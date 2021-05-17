Galaxy Advertisers (Presentation)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ramish Tanvir (59493) Tariq Mehmood (56908) Mehwish Iqbal (59578) Saeed Ahmed (10603) INTERNATIONAL HRM C O U R S E P R O ...
C O N T E N T S P R O J E C T P A R T 1 How to conduct an interview: An interview Write job title Job description Job spec...
Mehwish Iqbal (59578) INTERNATIONAL HRM C O U R S E P R O J E C T P R E S E N T E R O N DR.MUNAWAR PAHI P R E S E N T E D ...
GALAXY ADVERTISER
1. Outdoor advertising. 2. Office / Working area / Warehouse in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. 3. Take NTN and GST. 4. Deals with 3D sig...
“We provide excellent services of advertising to fulfill the requirements of our clients and do the work right according t...
VISION 3 COMPANY INTRODUCTION “To be the biggest advertisement company and bring new dimensional advertising to them who s...
HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER JOB TITLE
TITLES OF REQUIREMENTS DETAILS Job Title Human Resource Manager Job Location Gulshan-e-Iqbal Responsibilities and Duties D...
• HR strategies and initiatives • Making SOPs • Manage R&S process • Supports PM • Pay plan programs • Employee Records JO...
RAMISH TANVIR (59493) INTERNATIONAL HRM C O U R S E P R O J E C T P R E S E N T E R O N DR.MUNAWAR PAHI P R E S E N T E D ...
SKILLS • HR functions (R & S, T & D, C & B, etc.) • Labor laws interactions. • Time-management ability. • strong communica...
JOB ADVERTISEMENT
JOB ADVERTISEMENT
• Physical interview 4 • Test for selected candidates 5 • Final selection 6 • Used external source 1 • Pool of candidates ...
CCAT TEST EPP TEST Critical thinking problem-solving skills Personality match to a specific role TEST FOLLOWED BY GALAXY A...
One •Telephonic Interview Two •Structured Interview Three •One-On-One Interview INTERVIEW PROCESS
INTERVIEW ASSESSMENT FORM
CONTINUE…..
CONTINUE…..
SAEED AHMED (10603) INTERNATIONAL HRM C O U R S E P R O J E C T P R E S E N T E R O N DR.MUNAWAR PAHI P R E S E N T E D T ...
• Tell me about yourself? • Why should I hire you? • Why do you want to work at our company? • Can you work under pressure...
• What do you like most about working in human resources? • Can you give a short description of an ideal HR workplace for ...
• Can you describe your management style? • As an HR manager, what qualities do you possess that will help you drive resul...
• During the interview, you mentioned the position requires the employee to travel once a month. Can you explain more what...
What are the next steps in your hiring process? When and how will I hear from you? Any chances of career development? Are ...
C O N T E N T S P R O J E C T P A R T 2 1.Explain how the selection process for an emigrant differs from a national proces...
1. SELECTION PROCESS OF EMIGRANT VS NATIONAL CANDIDATE Time Difference Geographical Difference Language Difference Employm...
TARIQ MEHMOOD (56908) INTERNATIONAL HRM C O U R S E P R O J E C T P R E S E N T E R O N DR.MUNAWAR PAHI P R E S E N T E D ...
CULTURE MANAGEMENT LANGUAGE MANAGEMENT LENGTH OF ASSIGNMENTS EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION SKILLS SALARY AND BENEFITS 2. MANAGEM...
MANAGING PROFSSIONAL AND FAMILY LIFE SOCIAL ASPECTS OF LIFE MENTORING SCHEMES COMMUNICATION FOCUSED CAREER DEVELOPMENT MAN...
POSITION FILLING MANAGEMENT DEVELOPEMENT ORGANIZATIONAL DEVELOPEMENT REASONS FOR INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENTS
SOURCES OF EMPLOYEES PCNs HCNs TCNs SOURCES OF EMPLOYEES
Cost Technical Ability Culture Closeness Family Requirements Local Environment Knowledge Language Flexibility Tolerance Se...
Intellectual Capital • Knowledge • Skills • Cognitive complexity Psychological Capital • Internal acceptance • Strong desi...
• How many expatriate assignments have you completed? • Experienced difficulties and how to control them? • What factors m...
Galaxy Advertisers (Presentation)
Galaxy Advertisers (Presentation)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Recruiting & HR
54 views
May. 17, 2021

Galaxy Advertisers (Presentation)

INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT Course Fall-20
SUBMITTED BY
Ramish Tanvir (59493)
Mehwish Iqbal (59578)
Tariq Mehmood (56908)
Saeed Ahmed (10603)
SUPERVISOR
Sir Dr Munawar Pahi

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
What Were They Thinking?: Unconventional Wisdom About Management Jeffrey Pfeffer
(4/5)
Free
Talent Wins: The New Playbook for Putting People First Ram Charan
(5/5)
Free
The Way of the Shepherd: Seven Secrets to Managing Productive People Kevin Leman
(5/5)
Free
Focal Point: A Proven System to Simplify Your Life, Double Your Productivity, and Achieve All Your Goals Brian Tracy
(4/5)
Free
2600 Phrases for Effective Performance Reviews: Ready-to-Use Words and Phrases That Really Get Results Paul Falcone
(0/5)
Free
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition Kerry Patterson
(5/5)
Free
No Greatness without Goodness: How a Father’s Love Changed a Company and Sparked a Movement Randy Lewis
(5/5)
Free
HBR Guide to Coaching Employees (HBR Guide Series) Harvard Business Review
(4.5/5)
Free
The HR Answer Book: An Indispensable Guide for Managers and Human Resources Professionals Shawn Smith
(0/5)
Free
Sticking Points: How to Get 5 Generations Working Together in the 12 Places They Come Apart Haydn Shaw
(0/5)
Free
Human Capital: A Theoretical and Empirical Analysis, with Special Reference to Education Gary S. Becker
(4/5)
Free
2600 Phrases for Setting Effective Performance Goals: Ready-to-Use Phrases That Really Get Results Paul Falcone
(5/5)
Free
Personality Types: Using the Enneagram for Self-Discovery Don Richard Riso
(4/5)
Free
Cultures and Organizations: Software of the Mind, Third Edition Geert Hofstede
(4.5/5)
Free
101 Sample Write-Ups for Documenting Employee Performance Problems: A Guide to Progressive Discipline and Termination Paul Falcone
(0/5)
Free
Chasing Stars: The Myth of Talent and the Portability of Performance Boris Groysberg
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Diversity in the Workplace: Eye-Opening Interviews to Jumpstart Conversations about Identity, Privilege, and Bias Bärí A. Williams
(0/5)
Free
The Person You Mean to Be: How Good People Fight Bias Dolly Chugh
(5/5)
Free
Corporate Confidential: 50 Secrets Your Company Doesn't Want You to Know - and What to Do About Them Cynthia Shapiro
(4.5/5)
Free
The Manager's Path: A Guide for Tech Leaders Navigating Growth and Change Camille Fournier
(4.5/5)
Free
High-Impact Interview Questions: 701 Behavior-Based Questions to Find the Right Person for Every Job Victoria A. Hoevemeyer
(4/5)
Free
Getting to "Yes And": The Art of Business Improv Bob Kulhan
(3/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks–A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
The Motivation Toolkit: How to Align Your Employees' Interests with Your Own David Kreps
(5/5)
Free
Baseball for Dummies: 4th Edition Joe Morgan
(0/5)
Free
Change the Culture, Change the Game: The Breakthrough Strategy for Energizing Your Organization and Creating Accountability for Results Roger Connors
(4.5/5)
Free
1001 Ways to Reward Employees Bob Nelson
(4.5/5)
Free
Executive Recruiting for dummies: A Wiley Brand David E. Perry
(0/5)
Free
The Good Jobs Strategy: How the Smartest Companies Invest in Employees to Lower Costs and Boost Profits Zeynep Ton
(4/5)
Free
How Did That Happen?: Holding People Accountable for Results the Positive, Principled Way Roger Connors
(4/5)
Free
We: How to Increase Performance and Profits Through Full Engagement Rudy Karsan
(4/5)
Free
The 7 Hidden Reasons Employees Leave: How to Recognize the Subtle Signs and Act Before It's Too Late Leigh Branham
(3/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Galaxy Advertisers (Presentation)

  1. 1. Ramish Tanvir (59493) Tariq Mehmood (56908) Mehwish Iqbal (59578) Saeed Ahmed (10603) INTERNATIONAL HRM C O U R S E P R O J E C T P R E S E N T A I O N DR.MUNAWAR PAHI P R E S E N T E D T O P R E S E N T E R S
  2. 2. C O N T E N T S P R O J E C T P A R T 1 How to conduct an interview: An interview Write job title Job description Job specification Recruitment process Test (Types of test) Interview process (type of interview) Prepare for the interview (questions-10-15) Ask questions related to the position Gather more information with follow up questions Take notes to help you remember important information Give candidates the chance to ask questions
  3. 3. Mehwish Iqbal (59578) INTERNATIONAL HRM C O U R S E P R O J E C T P R E S E N T E R O N DR.MUNAWAR PAHI P R E S E N T E D T O P R E S E N T E R 1
  4. 4. GALAXY ADVERTISER
  5. 5. 1. Outdoor advertising. 2. Office / Working area / Warehouse in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. 3. Take NTN and GST. 4. Deals with 3D signs, Wall Paneling, Frontlit Fascia, and Backlit Fascia. 5. Founded in August 2020. 6. Introduced Galaxy into different companies and in advertising agencies. ABOUT GALAXY ADVERTISER 1 COMPANY INTRODUCTION
  6. 6. “We provide excellent services of advertising to fulfill the requirements of our clients and do the work right according to their needs. We give best to the clients at low cost that help them to grow their businesses and to achieve their marketing goals.” MISSION 2 COMPANY INTRODUCTION
  7. 7. VISION 3 COMPANY INTRODUCTION “To be the biggest advertisement company and bring new dimensional advertising to them who see value in what we do.”
  8. 8. HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER JOB TITLE
  9. 9. TITLES OF REQUIREMENTS DETAILS Job Title Human Resource Manager Job Location Gulshan-e-Iqbal Responsibilities and Duties Described in next slide Salary Package 35,000/- PKR Benefits Medical insurance, Vacation, Networking JOB DESCRIPTION (JD`s)
  10. 10. • HR strategies and initiatives • Making SOPs • Manage R&S process • Supports PM • Pay plan programs • Employee Records JOB RESPONSIBILITIES • T&D programs • Administrative activities
  11. 11. RAMISH TANVIR (59493) INTERNATIONAL HRM C O U R S E P R O J E C T P R E S E N T E R O N DR.MUNAWAR PAHI P R E S E N T E D T O P R E S E N T E R 2
  12. 12. SKILLS • HR functions (R & S, T & D, C & B, etc.) • Labor laws interactions. • Time-management ability. • strong communication. • Decision-making skills. • Ethically Trainned. EDUCATION • MBA / MS (HR) or MPA • Trainned (international) EXPERIENCE JOB SPECIFICATIONS • Experience as HR officer/administrator
  13. 13. JOB ADVERTISEMENT
  14. 14. JOB ADVERTISEMENT
  15. 15. • Physical interview 4 • Test for selected candidates 5 • Final selection 6 • Used external source 1 • Pool of candidates 2 • Telephonic interview / Screening 3 R & S PROCESS
  16. 16. CCAT TEST EPP TEST Critical thinking problem-solving skills Personality match to a specific role TEST FOLLOWED BY GALAXY ADVERTISER
  17. 17. One •Telephonic Interview Two •Structured Interview Three •One-On-One Interview INTERVIEW PROCESS
  18. 18. INTERVIEW ASSESSMENT FORM
  19. 19. CONTINUE…..
  20. 20. CONTINUE…..
  21. 21. SAEED AHMED (10603) INTERNATIONAL HRM C O U R S E P R O J E C T P R E S E N T E R O N DR.MUNAWAR PAHI P R E S E N T E D T O P R E S E N T E R 3
  22. 22. • Tell me about yourself? • Why should I hire you? • Why do you want to work at our company? • Can you work under pressure? • What are your goals? • What motivates you to do good job? • Give me an example of your creativity. • Where do you see yourself five years from now? GENERAL INTERVIEW QUESTIONS
  23. 23. • What do you like most about working in human resources? • Can you give a short description of an ideal HR workplace for you? • What are your future goals as an HR employee? • What made you consider HR as a profession? • What questions would you ask me if you were the interviewer? • What do you see as a major event, trend or change that will change human resources in the next five years? • What human resources subjects interested you the most during your university days? • Can you describe the reasons you think you are the best fit for the HR manager position in our company? JOB RELATED QUESTIONS
  24. 24. • Can you describe your management style? • As an HR manager, what qualities do you possess that will help you drive results in our company? • How many years of experience do you have in HR? • Describe a tough experience you had with a colleague or a manager and how you handled it. • What experience do you have leading a project team as an HR manager? • How skillful are you working with software systems in HR? • What experience do you have handling conflict in an organization? • How have you handled leading a hiring team? Describe a practical experience. EXPERIENCE RELATED QUESTIONS
  25. 25. • During the interview, you mentioned the position requires the employee to travel once a month. Can you explain more what this travel consists of? 1 • In JD, it was mentioned that one of the responsibility is to develop training and development (T&D) programs for workers. So, I want to ask whether the training will be on job or off job training. 2 • Hello Mr. or Miss! I wanted to follow up with you about the HR Manager position. I was wondering if you could provide a timeline of the hiring process. 3 FOLLOW UP QUESTIONS
  26. 26. What are the next steps in your hiring process? When and how will I hear from you? Any chances of career development? Are you providing any benefits with salary package? What do you expect me to accomplish in the first 6 months? QUESTIONS ASKED BY CANDIDATES
  27. 27. C O N T E N T S P R O J E C T P A R T 2 1.Explain how the selection process for an emigrant differs from a national process. 2.As manager explain How to Managing International Assignments. 3.What are the factors that should be considered before selection of an expatriate manager?
  28. 28. 1. SELECTION PROCESS OF EMIGRANT VS NATIONAL CANDIDATE Time Difference Geographical Difference Language Difference Employment Cost Difference Family Adjustment Difference Culture Understanding Difference Immigration Laws Difference
  29. 29. TARIQ MEHMOOD (56908) INTERNATIONAL HRM C O U R S E P R O J E C T P R E S E N T E R O N DR.MUNAWAR PAHI P R E S E N T E D T O P R E S E N T E R 4
  30. 30. CULTURE MANAGEMENT LANGUAGE MANAGEMENT LENGTH OF ASSIGNMENTS EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION SKILLS SALARY AND BENEFITS 2. MANAGEMENT OF INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENTS
  31. 31. MANAGING PROFSSIONAL AND FAMILY LIFE SOCIAL ASPECTS OF LIFE MENTORING SCHEMES COMMUNICATION FOCUSED CAREER DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT OF INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENTS
  32. 32. POSITION FILLING MANAGEMENT DEVELOPEMENT ORGANIZATIONAL DEVELOPEMENT REASONS FOR INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENTS
  33. 33. SOURCES OF EMPLOYEES PCNs HCNs TCNs SOURCES OF EMPLOYEES
  34. 34. Cost Technical Ability Culture Closeness Family Requirements Local Environment Knowledge Language Flexibility Tolerance Selection of Expatriates 3. FACTORS TO BE CONSIDERED FOR EXPATRIATE MANAGER Cost
  35. 35. Intellectual Capital • Knowledge • Skills • Cognitive complexity Psychological Capital • Internal acceptance • Strong desire Social Capital • Trusted relationship • Supply chain customer
  36. 36. • How many expatriate assignments have you completed? • Experienced difficulties and how to control them? • What factors made adjustment to the new environment easier? • What success / failure referred to expatriate assignment ? • How to determine failure / success for international assignments? • How did employers measure assignments’ success / failure? • How did you determine your success / failure of international assignment? • Why wish for international position? QUESTIONS FOR EXPATRIATES

×