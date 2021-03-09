Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Gifted and Talented Program Talauntra Bullock
Characteristics of Gifted and Talented Learners Intellectual Creative Curious Wonders Complex, abstract ideas Daydreams/Of...
Testing of Gifted and Talented Learners Gifted Assessments may include the following: • Intellectual testing: Results are ...
Testing of Gifted and Talented Learners Formative and Summative Assessments are great ways to monitor gifted and talented ...
Services and Supports for Gifted and Talented Learners Strategies for Supporting Gifted Students Ways to Support Gifted St...
Accommodations Used for Gifted and Talented Learners to Deepen Knowledge and Skills • Tiered Assignments • Open-Ended Assi...
References • Five Ways to Support Gifted Students in Your Classroom(2021). https://www.kaplanco.com/ii/gifted-students • G...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Giftedtalentedprogram

6 views

Published on

Wk 2 - Gifted and Talented Program Presentation

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Giftedtalentedprogram

  1. 1. Gifted and Talented Program Talauntra Bullock
  2. 2. Characteristics of Gifted and Talented Learners Intellectual Creative Curious Wonders Complex, abstract ideas Daydreams/Off-task Makes connections Lots of ideas Intense Improvises Guesses well Intuitive Sees multiple viewpoints Questions mastery Very original Bizarre ideas/plays with concepts
  3. 3. Testing of Gifted and Talented Learners Gifted Assessments may include the following: • Intellectual testing: Results are given as IQ scores, Standard Scores (SS) and percentiles. • Achievement Testing: Results show the level of academic performance compared to a standard peer group. • Supplementary Psychological Testing: Results show how the child functions socially and emotionally in daily life. • Supplementary Psycho-Educational Testing:
  4. 4. Testing of Gifted and Talented Learners Formative and Summative Assessments are great ways to monitor gifted and talented students’ learning. Below are tips on how these assessment can result in important increases in student learning when teachers: • Clearly communicate and involve the gifted students in the purpose of each lesson. • Use lessons and other classroom experiences to monitor and collect evidence on gifted students’ learning. • Use this evidence to help understand what gifted students know and adjust plans, enriching and accelerating learning as appropriate. • Align the assessments with appropriate learning goals for gifted students. • Use authentic, above grade level, and differentiated assessments to identify what gifted and advanced students know and don’t know. • Develop long- and short-range goals based on multiple types of assessments that consider each gifted student’s abilities, achievement levels, needs and interests. • Engage gifted students in determining whether they have met these goals. • Use formative assessment continually to adjust curriculum and pace instruction based on the learning capabilities of gifted and advanced students.
  5. 5. Services and Supports for Gifted and Talented Learners Strategies for Supporting Gifted Students Ways to Support Gifted Students in Your Classroom Services for Gifted and Talented Learners o Curriculum Compacting o Flexible Grouping o Product Choices o Tiered Assignments o Multilevel Learning Stations o Learn how gifted students think. o Created tiered assignments for students. o Include a variety of levels in your classroom library. o Utilize their talents and interests. o Explore real-word application. o Extra curricular activities such as sports, chess, music, creative writing, reading, foreign language, or art o Enrichment programs and academic contests that can be used to support gifted education enrichment: • Destination Imagination • Odyssey of the Mind • Future Problem Solving • Brain Bowl • National History Day • Science Olympiad
  6. 6. Accommodations Used for Gifted and Talented Learners to Deepen Knowledge and Skills • Tiered Assignments • Open-Ended Assignments • Enrichment (Independent Study, Independent Research, Sophistication of Projects) • Acceleration (Telescoping, Compacting, Ability or Need Grouping)
  7. 7. References • Five Ways to Support Gifted Students in Your Classroom(2021). https://www.kaplanco.com/ii/gifted-students • Gifted Assessments(2004-2011). https://www.psy-ed.com/wpblog/gifted-assessments/ • Gifted Education Program Requirements(2019). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WkIoMFwBk8 • Loveless, B. (2021). Forms of Gifted Education. https://www.educationcorner.com/forms-of- gifted-education.html • Varlas, L. (2011). Five Strategies for Supporting Gifted Students. https://inservice.ascd.org/strategies-for-supporting-gifted-students/ • What is Assessment?(2018). https://www.apa.org/ed/schools/teaching-learning/top- twenty/creative-talented/assessment?tab=1

×