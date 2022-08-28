LIPOSOME.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
Aug. 28, 2022
CAPECITABINE LOADED LIPOSOMAL GEL: FORMULATION CHARACTERISATION AND OPTIMIZATION

  1. 1. CAPECITABINELOADEDLIPOSOMAL GEL: FORMULATIONCHARACTERISATION ANDOPTIMIZATION PRESENTED BY, tanmay panigrahy m.PHARM, 2nd year R.I.P.S UNDER THE ESTEEMED GUIDANCE OF, dr.goutam ku. jena ASSo .PROFESSOR,,R.I.P.S 1
  2. 2. CONTENT  Introduction  Plan of work  Drug profile  Methodology  Evaluation  conclusion  Reference
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION  Definition :- An artificial microscopic vesicle consisting of an aqueous core enclose d in one or more phospholipids layers, used to convey vaccines, drugs, enz ymes, or othr substances to target c ells or organs.
  4. 4. Composition of liposomes:  Phospholipids  The most common natural phospholipid is the phospatidylcholine(PC) is the amphipathic molecule and also known as lecithin.  Cholesterol
  5. 5. Aim and Objective  To prepare Capecitabine loaded liposomal gel for sustaining drug release, decreasing dosing frequency and increasing efficacy of drug for the effective treatment of colorectal cancer. Plan of work Pre-formulation studies  Preparation of calibration curve by UV method  Fourier transform spectroscopy (FT-IR)  Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)
  6. 6. Plan of work  Preparation of Liposome by Lyophilization monophase solution method.  Characterization of Liposomes  Drug entrapment efficiency  In vitro diffusion study  Optimization  Formulation of optimized Liposome into a Topical gel.  Characterization of Liposomal gel  Physical appearance & Homogeneity  Viscosity  In vitro diffusion study
  7. 7. Drug profile  Name : Capecitabine  Structure  IUPAC Name : Pentyl[1-(3,4-dihydroxy- 5-methyltetrahydrofuran-2-yl)-5-fluoro-2- oxo-1H pyrimidin-4-yl]carbamate  Molecular Formula: C15H22FN3O6  Molecular Weight: 359.35  Melting point : 110-121° C
  8. 8.  LogP : 0.4  Solubility : It is soluble in water (26mg/ml)  Category : Antineoplastic.  T½ : Approximately 45-60 minutes.  BCS : Class Type IV (low solubility, Low permeability)  Protein binding: Less then 60%
  9. 9. METHODOLOGY Standard graph of Capecitabine in Phosphate buffer PH 7.4  Stock solution was prepared by dissolving 10mg of drug in 10 ml buffer.  2.5ml solution was taken out into a 25 ml volumetric flask and fill the volume to get working standard solution.  From this solution 0.5 to 5 ml were transferred in to 10 ml vol.flask and fill the volume with help of buffer to get conc.of 5-50 µg/ml.  Absorbance was analyzed by UV- Visible spectrophotometer at λmax of 237nm and calibration curve was plotted by taking concentration (µg/ml) and absorbance at X-axis and Y-axis respectively.
  10. 10. PREFORMULATION STUDY Differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) study  The DSC measurements were performed on a DSC-60 with a thermal analyzer.  All samples were placed in sealed aluminum pans before heating under nitrogen flow (20 mL/min) at a scanning rate of 100C/min from 25 to 2500C.  DSC study of pure drug along with blank and drug loaded formulation was carried out
  11. 11. FT-IR spectroscopy study  Interactions of drug with other polymers were assessed by FT-IR spectroscopy.  FT-IR spectra of Capecitabine and its blank formulation and drug loaded formulation were recorded on IRAffinity-1, using KBr discs.  The instrument was operated under dry air purge and the scans were collected at a scanning speed of 2 mm/s with resolution of 4 cm-1 over the region 4000–400 cm-1.  FT-IR study of drug along with blank and drug loaded freeze dried optimized formulation was carried out
  12. 12. FORMULATION OF CAPECITABINE LIPOSOME  lyophilization monophase solution method was used For the preparation of the liposome.  Capecitabine,soya lechithine,cholesterol was weighed accurately .then all the ingredient was dissolved in TBA in 450c.then water soluble lyoprotectant mannitol was dissolved in distilled water in 450c.  Then these two solution were mixed to get a third clear solution volume of 60 ml.  All the formulations were characterized in terms of entrapment efficiency (%) and amount of drug released after 24 h of diffusion study (Q24). Each formulation is to be optimized by Box-Behnken method of central composite design (CCD) with 2 level variables by Design expert-11 software.
  13. 13. LEVEL USED FACTORS Low (-1) Medium (0) High (+1) Independent variables: X1= Lipoid S100 X2= Cholesterol X3= TBA 360 60 40% 480 120 50% 600 180 60% Dependent variables: Y1= %EE, Y2= Q24,
  14. 14. CHARACTERIZATION OF LIPOSOME Entrapment efficiency  It determines the % of drug entrapped into liposome that in turn affects drug release pattern from the formulation.  In 1st step 1ml of formulation was pipetted out. %EE was determined by separating unencapsulated fraction of capecitabine from the formulated liposome after centrifugation in micro-centrifuge at 9000 rpm for 30 min. at a temperature of 150C.  UV-spectrophotometer was used at 237nm for quantification of unencapsulated fraction of capecitabine in liposome formulation.
  15. 15. In-vitro Diffusion study  For this dialysis membrane-60 was used. Dialysis membrane was cut into appropriate size and soaked in distilled water for 24hr before use.  From it 5ml was pipette out. Then other end of dialysis membrane was tied out & hanged to a stand.  It was immersed in a beaker filled with 100ml PBS (pH-7.4).  A magnetic bead was put into it & the whole system was kept on a magnetic stirrer with continuous stirring at room temperature & 100rpm.  1ml sample was pipetted out from beaker at 30,1,2,4,6,8,12 & 24hr interval into 10ml volumetric flask and volume was made of to the mark.  Each sample was studied for the absorbance then % drug release was calculated from the data.
  16. 16. PREPARATION OF GEL  First of all an aqueous solution of 0.001% propyl paraben solution was prepared. A separate aqueous dispersion of Carbopol 934 was prepared by dispensing it in 20 mL of water.  Then the preservative solution was mixed into it. The dispersion was allowed to hydrate for 7-9 h.  Then additional distilled water was mixed until gel like consistency appeared. In the next step, 3% w/v of glycerin was added to the dispersion of Carbopol 934.  optimized liposome (E11) was added to the above dispersion. To the above mixture, sufficient quantity of triethanolamine was added and stirred for 5 min with a glass rod until the desired pH (7-8) comes.  Then the product was allowed to stand overnight for removal of entrapped air.
  17. 17. CHARACTERIZATION OF GEL Physical appearance & Homogeneity  Physical appearance and homogeneity of gel was determined by visual observation. Measurement of pH  By the help of pH meter the pH was determined. Measurement Viscosity  Viscosity of the formulation was determined by the help of Brookfield viscometer DV-I & spindle number 62 and RPM was set to 50.
  18. 18. Diffusion Study  Dialysis membrane was cut into appropriate size and soaked in distilled water for 24hr before use.  Then one end of open ended diffusion glass tube was tied properly with rubber.  Glass tube was filled properly upto top with gel. It was fixed in a burette stand & immersed in a beaker, filled with 200ml PBS (pH-7.4).  A magnetic bead was put into it & the whole system was kept on a magnetic stirrer with continuous stirring at room temperature & 100rpm.  1ml sample was pipetted out from beaker at 30,1,2,4,6,8,12 & 24hr interval into 10ml volumetric flask and volume was made upto the mark by PBS (pH-7.4). Simultaneously 1ml fresh PBS was put into the beaker  Each sample was studied for the absorbance then cumulative % drug release was calculated from the data.
  19. 19. Standard curve of capecitabine in PBS pH-7.4 Standard graph of capecitabine in PBS (pH-7.4) Solvent medium λmax(nm) Equation R2 value Phosphate buffer(pH-7.4) 237 y = 0.0239x - 0.0202 R² = 0.9995
  20. 20. Preformulation study DSC study DSC thermograms A. Capecitabine pure form, B. Blank liposomes and C. Capecitabine loaded Liposomes From the DSC studies of Capecitabine, blank liposomes and Capecitabine loaded Liposomes, it was found that the peak for pure drug ((116.32ºC) and the peak of formulation appeared at 114.42ºC and there is no peak for blank formulation. As the peak of drug and drug loaded liposomes appeared approximately at same temperature, hence it can be confirmed that there is no interaction between formulation ingredients and the drug.
  21. 21. FT-IR study FT-IR spectra of pure Capecitabine, Blank formulation, Formulation and Gel
  22. 22. Independent variables Run Drug (in mg) Lipoid S 100 (X1) [mg] Cholesterol (X2) [mg] TBA (X3) [in %] Mannitol(1:2) (mg) F1 20 360 180 50 180 F2 20 480 120 50 240 F3 20 600 180 50 300 F4 20 600 120 60 300 F5 20 360 60 50 180 F6 20 600 60 50 300 F7 20 480 180 60 240 F8 20 480 60 40 240 F9 20 480 180 40 240 F10 20 360 120 40 180 F11 20 600 120 60 300 F12 20 360 120 60 180 F13 20 480 60 60 240 Formulation table of Capecitabine loaded liposome several trial batches were formulated to determine the concentration range of the excipients. Drug concentration was kept fixed (20mg). A total volume of 60ml liposomal was prepared.
  23. 23. CHARACTERIZATION OF LIPOSOME  All the formulations were characterized in terms of entrapment efficiency (%), and amount of drug released after 24 h of diffusion study  It was observed that amount of drug released after 24 hr of E11 was satisfactory Different Capecitabine Liposomes formulation as per DX 11 software (CCD)
  24. 24. IN VITRO DIFFUSION STUDY
  25. 25. EVALUATION OF LIPOSOMAL GEL Physical appearance & Viscosity and pH of 3 gel formulations % drug release of liposomal gel
  26. 26. CONCLUSION:  The Capecitabine loaded liposome was successfully prepared by Lyophilization Monophase Solution Method by using different concentration of soyalecithin, cholesterol and different volume % of TBA as independent variables followed by optimization with respect to % EE and Q24 as dependent variables.  The optimized formulation F11 was selected on the basis of highest %EE and better drug release as compared to other formulations and incorporated with carbopol 934 to produce a transparent gel for exhibiting more sustaining effect, minimizing frequency of administration and side effects for providing better chemotherapy for colorectal cancer.
  27. 27. REFERENCES  Anil K. Deshantri, Josbert M. Metselaar, Stavroula Zagkou, Gert Storm,Sanjay N. Mandhane, Marcel H.A.M. Fens, Raymond M. Schiffelers,(2019), Development and characterization of liposomal formulation of bortezomib doi.10.1016/j.ijpx.2019.100011  Shivani G. Amin, Dhaval A. Shah and Rutesh H.(2018) Dave Formulation and evaluation of liposomes of fenofibrate prepared by thin film hydration technique,DOI- 10.13040/IJPSR.09758232.9(9).3621-37  Bhavya, Sharma B, Sanjay, & Jain NK, Liposomes for topical delivery. Indian Drugs, 1993; 30: 141-146.  Bhavya, Sharma B, Sanjay, & Jain NK, Liposomes for topical delivery. Indian Drugs, 1993; 30: 141-146.  Luigi Cattel, Brusa P, Arpicco S, Stella B, Dosio F, Cattel L. preparation, characterization, cytotoxicity and pharmacokinetics of liposomes containing docetaxel. J Control Rel. 2003; 91:417-429.

