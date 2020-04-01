Successfully reported this slideshow.
If you just opened your business, it is very efficient to settle bills or pay things from your personal checking account or credit card account. Nonetheless, as your company expands, you'll discover that there are a variety of benefits to having business credit and it is also in your benefit to build a different financial account for your business.

We can help you build your credit!

Contact us here:
https://www.themaverickconsultants.com/contact-us/

Published in: Business
  1. 1. 5 Important Benefits of Building Business Credit WWW.THEMAVERICKCONSULTANTS.COM
  2. 2. If you just opened your business, it is very efficient to settle bills or pay things from your personal checking account or credit card account. Nonetheless, as your company expands, you'll discover that there are a variety of benefits to having business credit and it is also in your benefit to build a different financial account for your business. WWW.THEMAVERICKCONSULTANTS.COM
  3. 3. Benefits of Building Business Credit WWW.THEMAVERICKCONSULTANTS.COM
  4. 4. 1. Separate Business and Personal When you have a different business account, it's much easier to track your business expenses. You will not have a purchases that integrates your business as well as personal expenditures, requiring you to highlight items on the invoice. Though your business's credit history will at first be based on your personal credit score, in time your company will build its own credit rating. This implies that your own credit scores ranking isn't straight tied to the success, or failure, of your business.
  5. 5. 2. Rewards Lots of business credit cards gives rewards, such as cash back or airline miles that you can utilize free of cost flights. In effect, this conserves you cash on everything that you purchase for your business. WWW.THEMAVERICKCONSULTANTS.COM
  6. 6. 3. Business Loans Once you improved your business credit score, it means that the banks will more likely approve the loan that you need to expand your business. Financial institutions can now easily check the business financial status, income and expenses to identify how much your business can afford. WWW.THEMAVERICKCONSULTANTS.COM
  7. 7. 4. Tracking Costs If you make acquisitions using your business accounts-- checks, credit or debit cards-- you'll be able to quickly track those costs. As a matter of fact, you will not have to save your receipts for tax time. You can simply use the duplicate of your credit card statements for the year. WWW.THEMAVERICKCONSULTANTS.COM
  8. 8. 5. Financing Capabilities If you have a business line of credit, you can finance a purchase that you need to make for your business, generally at a relatively low rate of interest. As a matter of fact, some business credit card provide a zero percent interest rate for a certain amount of time. WWW.THEMAVERICKCONSULTANTS.COM
  9. 9. We can help you build your credit! Contact us here: https://www.themaverickconsultants.com/contact-us/ WWW.THEMAVERICKCONSULTANTS.COM

×