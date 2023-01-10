Embedded Profile Control | Unico.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The Embedded Profile Control system is a scalable motion control system designed specifically for metal forming applications. It provides coordinated motion control for up to 20 drives in as many as 20 independent axes in its standard configuration.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3GS2ufr
