις Αυτός παίζει Εμείς παίζουμε Εσείς παίζετε Αυτοί παίζουν
  7. 7. Κατεβείτε απ’ την μηλιά. Δεν έβγαλε μιλιά.
  8. 8. Για να έχουμε φέτος σταφύλια, πρέπει να κλαδέψουμε το κλήμα. Κλίμα είναι οι καιρικές συνθήκες που επικρατούν σε έναν τόπο σε κάθε εποχή κι επαναλαμβάνονται σχεδόν ίδιες για πολλά χρόνια.
  9. 9. Το νόμισμα της Αγγλίας είναι η λίρα. H λύρα είναι ένα πανάρχαιο έγχορδο μουσικό όργανο.
  10. 10. Ο μύλος είναι κατασκευασμένος από πέτρα. H Μήλος είναι ένα ηφαιστειακό ελληνικό νησί στο Αιγαίο Πέλαγος.
  11. 11. Η τύχη ήταν με το μέρος της. Τα τείχη τηςΤροίας ήταν δυνατά και απόρθητα. Οι τοίχοιτου σπιτιού μου είναι άβαφοι.
  12. 12. Γέμισα το βάζο με ολάνθιστα λουλούδια. Βάζω τα ρούχα μου στο πλυντήριο.

