Lao people’s democratic republic

Lao PDR is the only country in Indochina that is completely surrounded by land. About 6.25 million people live in its 17 provinces, 67% of the people are still living in rural areas. However the urbanization rate is 4,9% per year. Floods, droughts and typhoons are the most dominant hazards. According to information from the last 30 years, Laos faces serious floods and droughts with an average re-occurrence of every 1.5 years. These natural disasters have serious consequences for all sectors. However, the sectors agriculture, transport and housing suffer the most. In response to the natural disaster Laos developed The National Disaster Management Plan 2001-2020, which aims at prevention measurements, raising awareness, building resilience and raising capacity.