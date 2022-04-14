Successfully reported this slideshow.

Chronic Escalating Fentanyl Administration Induces Differences in Initial Cognitive Response Following Fentanyl Abstinence in Male and Female Rats

0

Share

Apr. 14, 2022
0 likes 14 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Traumatic Brain Injury and Hypoxia Produces Long-term Visual Deficits in Rats
Traumatic Brain Injury and Hypoxia Produces Long-term Visual Deficits in Rats
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8

Chronic Escalating Fentanyl Administration Induces Differences in Initial Cognitive Response Following Fentanyl Abstinence in Male and Female Rats

Apr. 14, 2022
0 likes 14 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

2022 Undergraduate Research Symposium: Majd Yahya and Cameron Davidson

Opioid addiction is a prominent issue that impacts many people across the world. Several studies detail opioid addiction patterns; however, few studies have investigated long-term cognitive effects of fentanyl following its abstinence. This study explores this shortcoming utilizing a chronic escalating dose of fentanyl model.

Male and female Wistar rats had three daily subcutaneous injections (3h intertrial-interval) of either saline (control), low- or high-dose fentanyl, over 12 days. Following saline or fentanyl exposure, rats were subjected to a nine-day abstinence period followed by a five-day Barnes maze assay. The Barnes maze is a circular platform containing 20 uniformly spaced holes along its edge, with only one hole containing a hidden box. Latency and distance traveled to enter the box were measured. All animals experienced two trials per day. Day one consisted of an acquisition phase where rats explored the maze and were guided to the hidden zone if they did not enter it themselves. Days two through five utilized aversive stimuli (120-watt light and 80 dB white noise) which were terminated once rats entered the goal box.

Results demonstrated that the high-dose fentanyl rats took significantly longer time to reach the hidden zone on day one in comparison to saline- or low-exposed rats, however, this varied by sex. This data suggests that initial exploratory behavior was subtly impacted by our exposure paradigm, but this effect was transitory. Analyses of collected brain tissue assessing neurochemical differences are to be conducted. Future investigations parsing the cognitive impact of synthetic, semi-synthetic, and organic opioids are planned.

2022 Undergraduate Research Symposium: Majd Yahya and Cameron Davidson

Opioid addiction is a prominent issue that impacts many people across the world. Several studies detail opioid addiction patterns; however, few studies have investigated long-term cognitive effects of fentanyl following its abstinence. This study explores this shortcoming utilizing a chronic escalating dose of fentanyl model.

Male and female Wistar rats had three daily subcutaneous injections (3h intertrial-interval) of either saline (control), low- or high-dose fentanyl, over 12 days. Following saline or fentanyl exposure, rats were subjected to a nine-day abstinence period followed by a five-day Barnes maze assay. The Barnes maze is a circular platform containing 20 uniformly spaced holes along its edge, with only one hole containing a hidden box. Latency and distance traveled to enter the box were measured. All animals experienced two trials per day. Day one consisted of an acquisition phase where rats explored the maze and were guided to the hidden zone if they did not enter it themselves. Days two through five utilized aversive stimuli (120-watt light and 80 dB white noise) which were terminated once rats entered the goal box.

Results demonstrated that the high-dose fentanyl rats took significantly longer time to reach the hidden zone on day one in comparison to saline- or low-exposed rats, however, this varied by sex. This data suggests that initial exploratory behavior was subtly impacted by our exposure paradigm, but this effect was transitory. Analyses of collected brain tissue assessing neurochemical differences are to be conducted. Future investigations parsing the cognitive impact of synthetic, semi-synthetic, and organic opioids are planned.

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
One Small Step Can Change Your Life: The Kaizen Way Robert Maurer
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dad on Pills: Fatherhood and Mental Illness Chris Gethard
(5/5)
Free
Life Lessons Harry Potter Taught Me: Discover the Magic of Friendship, Family, Courage, and Love in Your Life Jill Kolongowski
(3.5/5)
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
(4/5)
Free
One Degree of Connection: Networking Your Network Laura Mignott
(4/5)
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
(5/5)
Free
Master of Information: Skills for Lifelong Learning and Resisting Misinformation Meredith Butts
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Host a Viking Funeral: The Case for Burning Your Regrets, Chasing Your Crazy Ideas, and Becoming the Person You're Meant to Be Kyle Scheele
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(4/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(4.5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(4/5)
Free

Chronic Escalating Fentanyl Administration Induces Differences in Initial Cognitive Response Following Fentanyl Abstinence in Male and Female Rats

  1. 1. INTRODUCTION Chronic Escalating Fentanyl Administration Induces Differences in Initial Cognitive Response Following Fentanyl Abstinence in Male and Female Rats Majd Yahya*, Cameron Davidson*,&, Nareen Sadik*,&, Shane Perrine*,& Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences*, John D. Dingell VA Medical Center& METHODS • Opioid addiction is a prominent societal issue that impacts many people across the world. • Very few studies have investigated the long-term cognitive effects of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is gaining societal prominence. • The utilization of a Barnes Maze behavioral test allows for the examination of behavioral and cognitive outcomes, viewing spatial memory. • We anticipate biological sex differences to be present among male and female rats after fentanyl abstinence. • Male and female rats were subjected to three daily subcutaneous injections (3-hour Intertrial Interval) of either saline, low-dose fentanyl, or high-dose fentanyl over a period of 12 days. • The dose escalated every 3 days, corresponding to: • After fentanyl exposure, the rats were subjected to a 9-day forced abstinence period in their home cages. • Following abstinence, rats completed a 5-day Barnes Maze behavioral test (2 trials per day). CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE DIRECTIONS FEMALES TRAVELED MORE ON THE BARNES MAZE • All trials were preceded by 30 seconds of subject-restriction in the center of the maze. • Day 1 consisted of a habituation/acquisition phase. • Days 2 through 5 utilized aversive stimuli. • All trials were stopped when the animals entered the hidden zone. • Distance traveled and latency to the hidden zone were dependent measures. • Maze behavior was recorded using the Noldus Ethovision XT activity software. Data was extracted utilizing this program. • Data was analyzed and graphed by using GraphPad Prism Version 9. NO FENTANYL-INDUCED CHANGE IN DISTANCE TRAVELED BY SEX • Figure 3A shows the distance traveled on the Barnes maze by sex regardless of the fentanyl dose. • Significant interaction Day x Sex and Sidak’s multiple comparisons test showed significant difference between male and female rats on both trials for day 1. FENTANYL INCREASED LATENCY TO HIDDEN ZONE • Figure 3B and Figure 3C show the distance traveled by the rats that were exposed to fentanyl, separated by sex. • As the Barnes Maze proceeded, the rats got better with time, as they did not have to travel as far prior to reaching the hidden zone. • Sex is an important behavioral indicator when viewing initial behavior differences on a Barnes Maze following fentanyl exposure, but does not impact overall long-term spatial memory abilities. • Training of the Barnes maze behavior was successful by day 3, and subtle sex-differences were found on day 1, regardless of fentanyl exposure. • Future investigations will: • Utilize a probe trial and/or reversal learning in order to examine cognitive flexibility following opioid exposure. • Parse the cognitive impact of the synthetic opioids (fentanyl) vs semi-synthetic (oxycodone) vs organic (morphine/heroin). • Explore polydrug use (cocaine and fentanyl) and its effects on learning and cognitive flexibility. Fent Adm in D1 Fent Adm in D2 Fent Adm in D4 Fent Adm in D6 Fent Adm in D8 Fent Adm in D10 Fent Adm in D12 Abstinence Day 3 Abstinence Day 5 Abstinence Day 7 Barnes M aze Day 1 Barnes M aze Day 3 Barnes M aze Day 5 250 300 350 400 450 500 Male Weight Data Day of Barnes Maze Weight (in grams +/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High Fent Adm in D1 Fent Adm in D2 Fent Adm in D4 Fent Adm in D6 Fent Adm in D8 Fent Adm in D10 Fent Adm in D12 Abstinence Day 3 Abstinence Day 5 Abstinence Day 7 Barnes M aze Day 1 Barnes M aze Day 3 Barnes M aze Day 5 200 250 300 Female Weight Data Day of Barnes Maze Weight (in grams +/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 30 60 90 120 Male Fent + Abstinence on Barnes Maze Latency (All Days) Day of Barnes Maze Latency in Seconds (+/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 30 60 90 120 Female Fent + Abstinence on Barnes Maze Latency (All Days) Day of Barnes Maze Latency in Seconds (+/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 Distance Traveled by Sex Trials Separated DistanceTraveled (cm) (+/- SEM) FEMALE MALE ✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱ D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 Male Fent + Abstinence on Barnes Maze Distance Traveled Day of Barnes Maze DistanceTraveled (cm) (+/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 Female Fent + Abstinence on Barnes Maze Distance Traveled Day of Barnes Maze DistanceTraveled (cm) (+/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High Spatial learning is unaffected by fentanyl withdrawal but is affected by sex. • Figure 2 illustrates the latency to hidden zone by day and trial, separated between the sexes and by fentanyl dose. • Significant interaction between fentanyl dose and Barnes maze day for both male [F(18,153) = 2.402, p < 0.01] and female rats [F(18,153) = 1.864, p < 0.05] • Tukey’s MCT Post hoc procedure for males shows a significant difference between Fentanyl High and Control only on Day 1 Trial 1 (p = 0.0213) but all other comparisons were not significant. • Tukey’s MCT post hoc procedure for females showed no significant comparisons. RAT WEIGHT INCREASED STEADILY • The weight of both male and female rats steadily increased, with no differences in observable trends occurring between the sexes (as shown in figure 1A). Figure 1A (Male) and 1B (Female) – Rat Weights Figure 2A (Male) and 2B (Female) – Latency to Hidden Zone Figure 3A – Distance Traveled Collapsed Across Dose Figure 3B – Male Rats Distance Traveled Separated by Dose Figure 3C – Female Rats Distance Traveled Separated by Dose 20 Hole custom Built Barnes Maze 120 cm Diameter Barnes Maze Specifications Representative Heatmap Showing the Pathway of a Rat Exposure Period 3 Injections/Day 12 Days Barnes Maze 2 Trials/Day 5 Days ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS • Funding: R01 DA042057/DA/NIDA/NIH HHS/United States • Fentanyl sourced from: NIDA Control Supply Program (Bethesda, Maryland).
  2. 2. •Opioid addiction is a prominent societal issue that impacts many people across the world. •Very few studies have investigated the long-term cognitive effects of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is gaining societal prominence. •The utilization of a Barnes Maze behavioral test allows for the examination of behavioral and cognitive outcomes, viewing spatial memory. •We anticipate biological sex differences to be present among male and female rats after fentanyl abstinence. INTRODUCTION
  3. 3. METHODS • All rats were subjected to 3 daily subcutaneous injections (3-hour Intertrial Interval) of either saline, low-dose fentanyl, or high-dose fentanyl over a period of 12 days. • The dose escalated every 3 days, corresponding to: Exposure Period 3 Injections/Day 12 Days Barnes Maze 2 Trials/Day 5 Days •Barnes Maze Day 1 consisted of a habituation/acquisition phase, while days 2 through 5 utilized aversive stimuli. •All trials were stopped when rats entered the hidden zone. Distance traveled and latency to the hidden zone were dependent measures. •Maze behavior was recorded using the Noldus Ethovision XT activity software, and data was analyzed and graphed through GraphPad Prism Version 9. 20 Hole custom Built Barnes Maze 120 cm Diameter Barnes Maze Specifications Experimental Timeline:
  4. 4. RESULTS: FENTANYL INCREASED LATENCY TO HIDDEN ZONE D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 30 60 90 120 Male Fent + Abstinence on Barnes Maze Latency (All Days) Day of Barnes Maze Latency in Seconds (+/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 30 60 90 120 Female Fent + Abstinence on Barnes Maze Latency (All Days) Day of Barnes Maze Latency in Seconds (+/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High Figure 2A (Male) and 2B (Female) – Latency to Hidden Zone •Figure 2 illustrates the latency to hidden zone by day and trial, separated between the sexes and by fentanyl dose.
  5. 5. RESULTS: FEMALES TRAVELED MORE ON THE BARNES MAZE D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 Distance Traveled by Sex Trials Separated DistanceTraveled (cm) (+/- SEM) FEMALE MALE ✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱ Figure 3A – Distance Traveled Collapsed Across Dose
  6. 6. RESULTS: NO FENTANYL-INDUCED CHANGE IN DISTANCE TRAVELED BY SEX D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 Male Fent + Abstinence on Barnes Maze Distance Traveled Day of Barnes Maze DistanceTraveled (cm) (+/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 Female Fent + Abstinence on Barnes Maze Distance Traveled Day of Barnes Maze DistanceTraveled (cm) (+/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High Figure 3B – Male Rats Distance Traveled Separated by Dose Figure 3C – Female Rats Distance Traveled Separated by Dose
  7. 7. •Sex is an important behavioral indicator when viewing initial behavior differences on a Barnes Maze following fentanyl exposure, but does not impact overall long-term spatial memory abilities. •Training of the Barnes maze behavior was successful by day 3, and subtle sex- differences were found on day 1, regardless of fentanyl exposure. CONCLUSIONS FUTURE DIRECTIONS •Future investigations will: •Utilize a probe trial and/or reversal learning in order to examine cognitive flexibility following opioid exposure. •Parse the cognitive impact of the synthetic opioids (fentanyl) vs semi-synthetic (oxycodone) vs organic (morphine/heroin). •Explore polydrug use (cocaine and fentanyl) and its effects on learning and cognitive flexibility.
  8. 8. INTRODUCTION Chronic Escalating Fentanyl Administration Induces Differences in Initial Cognitive Response Following Fentanyl Abstinence in Male and Female Rats Majd Yahya*, Cameron Davidson*,&, Nareen Sadik*,&, Shane Perrine*,& Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences*, John D. Dingell VA Medical Center& METHODS • Opioid addiction is a prominent societal issue that impacts many people across the world. • Very few studies have investigated the long-term cognitive effects of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is gaining societal prominence. • The utilization of a Barnes Maze behavioral test allows for the examination of behavioral and cognitive outcomes, viewing spatial memory. • We anticipate biological sex differences to be present among male and female rats after fentanyl abstinence. • Male and female rats were subjected to three daily subcutaneous injections (3-hour Intertrial Interval) of either saline, low-dose fentanyl, or high-dose fentanyl over a period of 12 days. • The dose escalated every 3 days, corresponding to: • After fentanyl exposure, the rats were subjected to a 9-day forced abstinence period in their home cages. • Following abstinence, rats completed a 5-day Barnes Maze behavioral test (2 trials per day). CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE DIRECTIONS FEMALES TRAVELED MORE ON THE BARNES MAZE • All trials were preceded by 30 seconds of subject-restriction in the center of the maze. • Day 1 consisted of a habituation/acquisition phase. • Days 2 through 5 utilized aversive stimuli. • All trials were stopped when the animals entered the hidden zone. • Distance traveled and latency to the hidden zone were dependent measures. • Maze behavior was recorded using the Noldus Ethovision XT activity software. Data was extracted utilizing this program. • Data was analyzed and graphed by using GraphPad Prism Version 9. NO FENTANYL-INDUCED CHANGE IN DISTANCE TRAVELED BY SEX • Figure 3A shows the distance traveled on the Barnes maze by sex regardless of the fentanyl dose. • Significant interaction Day x Sex and Sidak’s multiple comparisons test showed significant difference between male and female rats on both trials for day 1. FENTANYL INCREASED LATENCY TO HIDDEN ZONE • Figure 3B and Figure 3C show the distance traveled by the rats that were exposed to fentanyl, separated by sex. • As the Barnes Maze proceeded, the rats got better with time, as they did not have to travel as far prior to reaching the hidden zone. • Sex is an important behavioral indicator when viewing initial behavior differences on a Barnes Maze following fentanyl exposure, but does not impact overall long-term spatial memory abilities. • Training of the Barnes maze behavior was successful by day 3, and subtle sex-differences were found on day 1, regardless of fentanyl exposure. • Future investigations will: • Utilize a probe trial and/or reversal learning in order to examine cognitive flexibility following opioid exposure. • Parse the cognitive impact of the synthetic opioids (fentanyl) vs semi-synthetic (oxycodone) vs organic (morphine/heroin). • Explore polydrug use (cocaine and fentanyl) and its effects on learning and cognitive flexibility. Fent Adm in D1 Fent Adm in D2 Fent Adm in D4 Fent Adm in D6 Fent Adm in D8 Fent Adm in D10 Fent Adm in D12 Abstinence Day 3 Abstinence Day 5 Abstinence Day 7 Barnes M aze Day 1 Barnes M aze Day 3 Barnes M aze Day 5 250 300 350 400 450 500 Male Weight Data Day of Barnes Maze Weight (in grams +/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High Fent Adm in D1 Fent Adm in D2 Fent Adm in D4 Fent Adm in D6 Fent Adm in D8 Fent Adm in D10 Fent Adm in D12 Abstinence Day 3 Abstinence Day 5 Abstinence Day 7 Barnes M aze Day 1 Barnes M aze Day 3 Barnes M aze Day 5 200 250 300 Female Weight Data Day of Barnes Maze Weight (in grams +/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 30 60 90 120 Male Fent + Abstinence on Barnes Maze Latency (All Days) Day of Barnes Maze Latency in Seconds (+/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 30 60 90 120 Female Fent + Abstinence on Barnes Maze Latency (All Days) Day of Barnes Maze Latency in Seconds (+/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 Distance Traveled by Sex Trials Separated DistanceTraveled (cm) (+/- SEM) FEMALE MALE ✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱ D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 Male Fent + Abstinence on Barnes Maze Distance Traveled Day of Barnes Maze DistanceTraveled (cm) (+/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High D1 T1 D1 T2 D2 T1 D2 T2 D3 T1 D3 T2 D4 T1 D4 T2 D5 T1 D5 T2 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 Female Fent + Abstinence on Barnes Maze Distance Traveled Day of Barnes Maze DistanceTraveled (cm) (+/- SEM) Control (Saline) Fentanyl Low Fentanyl High Spatial learning is unaffected by fentanyl withdrawal but is affected by sex. • Figure 2 illustrates the latency to hidden zone by day and trial, separated between the sexes and by fentanyl dose. • Significant interaction between fentanyl dose and Barnes maze day for both male [F(18,153) = 2.402, p < 0.01] and female rats [F(18,153) = 1.864, p < 0.05] • Tukey’s MCT Post hoc procedure for males shows a significant difference between Fentanyl High and Control only on Day 1 Trial 1 (p = 0.0213) but all other comparisons were not significant. • Tukey’s MCT post hoc procedure for females showed no significant comparisons. RAT WEIGHT INCREASED STEADILY • The weight of both male and female rats steadily increased, with no differences in observable trends occurring between the sexes (as shown in figure 1A). Figure 1A (Male) and 1B (Female) – Rat Weights Figure 2A (Male) and 2B (Female) – Latency to Hidden Zone Figure 3A – Distance Traveled Collapsed Across Dose Figure 3B – Male Rats Distance Traveled Separated by Dose Figure 3C – Female Rats Distance Traveled Separated by Dose 20 Hole custom Built Barnes Maze 120 cm Diameter Barnes Maze Specifications Representative Heatmap Showing the Pathway of a Rat Exposure Period 3 Injections/Day 12 Days Barnes Maze 2 Trials/Day 5 Days ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS • Funding: R01 DA042057/DA/NIDA/NIH HHS/United States • Fentanyl sourced from: NIDA Control Supply Program (Bethesda, Maryland).

×