Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
By Ms. R.Vedha, Assistant Professor Of English, Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur.
 Theseus – the Duke of Athens  gets ready for his wedding  With Hippolyta –The Queen of Amazons  A conflict Reached him
 Egeus – a Courtier &  Father of Hermia  Brought a complaint  His daughter objected to marry Demetrius –  A boy of hi...
 Theseus informed Hermia –  To obey his father or  “She should either die” or  “She should become a nun in the Diana’s...
 Lysander and Hermia planned to Elope in the night  They shared their secret with Helena – Hermia’s friend
 Helena informed it to Demetrius –  As Lysander and Hermia breaks the law &  The verdict of the Duke  Helena is in dee...
 When Demetrius started his way  To chase the couple  Helena followed him in the woods  In a hope that  Demetrius wou...
 To enact on the wedding of the Duke  The working men planned to enact  The Love story of  “Pyramus &Thisbe”  Nick Bo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A midsummer nights dream ACT I

22 views

Published on

The Duke of Athens

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A midsummer nights dream ACT I

  1. 1. By Ms. R.Vedha, Assistant Professor Of English, Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur.
  2. 2.  Theseus – the Duke of Athens  gets ready for his wedding  With Hippolyta –The Queen of Amazons  A conflict Reached him
  3. 3.  Egeus – a Courtier &  Father of Hermia  Brought a complaint  His daughter objected to marry Demetrius –  A boy of his choice  As she is in love with a gentle man - Lysander
  4. 4.  Theseus informed Hermia –  To obey his father or  “She should either die” or  “She should become a nun in the Diana’s temple”
  5. 5.  Lysander and Hermia planned to Elope in the night  They shared their secret with Helena – Hermia’s friend
  6. 6.  Helena informed it to Demetrius –  As Lysander and Hermia breaks the law &  The verdict of the Duke  Helena is in deep love with Demetrius  But Demetrius abandoned Helena to attain Hermia
  7. 7.  When Demetrius started his way  To chase the couple  Helena followed him in the woods  In a hope that  Demetrius would hate Hermia &  He would accept her
  8. 8.  To enact on the wedding of the Duke  The working men planned to enact  The Love story of  “Pyramus &Thisbe”  Nick Bottom – Pyramus  Flute -Thisbe

×