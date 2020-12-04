Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ο Κλεισθένης θεμελιώνει τη δημοκρατία  θεμελιώνω: βάζω τις βάσεις, τα θεμέλια.  Ο Κλεισθένης έθεσε τις βάσεις για τη δημ...
εξορία: ονομάζεται η απομάκρυνση κάποιου από την περιοχή ή το κράτος στο οποίο μένει, χωρίς να επιτρέπεται να επιστρέψει....
Πολιτικοί αντίπαλοι: έτσι λέγονται αυτοί που ανήκουν σε διαφορετικά κόμματα, τα οποία αγωνίζονται να πάρουν την εξουσία.
1η μεταρρύθμιση Χώρισε τους Αθηναίους σε 10 φυλές.
Βουλευτής: ονομάζεται ο εκπρόσωπος των ψηφοφόρων μιας χώρας που έχει εκλεχθεί για να τον εκπροσωπήσει για ένα χρονικό διά...
Οργάνωσε τη βουλή των πεντακοσίων Τη βουλή αυτή αποτελούσαν 50 βουλευτές από κάθε φυλή (50 βουλευτές χ 10 φυλές = 500 βου...
Έργο της βουλής των πεντακοσίων ήταν η προετοιμασία των θεμάτων που θα συζητούνταν στην εκκλησία του δήμου.
Τι ήταν η εκκλησία του δήμου;
Εκκλησία του δήμου Ήταν η συνέλευση του λαού στην οποία έπαιρναν μέρος όλοι οι Αθηναίοι πολίτες. Εκεί ψήφιζαν τους νόμους ...
Ο Κλεισθένης ενίσχυσε την εκκλησία του δήμου. 3η μεταρρύθμιση:
Ποιο ήταν τα αποτελέσματα των μεταρρυθμίσεων του Κλεισθένη;
Με τις μεταρρυθμίσεις του Κλεισθένη:  Θεμελιώθηκε το δημοκρατικό πολίτευμα στην Αθήνα.  Σταμάτησαν οι εξεγέρσεις και επι...
Γιατί πιστεύεις ότι ο Κλεισθένης διάλεξε σε κάθε φυλή να υπάρχουν όλες οι κοινωνικές τάξεις; Τι ήθελε να πετύχει κατά τη γ...
Με ποια μέτρα κατάφερε ο Κλεισθένης να θεμελιώσει τη δημοκρατία; 1. Χώρισε τους Αθηναίους σε 10 φυλές. 2. Οργάνωσε τη βουλ...
Το παλιό Βουλευτήριο
Το κοινοβούλιο σήμερα
Βιβλίο μαθητή, σελίδα 43
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

L

26 views

Published on

ΚΕΦΑΛΑΙΟ 14: ΚΛΕΙΣΘΕΝΗΣ

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

L

  1. 1. Ο Κλεισθένης θεμελιώνει τη δημοκρατία  θεμελιώνω: βάζω τις βάσεις, τα θεμέλια.  Ο Κλεισθένης έθεσε τις βάσεις για τη δημοκρατία.
  2. 2. εξορία: ονομάζεται η απομάκρυνση κάποιου από την περιοχή ή το κράτος στο οποίο μένει, χωρίς να επιτρέπεται να επιστρέψει. εξόριστος: είναι αυτός που καταδικάζεται να ζήσει μακριά από την πατρίδα του. εξορίζω: στέλνω κάποιον στην εξορία
  3. 3. Πολιτικοί αντίπαλοι: έτσι λέγονται αυτοί που ανήκουν σε διαφορετικά κόμματα, τα οποία αγωνίζονται να πάρουν την εξουσία.
  4. 4. 1η μεταρρύθμιση Χώρισε τους Αθηναίους σε 10 φυλές.
  5. 5. Βουλευτής: ονομάζεται ο εκπρόσωπος των ψηφοφόρων μιας χώρας που έχει εκλεχθεί για να τον εκπροσωπήσει για ένα χρονικό διάστημα. Συμμετέχει στη ψήφιση νόμων και στη διακυβέρνηση του κράτους.
  6. 6. Οργάνωσε τη βουλή των πεντακοσίων Τη βουλή αυτή αποτελούσαν 50 βουλευτές από κάθε φυλή (50 βουλευτές χ 10 φυλές = 500 βουλευτές), που εκλέγονταν απευθείας από το λαό. 2η μεταρρύθμιση
  7. 7. Έργο της βουλής των πεντακοσίων ήταν η προετοιμασία των θεμάτων που θα συζητούνταν στην εκκλησία του δήμου.
  8. 8. Τι ήταν η εκκλησία του δήμου;
  9. 9. Εκκλησία του δήμου Ήταν η συνέλευση του λαού στην οποία έπαιρναν μέρος όλοι οι Αθηναίοι πολίτες. Εκεί ψήφιζαν τους νόμους και έπαιρναν τις αποφάσεις για όλα τα σοβαρά θέματα που απασχολούσαν την πόλη. Κάθε πολίτης είχε δικαίωμα να πάρει το λόγο και να πει τη γνώμη του.
  10. 10. Ο Κλεισθένης ενίσχυσε την εκκλησία του δήμου. 3η μεταρρύθμιση:
  11. 11. Ποιο ήταν τα αποτελέσματα των μεταρρυθμίσεων του Κλεισθένη;
  12. 12. Με τις μεταρρυθμίσεις του Κλεισθένη:  Θεμελιώθηκε το δημοκρατικό πολίτευμα στην Αθήνα.  Σταμάτησαν οι εξεγέρσεις και επικράτησε στην πόλη ηρεμία για πολλά χρόνια.  Η Αθήνα προόδευσε κοινωνικά και οικονομικά.  Ο πληθυσμός αυξήθηκε.  Το εμπόριο αναπτύχθηκε.
  13. 13. Γιατί πιστεύεις ότι ο Κλεισθένης διάλεξε σε κάθε φυλή να υπάρχουν όλες οι κοινωνικές τάξεις; Τι ήθελε να πετύχει κατά τη γνώμη σου;
  14. 14. Με ποια μέτρα κατάφερε ο Κλεισθένης να θεμελιώσει τη δημοκρατία; 1. Χώρισε τους Αθηναίους σε 10 φυλές. 2. Οργάνωσε τη βουλή των πεντακοσίων. 3. Ενίσχυσε την εκκλησία του δήμου.
  15. 15. Το παλιό Βουλευτήριο
  16. 16. Το κοινοβούλιο σήμερα
  17. 17. Βιβλίο μαθητή, σελίδα 43

×