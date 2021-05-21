Pepsi-Co PowerPoint Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prepared by:  Omer Salman Haji (56830) Farhad Tariq Mehmood (56908) Teaching Faculty:- Mr. Shahid Qadri
Executive summary Parent Company Introduction Product Description SWOT Analysis Analysis of Marketing Environment An...
“Our mission is to be the world's premier consumer products company focused on convenient foods and beverages. “PepsiCo’s ...
Pepsi Lays Mountain Dew Tropicana beverage Diet Pepsi 7Up Quacker foods and snacks Ruffles Aquafina Pepsi max D...
Sting Dole sensation Dole sensation H2OH IZZE Looza Manzinta Mug Naked juice Ocean spray Patio
•After a great success of PepsiCo group in beverages and food products, market is now expecting something new from us. To ...
Children will enjoy Milkalicious in their breakfast with bread slices or different types of cakes The children who take ...
UHT treated dairy milk Cola nuts Calcium Minerals Sugar Vitamin b1, b2, b3 and b4 Essence and fragrance
•Healthy and nutritious •Fortified product that boosts up stamina •Provides strength to the body •Helps in fast growth •Co...
Strength •PepsiCo.’s reputation •Milkalicious unique flavor •Strong market share •Loyal customer •Strong brand equity •Hav...
Opportunity •Competitors have same types of flavored milk •New schemes for customers •High prices of competitor’s Cans mil...
Children, aged 5 – onwards. Athletes, who need an instant energy for their athletic activities. Our product is the most ...
Course:- Marketing Management
Teaching Faculty:-
Mr Shahid Qadri
Prepared by:-
Omer
Salman Haji (56830)
Farhad
Tariq Mehmood (56908)

  1. 1. Prepared by:  Omer Salman Haji (56830) Farhad Tariq Mehmood (56908) Teaching Faculty:- Mr. Shahid Qadri
  3. 3. Executive summary Parent Company Introduction Product Description SWOT Analysis Analysis of Marketing Environment Analysis of Customer Behavior STP for Competitive Advantage Marketing Mix Promotional Budget Action Program Control Appendices References
  4. 4. “Our mission is to be the world's premier consumer products company focused on convenient foods and beverages. “PepsiCo’s vision is to continually improve all aspects of the world in which we operate – environment, social, economic – creating a better tomorrow than today”.
  5. 5. Pepsi Lays Mountain Dew Tropicana beverage Diet Pepsi 7Up Quacker foods and snacks Ruffles Aquafina Pepsi max Diet mountain dew
  6. 6. Sting Dole sensation Dole sensation H2OH IZZE Looza Manzinta Mug Naked juice Ocean spray Patio
  7. 7. •After a great success of PepsiCo group in beverages and food products, market is now expecting something new from us. To satisfy this demand of the market, we are adding this new product to our profile, Milkalicious which is flavored milk. •This product has been launched after analyzing the needs of school, university going students and athletes. It is a Cola flavored milk which contains rich amount of proteins and other minerals. •The drink is chocolaty in color and contains cola nuts in it. It tastes different from all other flavored milks available in market as the cola milk is being launched for the first time in the market of flavored milks. Its rich and distinctive Colalicious taste is a real mind freshener
  8. 8. Children will enjoy Milkalicious in their breakfast with bread slices or different types of cakes The children who take part in athletics and sports in their schools and colleges need Athletes can take it as energy booster after their athletic activities or work out.  instant energy to perform well.
  9. 9. UHT treated dairy milk Cola nuts Calcium Minerals Sugar Vitamin b1, b2, b3 and b4 Essence and fragrance
  10. 10. •Healthy and nutritious •Fortified product that boosts up stamina •Provides strength to the body •Helps in fast growth •Covers all needs of the body that are required at the time of sports
  11. 11. Strength •PepsiCo.’s reputation •Milkalicious unique flavor •Strong market share •Loyal customer •Strong brand equity •Have their own supplying chains Weaknesses •Non- uniform Co. name for some PepsiCo. products.
  12. 12. Opportunity •Competitors have same types of flavored milk •New schemes for customers •High prices of competitor’s Cans milk Threats •Competitors better strategy •Market is seasonal •Substitution •Unstable economic conditions
  13. 13. Children, aged 5 – onwards. Athletes, who need an instant energy for their athletic activities. Our product is the most unique thing in the market and will capture the market within short span of time…Differently, we have put our statement something like this…. “ THE ULTIMATE ENERGY MACHINE…..”

