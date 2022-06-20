Successfully reported this slideshow.

Six ethnic pieces you need to be the office diva!

Jun. 20, 2022
Six ethnic pieces you need to be the office diva!

Jun. 20, 2022
https://thevishnu.in/ - When someone says formal, every woman's mind goes to trousers, shirts and blazers. But seldom a woman thinks about ethnic wear.

Six ethnic pieces you need to be the office diva!

  1. 1. Six ethnic pieces you need to be the office diva! When someone says formal, every woman’s mind goes to trousers, shirts and blazers. But seldom a woman thinks about ethnic wear. Even if she does, she seldom believes that ethnic formals can be incredibly stylish. Do you belong to the same tribe? Read on to know how our below-stated ethnic styles can be your office staples! For detail visit: https://thevishnu.in/ • Flowy Hand Blocked Kalamkari Print Dress With Pockets Black and white also known as monochrome is a classic colour palette in the formal world. Taking inspiration from the same is how we know this kalamkari dress is a perfect ensemble for your office. Out of all the kalamkari kurtas online, what makes this truly stand out is the fact that it is pockets! And we don’t have to tell how functional pockets are now, do we?! Top it off with a black tote or laptop bag and woo everyone with something other than your work efficiency! For detail visit: https://thevishnu.in/collections/kalamkari
  2. 2. • Indigo Blue Angrakha Kurta There is only one sure shot way to beat the Monday blues…dominate it with indigo. Or should we say indigo printed kurti! The right amount of bright, it is designed Angrakha style to give that formal touch to this ethnic ensemble. You could wear it as a dress or pair it with the same indigo print palazzo for a head-to-toe ethnic corporate look.
  3. 3. • Grey Hand Block Print Kaftan With Dori Some Fridays at the office at laid-back while the others a synonymous with a party night! When the occasion is former, you cannot go wrong with this Grey Hand Block Print Kaftan With Dori. A delight to wear, it is crafted from the softest mul to keep you comfortable even during long office hours. Thanks to its subtle Sanganeri design and gracious grey colour, it makes the right fit even for an uptight corporate setting.
  4. 4. • Hand Block Print A-Line Tea Length Dress If you love sporting dresses to work but hate those polyester bodycon nuisances, you are going to love this Hand Block Print A-Line Tea Length Dress. Spun from a super soft material, be it during your meetings or an important presentation, this dress will keep you comfortable and confident, always!
  5. 5. • Vertical Stripes Printed Kurti If you are someone who is just transitioning into trying ethnic at work, this vertical line kurti is a good style to start with. Featuring the conventional and corporate- approved vertical stripes but in an ethnic silhouette, this vertical line kurti is a delightful hybrid. Pair it with your trouser, ethnic pants or even a palazzo to nail that formal ethnic look, like a boss!
  6. 6. • Chiffon Brown Printed Scarf With Pom Poms Sometimes, be it the workplace or a soiree, the occasion or the outfit demands to be a little over the top. For times like these, an ethnic dupatta for women can go a long way! You could pair an ethnic dupatta for women with a traditional kurta. But if you are looking for an ethnic way to amp up your regular formal attire, this Chiffon Brown Printed Scarf With Pom Poms will be your style BFF

