Let's Improve with STEAM Attīstāmies ar STEAM Erasmus+ KA2 project 2018 - 2020 Daugavpils Saskaņas skola
Gypsum transformations
Chemical reactions CaSO4·2H2O + heat→ CaSO4·0,5H2O + 1,5H2O (steam) CaSO4·0,5H2O + 1,5H2O → CaSO4·2H2O
Use of gypsum • production of building materials - finishing boards, mortars, plaster masses • production of molds, includ...
How to make gypsum household items(tea cup pad). • Weigh 80 g of gypsum • Put into a bowl • Measure 40 ml of water • Water...
STEAM workshop

Published in: Education
Gipsa parvertibas English

  1. 1. Let’s Improve with STEAM Attīstāmies ar STEAM Erasmus+ KA2 project 2018 - 2020 Daugavpils Saskaņas skola
  2. 2. Gypsum transformations
  3. 3. Chemical reactions CaSO4·2H2O + heat→ CaSO4·0,5H2O + 1,5H2O (steam) CaSO4·0,5H2O + 1,5H2O → CaSO4·2H2O
  4. 4. Use of gypsum • production of building materials - finishing boards, mortars, plaster masses • production of molds, including in the case of bone fractures, fixation of the injured limb; • manufacture of toothpaste, paint, certain foodstuffs (food additive E 516); • Gypsum can be modified by adding polymers and used as bone cement;
  5. 5. How to make gypsum household items(tea cup pad). • Weigh 80 g of gypsum • Put into a bowl • Measure 40 ml of water • Water is added to the gypsum with vigorous stirring • The prepared mixture is poured into pre-prepared form • Curing takes about 8-10 minutes.

