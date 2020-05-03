Successfully reported this slideshow.
Principle and Applications of Chromatographic Techniques
ORIGIN Chromatography (from Greek word) “Chroma” ( colour) and “Grafein" (to write) collective term-: laboratory techniqu...
Principle of Chromatography When a gas / vapour comes in contact with an absorbent, certain amount of the gas gets absorbe...
Chromatography terms  Chromatogram: The visual output of the chromatograph. In the case of an optimal separation, differe...
Mobile phase- The mobile phase consists of the sample being separated/analyzed and the solvent that moves the sample throu...
 Sample- The matter analysed in chromatography. It may consist of a single component or mixture of components.  Solute- ...
 Analytical chromatography- To determine the existence/ presence and the concentration of analyte(s) in a sample.  Prepa...
It is a characteristic of particular compound. Time taken for a particular analyte to pass through the system (from the co...
It is a quantitative indication of how far a particular compound travels in a particular solvent. The retention factor( Rf...
Important Parameters Capacity factor (k') It is a measurement of the retention time of a sample molecule, relative to colu...
Capacity factor (k') depends upon  Solvent polarity  Composition  Purity  Temperature  Column Chemistry  Sample
Column Efficiency (N) The Column Efficiency (N) (also called theoretical plate count ) is a measure of the band spreading ...
Methods of measuring column efficiency (N) 5 Sigma 4 Sigma Tangent 3 Sigma ½ Height 2 Sigma (inflection) N =  Vr W ( ) 2 ...
Resolution is distance between the peak centre of the two components peaks divided by the average base width of the peaks....
Factors affecting the Resolution  Increase column length  Decrease column diameter  Decrease flow-rate  Uniformly pack...
Why Do Bands Spread? a. Eddy diffusion b. Mobile phase mass transfer c. Stagnant mobile phase mass transfer d. Stationary ...
a) Eddy diffusion – a process that leads to peak broadening due to the presence of multiple flow paths through a packed co...
A solute in the center of the channel moves more quickly than solute at the edges, it will tend to reach the end of the ch...
C.) Stagnant mobile phase mass transfer – band-broadening due to differences in rate of diffusion of the solute molecules ...
d.) Stationary phase mass transfer – band-broadening due to the movement of solute between the stagnant phase and the stat...
e.) Longitudinal diffusion – band-broadening due to the diffusion of the solute along the length of the column in the flow...
The baseline is any part of the chromatogram where only mobile phase is emerging from the column. The peak maximum is the ...
The retention time (tr) is the time elapsed between the injection point and the peak maximum. Each solute has a characteri...
The peak height (h) is the distance between the peak maximum and the base line of the peak. The peak width (w) is the dist...
Types of Chromatography
1. Liquid/Solid Chromatography (adsorption chromatography) Liquid-solid: adsorption on solid which is generally polar (cel...
Liquid Solid Chromatography- The separation mechanism in LSC is based on the competition of the components of the mixture ...
Ion-Exchange Chromatography In Ion-exchange Chromatography the separation is based on the competition of different ionic c...
Ion Exchange Chromatography Applied to  Biochemical drugs, their metabolites, amino acid, proteins, and peptide  Food pr...
Gel-Permeation Chromatography is a mechanical sorting of molecules based on the size of the molecules in solution. Small...
Separation mechanism is sieving not partitioning. Technique applicable for the separation of high-molecular weight speci...
Advantages  Short & well-defined separation times.  Narrow bands spread & good sensitivity.  Solutes do not interact wi...
It is generally a low resolution chromatography technique and thus it is often reserved for the final, "polishing" step of...
Affinity chromatography  Interaction of the solute with an immobilized affinity ligand.  A washing step, where non-bonde...
Applications  In the field of biochemistry for the separation of bio macromolecules from biological compounds. For exampl...
 Paper chromatography.  Thin layer chromatography.  Gas liquid chromatography.  High performance liquid chromatography...
Paper Chromatography Paper chromatography is a technique that involves placing a small dot of sample solution onto a strip...
Thin layer chromatography Thin layer chromatography (TLC) is a widely-employed laboratory technique and is similar to pape...
Gas Liquid Chromatography  The concept of gas-liquid was first elucidated in 1941 by Martin and Synge, who were also resp...
Schematic diagram of GLC
Capillary columns – fused silica particles in the packed column require chemical modification (below). The stationary phas...
GC Injector & Syringe – It is important to rapidly vaporize the sample. Slow vaporization increases band broadening, by in...
Detectors  Flame Ionization Detector (FID).  Electron Capture Detector (ECD)  Nitrogen-Phosphorous Detector (NPD)  Fla...
Flame Ionization Detector (FID) Sensitive towards hydrocarbons-  Analyte is burned in H2/air, which produces CH, CHO+& ra...
Sensitive to electron withdrawing groups especially towards organics containing –F, -Cl, - Br, -I & -CN, NO2 , Nickel-63 s...
The nitrogen phosphorous detector also called the thermo ionic detector  Very sensitive to nitrogen and phosphorous compo...
Nitrogen-Phosphorus Detector (NPD) Advantages:  Useful for environmental testing  Detection of organophosphate pesticide...
 Analyte ionized by UV radiation.  Electrodes collect ion current.  Compound must absorb UV radiation (usually 254 nm) ...
Flame Photometric Detector  Highly specific for S and P containing compounds.  Sensitive detector with mass flow depende...
1  HCH 2  HCH 3 βHCH 4 HCH 5 Aldrin 6 -Endo 7 pp- DDE 8 op-DDT 9 pp-DDD 10 pp-DDT Spiked water containing 120ppb OC mi...
Uses of Gas Chromatography  Determination of volatile compounds (gases & liquids).  Determination of partition coefficie...
HIGH PERFORMANCE LIQUID CHROMATOGRAPHY Once called High Pressure Liquid Chromatography
HPLC In HPLC pressure (well above the atmosphere ) are required to operate high efficiency columns which is packed with sm...
Types of HPLC A Partition chromatography (liquid mobile phase/liquid stationary phase) solid support: silica or silica-bas...
B. Adsorption chromatography (liquid mobile phase/solid stationary phase) oldest type stationary phase: silica, alumina C....
Mobile phase Mobile phase are liquids which carries analytes to the column for separation Types of elution a) Isocratic- A...
Normal and Reverse phase Normal phase (NP) - The stationary phase is strongly polar in nature (e.g. silica gel) and the mo...
 Stainless steel  2-30 cm length  4 -10 mm internal diameter  0.45-10 µ particle size  High Speed Isocratic / Gradien...
Types of column
Types of Detector  UV/Visible  Photo diode array  Fluorescence  Conductivity  Refractive index  Electrochemical  Li...
UV / Visible  Detect UV & visible region  Measure according to Bear Lamberts law  Photocell measures absorbance of ligh...
HPLC Chromatogram of PAHs Std. and blood sample 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13
Fluorescence  For compounds having natural fluorescing capability  Fluorescence observed by photoelectric detector  Mer...
Conductivity  Measure conductivity of column effluent  Concentration of the sample proportional to change in conductivit...
Refractive Index  Measure displacement of beam with respect to photosensitive surface of detector. Advantages • Universal...
Electrochemical  Based on reduction or oxidation of the eluting compound at a suitable electrode and measure the resultin...
Advantages of HPLC  Higher resolution and speed of analysis can be performed.  HPLC columns can be reused without repack...
Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography  It is a form of column chromatography used to separate or purify proteins from comple...
Application of HPLC For the separation, identification and quantification-  Carbohydrates, Nucleosides (purines and pyrim...
Mass Spectrometry MS is an analytical tool that is used to identify unknown compounds, quantify known material and elucida...
Schematic diagram of MS
Working of MS  Sample is introduced under high vacuum to convert into gas phase.  The compound under investigation is bo...
Components of MS  Inlet system  Ionization source  Electrostatic accelerating device  Ion separator (magnetic field) ...
Ionization Sources  Electron Ionization  Chemical ionization (isobutane, methane, ammonia)  Fast atomic bombardment  L...
Detector Detector monitors ion current, amplifies it and then transmits signal to data system. Types of detectors used Fi...
5.00 10.00 15.00 20.00 25.00 30.00 Time0 100 % STDPAHmix261006 Scan EI+ TIC 7.51e4 16.20 15.41 7.31 3.33 3.73 7.44 8.81 11...
5.00 10.00 15.00 20.00 25.00 30.00 Time0 100 % Sam45-261006 Scan EI+ TIC 1.91e5 16.24 8.08 3.04 15.4113.8512.46 10.33 22.6...
 Reaction monitoring- enzyme activity, chemical modification , protein digestion  Amino acid sequencing  Oligonucleotid...
Chiral chromatography Counter current chromatography Lectin chromatography Hydroxyapatite chromatography Some specific...
Chiral chromatography  This involves the separation of stereoisomers.  In the case of enantiomers, these have no chemica...
Countercurrent chromatography This is a type of liquid-liquid chromatography, where both the stationary and mobile phases ...
Lectin affinity chromatography This is a form of affinity chromatography where lectin are used to separate components with...
Future of Chromatography National safety/ Defense Forensic science R&D Health-Drugs  Environmental - Food & beverages ...
SPECTROSCOPY Spectral Distribution of Radiant Energy X-Ray UV Visible IR Mic row ave 200nm 400nm 800nm WAVELENGTH(nm) Wave...
DISPERSION OF POLYCHROMATIC LIGHT WITH A PRISM Polychromatic Ray Infrared Red Orange Yellow Green Blue Violet Ultraviolet ...
2.Fluorometer - measures the intensity of fluorescent light emitted by a sample exposed to UV light under specific conditi...
BEER LAMBERT LAW Glas s cell filled with co ncen tration of solution (C) II Light 0 As the cell thickness increases, the i...
R- Transmittance R = I0 - original light intensity I- transmitted light intensity % Transmittance = 100 x Absorbance (A) o...
A  CL = KCL by definition and it is called the Beer Lambert Law. A = KCL K = Specific Extinction Coefficient ---- 1 g of ...
CELLS UV Spectrophotometer - Quartz (crystalline silica) Visible Spectrophotometer - Glass IR Spectrophotometer - NaCl ...
CHROMOPHORIC STRUCTURE Group Structure nm Carbonyl > C = O 280 Azo -N = N- 262 Nitro -N=O 270 Thioketone -C =S 330 Nitrite...
Type of spectroscopy Spectroscopy depends on the physical quantity measured. Normally, the quantity that is measured is an...
 Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique that measures the mass to charge ratio of ions. It is most generally used t...
Most spectroscopic methods are differentiated as either Atomic or molecular  Absorption spectroscopy (Uses the range of t...
Atomic absorption spectrophotometer  Atomic absorption spectroscopy is a quantitative method of analysis that is applicab...
Atomic Absorption spectroscopy(AAS) Basic components-  Nebulizer- create a sample mist  Burner - Slot-shaped which gives...
A hollow cathode lamp for Aluminum (Al) The lamp is housed inside the lamp compartment of the instrument. The sample compa...
 Quantitative analysis can be achieved by measuring the absorbance of a series of solutions of known concentration.  A c...
Atomic Fluorescence spectroscopy “Atomic fluorescence spectroscopy (AFS) is the optical emission from gas-phase atoms tha...
 The atomic emission spectrum of an element is the set of frequencies of the electromagnetic waves emitted by atoms of th...
 UV SPECTROMETER : Protein,Amino Acids (aromatic),Pantothenic Acid,Glucose Determination,Enzyme Activity (Hexokinase). F...
Chromatography Generic Protocol 1. Prepare Column (±) 2. Apply Sample 3. Wash 4. Elute 5. Analyze Fractions Equipment 1. H...
Theory of Chromatography 1.)Typical response obtained by chromatography (i.e., a chromatogram): chromatogram - concentrati...
(A) A difference in the retention of solutes (i.e., a difference in their time or volume of elution) (B) A sufficiently na...
Retention time: A solute’s retention time or retention volume in chromatography is directly related to the strength of the...
The value of the capacity factor is useful in understanding the retention mechanisms for a solute, since the fundamental d...
A simple example relating k’ to the interactions of a solute in a column is illustrated for partition chromatography: A (m...
k’ = KD Volumestationary phase Volumemobile phase Separation between two solutes requires different KD’s for their interac...
3.) Efficiency: Efficiency is related experimentally to a solute’s peak width. - an efficient system will produce narrow p...
Efficiencies of columns with different lengths H = L/N where: L = column length N = number of theoretical plates for the c...
Number of theoretical plates (N): compare efficiencies of a system for solutes that have different retention times N = (tR...
Resolution (RS) – resolution between two peaks is a second measure of how well two peaks are separated: RS = where: tr1, W...
Van Deemter equation: relates flow-rate or linear velocity to H: H = A + B/ + C where:  = linear velocity (flow-rate x ...
 optimum Plot of van Deemter equation shows how H changes with the linear velocity (flow-rate) of the mobile phase Optimu...
Separation factor (a) – parameter used to describe how well two solutes are separated by a chromatographic system:  = k’2...
  1. 1. Principle and Applications of Chromatographic Techniques TEJASVI BHATIA
  2. 2. ORIGIN Chromatography (from Greek word) “Chroma” ( colour) and “Grafein" (to write) collective term-: laboratory techniques for the separation of mixtures. Russian botanist Mikhail Semyonoyich Tsvet invented the first chromatography technique in 1900 during his research on chlorophyll. The method was described on December 30, 1901 at the 11th Congress of Naturalists and Doctors in St. Petersburg. Chromatography basically involves the separation of mixtures due to differences in the distribution coefficient of sample components between 2 different phases.
  3. 3. Principle of Chromatography When a gas / vapour comes in contact with an absorbent, certain amount of the gas gets absorbed on the solid surface. The phenomenon takes place according to the laws of Freaundlich (x/m =kC1/n) or Longmuir (x/m=k1C+k2C) where x is the mass of the gas or vapour sorbent in mass of the sorbent and C is the vapour concentration in the gas phase and k, k1 & k2 are constants. Similarly if the vapour, gas and a compound comes in contact with a liquid , a fixed amount of compound gets dissolved in the liquid.This phenomenon is known as Henry’s Law of partition x/m= kC.
  4. 4. Chromatography terms  Chromatogram: The visual output of the chromatograph. In the case of an optimal separation, different peaks or patterns on the chromatogram correspond to different components of the separated mixture.  A chromatograph- Equipment that enables a sophisticated separation (Gas chromatographic or liquid chromatographic separation)
  5. 5. Mobile phase- The mobile phase consists of the sample being separated/analyzed and the solvent that moves the sample through the column. In case of HPLC the solvent is mobile phase which carry the analytes. The mobile phase moves through the chromatographic column (the stationary phase) where the sample interacts with the stationary phase and is separated. Phase which moves in a definite direction. In case of GLC the mobile phase is gas.  Stationary phase- The substance which is covalently bonded to the support particles or to the inside wall of the column tubing in chromatography procedure. e.g. silica layer in thin layer chromatography.  The effluent - The mobile phase leaving the column.
  6. 6.  Sample- The matter analysed in chromatography. It may consist of a single component or mixture of components.  Solute- Refers to the analytes present in sample during partition chromatography.  Analyte- Substance that is to be separated during chromatography.  Solvent- Refers to any substance capable of solubilizing other substance.
  7. 7.  Analytical chromatography- To determine the existence/ presence and the concentration of analyte(s) in a sample.  Preparative chromatography- Preparative chromatography is used to isolate and purify the compounds and collect the sufficient quantities of a substance for further use, rather than analysis. Polar Solvents Water > Methanol > Acetonitrile > Ethanol > Oxydipropionitrile. Non-polar Solvents N-Decane > N-Hexane > N-Pentane >Cyclohexane.
  8. 8. It is a characteristic of particular compound. Time taken for a particular analyte to pass through the system (from the column inlet to the detector) under set conditions. Retention time (RT)
  9. 9. It is a quantitative indication of how far a particular compound travels in a particular solvent. The retention factor( Rf) = distance the solute (D1) moves / the distance traveled by the solvent front (D2) Rf = D1 / D2 where D1 = distance that color traveled, measured from center of the band of color to the point where the color was applied. D2 = total distance that solvent traveled. Retention Factor (Rf)
  10. 10. Important Parameters Capacity factor (k') It is a measurement of the retention time of a sample molecule, relative to column dead volume (V0) k' = V1-Vo Vo Where: k' = Capacity Factor of the column Vo =Void volume ( or dead volume) of the column (volume at which an unretained component elutes) V1 = Retention volume of peak 1
  11. 11. Capacity factor (k') depends upon  Solvent polarity  Composition  Purity  Temperature  Column Chemistry  Sample
  12. 12. Column Efficiency (N) The Column Efficiency (N) (also called theoretical plate count ) is a measure of the band spreading of a peak . Smaller the band spread higher the number of theoretical plates which indicates good column and column efficiency Or Larger the value of N is for a column, better separation of two compounds. - N is independent of solute retention - N is dependent on the length of the column Poor column efficiency due to:  Age and history of the column.  Extra column band broadening (such as due to malfunctioning injector or improper tubing ID)  Inappropriate detector setting .  Change in flow rate and solvent viscosity.
  13. 13. Methods of measuring column efficiency (N) 5 Sigma 4 Sigma Tangent 3 Sigma ½ Height 2 Sigma (inflection) N =  Vr W ( ) 2 W  Method W1 4 inflection(2) Wh 5.54 ½ Peak height W3 9 3 W4 16 4 W5 25 5 Wtan 16 Tangent Wasymmetry 10 Asymmetry-based  = constant dependent on high where peak width measured Vr= retention time W= peak width
  14. 14. Resolution is distance between the peak centre of the two components peaks divided by the average base width of the peaks. Resolution (Rs) Rs = V2 - V1 ½(W1+W2 )
  15. 15. Factors affecting the Resolution  Increase column length  Decrease column diameter  Decrease flow-rate  Uniformly packed Column  Use uniform stationary phase (packing material)  Sample size  Select proper stationary phase  Select proper mobile phase  Use proper pressure  Use gradient elution
  16. 16. Why Do Bands Spread? a. Eddy diffusion b. Mobile phase mass transfer c. Stagnant mobile phase mass transfer d. Stationary phase mass transfer e. Longitudinal diffusion
  17. 17. a) Eddy diffusion – a process that leads to peak broadening due to the presence of multiple flow paths through a packed column. As solute molecules travel through the column, some arrive at the end sooner then others simply due to the different path traveled around the support particles in the column that result in different travel distances.
  18. 18. A solute in the center of the channel moves more quickly than solute at the edges, it will tend to reach the end of the channel first leading to band-broadening The degree of band-broadening due to eddy diffusion and mobile phase mass transfer depends mainly on: 1) Size of the packing material 2) Diffusion rate of the solute b.) Mobile phase mass transfer –caused by the presence of different flow profile within channels or between particles of the column.
  19. 19. C.) Stagnant mobile phase mass transfer – band-broadening due to differences in rate of diffusion of the solute molecules between the mobile phase outside the pores of the support (flowing mobile phase) to the mobile phase within the pores of the support (stagnant mobile phase). Since a solute does not travel down the column when it is in the stagnant mobile phase, it spends a longer time in the column than solute that remains in the flowing mobile phase. Stagnant mobile phase mass transfer depends on: 1) Size, shape and pore structure of the packing material 2) Diffusion and retention of the solute 3) Flow-rate of the solute through the column
  20. 20. d.) Stationary phase mass transfer – band-broadening due to the movement of solute between the stagnant phase and the stationary phase. Since different solute molecules spend different lengths of time in the stationary phase, they also spend different amounts of time on the column, giving rise to band-broadening. Stationary phase mass transfer depends on: 1) the retention and diffusion of the solute 2) the flow-rate of the solute through the column 3) the kinetics of interaction between the solute and the stationary phase
  21. 21. e.) Longitudinal diffusion – band-broadening due to the diffusion of the solute along the length of the column in the flowing mobile phase. Longitudinal diffusion depends on: 1) Diffusion of the solute 2) Flow-rate of the solute through the column
  22. 22. The baseline is any part of the chromatogram where only mobile phase is emerging from the column. The peak maximum is the highest point of the peak. The injection point is that point in time/position time when/where the sample is placed on the column. The dead point is the position of the peak-maximum of an unretained solute. The dead time (to) is the time elapsed between the injection point and the dead point. The dead volume (Vo) is the volume of mobile phase passed through the column between the injection point and the dead point. Thus, Vo = Qto where Q is the flow rate in ml/min. Terms of Chromatography
  23. 23. The retention time (tr) is the time elapsed between the injection point and the peak maximum. Each solute has a characteristic retention time. The retention volume (Vr) is the volume of mobile phase passed through the column between the injection point and the peak Maximum. Thus, Vr = Qtr where Q is the flow rate in ml/min. (Each solute will also have a characteristic retention volume.) The corrected retention time (t'r) is the time elapsed between the dead point and the peak maximum. The corrected retention volume (V'r) is the volume of mobile phase passed through the column between the dead point and the peak maximum. It will also be the retention volume minus the dead volume. (Thus,V'r =Vr -Vo = Q(tr - to) where Q is the flow rate in ml/min.)
  24. 24. The peak height (h) is the distance between the peak maximum and the base line of the peak. The peak width (w) is the distance between each side of a peak measure at 0.6065 of the peak height (ca 0.607h). The peak width at half height (w0.5) is the distance between each side of a peak measured at half the peak height.The peak width measured at half height has no significance with respect to chromatography theory. The peak width at the base (wB) is the distance between the intersections of the tangents drawn to the sides of the peak and the peak base geometrically produced.The peak width at the base is equivalent to four standard deviations (4s) of the Gaussian curve and thus also has significance when dealing with chromatography theory.
  25. 25. Types of Chromatography
  26. 26. 1. Liquid/Solid Chromatography (adsorption chromatography) Liquid-solid: adsorption on solid which is generally polar (cellulose, poly amides) or (silica gel, alumina, magnesium silicates). 2. Liquid/Liquid Chromatography (partition chromatography) Liquid-liquid partition between 2 bulk phases (immiscible solvents) 3. Ion Exchange Chromatography Specific interactions with ionic species (change relative strengths of acid or base) 4. Gel Permeation Chromatography (exclusion chromatography) 5. Affinity Chromatography. Types of Chromatography
  27. 27. Liquid Solid Chromatography- The separation mechanism in LSC is based on the competition of the components of the mixture sample for the active sites on an absorbent such as Silica Gel. (Paper, TLC) Liquid-Liquid Chromatography- The stationary solid surface is coated with a liquid (the Stationary Phase) which is immiscible in the solvent (Mobile) phase. Partitioning of the sample between 2 phases delays or retains some components more than others to effect separation.
  28. 28. Ion-Exchange Chromatography In Ion-exchange Chromatography the separation is based on the competition of different ionic compounds of the sample for the active sites on the ion-exchange resin (anion or cation resins) (column-packing). Low salt High salt
  29. 29. Ion Exchange Chromatography Applied to  Biochemical drugs, their metabolites, amino acid, proteins, and peptide  Food preservatives  Vitamin  Mixtures of sugars  Pharmaceutical preparation  Purification of proteins
  30. 30. Gel-Permeation Chromatography is a mechanical sorting of molecules based on the size of the molecules in solution. Small molecules are retained longer time than large molecules. Gel-Permeation Chromatography
  31. 31. Separation mechanism is sieving not partitioning. Technique applicable for the separation of high-molecular weight species (proteins and polymer). Solute and solvent molecules can diffuse into pores / trapped and removed from the flow of the mobile phase.  Stationary phase are porous silica or polymer particles polystyrene, polyacrylamide) (5-10 mm) is used. Large molecules not retained in the pores and elute first. Small molecules permeate into pores strongly retained, eluted last Gel Permeation Size Exclusion
  32. 32. Advantages  Short & well-defined separation times.  Narrow bands spread & good sensitivity.  Solutes do not interact with the stationary phase. Disadvantages  Only limited number of compounds can be separated because the time scale of the chromatogram is short.  Inapplicability to samples of similar size, such as isomers.  At least 10% difference in molecular weight is required for reasonable resolution.
  33. 33. It is generally a low resolution chromatography technique and thus it is often reserved for the final, "polishing" step of a purification. It is also useful for determining the tertiary structure and quaternary structure of purified proteins. Application
  34. 34. Affinity chromatography  Interaction of the solute with an immobilized affinity ligand.  A washing step, where non-bonded solutes are rinsed off.  In elution step, where the selectively attached molecules are recovered by elution with a competing substrate, or by applying conditions which alter the conformation of the attached macromolecule.
  35. 35. Applications  In the field of biochemistry for the separation of bio macromolecules from biological compounds. For example, S. Loukas and colleagues studied the existence of one type of suspected opiate receptor in the brain (1994). They separated the (opioid binding protein by using an opioid receptor antagonist that was specific to the (-opioid binding protein. These studies may one day lead to a better understanding of how drugs such as opium affect our brains.  Affinity chromatography can be used to determine dissociation constants of ligands and molecules.
  36. 36.  Paper chromatography.  Thin layer chromatography.  Gas liquid chromatography.  High performance liquid chromatography.  Gas chromatography- Mass spectroscopy. Common Chromatography
  37. 37. Paper Chromatography Paper chromatography is a technique that involves placing a small dot of sample solution onto a strip of chromatography paper. Different compounds in the sample mixture travel different distances according to how strongly they interact with the paper. The paper is placed in a jar containing a shallow layer of solvent and sealed. As the solvent rises through the paper it meets the sample mixture which starts to travel up the paper with the solvent. This allows the calculation of Rf value and can be compared to standard compounds to aid in the identification of an unknown substance
  38. 38. Thin layer chromatography Thin layer chromatography (TLC) is a widely-employed laboratory technique and is similar to paper chromatography. However, instead of using a stationary phase of paper, it involves a stationary phase of a thin layer of adsorbent like silica gel, alumina, or cellulose on a flat, inert substrate. Compared to paper, it has the advantage of faster runs, better separations, and the choice between different adsorbents. Different compounds in the sample mixture travel different distances according to the interaction with the adsorbent. This allows the calculation of an Rf value and can be compared to standard compounds to aid in the identification of an unknown substance.
  39. 39. Gas Liquid Chromatography  The concept of gas-liquid was first elucidated in 1941 by Martin and Synge, who were also responsible for the development of liquid-liquid partition chromatography .  Volatile Organic compounds can be separated due to differences in their participating behavior between the mobile phase (gas) and the stationary phase in the column.  Inert gases - Ar, Ne, N2 , He can be used as mobile phase.  O2 is usually avoided since it will oxidize the solid phase.  The lighter gases He and H2 require faster analysis  The mobile phase does not interact with molecules of the analyte; its only function is to transport the analyte through the column.
  40. 40. Schematic diagram of GLC
  41. 41. Capillary columns – fused silica particles in the packed column require chemical modification (below). The stationary phase surface (silica) is a hydroylated surface. This caused problems with nonpolar stationary phases. When polar or mildly polar species partition into the s.p. they stand a good chance of being trapped, causing a excessive band broadening beyond what is expected from van Deemter considerations. Packed columns – uniform silica particles (150-250 μm) required to ensure uniform path lengths (the “A” term in the van Deemter eqn.) Surfaces are chemically modified (see below). The columns themselves were either glass or stainless steel. Packed Column Capillary Column Types of columns
  42. 42. GC Injector & Syringe – It is important to rapidly vaporize the sample. Slow vaporization increases band broadening, by increasing the sample “plug”. Injection port temperature is usually held 500C higher than the BP of the least volatile compound. InjectorInjector Port
  43. 43. Detectors  Flame Ionization Detector (FID).  Electron Capture Detector (ECD)  Nitrogen-Phosphorous Detector (NPD)  Flame Photometric Detector (FPD)  Photoionization Detector (PID)  Discharge ionization detector (DID)  Hall electrolytic conductivity detector (ELCD)  Mass selective detector (MSD)  Pulsed discharge ionization detector (PDD)  Thermal energy analyzer (TEA)
  44. 44. Flame Ionization Detector (FID) Sensitive towards hydrocarbons-  Analyte is burned in H2/air, which produces CH, CHO+& radicals of the compound  Specific for organic carbon, insensitive to inorganics, CO2, SO2 etc.  Response to specific organic depends on the number of organic carbons.
  45. 45. Sensitive to electron withdrawing groups especially towards organics containing –F, -Cl, - Br, -I & -CN, NO2 , Nickel-63 source emits energetic electrons collides with N2 (introduced as make-up gas or can be used as carrier gas) producing more electrons: Ni-63 => ee- + N2 => 2e- + N2 The result is a constant current that is detected by the electron collector (anode). Electron Capture Detector (ECD)
  46. 46. The nitrogen phosphorous detector also called the thermo ionic detector  Very sensitive to nitrogen and phosphorous compounds.  It is based on the flame ionization detector but differs in that it contains a rubidium or cesium silicate (glass) bead situated in a heater coil, a little distance from the hydrogen flame.  The sensitivity of the detector to phosphorous is about 10-12 ppm and for nitrogen about 10-11 ppm NPD Nitrogen-Phosphorous Detector
  47. 47. Nitrogen-Phosphorus Detector (NPD) Advantages:  Useful for environmental testing  Detection of organophosphate pesticides  Useful for drug analysis determination of amine-containing or basic drugs  Like FID, does not detect common mobile phase impurities or carrier gases  Limit of detection: NPD is 500x better than FID in detecting nitrogen- and  Phosphorus- containing compounds  NPD more sensitive to other heterocompounds, such as sulfur-, halogen- ,and arsenic- containing molecules Disadvantages:  Destructive detector
  48. 48.  Analyte ionized by UV radiation.  Electrodes collect ion current.  Compound must absorb UV radiation (usually 254 nm) to be detected.  Application • BTX compounds • Styrene • Trichloro ethane • Isobutane • Cyclohexane • Polyvinyl Photo ionization Detector (PID)
  49. 49. Flame Photometric Detector  Highly specific for S and P containing compounds.  Sensitive detector with mass flow dependent response behavior.  Well suited for capillary GC.  Quadratic dependence of response for S.
  50. 50. 1  HCH 2  HCH 3 βHCH 4 HCH 5 Aldrin 6 -Endo 7 pp- DDE 8 op-DDT 9 pp-DDD 10 pp-DDT Spiked water containing 120ppb OC mixture Spiked water containing 60ppb OC mixture Spiked water containing 30 ppb OC mixture Spiked water containing 15ppb OC mixture GC Chromatogr. of pesticides in Water 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  51. 51. Uses of Gas Chromatography  Determination of volatile compounds (gases & liquids).  Determination of partition coefficients and absorption isotherms.  Isolating pure components from complex mixtures.
  52. 52. HIGH PERFORMANCE LIQUID CHROMATOGRAPHY Once called High Pressure Liquid Chromatography
  53. 53. HPLC In HPLC pressure (well above the atmosphere ) are required to operate high efficiency columns which is packed with small diameter particles at a flow rate of few ml/min. A solvent or solvent mixture is pressurized through a pump and delivered a pulse free flow to the column to separate the compounds. Most widely used analytical separations technique. Gives the sensitivity upto parts per trillion (ppt) level. Used for accurate quantitative determination. Suitable for nonvolatile species or thermally fragile ones.
  54. 54. Types of HPLC A Partition chromatography (liquid mobile phase/liquid stationary phase) solid support: silica or silica-based treated similarly to GLC supports 1. Normal phase chromatography nonpolar mobile/polar stationary: nonpolar solutes elute first 2. Reversed phase chromatography polar mobile/nonpolar stationary: polar solutes elute first e.g.,water mobile/hydrocarbon stationary 3. Chiral chromatography stationary phase is chiral can separate enantiomers
  55. 55. B. Adsorption chromatography (liquid mobile phase/solid stationary phase) oldest type stationary phase: silica, alumina C. Ion chromatography separate and determine different ions using ion-exchange resins resins contain “loosely” held ions these ions will exchange with solute ions that bind more tightly to resin D. Size exclusion chromatography packing: approx. 10 m silica or polymer particles forming a network of pores of uniform size “very small” molecules get trapped in pores and are last to be eluted “very large” “molecules” are too big to fit in pores and get eluted first “intermediate sized” molecules undergo fractionation very useful technique for polymers
  56. 56. Mobile phase Mobile phase are liquids which carries analytes to the column for separation Types of elution a) Isocratic- A solvent or premixed two or more solvents are delivered through pump through whole analysis. b) Gradient- Two or more solvents are steadily changed during the analysis.
  57. 57. Normal and Reverse phase Normal phase (NP) - The stationary phase is strongly polar in nature (e.g. silica gel) and the mobile phase is non polar (such as n-hexane or tetra hydro furan) Reverse phase (RP) - The stationary phase is non polar (hydrophobic ) in nature while the mobile phase is polar liquid (such as mixture of water and methanol or acetonitrile.
  58. 58.  Stainless steel  2-30 cm length  4 -10 mm internal diameter  0.45-10 µ particle size  High Speed Isocratic / Gradient separation  Variation in solvent changes  Elution at different pH Analytical Column HPLC Columns
  59. 59. Types of column
  60. 60. Types of Detector  UV/Visible  Photo diode array  Fluorescence  Conductivity  Refractive index  Electrochemical  Light scattering
  61. 61. UV / Visible  Detect UV & visible region  Measure according to Bear Lamberts law  Photocell measures absorbance of light  Modern UV detector has filter for repetitive and quantitative analysis  Advantages • high sensitivity • small sample volume required • linearity over wide concentration ranges • can be used with gradient detection Disadvantage Not work for the compounds that do not absorb light at this wavelength region.
  62. 62. HPLC Chromatogram of PAHs Std. and blood sample 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13
  63. 63. Fluorescence  For compounds having natural fluorescing capability  Fluorescence observed by photoelectric detector  Mercury or Xenon source are used with grating monochromator to isolate fluorescent radiation
  64. 64. Conductivity  Measure conductivity of column effluent  Concentration of the sample proportional to change in conductivity  Best use in ion-exchange chromatography  Cell instability Advantages • extremely high sensitivity • high selectivity Disadvantage • may not give linear response over wide range of concentrations.
  65. 65. Refractive Index  Measure displacement of beam with respect to photosensitive surface of detector. Advantages • Universal respond to nearly all solutes • Reliable • Unaffected by flow rate • Low sensitive to dirt and air bubbles. Disadvantages • Expensive • Highly temperature sensitive • Moderate sensitivity • Cannot be used with gradient elution flow cell
  66. 66. Electrochemical  Based on reduction or oxidation of the eluting compound at a suitable electrode and measure the resulting current Advantages • High sensitivity • Easy to use Disadvantages • Mobile phase must be made conductive • Mobile phase must be purified from oxygen, metal contamination & halides
  67. 67. Advantages of HPLC  Higher resolution and speed of analysis can be performed.  HPLC columns can be reused without repacking or regeneration.  Greater reproducibility.  Easy operation of instrument and data analysis.  Adaptability to large-scale for analytical / preparative procedures.  Stationary supports with very small particle sizes and large surface areas.
  68. 68. Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography  It is a form of column chromatography used to separate or purify proteins from complex mixtures. It is very commonly used in biochemistry and enzymology. Columns used with an FPLC can separate macromolecules based on size, charge distribution, hydrophobicity, or biorecognition (as with affinity chromatography)  Applications of fast protein liquid chromatography in the separation of plasma proteins in urine and cerebrospinal fluid.  Chromatographic separation of the proteins takes 1 h for urine specimens and 45 min for CSF.
  69. 69. Application of HPLC For the separation, identification and quantification-  Carbohydrates, Nucleosides (purines and pyrimidines)  Amino acids, proteins, Vitamins Pharmaceutical products  Fatty acids, fats ,Aflatoxins ,Antioxidants Pollutants like PAHs, PCBs, pesticides, phenols, phthalates Carotenoids, chlorophylls, cocaine,  Alcohol in blood, Explosive materials The Police, F.B.I., and other detectives use chromatography when trying to solve a crime. A variety of other organic substances.
  70. 70. Mass Spectrometry MS is an analytical tool that is used to identify unknown compounds, quantify known material and elucidate the structure and physical properties of ions. It require less than picogram amt. (10-12) of material MS can separate charged atoms or molecules according to their mass-to-charge ratio ( m/z ).
  71. 71. Schematic diagram of MS
  72. 72. Working of MS  Sample is introduced under high vacuum to convert into gas phase.  The compound under investigation is bombarded with a beam of electron which produce ionic molecule or fragments of the original species.  Ions (+&- ions) are repelled out of the ion source and accelerated towards the analyser region.  Analyser can detect either positive or negative ions.
  73. 73. Components of MS  Inlet system  Ionization source  Electrostatic accelerating device  Ion separator (magnetic field)  Ion collector (detector)  Vacuum pump
  74. 74. Ionization Sources  Electron Ionization  Chemical ionization (isobutane, methane, ammonia)  Fast atomic bombardment  Liquid secondary ionization  MALDI  Electro spray ionization  SELDI
  75. 75. Detector Detector monitors ion current, amplifies it and then transmits signal to data system. Types of detectors used Field- Electromagnetic field/ Electric field Quadrupole and ion trap- radio frequency& direct current  TOF Photomultiplier tube Electron multiplier Micro channel plate
  76. 76. 5.00 10.00 15.00 20.00 25.00 30.00 Time0 100 % STDPAHmix261006 Scan EI+ TIC 7.51e4 16.20 15.41 7.31 3.33 3.73 7.44 8.81 11.43 30.92 25.73 21.28 21.43 31.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 5.00 10.00 15.00 20.00 25.00 30.00 Time0 100 % Sam45-261006 Scan EI+ TIC 1.91e5 16.24 8.08 3.04 15.4113.8512.46 10.33 22.69 18.40 18.05 18.53 21.43 20.38 26.74 25.77 23.15 31.71 30.94 28.78
  77. 77. 5.00 10.00 15.00 20.00 25.00 30.00 Time0 100 % Sam45-261006 Scan EI+ TIC 1.91e5 16.24 8.08 3.04 15.4113.8512.46 10.33 22.69 18.40 18.05 18.53 21.43 20.38 26.74 25.77 23.15 31.71 30.94 28.78 Acenaphthene Pyrene Fluoranthene B(j) fluoranthene B(ghi)Pyrelene GC-MS chromatogram after matching with library (NIST)
  78. 78.  Reaction monitoring- enzyme activity, chemical modification , protein digestion  Amino acid sequencing  Oligonucleotide sequencing  Protein structure determination  Environmental Monitoring and Cleanup GC-MS is becoming the tool of choice for tracking organic pollutants in the environment. There are some compounds for which GC-MS is not sufficiently sensitive, including certain pesticides and herbicides, but for most organic analysis of environmental samples, including many major classes of pesticides, it is very sensitive and effective.  Criminal Forensics GC-MS can analyze the particles from a human body in order to help link a criminal to a crime. The analysis of free debris using GC-MS is well established, and there is even an established American Society for Testing Materials (ASTM) standard for fire debris analysis.  Food, Beverage and Perfume Analysis For the analysis of these compounds which include esters, fatty acids, alcohols and terpenes etc. It is also used to detect and measure contaminants from spoilage or adulteration which may be harmful and which is often controlled by governmental agencies, for example pesticide.  Medicine In combination with isotopic labeling of metabolic compounds, the GC-MS is used for determining.  Law Enforcement GC-MS is increasingly used for detection of illegal narcotic, and may eventually supplant drug-sniffing dogs.  Security Explosive detections, many of them based on GC-MS. Uses of MASS
  79. 79. Chiral chromatography Counter current chromatography Lectin chromatography Hydroxyapatite chromatography Some specific chromatography
  80. 80. Chiral chromatography  This involves the separation of stereoisomers.  In the case of enantiomers, these have no chemical or physical differences apart from being three dimensional mirror images.  Conventional chromatography or other separation processes are incapable of separating them.  To enable chiral separations to take place, either the mobile phase or the stationary phase must themselves be made chiral, giving differing affinities between the analytes.  Chiral chromatography HPLC columns (with a chiral stationary phase) in both normal and reversed phase are commercially available.
  81. 81. Countercurrent chromatography This is a type of liquid-liquid chromatography, where both the stationary and mobile phases are liquids. It involves mixing a solution of liquids, allowing them to settle into layers and then separating the layers.
  82. 82. Lectin affinity chromatography This is a form of affinity chromatography where lectin are used to separate components within the sample. Lectin , such as concanavalin A, are proteins which can bind specific carbohydrate (sugar) molecules. The most common application is to separate protein based on their glycan groups.
  83. 83. Future of Chromatography National safety/ Defense Forensic science R&D Health-Drugs  Environmental - Food & beverages and pollutant chemicals Material Characterization
  84. 84. SPECTROSCOPY Spectral Distribution of Radiant Energy X-Ray UV Visible IR Mic row ave 200nm 400nm 800nm WAVELENGTH(nm) Wave Number (cycles/cm) Spectroscopy was originally the study of the interaction between radiation and matter as a function of wavelength λ. Spectrophotometer can be used to determine the entity of anunknown substance, or the concentration of a number of known substances. The type of source / filters used typically determines the type of the spectrophotometer.
  85. 85. DISPERSION OF POLYCHROMATIC LIGHT WITH A PRISM Polychromatic Ray Infrared Red Orange Yellow Green Blue Violet Ultraviolet monochromatic Ray SLIT PRISM Polychromatic Ray Monochromatic Ray Prism - spray out the spectrum and choose the certain wavelength (l) that you want by slit.
  86. 86. 2.Fluorometer - measures the intensity of fluorescent light emitted by a sample exposed to UV light under specific conditions. Emit fluorescent light as energy decreases Ground state Sample 90C Detector UV Light Source Monochromator Monochromator Antibonding Antibonding Nonbonding Bonding Bonding Energy       ' ' ' ' ' n-> n  n->' Electron's molecular energy levels Fluorometer
  87. 87. BEER LAMBERT LAW Glas s cell filled with co ncen tration of solution (C) II Light 0 As the cell thickness increases, the intensity of I (transmitted intensity of light ) decreases. Light Lens Slit Monochromator Sample Detector Quantitative Analysis Slits
  88. 88. R- Transmittance R = I0 - original light intensity I- transmitted light intensity % Transmittance = 100 x Absorbance (A) or optical density (OD) = Log = Log = 2 - Log%T Log is proportional to C (concentration of solution) and is also proportional to L (length of light path through the solution). I I0 I I0 I0 I 1 T I I0
  89. 89. A  CL = KCL by definition and it is called the Beer Lambert Law. A = KCL K = Specific Extinction Coefficient ---- 1 g of solute per liter of solution A = ECL E = Molar Extinction Coefficient ---- Extinction Coefficient of a solution containing 1g molecule of solute per 1 liter of solution
  90. 90. CELLS UV Spectrophotometer - Quartz (crystalline silica) Visible Spectrophotometer - Glass IR Spectrophotometer - NaCl LIGHT SOURCES UV Spectrophotometer 1.Hydrogen Gas Lamp 2.Mercury Lamp  Visible Spectrophotometer 1.Tungsten Lamp  IR Spectrophotometer 1.Carborundum (SIC)
  91. 91. CHROMOPHORIC STRUCTURE Group Structure nm Carbonyl > C = O 280 Azo -N = N- 262 Nitro -N=O 270 Thioketone -C =S 330 Nitrite -NO2 230 Conjugated Diene -C=C-C=C- 233 Conjugated Triene -C=C-C=C-C=C- 268 Conjugated Tetraene -C=C-C=C-C=C-C=C- 315 Benzene 261
  92. 92. Type of spectroscopy Spectroscopy depends on the physical quantity measured. Normally, the quantity that is measured is an intensity, either of energy absorbed or produced.  Optical Spectroscopy or Ultraviolet-visible Spectroscopy (involves interactions of matter with electromagnetic radiation light).  Electron spectroscopy is an analytical technique to study the electronic structure and its dynamics in atoms and molecules. In general an excitation source such as x rays, electrons, will eject an electron from an inner-shell orbital of an atom.
  93. 93.  Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique that measures the mass to charge ratio of ions. It is most generally used to find the composition of a physical sample by generating a mass spectrum representing the masses of sample components. The mass spectrum is measured by a mass spectrometer.  Dielectric spectroscopy (sometimes called impedence spectroscopy) measures the dielectric properties of a medium as a function of frequency. It is based on the interaction of an external field with the electric dipole moments of the sample.
  94. 94. Most spectroscopic methods are differentiated as either Atomic or molecular  Absorption spectroscopy (Uses the range of the electromagnetic spectra in which a substance absorbs.) This includes {Atomic Absorption spectroscopy and various molecular techniques (infra red spectroscopy, Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR) }  Emission spectroscopy {Uses the range of electromagnetic spectra in which a substance radiates (emits)}. Techniques include spectrofluorimeter.  light scattering spectroscopy -measures the amount of light that a substance scatters at certain wavelengths, incident angles, and polarization angles. The scattering process is much faster than the absorption/emission process. e.g. (Raman spectroscopy)
  95. 95. Atomic absorption spectrophotometer  Atomic absorption spectroscopy is a quantitative method of analysis that is applicable to metals and Metalloids .  An atomic absorption spectrophotometer consists of a light source, a sample compartment and a detector.  In this method, light from a source is directed through the sample to a detector. The greater the amount of sample present, the greater the absorbance produced by the sample.  The source of light is a lamp whose cathode is composed of the element being measured.  Each element requires a different lamp.  One of the most common means of introducing the sample into the flame is by preparing a solution of the sample in a suitable solvent, frequently water.  The flame gases flowing into the burner create a suction that pulls the liquid into the small tube from the sample container. This liquid is transferred to the flame where the ions are atomized. These atoms absorb light from the source.
  96. 96. Atomic Absorption spectroscopy(AAS) Basic components-  Nebulizer- create a sample mist  Burner - Slot-shaped which gives a longer path length flame  Lamps  Graphite furnace- Solid or slurry samples, greater sensitivity  Recorder
  97. 97. A hollow cathode lamp for Aluminum (Al) The lamp is housed inside the lamp compartment of the instrument. The sample compartment is really the flame since it is in the flame that the atoms absorb radiation from the source.
  98. 98.  Quantitative analysis can be achieved by measuring the absorbance of a series of solutions of known concentration.  A calibration curve and the equation for the line can be used to determine an unknown concentration based on its absorbance.
  99. 99. Atomic Fluorescence spectroscopy “Atomic fluorescence spectroscopy (AFS) is the optical emission from gas-phase atoms that have been excited to higher energy levels by absorption of radiation.”  “AFS is useful to study the electronic structure of atoms and to make quantitative measurements of sample concentrations.”
  100. 100.  The atomic emission spectrum of an element is the set of frequencies of the electromagnetic waves emitted by atoms of that element. Each atom's atomic emission spectrum is unique and can be used to determine if that element is part of an unknown compound.  The emission spectrum characteristics of some elements are plainly visible to the naked eye when these elements are heated. For example, when platinum wire is dipped into a strontium nitrate solution and then inserted into a flame, the strontium atoms emit a red color. Similarly, when copper is inserted into a flame, the flame becomes light blue.These definite characteristics allow elements to be identified by their atomic emission spectrum. Not all lights emitted by the spectrum are viewable to the naked eye, it also includes ultra violet rays and infra red lighting.  The fact that only certain colors appear in an element's atomic emission spectrum means that only certain frequencies of light are emitted. Each of these frequencies are related to energy by the formula: E=h ν herein E is energy, h isPlank’s constant and ν is the frequency. Atomic emission spectroscopy
  101. 101.  UV SPECTROMETER : Protein,Amino Acids (aromatic),Pantothenic Acid,Glucose Determination,Enzyme Activity (Hexokinase). FLUOROMETER :Thiamin (365 nm, 435 nm),Riboflavin,Vitamin A,Vitamin C.  VISIBLE SPECTROPHOTOMETER :Niacin,Pyridoxine,Vitamin B12,Metal Determination (Fe),Fat-quality Determination (TBA),Enzyme Activity (glucose oxidase). APPLICATIONS-
  102. 102. Chromatography Generic Protocol 1. Prepare Column (±) 2. Apply Sample 3. Wash 4. Elute 5. Analyze Fractions Equipment 1. HPLC/FPLC 2. GLC 3. TLC 4. Paper Chromatography
  103. 103. Theory of Chromatography 1.)Typical response obtained by chromatography (i.e., a chromatogram): chromatogram - concentration versus elution time Wh Wb Where: tR = retention time tM = void time Wb = baseline width of the peak in time units Wh = half-height width of the peak in time units Inject
  104. 104. (A) A difference in the retention of solutes (i.e., a difference in their time or volume of elution) (B) A sufficiently narrow width of the solute peaks (i.e, good efficiency for the separation system) A similar plot can be made in terms of elution volume instead of elution time. If volumes are used, the volume of the mobile phase that it takes to elute a peak off of the column is referred to as the retention volume (VR) and the amount of mobile phase that it takes to elute a non-retained component is referred to as the void volume (VM). Peak width & peak position determine separation of peaks The separation of solutes in chromatography depends on two factors:
  105. 105. Retention time: A solute’s retention time or retention volume in chromatography is directly related to the strength of the solute’s interaction with the mobile and stationary phases. Retention on a given column pertain to the particulars of that system: - size of the column - flow rate of the mobile phase Capacity factor (k’): more universal measure of retention, determined from tR or VR. k’ = (tR –tM)/tM or k’ = (VR –VM)/VM capacity factor is useful for comparing results obtained on different systems since it is independent on column length and flow-rate.
  106. 106. The value of the capacity factor is useful in understanding the retention mechanisms for a solute, since the fundamental definition of k’ is: k’ is directly related to the strength of the interaction between a solute with the stationary and mobile phases. Moles Astationary phase and moles Amobile phase represents the amount of solute present in each phase at equilibrium. Equilibrium is achieved or approached at the center of a chromatographic peak. k’ = moles Astationary phase moles Amobile phase When k' is # 1.0, separation is poor When k' is > 30, separation is slow When k' is = 2-10, separation is optimum
  107. 107. A simple example relating k’ to the interactions of a solute in a column is illustrated for partition chromatography: A (mobile phase) A (stationary phase)  KD where: KD = equilibrium constant for the distribution of A between the mobile phase and stationary phase Assuming local equilibrium at the center of the chromatographic peak: k’ = [A]stationary phase Volumestationary phase [A]mobile phase Volumemobile phase k’ = KD Volumestationary phase Volumemobile phase As KD increases, interaction of the solute with the stationary phase becomes more favorable and the solute’s retention (k’) increases
  108. 108. k’ = KD Volumestationary phase Volumemobile phase Separation between two solutes requires different KD’s for their interactions with the mobile and stationary phases since peak separation also represents different changes in free energy DG = -RT ln KD
  109. 109. 3.) Efficiency: Efficiency is related experimentally to a solute’s peak width. - an efficient system will produce narrow peaks - narrow peaks  smaller difference in interactions in order to separate two solutes Efficiency is related theoretically to the various kinetic processes that are involved in solute retention and transport in the column - determine the width or standard deviation () of peaks Wh Estimate  from peak widths, assuming Gaussian shaped peak: Wb = 4 Wh = 2.354 Dependent on the amount of time that a solute spends in the column (k’ or tR)
  110. 110. Efficiencies of columns with different lengths H = L/N where: L = column length N = number of theoretical plates for the column Note: H simply gives the length of the column that corresponds to one theoretical plate H can be also used to relate various chromatographic parameters (e.g., flow rate, particle size, etc.) to the kinetic processes that give rise to peak broadening: Plate height (H)
  111. 111. Number of theoretical plates (N): compare efficiencies of a system for solutes that have different retention times N = (tR/s)2 or for a Gaussian shaped peak N = 16 (tR/Wb)2 N = 5.54 (tR/Wh)2
  112. 112. Resolution (RS) – resolution between two peaks is a second measure of how well two peaks are separated: RS = where: tr1, Wb1 = retention time and baseline width for the first eluting peak tr2, Wb2 = retention time and baseline width for the second eluting peak tr2 – tr1 (Wb2 + Wb1)/2 Rs is preferred over  since both retention (tr) and column efficiency (Wb) are considered in defining peak separation. Rs $ 1.5 represents baseline resolution, or complete separation of two neighboring solutes  ideal case. Rs $ 1.0 considered adequate for most separations.
  113. 113. Van Deemter equation: relates flow-rate or linear velocity to H: H = A + B/ + C where:  = linear velocity (flow-rate x Vm/L) H = total plate height of the column A = constant representing eddy diffusion & mobile phase mass transfer B = constant representing longitudinal diffusion C = constant representing stagnant mobile phase & stationary phase mass transfer One use of plate height (H) is to relate these kinetic process to band broadening to a parameter of the chromatographic system (e.g., flow-rate). This relationship is used to predict what the resulting effect would be of varying this parameter on the overall efficiency of the chromatographic system. Number of theoretical plates(N) (N) = 5.54 (tR/Wh)2 peak width (Wh) H = L/N
  114. 114.  optimum Plot of van Deemter equation shows how H changes with the linear velocity (flow-rate) of the mobile phase Optimum linear velocity (opt) - where H has a minimum value and the point of maximum column efficiency: opt = rB/C opt is easy to achieve for gas chromatography, but is usually too small for liquid chromatography requiring flow-rates higher than optimal to separate compounds
  115. 115. Separation factor (a) – parameter used to describe how well two solutes are separated by a chromatographic system:  = k’2/k’1 k’ = (tR –tM)/tM where: k’1 = the capacity factor of the first solute k’2 = the capacity factor of the second solute, with k’2 $ k’1 A value of  $1.1 is usually indicative of a good separation Does not consider the effect of column efficiency or peak widths, only retention.

×