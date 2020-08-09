Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE By R. Vedha, Assistant Professor Of English, Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur
Versatile Personality  Prolific Writer Of  Plays & Poems  A Stage Actor
Man Of Excellence  Father Of English Drama  Bard Of Avon  Sonneteer
Plays Of Shakespeare  37 Plays as  Comedy,  Tragedy,  Romance &  History
Significance in The Title  A Midsummer Night’s Dream:  The dream plays a vital aspect  The Play runs in the Mid of Summ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

About william shakespeare

22 views

Published on

Plays and poems

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

About william shakespeare

  1. 1. WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE By R. Vedha, Assistant Professor Of English, Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur
  2. 2. Versatile Personality  Prolific Writer Of  Plays & Poems  A Stage Actor
  3. 3. Man Of Excellence  Father Of English Drama  Bard Of Avon  Sonneteer
  4. 4. Plays Of Shakespeare  37 Plays as  Comedy,  Tragedy,  Romance &  History
  5. 5. Significance in The Title  A Midsummer Night’s Dream:  The dream plays a vital aspect  The Play runs in the Mid of Summer

×