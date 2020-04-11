Regeneration in animals

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tuhar Mukherjee
 We have seen that tail of house lizards, legs of spiders to be of normal size after they are shed by the organism when t...
What is regeneration?  Regeneration is the reactivation of development in postembryonic life to restore missing tissue. ...
 Porifera include those animals that are called sponges. They multicellular animals without tissue grade organization.  ...
Regeneration experiments  Tremblay 1741 (Hydra)  Réaumur 1712 (Crustaceans)  Spallanzani (Salamanders)
 Crustaceans are arthropods that include crabs, prawns. They predominantly aquatic except Oniscus (wood louse) which is a...
Types of regeneration  Stem-cell mediated regeneration  Epimorphosis  Morphallactic regeneration  Compensatory regener...
Epimorphosis  Adult structure can undergo dedifferentiation to form a relatively undifferentiated mass of cells that then...
Anatomy of the Fore-limbs
Regeneration of Salamander limbs 1. The skin and muscle retract from the tip of the humerus after 2 days of amputation. 2....
4. Blastema enlarge mitotically, dedifferentiation occurs, 8 day 5. Early redifferentiation begins with chondrogenesis beg...
Molecular mechanism  Experiments have been done by transplantation and immuno-blocking.  The growth of the regeneration ...
 The nerve cells secrete release factors like the new anterior gradient protein (nAG) necessary for the proliferation of ...
Pattern formation  The dorsal-ventral and anterior-posterior axes between the stump and the regenerating tissue are conse...
 Sonic Hedgehog is seen in the posterior region of the blastema and the developing limb bud.  Retinoic acid synthesized ...
 Epimorphic regeneration is also seen in planarian flatworms.
Morphallactic regeneration  Regeneration occurs due to repatterning of existing tissues.  Hydra
Morphollactic regeneration in Hydra  Body Hydra has head (hypostome region) at the distal  Foot (basal disc) at proximal...
Morphogen gradients  Head activation gradient  Head inhibition gradient  Basal disc activation gradient  Basal disc in...
Head activation gradient  Gradient can be measured by implanting rings of tissue from various levels of a donor Hydra int...
Head inhibition gradient  Normal regeneration of hypostome is inhibited when an intact hypostome is grafted adjacent to t...
Hypostome  Broun and Bode 2002  Hypostome can induce secondary axis in host tissue  Produces both head activation and h...
Basal disc  Source foot activation and foot inhibition gradients.  Gradients of head and foot inhibitors appear to block...
 Bud location is a function of both the head and foot inhibitors.  When the head is removed the head inhibitor is not ma...
Compensatory regeneration  the differentiated cells divide and maintain their differentiated function.  Cells do not com...
Histology of liver
Regeneration of liver cells  Loss of liver cells is sensed by the absence of some liver specific factors and increase of ...
 Hepatocytes activate cMet.  cMet is the receptor for HGF.  Blocking of cMet blocks liver regeneration  Trauma of part...
Regeneration in other animals  Polypoid stage of cnidarians  Earthworms can regenerate their lost body parts if they are...
This invloves the regeneration in animals All three types of regeneration are included

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Tuhar Mukherjee
  2. 2.  We have seen that tail of house lizards, legs of spiders to be of normal size after they are shed by the organism when they try to escape from a danger.  The shedding of own body part is called autotomy
  3. 3. What is regeneration?  Regeneration is the reactivation of development in postembryonic life to restore missing tissue.  In animal kingdom regeneration is present in several animal groups. Regeneration is marked in lower animal groups like Porifera, Cnidaria.
  4. 4.  Porifera include those animals that are called sponges. They multicellular animals without tissue grade organization.  Cnidaria includes animals like jelly fish, sea anemone and corals. They have nematocysts lodged in cnidoblast cells.  Regeneration whether minor wound healing or regeneration of a leg takes place in all organisms
  5. 5. Regeneration experiments  Tremblay 1741 (Hydra)  Réaumur 1712 (Crustaceans)  Spallanzani (Salamanders)
  6. 6.  Crustaceans are arthropods that include crabs, prawns. They predominantly aquatic except Oniscus (wood louse) which is a terrestrial crustaceans.  Salamanders are amphibians that belong to the Order Caudata. Their body is lizard-like.
  7. 7. Types of regeneration  Stem-cell mediated regeneration  Epimorphosis  Morphallactic regeneration  Compensatory regeneration
  8. 8. Epimorphosis  Adult structure can undergo dedifferentiation to form a relatively undifferentiated mass of cells that then redifferentiates to form the new structures.  This type of regeneration is found during regeneration amphibian limb
  9. 9. Anatomy of the Fore-limbs
  10. 10. Regeneration of Salamander limbs 1. The skin and muscle retract from the tip of the humerus after 2 days of amputation. 2. Thin accumulation of blastema calls is seen behind a thickened cap-like epithelial layer or epidermis (Apical Ectodermal Cap), 5 day stage 3. Large population of mitotically active blastema cells lie distal to the humerus, 7 day stage
  11. 11. 4. Blastema enlarge mitotically, dedifferentiation occurs, 8 day 5. Early redifferentiation begins with chondrogenesis begins in the proximal part of the humerus and radius-ulna, 9 day 6. Pre cartilaginous condensation in the carpal bones and digits
  12. 12. Molecular mechanism  Experiments have been done by transplantation and immuno-blocking.  The growth of the regeneration blastema depend on Apical ectodermal cap and the surrounding nerve tissue.  AEC secretes Fgf8 which stimulates the growth of the blastema.  The presence of nerves are essential for the development of the regeneration blastema (Mullen et al 1996).
  13. 13.  The nerve cells secrete release factors like the new anterior gradient protein (nAG) necessary for the proliferation of the blastema cells.  Maintenance of ion current is also important  The field is maintained by V-ATPase proton pump in Xenopus laevis.  V-ATPase also called vacuolar ATPase are evolutionary conserved ATPases that are found in eukaryotic cells. They maintain low pH or acidic environment in a wide variety of intracellular organelles like lysosomes  Suppression the field inhibits the development of the limb (Altizer et al 2002).
  14. 14. Pattern formation  The dorsal-ventral and anterior-posterior axes between the stump and the regenerating tissue are conserved, and cellular and molecular studies have confirmed that the patterning mechanisms of developing and regenerating limbs are very similar. The blastema cells can respond to the limb bud of a developing limb (Muneoka and Bryant, 1982)
  15. 15.  Sonic Hedgehog is seen in the posterior region of the blastema and the developing limb bud.  Retinoic acid synthesized by the wound epidermis specifies the proximal distal axis and also the anterior posterior axis.  RA activates Hoxa gene differentially in the that specifies the pattern in the regenerating Limbs.  It might also establish the domain of Meis genes (1 & 2) across the limb bud. Fgfs suppress the Meis gene activation restricting them to the proximal side
  16. 16.  Epimorphic regeneration is also seen in planarian flatworms.
  17. 17. Morphallactic regeneration  Regeneration occurs due to repatterning of existing tissues.  Hydra
  18. 18. Morphollactic regeneration in Hydra  Body Hydra has head (hypostome region) at the distal  Foot (basal disc) at proximal end  If the body is cut into several pieces, each piece will regenerate a head at its apical end and a foot at its basal end. The result is a smaller size organism as no growth takes place.  The polarity of Hydra is determined by a series of morphogenetic gradients that permit the head to form at one region and basal disc at another.
  19. 19. Morphogen gradients  Head activation gradient  Head inhibition gradient  Basal disc activation gradient  Basal disc inhibition gradient
  20. 20. Head activation gradient  Gradient can be measured by implanting rings of tissue from various levels of a donor Hydra into the host trunk  Wilby and Webster 1970  Herands and Bode 1974  MacWilliams 1983  Peptide gradients involved are Heady, Head Activator and Hym301  Heady and Head Activator critical for head formation and initiation of bud  Hym301 for number of tentacles formed
  21. 21. Head inhibition gradient  Normal regeneration of hypostome is inhibited when an intact hypostome is grafted adjacent to the site of amputation  If subhypostomal tissue is grafted to the same site of amputation, no secondary axis forms. Host’s head inhibits the formation of head and secondary axis  If subhypostomal tissue is grafted to a decapitated host, secondary axis forms.  No head will be produced if the tissue is implanted into the apical region of intact host  Head will be produced if implanted below the host.
  22. 22. Hypostome  Broun and Bode 2002  Hypostome can induce secondary axis in host tissue  Produces both head activation and head inhibition signals  Self-differentiating region  head inhibition signals inhibit the formation of new organizing centers  Signaling through the canonical Wnt pathway form the head organizer.  Inhibition of GSK3 leads to ectopic tentacles at all levels and each piece of the trunk has the ability to stimulate the outgrowth of new buds.  Goosecoid (vertebrate organizer molecule) and Brachyury(induces formation of mesoderm in vertebrates) are also found
  23. 23. Basal disc  Source foot activation and foot inhibition gradients.  Gradients of head and foot inhibitors appear to block bud formation  mannacle might activate shineguard in the basal disc ectoderm  shineguard, a tyrosine kinase extends in a gradient from the ectoderm just above the basal disc through the lower region. Bud form where this gradient fades.
  24. 24.  Bud location is a function of both the head and foot inhibitors.  When the head is removed the head inhibitor is not made. The region with the highest head activator forms the head.  After the head is formed, head inhibitor generates.
  25. 25. Compensatory regeneration  the differentiated cells divide and maintain their differentiated function.  Cells do not come from stem cells or dedifferentiated cells.  Found in mammalian liver, heart of zebra fish
  26. 26. Histology of liver
  27. 27. Regeneration of liver cells  Loss of liver cells is sensed by the absence of some liver specific factors and increase of bile salts and gut lipopolysaccharides  Lipopolysaccharides activate the non- hepatocyte cells (Kupffer’s cells and stellate cells) to secrete paracrine factors like IL6. These factors induce the hepatocytes to reenter cell cycle.  Kupffer cells secrete IL6 and TNF alpha  Stellate cells secrete TGF beta and hepatocyte growth factor.
  28. 28.  Hepatocytes activate cMet.  cMet is the receptor for HGF.  Blocking of cMet blocks liver regeneration  Trauma of partial hepatectomy releases metalloproteinases that digests the extracellular matrix and permit the hepatocyte to separate and proliferate.  Enzymes may also activate HGF by proteolysis cleavage.  All these factors promote cell division by activating cyclin D and E, repressing cyclin inhibitors like p27 and preventing apoptosis  Fxr transcription factor activated by bile is necessary for liver regeneration  Oval cells are small progenitor cells that can produce hepatocytes and bile duct cells
  29. 29. Regeneration in other animals  Polypoid stage of cnidarians  Earthworms can regenerate their lost body parts if they are cut antero- posteriorly  Arthropod limb  Echinoderms like star fish can regenerate arms.  Holothurians can regenerate parts of alimentary canal and respiration tree.

