Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals: Thailand's Perspectives

Thailand’s SDG Institutional Mechanism The Cabinet The National Committee on Sustainable Development (NCSD) chaired by PM ...
C O M P O N E N T S M A N D A T E S Chair: Prime Minister Vice Chair 1: Vice PM Vice Chair 2: Minister, OPM Non Govt. Sect...
Set guidelines for implementing, coordinating, monitoring, and integrating actions of related departments and ministries t...
Integrate SDGs implementation by government agencies, in accordance with the context of Thailand Integrate data and inform...
Chair: Director General Govt. Agencies NSO NESDB Ministries Rep. from 11 Ministries Secretariat Director, Development Affa...
Study and analyze economic, social, and legal instruments, fitting with the Thai context and international agreements, to ...
Study and create understanding of “Sustainable Development” in relation with “ Sufficiency Economy”, which is the key conc...
Chair : Mr. Supawut Saichua Govt. Research/Data Agencies TRF NRCT GISTDA NSO Non-Profit Orgs GSEI Experts Ministries/ Govt...
M of Interior M of Social Dev & Human Security M of Agriculture M of Public Health M of Education M of Social Dev &Human S...
M of Interior M of Social Dev & Human Security NESDB, M of Finance M of Labor M of Transport M of Industry NESDB M of Soci...
M of Justice M of Interior M of Social Dev & Human Security M of Foreign Affair M of Finance M of Social Dev & Human Secur...
12 8 1 3 - 14 11 1 2 - 26 17 - 9 - 11 5 - 6 - 14 8 1 5 - 11 7 2 2 - 6 4 1 1 - 17 8 1 8 - 12 10 1 1 - 11 6 - 5 - 15 6 2 6 1...
                           Integration of SDGs into NESDP Infrastructure & Logistics Science & ...
Linkages of The 20-Year National Strategies (2017-2036) & The 12Th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2017-202...
1 2 3 4 Urgency of Problems Status of Existing Master Plans Strategies, Work Plans, Flagship Projects, Measures Current St...
Strengthening Thailand’s Capacity to Link Climate Policy and Public Finance  Objectives: Help line ministries to identify...
 Target Groups :  Line agencies  Budgeting agencies  Policy and planning agencies  Partners in this project :  UNDP ...
Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN)  Objectives: Build a sound business case for increased investment in conservatio...
Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN) cont.  Structures :  National Steering Committee  Governments, led by NESDB an...
Integrated Financing Framework  SDGs Achievement Help achieving other SDGs Can help achieving SDG 15 by conserving & usin...
NESDB and NSO have been working together to  Verify existing data and indicators and check if they match with SDG indicat...
 Set the priority of SDG targets (169) for implementing in short, medium and long term  Organize 3 days-Workshop to iden...
THANK YOU www.nesdb.go.th www.nesdb.go.th 2524 October 2016
Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals: Thailand's Perspectives

  1. 1. Regional Knowledge Exchange : Implementing the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development 24-25 October 2016, Chatrium Riverside Hotel, Bangkok Ms. Ladawan Kumpa Deputy Secretary General Office of the National Economic & Social Development Board (NESDB) Royal Thai Government Thailand’s Perspectives
  2. 2. Thailand’s SDGs Institutional Mechanism Integration of SDGs into National Economic & Social Development Plan Current Status of SDGs Indicators of Thailand Next Steps of SDGs Implementation Financing Framework: CCBA and BIOFIN Outline
  3. 3. Thailand’s SDG Institutional Mechanism The Cabinet The National Committee on Sustainable Development (NCSD) chaired by PM Sub-Committee Developing Information System to Support SD Sub-Committee Enhancing Understanding of & Evaluating SD with Philosophy of Sufficiency Economy Sub-Committee Implementing SDGs WG 1 WG 2 WG 3 SDGs Integration & Prioritization SDGs Reporting Economics, Social & Legal Measures to Promote SDGs Implementation  Provide recommendations  Request for approval www.nesdb.go.th 324 October 2016
  4. 4. C O M P O N E N T S M A N D A T E S Chair: Prime Minister Vice Chair 1: Vice PM Vice Chair 2: Minister, OPM Non Govt. Sector GovernmentSector Private Non-Profit Ministries Secretariat FTI TCC Experts (4) CRI TDRI TEI GSEI PS (16) Director BOB SG/NESDB SG/ONEP DSG/NESDB NESDB staff 1 Formulate policies and strategies on national sustainable development by integrating and balancing the economic, social and environmental pillars, which comply with related international agreements. Then, submit these SD policies and strategies to the Cabinet for approval 2 Promote and support the implementation of public and private sector on SD 3 Keep track on the government implementation of SD strategies and other international agreements relating to SD 4 Make recommendations the Cabinet on the use and improvement of economic, social and legal measures to support SD 5 Set the direction and position of Thailand on SD in any international meetings on SD 6 Monitor and evaluate both public and private sectors on the implementation of SD strategies and other international agreements relating to SD SG: Secretary General DSG: Deputy SG PS: Permanent Secretary of Ministry BOB: Bureau of the Budget OPM: Office of the Prime Minister ONEP: Office of Natural Resource and Environment Planning FTI: Federal of Thai Industry TCC: Thai Chamber of Commerce TDRI: Thailand Development Research Inst. TEI: Thai Environment Inst. CRI: Chulabhorn Research Inst. GSEI: Good Governance for Social Dev. & Environment Inst. www.nesdb.go.th 424 October 2016
  5. 5. Set guidelines for implementing, coordinating, monitoring, and integrating actions of related departments and ministries to achieve each SDG targets Create baseline data of SDGs indicators suggested by UN while coordinating with related departments and ministries to develop SDGs indicators suited to Thailand contexts Make recommendations on necessary economic, social and legal measures to support sustainable development Prepare for the system of SDGs monitoring and evaluation, and the SDGs reports for submission to the UN Secretary General Monitor and evaluate the implementation by both public and private sectors. Analyze problems and barriers in achieving SDGs to come up with solutions proposed to NCSD Set up relevant working group to assist the sub-committee Chair: Minister of OPM (Mr. Suwapan) Private Sector FTI, TCC Non-Profit Orgs Green World Fdn, GSEI Experts Ministries/ Govt. Agencies Rep. from 16 Ministries NRCT, ONEP, OPDC, TRF NESDB, NSO Secretariat DSG/NESDB C O M P O N E N T S M A N D A T E S www.nesdb.go.th 524 October 2016
  6. 6. Integrate SDGs implementation by government agencies, in accordance with the context of Thailand Integrate data and information to support the government implementation of SDGs and related indicators of all goals Invite experts and agencies to provide information, ideas, and practice in specific issues to support the implementation of each SDG Perform other tasks upon requested by NCSD Chair: Secretary General, NESDB Research Institution Thailand Development Research Institution Non-Profit Orgs Thailand Sustainable Development Foundation Ministries/ Govt. Agencies Rep. from 14 Ministries National Statistical Office Secretariat Director, ANEO C O M P O N E N T S & M A N D A T E S www.nesdb.go.th 624 October 2016
  7. 7. Chair: Director General Govt. Agencies NSO NESDB Ministries Rep. from 11 Ministries Secretariat Director, Development Affairs Division Propose guidelines for reporting SDGs implementation of Thailand to the Sub-Committee 1 Produce Thailand SDG Report for submission to the Sub-Committee 1 and the NCSD Invite experts and agencies to provide information, ideas, and practice in specific issues to support the implementation of each SDG Perform other tasks upon requested by NCSD Dept. of International Organizations, MOFA C O M P O N E N T S & M A N D A T E S www.nesdb.go.th 724 October 2016
  8. 8. Study and analyze economic, social, and legal instruments, fitting with the Thai context and international agreements, to support decision making in both short and long term policies Provide policy recommendations for improving and developing economic, social, and legal guidelines, measures, and instruments Analyze problem, obstacle and limitation in implementing economic, social and legal instruments and submit the result to Sub- Committee 1 and NCSD Invite experts and agencies to provide information, ideas, and practice in specific issues to support the implementation of each SDG Perform other tasks upon requested by NCSD Chair: Director of GSEI 6 Experts Economics Environmen- tal Sciences Social Sciences Govt. Agencies National Research Council NESDB Thailand Institute of Justice Ministries Rep. from 4 Ministries Secretariat MOF NESDB C O M P O N E N T S & M A N D A T E S GSEI : Good Governance for Social Development and the Environment Institute www.nesdb.go.th 824 October 2016
  9. 9. Study and create understanding of “Sustainable Development” in relation with “ Sufficiency Economy”, which is the key concept of development in Thai context, in the general public Make recommendations about public relation , generate knowledge and understanding and public communication Create networks and community of practice in applying Sufficiency Economy and sustainable development Prepare for the monitoring and evaluation system, as well as suggest for solution to overcome barriers in implementation Invite experts from various fields to give advices and recommendations about implementing Sufficiency Economy in different target groups Perform other tasks upon requested by NCSD Chair: Mrs. Churee Vichitwatakarn Private Sector Thai Chamber of Commerce Federal of Thai Industry Thai Banker Assoc. Stock Exchange of Thailand Non-Profit/ Academic Orgs GSEI Dept./Govt. Agencies DEQP GPRD DOLA CDD TISI, TRF NESDB Agencies related to Sufficiency Economy Crown Property Bureau Office of the Royal Development Projects Board Royal Development Project & Security Coordination Center Secretariat DSG/ NESDB C O M P O N E N T S M A N D A T E S NESDB Board Member www.nesdb.go.th 924 October 2016
  10. 10. Chair : Mr. Supawut Saichua Govt. Research/Data Agencies TRF NRCT GISTDA NSO Non-Profit Orgs GSEI Experts Ministries/ Govt. Agencies Rep. from 15 Ministries NESDB BOT OPDC DOLA OJA TJI Secretariat NSO NESDB Set guidelines for creating a national central database to support policy formulation and decision making, covering natural resources (i.e. land, forest, energy), pubic service management, use, access, and ownership of natural resources Integrate government implementing guideline in creating central database to consolidate data collection by central and local government as well as private sector Prepare a system for monitoring and evaluation of Thailand’s data and statistics to keep them up-to-date and useful for SDGs indicators, while serving as a framework for core strategies and policies under the 20 Year National Strategy Monitor and evaluate the implementation by both public and private sectors. Analyze problems and barriers in achieving SDGs to come up with solutions proposed to NCSD Set up relevant working group to assist the sub- committee Perform other tasks upon requested by NCSD C O M P O N E N T S M A N D A T E S BOT : Bank of Thailand OPDC: Office of the Public Sector Dev Commission DOLA : Dept of Local Admin TRF : Thailand Research Fund NRCT: National Research Council of Thailand GISTDA: Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency NSO : National Statistics Office GSEI: Good Governance for Social Dev. & Environment Inst. OJA : Office of Justice Affair TJI : Thailand Justice Institute NESDB Board Member www.nesdb.go.th 1024 October 2016
  11. 11. M of Interior M of Social Dev & Human Security M of Agriculture M of Public Health M of Education M of Social Dev &Human Security M of Natural Resource & Environment M of Agriculture, M of Interior MOT MOF MOAC MONRE MOL MOC MOPH MOE MOTS TRF NSO MONRE MOL MOC MSDHS MOPH MOE MOIN MOI NRCT TRF NSO MOAC MOT MONRE MOI MOE PD TRF NSO MOFA MOPH MOI MOTS MOL MOE NESDB BOB OPDC TRF NSO MOI MOL MSDHS MOFA MOCU TRF NSO MOPH MOIN MOSTI TRF NSO Ministries Responsible for SDGs www.nesdb.go.th 1124 October 2016
  12. 12. M of Interior M of Social Dev & Human Security NESDB, M of Finance M of Labor M of Transport M of Industry NESDB M of Social Dev & Human Security M of Interior M of Social Dev &Human Security M of Natural Resource & Environment MOSTI MOFA MOAC MOT MOC NRCT TRF NSO MOTS MOAC MONRE MOEN MSDHS MOSTI MOCU MOIN MOFA MOIT MOI BOT OIC SET SME NRCT TRF NSO MOF MOFA MOIT MOI MOC MSDHS MOSTI SME BOI NESDB NBTC NRCT TRF NSO MOFA MOF MOI MOJ MOL MOC NPO BOT TRF NSO MOTS MOFA MOT MONRE MSDHS MOCU TRF NSO MOTS MOF MOAC MOIT MOC MSDHS MOIN NRTC TRF NSO Ministries Responsible for SDGs (cont.) www.nesdb.go.th 1224 October 2016
  13. 13. M of Justice M of Interior M of Social Dev & Human Security M of Foreign Affair M of Finance M of Social Dev & Human Security M of Natural Resource & Environment M of Natural Resource & Environment M of Natural Resource & Environment MOAC MOE MOEN MOIN MOI MOSTI MOT NESDB NRCT TRF NSO MOAC MOSTI NAVY NPO TRF NSO MOAC MOI MOSTI ARMY NESDB NRCT TRF NSO MOFA MOL AGO COJ AMLO NACC OPDC NPO TRF NSO MOSTI MSDHS MOIT NESDB NRCT TRF NSO Ministries Responsible for SDGs (cont.) www.nesdb.go.th 1324 October 2016
  14. 14. 12 8 1 3 - 14 11 1 2 - 26 17 - 9 - 11 5 - 6 - 14 8 1 5 - 11 7 2 2 - 6 4 1 1 - 17 8 1 8 - 12 10 1 1 - 11 6 - 5 - 15 6 2 6 1 13 3 - 10 - 7 4 - 1 2 10 3 3 3 1 14 3 - 11 - 23 10 - 13 - 25 6 1 17 1 241 119 14 103 5 Current Status of SDG Indicators UN Setting UN Setting www.nesdb.go.th 1424 October 2016
  15. 15.                            Integration of SDGs into NESDP Infrastructure & Logistics Science & Technology Urban & Regional Development Foreign Affairs & Cooperation National Security Green Growth Competitiveness Inequality Human Development Public Sector & Good Governance www.nesdb.go.th 1524 October 2016
  16. 16. Linkages of The 20-Year National Strategies (2017-2036) & The 12Th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2017-2021) T h e 2 0 - Y r N a t i o n a l S t r a t e g i e s Linkages between The 12Th NESD Plan and The 20-Yr National Strategies 2036 2015 Security Building Competitiveness Green Growth for Sustainability Developing Human Potential Creating Equal Opportunity in Society Public Sector Management T h e 1 2 T h N E S D P 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 The 12th Plan will translate the first 5-Year of the 20-Year National Strategies into action 2030 S D G s 20Yr National Strategies www.nesdb.go.th 1624 October 2016
  17. 17. 1 2 3 4 Urgency of Problems Status of Existing Master Plans Strategies, Work Plans, Flagship Projects, Measures Current Status of Targets & Indicators  Government’s Policy  National Strategies 20 Years  The 12th National Economic & Social Development Plan  National Reform Agendas  Government’s Roadmap Challenges of SD Goals, Targets, Indicators. Focus on SD that links with 5 issues Template of Roadmap to Implement SDGS www.nesdb.go.th 1724 October 2016
  18. 18. Strengthening Thailand’s Capacity to Link Climate Policy and Public Finance  Objectives: Help line ministries to identify and appraise investment projects and policies with positive climate change benefits  Benefits:  Analytical framework for identifying the benefits relating to climate change mitigation and adaptation of any projects, which can be used to calculate the percent of climate change relevance (%CC)  Bureau of the Budget can use %CC as additional information when setting priority for budget allocation Increase Temperature www.nesdb.go.th 1824 October 2016 Climate Change Benefit Analysis (CCBA) Guideline Phase I : Yr 2013-2015; Phase II : Yr 2016-2020
  19. 19.  Target Groups :  Line agencies  Budgeting agencies  Policy and planning agencies  Partners in this project :  UNDP  Office of the Natural Resources and Environment Policy and Planning (ONEP), Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment www.nesdb.go.th 1924 October 2016 Strengthening Thailand’s Capacity to Link Climate Policy and Public Finance Phase I : Yr 2013-2015; Phase II : Yr 2016-2020
  20. 20. Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN)  Objectives: Build a sound business case for increased investment in conservation, sustainable use and equitable sharing of benefits of ecosystems and biodiversity, with a focus on identifying and filling finance needs  Benefits:  Policy planning & budgeting process towards sustainable economic & social development  Financial mechanisms for investment & resource management on Biodiversity  Enhancing National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) as reference point outlining biodiversity issues & plans www.nesdb.go.th 2024 October 2016 Year 2015-2017
  21. 21. Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN) cont.  Structures :  National Steering Committee  Governments, led by NESDB and co-led by ONEP  Secretariat Team  Working Group  UNDP BIOFIN Thailand  Experts  Outcomes :  Policies, institutions, expenditure reviews  Resource mobilization, financing  20 Aichi Targets, Convention on Biodiversity (CBD)  Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) www.nesdb.go.th 2124 October 2016 Year 2015-2017
  22. 22. Integrated Financing Framework  SDGs Achievement Help achieving other SDGs Can help achieving SDG 15 by conserving & using biodiversity sustainably Can help achieving SDG 13 by investing in climate resilient infrastructure & adaptation Community can access and use forest & biodiversity as a source of income The poor are less vulnerable to climate change impact www.nesdb.go.th 2224 October 2016
  23. 23. NESDB and NSO have been working together to  Verify existing data and indicators and check if they match with SDG indicators  Request government agencies to fill in the forms on the NSO’s web portal  Organize meetings of Sub-Committee 3 to discuss and adopt the SDG indicators  Develop database system to support SDG implementation  Develop SDG indicators that fit with Thai context  Set the ‘quantifiable targets’ of SDG indicators in accordance with Thai context The Next Steps of SDG Implementation: SDG Indicators www.nesdb.go.th 2324 October 2016
  24. 24.  Set the priority of SDG targets (169) for implementing in short, medium and long term  Organize 3 days-Workshop to identify the priority SDG targets in 3 groups  Three groups of indicators include Planet (6 12 13 14 15), Prosperity (7 8 9 10 11) and People (1 2 3 4 5)  Organize Workshop with Private Sectors  Organize Workshop with Civil Society Organization  Formulate SDG implementation roadmap  Manage knowledge and lesson learned from the application of the Philosophy of Sufficiency Economy in relation with each SDG  Prepare for the Annual Report of SDG implementation for VNR  Establish integrated financial framework for SDG implementation  Encourage implementing agencies to apply CCBA and BIOFIN when preparing the budget request The Next Steps of SDG Implementation: SDG Roadmaps & Priorities www.nesdb.go.th 2424 October 2016
  25. 25. THANK YOU www.nesdb.go.th www.nesdb.go.th 2524 October 2016

