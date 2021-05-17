Galaxy Advertisers (Presentation)

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Ramish Tanvir (59493) Tariq Mehmood (56908)
Mehwish Iqbal (59578) Saeed Ahmed (10603)
INTERNATIONAL HRM
C O U R S E
DR.MUNAWAR PAHI
P R E S E N T E D T O
P R E S E N T E R S
C O N T E N T S
How to conduct an interview: An interview
Write job title
Job description
Job specification
Recruitment process
Test (Types of test)
Interview process (type of interview)
Prepare for the interview (questions-10-15)
Ask questions related to the position
Gather more information with follow up questions
Take notes to help you remember important
information
Give candidates the chance to ask questions
Mehwish Iqbal (59578)
INTERNATIONAL HRM
C O U R S E
1. Outdoor advertising.
2. Office / Working area / Warehouse in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.
3. Take NTN and GST.
4. Deals with 3D signs, Wall Paneling, Frontlit Fascia, and Backlit
Fascia.
5. Founded in August 2020.
6. Introduced Galaxy into different companies and in advertising
agencies.
ABOUT
GALAXY ADVERTISER
1
COMPANY INTRODUCTION
“We provide excellent services of advertising to
fulfill the requirements of our clients and do the
work right according to their needs. We give best
to the clients at low cost that help them to grow
their businesses and to achieve their marketing
goals.”
MISSION
2
COMPANY INTRODUCTION
VISION
3
COMPANY INTRODUCTION
“To be the biggest advertisement company
and bring new dimensional advertising
to them who see value in what we do.”
TITLES OF
REQUIREMENTS
DETAILS
Job Title
Human Resource
Manager
Job Location Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Responsibilities and
Duties
Described in next slide
Salary Package 35,000/- PKR
Benefits
Medical insurance,
Vacation, Networking
JOB DESCRIPTION (JD`s)
• HR strategies
and initiatives
• Making SOPs
• Manage R&S
process
• Supports PM
• Pay plan
programs
• Employee
Records
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
• T&D programs
• Administrative
activities
SKILLS
• HR functions (R & S, T & D, C & B, etc.)
• Labor laws interactions.
• Time-management ability.
• strong communication.
• Decision-making skills.
• Ethically Trainned.
EDUCATION
• MBA / MS (HR) or MPA
• Trainned (international)
EXPERIENCE
JOB SPECIFICATIONS
• Experience as HR officer/administrator
• Tell me about yourself?
• Why should I hire you?
• Why do you want to work at our company?
• Can you work under pressure?
• What are your goals?
• What motivates you to do good job?
• Give me an example of your creativity.
• Where do you see yourself five years from now?
GENERAL INTERVIEW QUESTIONS
23.
• What do you like most about working in human resources?
• Can you give a short description of an ideal HR workplace for
you?
• What are your future goals as an HR employee?
• What made you consider HR as a profession?
• What questions would you ask me if you were the
interviewer?
• What do you see as a major event, trend or change that will
change human resources in the next five years?
• What human resources subjects interested you the most
during your university days?
• Can you describe the reasons you think you are the best fit
for the HR manager position in our company?
JOB RELATED QUESTIONS
24.
• Can you describe your management style?
• As an HR manager, what qualities do you possess that will
help you drive results in our company?
• How many years of experience do you have in HR?
• Describe a tough experience you had with a colleague or a
manager and how you handled it.
• What experience do you have leading a project team as an
HR manager?
• How skillful are you working with software systems in HR?
• What experience do you have handling conflict in an
organization?
• How have you handled leading a hiring team? Describe a
practical experience.
EXPERIENCE RELATED QUESTIONS
25.
• During the interview, you mentioned the
position requires the employee to travel once
a month. Can you explain more what this
travel consists of?
1
• In JD, it was mentioned that one of the
responsibility is to develop training and
development (T&D) programs for workers. So,
I want to ask whether the training will be on
job or off job training.
2
• Hello Mr. or Miss! I wanted to follow up with
you about the HR Manager position. I was
wondering if you could provide a timeline of
the hiring process.
3
FOLLOW UP QUESTIONS
26.
What are the next steps in your hiring
process?
When and how will I hear from you?
Any chances of career development?
Are you providing any benefits with salary
package?
What do you expect me to accomplish in
the first 6 months?
QUESTIONS ASKED BY CANDIDATES
27.
C O N T E N T S
P
R
O
J
E
C
T
P
A
R
T
2
1.Explain how the selection process for an
emigrant differs from a national process.
2.As manager explain How to Managing
International Assignments.
3.What are the factors that should be
considered before selection of an expatriate
manager?
1. SELECTION PROCESS OF EMIGRANT
VS NATIONAL CANDIDATE
Time
Difference
Geographical
Difference
Language
Difference
Employment
Cost
Difference
Family
Adjustment
Difference
Culture
Understanding
Difference
Immigration
Laws
Difference
CULTURE
MANAGEMENT
LANGUAGE
MANAGEMENT
LENGTH
OF
ASSIGNMENTS
EFFECTIVE
COMMUNICATION
SKILLS
SALARY
AND
BENEFITS
2. MANAGEMENT OF INTERNATIONAL
ASSIGNMENTS
MANAGING
PROFSSIONAL
AND
FAMILY
LIFE
SOCIAL
ASPECTS
OF
LIFE
MENTORING
SCHEMES
COMMUNICATION
FOCUSED
CAREER
DEVELOPMENT
MANAGEMENT OF INTERNATIONAL
ASSIGNMENTS
POSITION
FILLING
MANAGEMENT
DEVELOPEMENT
ORGANIZATIONAL
DEVELOPEMENT
REASONS FOR INTERNATIONAL
ASSIGNMENTS
SOURCES
OF
EMPLOYEES
PCNs
HCNs
TCNs
SOURCES OF EMPLOYEES
Cost
Technical
Ability
Culture
Closeness
Family
Requirements
Local
Environment
Knowledge
Language Flexibility
Tolerance
Selection
of
Expatriates
3. FACTORS TO BE CONSIDERED FOR
EXPATRIATE MANAGER
Cost
Intellectual Capital
• Knowledge
• Skills
• Cognitive complexity
Psychological
Capital
• Internal
acceptance
• Strong
desire
Social Capital
• Trusted
relationship
• Supply chain
customer
• How many expatriate assignments have you completed?
• Experienced difficulties and how to control them?
• What factors made adjustment to the new environment
easier?
• What success / failure referred to expatriate assignment ?
• How to determine failure / success for international
assignments?
• How did employers measure assignments’ success / failure?
• How did you determine your success / failure of
international assignment?
• Why wish for international position?
QUESTIONS FOR EXPATRIATES
