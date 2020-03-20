Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chat Café • Music • Movies • Animals
MUSIC 1. Can you play an ___________? 2. Do you like to go to KTVs? instrument
What does USA stand for? United States of America What does KTV stand for? Karaoke TeleVision
1. What’s happening in the picture? 2. What kind of music do you like to listen to? 3. Which instruments are in the pictur...
MUSIC 1. 3 people who play music together are a _______. 2. The people are standing on the ______. 3. Which instruments ar...
Drum set Cymbals Drums Bass drum Hi-hats Stool
Electric Guitar
Acoustic Guitar
Microphone
Keyboard
What animals do you see? elephant panda turtle hippodolphinbutterfly
1. What’s your favorite animal? 2. Do you have a pet? 3. Do you like watching animal documentaries?
1. Do you enjoy going to the zoo? 2. Do you want to go on a safari?
1. Which animal would you like to be? 2. Which animals are at the top of the food chain? 3. Which animals are at the botto...
1. What was the last movie you watched? 2. How often do you go to the cinema? 3. Who do you go with? 1. I watched the new ...
What’s the meaning of these words?
Review What’s the meaning? Meaning - Someone’s description and opinion of the movie. E.g. – She loved the movie so she pos...
Genres 1. Funny movies 2. Sad movies 3. Scary movies 4. Bad movies 5. Exciting movies 6. Imaginary movies 7. Movies with s...
1. Cinema 2. Movie Theater 3. The Movies What are the other two ways to say ‘cinema’ ?
The new Harry Potter is coming out tomorrow! What’s the meaning? meaning – Tomorrow you can see this movie in the cinema, ...
1. Do you like to watch movies online? 2. Do you like to watch movies in the cinema? 3. What kind of movies do you like to...
When is the new Samsung phone coming out? How can you ask me when shops will have the new Samsung phone in stock?
Trailer - What’s the meaning? Teaser Preview What is another way to say ‘Trailer’? A short video (30 seconds to 2 minutes)...
WHAT’S THE MEANING OF THAT IDIOM? MAKE A SENTENCE WITH THAT IDIOM.
Everyone was anxious and impatient when the bus was late but I was as cool as a cucumber.
A: Okay let’s go shopping now! I’m excited! B: Hold your horses. My sister is finishing her makeup. Then we can go!
When I kick the bucket my children will receive all of my stuff : )
The child was blue in the face after trying to convince his parents to buy him a new video game.
If you study everyday, English is a piece of cake.
BUCKET LISTWhat’s on your bucket list? I.e. - What do you want to do before you die? For example: Swimming with dolphins i...
Presentation for a conversation lesson about movies, music, and animals. Discussions involve general questions about these topics and the students' preferences.

