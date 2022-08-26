Six System Inspection Model.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2022
  1. 1. UNIT 3 Six system inspection model Dr. Vichare V S PES Modern College of Pharmacy (for ladies), Moshi, Pune
  2. 2. QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM • A QMS is a collection of business processes focused on consistently meeting customer requirements and enhancing their satisfaction. • It is expressed as organizational goals and aspirations, policies, processes, documented information and resources needed to implement and maintain it. • Early QMS emphasized predictable outcomes of an industrial product production line, using simple statistics and random sampling. 2
  3. 3. SIX SYSTEM INSPECTION MODEL • A model that can help pharmaceutical manufacturers comply with cGMP regulation. The six systems referred to in this inspection model are: 1. Quality System 2. Production System 3. Facilities and equipment system 4. Laboratory control system 5. Material system 6. Packaging and labeling system 3
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION • The FDA's Drug Manufacturing Inspection Compliance Program, which contains instructions to FDA personnel for conducting inspections, is a systems-based approach to inspection and is very consistent with the robust quality system model presented in this guidance. • The quality system provides the foundation for the manufacturing systems that are linked and function within it. • The quality system model described in this guidance does not consider the five manufacturing systems as discrete entities, but instead integrates them into appropriate sections of the model. 4
  5. 5. • Those familiar with the six-system inspection approach will see organizational differences in this guidance; however, the inter-relationship should be readily apparent. • One of the important themes of the systems based inspection compliance program is that you have the ability to assess whether each of the systems is in a state of control. • The quality system model presented in this guidance will also serve to help firms achieve this state of control. 5
  6. 6. • Pharmaceutical manufacturers should implement modern quality systems with risk management approaches to meet the requirements of the Agency's current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) as per regulations 21 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) parts 210 and 211. 6
  7. 7. 1. Quality System • This system assures overall compliance with cGMP and internal procedures and specifications. • The system includes the quality control unit and all of its review and approval duties (e.g., change control, reprocessing, batch release, annual record review, validation protocols, and reports, etc.). • It includes all product defect evaluations and evaluation of returned and salvaged drug products. • Inspection is carry out according to cGMP regulation, 21 CFR 211 Subparts B, E, F, G, I, J, and K. 7
  8. 8. • Subpart B - Organization and Personnel 1. Responsibilities of quality control unit. 2. Personnel qualifications. 3. Personnel responsibilities. 4. Consultants. • Subpart E - Control of Components and Drug Product Containers and Closures 1. General requirements. 2. Receipt and storage of untested components, drug product containers, and closures. 3. Testing and approval or rejection of components, drug product containers, and closures. 4. Use of approved components, drug product containers, and closures. 5. Retesting of approved components, drug product containers, and closures. 6. Rejected components, drug product containers, and closures. 7. Drug product containers and closures. 8
  9. 9. • Subpart F - Production and Process Controls • Written procedures; deviations. • Charge-in of components. • Calculation of yield. • Equipment identification. • Sampling and testing of in-process materials and drug products. • Time limitations on production. • Control of microbiological contamination. • Reprocessing. • Subpart G - Packaging and Labeling Control • Materials examination and usage criteria. • Labeling issuance. • Packaging and labeling operations. • Tamper-evident packaging requirements for over-the-counter (OTC) human drug products. • Drug product inspection. • Expiration dating. 9
  10. 10. • Subpart I - Laboratory Controls • General requirement. • Testing and release for distribution. • Stability testing. • Special testing requirements. • Reserve samples. • Laboratory animals. • Penicillin contamination. • Subpart J - Records and Reports • General requirements. • Equipment cleaning and use log. • Component, drug product container, closure, and labeling records. • Master production and control records. • Batch production and control records. • Production record review. • Laboratory records. • Distribution records. • Complaint files. 10
  11. 11. • Subpart K - Returned and Salvaged Drug Products • Returned drug products. • Drug product salvaging. 11
  12. 12. 2. Production System • This system includes measures and activities to control the manufacture of drugs and drug products including • batch compounding • dosage form production • in-process sampling and testing • process validation • It also includes establishing, following, and documenting performance of approved manufacturing procedures. • Inspection is carry out according to the cGMP regulation, 21 CFR 211 Subparts B, F, and J. 12
  13. 13. • According to the cGMP : • Quality and manufacturing process and procedures (and changes to them) must be defined, approved and controlled. • Batch numbering and maintaining proper traceability is required/process validation is required. – Track batch, equipment use records and labeling used, personnel, raw material controls are traceable. • Verification of all steps including sign-off are required for critical process steps. • Verification/ validation of computerized processes. • All batch records must be reviewed and have QA approval before the product is released. 13
  14. 14. 3. FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT SYSTEM • This system includes the measures and activities which provide an appropriate physical environment and resources used in the production of the drugs or drug products. • It includes: • a) Buildings and facilities along with maintenance; • b) Equipment qualifications (installation and operation); equipment calibration and preventative maintenance; and cleaning and validation of cleaning processes as appropriate. Process performance qualification will be evaluated as part of the inspection of the overall process validation which is done within the system where the process is employed; • c) Utilities that are not intended to be incorporated into the product such as HVAC, compressed gases, steam and water systems. • Inspection is carry out according to the cGMP regulation, 21 CFR 211 Subparts B, C, D, and J. 14
  15. 15. • 21 CFR 211 Subparts B, C, D, and J: • Subpart C - Buildings and Facilities • Design and construction features. • Lighting. • Ventilation, air filtration, air heating and cooling. • Plumbing. • Sewage and refuse. • Washing and toilet facilities. • Sanitation. • Maintenance. • Subpart D – Equipment • Equipment design, size, and location. • Equipment construction. • Equipment cleaning and maintenance. • Automatic, mechanical, and electronic equipment. • Filters. 15
  16. 16. 4. Laboratory Control System • This system includes measures and activities related to 1. Laboratory procedures 2. Testing 3. Analytical methods development 4. Validation or verification 5. The stability program • Inspection is carry out according to the cGMP regulation, 21 CFR 211 Subparts B, I, J, and K. 16
  17. 17. 5. Materials System • This system includes measures and activities to control finished products components, including water or gases that are incorporated into the product, containers and closures. • It includes : • validation of computerized inventory control processes, • drug storage, • distribution controls, and records. • Inspection is carry out according to the cGMP regulation, 21 CFR 211 Subparts B, E, H, and J. • Subpart H - Holding and Distribution • Warehousing procedures. • Distribution procedures. 17
  18. 18. • Component -Any ingredient intended for use in the manufacture of a drug product, including those that may not appear in such drug product, 21 CFR 210.3(b)(3) Ex. excipients, water, gases, etc., even if not in final product • Active Ingredient- Any component that is intended to furnish pharmacological activity or other direct effect in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, or to affect the structure or any function of the body of man or other animal, 21 CFR 210.3 (b)(7) • Inactive ingredient (excipient) -Any component other than an active component, 21 CFR 210.3(b)(8) 18
  19. 19. 6. Packaging and Labeling System • This system includes measures and activities that control the packaging and labeling of drugs and drug products. • It includes • written procedures • label examination and usage • label storage and issuance • packaging and labeling operations controls • validation of these operations • Inspection is carry out according to the cGMP regulation, 21 CFR 211 Subparts B, G, and J. 19
  20. 20. SELF INSPECTION • The self inspection is one of the key factors in pharmaceutical industry, to identify known and unknown non-compliance of the process, procedure, equipments, storage conditions, utilities etc., and will be regularized as per the current standard operating procedure or regulatory requirements. • This inspection will be conducted atleast once in a year or frequency can be conducted initially once in quarter or month based on the observations and its control, self inspection must be conducted in pharmaceutical industry with sub matter experts of the respective area. 20
  21. 21. • Each of the following guidelines describes the requirement of self-inspection under the different chapters as below. • WHO describes about the Self-inspection in Annexure 3: • Schedule M describes about the Self-inspection in premises Building and facilities of section 15. • USFDA (United states of food and drug administration) describes about the Self Inspection in PART 211- sub part B of chapter I • MHRA (Medicinal Health and Regulatory Agencies) describes about the Self Inspection in Section II – 2EU Guidance on Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) – Self-Inspection • TGA (Therapeutic Good and Administration)/PICS (Pharmaceutical Inspection Convention/Pharmaceutical inspection and cooperation scheme) describes about the Self Inspection in CHAPTER 9 Quality Management Self-Inspection 21
  22. 22. Objectives of Inspection 1. To detect and remove the faulty raw materials before it undergoes production. 2. To detect the faulty products in production whenever it is detected. 3. To bring facts to the notice of managers before they become serious to enable them discover weaknesses and overcome the problem. 4. To prevent the substandard reaching the customer and reducing complaints. 5. To promote reputation for quality and reliability of product. 22
  23. 23. Purpose of Inspection 1. To distinguish good lots from bad lots. 2. To distinguish good pieces from bad pieces. 3. To determine if the process is changing. 4. To determine if the process is approaching the specification limits. 5. To rate quality of product. 7. To measure the precision of the measuring instrument. 8. To secure products-design information. 9. To measure process capability. 23
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. • Benefits of self inspection • The intent of self inspection is to identify the gaps with approved procedure and current regulatory requirements from subject matter expert along with corporate team or from external agencies. • The identified observations indicate the overall performance of quality systems and procedures. • These observations are discussed in the closure meetings and compliance of those observations through a CAPA tracking system has to be undertaken to ensure that these observations are assessed and closed in timely manner. • Such practices will be helpful to give a confidence to the team and management to face any regulatory audits at any point of time. 25
  26. 26. • Hence any observations needs to be acted upon priority and block the deviations in real time, • This will create the healthy situation for the organization, though initially will have lot of brakes and hiccups , once it is streamlined will get more output with better quality of the product in the long run. • All the inspections reports and its’ compliance reports needs to be documented with supporting evidences which help in monitoring the effectiveness of the implemented CAPAs on routine basis. 26
  27. 27. Thank you 27

