HOSPITALS AND ITS ORGANIZATION Dr. Subhash R. Yende Asst. Professor, Gurunanak College of Pharmacy, Nagpur 1
Definition  An institution of community health  The hospital is an integral part of the social and medical organization,...
 Raises the quality of care and general standard of medical practices  Contribute to preventive and social medicine  Lo...
 According to level of care  Primary care Hospital Eg.PHC and RH  Secondary care Hospital Eg. Dist Hospital  Tertiary ...
 Clinical based classification  Base on major disease TB hospital Mental hospital Leprosy hospital Cancer hospital  Bas...
 Non-Clinical based classification  Based on ownership Government or Public Hospital Central Govt. (Railway, Defence, AI...
 A successful hospital is based on  Good community oriented planning,  Good design and construction  Good administrati...
Governing body (Trustee/Board of directors) Administrator/ Director Head Clinical services/ Pharmacy/ Nursing/ House keepi...
Governing Body  Named as board of trustees, board of governance, board of directors, commissioners etc  Assumes complete...
Administrator  Selected by board and member of all committees  Execution of policy form by GB  Link between board and c...
Head – Clinical services or Chief of staff  High clinical standard is a goal of any hospital  Success of hospital is dep...
Departmental Head (Pharmacy/ Nursing/office administration/ House keeping/ Maintenance)  Designated in consultation with ...
Medical staff  Medical staff of a hospital is an organized body of physician and dentist  The chief of medical staff is ...
Functions of Medical staff o To advise the GB on medical affairs o To request, review and act upon reports of medical staf...
Reference  Merchant S.H. and Dr. J.S.Quadry. A textbook of hospital pharmacy, 4th ed. Ahmadabad: B.S. Shah Prakakshan; 20...
Hospitals and its organization

Definition, Function, Classification, Organization of Hospital

Hospitals and its organization

  1. 1. HOSPITALS AND ITS ORGANIZATION Dr. Subhash R. Yende Asst. Professor, Gurunanak College of Pharmacy, Nagpur 1
  2. 2. Definition  An institution of community health  The hospital is an integral part of the social and medical organization, the function of which is to provide for the population complete health care, both curative and preventive, and whose outpatient services reach out to the family and its home environment.  The hospital is also a centre for training of health workers and for biosocial research  The hospital is a complex organization and an institute which provides health to peoples through complicated but specialized scientific equipment and a team of trained staff educated in the problems of modern medical science. 2
  3. 3.  Raises the quality of care and general standard of medical practices  Contribute to preventive and social medicine  Lowers the incidences of disease  Stimulate growth of medical science  prevention, diagnosis, therapy  rehabilitation,  education and research  Goal of hospitals Functions of Hospitals 3
  4. 4.  According to level of care  Primary care Hospital Eg.PHC and RH  Secondary care Hospital Eg. Dist Hospital  Tertiary care Hospital Eg. Medical College Hospital  According to Directory of Hospital  General Hospital  Rural Hospital  Specialty Hospital  Teaching and Research Hospital  Isolation Hospital Classification of Hospitals 4
  5. 5.  Clinical based classification  Base on major disease TB hospital Mental hospital Leprosy hospital Cancer hospital  Based on service ENT; Eyes; Kidney; Orthopedic; Pediatric; Gynecological; Maternity  Based on System of Medicine Allopathic Ayurvedic Homeopathic Unani Physiotherapy Naturopathy Classification of Hospitals……………. 5
  6. 6.  Non-Clinical based classification  Based on ownership Government or Public Hospital Central Govt. (Railway, Defence, AIIMS hospital) State Govt. (Civil hospital, JJ Mumbai, Sassoon Pune) Local self Govt. (BMC, NMC hospital) Non Government or Private Hospital Run by Trust/ religious board/ limited company  Based on size of hospital  Large Hospital (beds 1000 or more)  Medium Hospital (beds 500-1000)  Small Hospital (beds 100-500) Classification of Hospitals……………. 6
  7. 7.  A successful hospital is based on  Good community oriented planning,  Good design and construction  Good administration  Organization is a process of achieving the objective by grouping people in order to get the work done  To achieve aim, organization should based on following principle- # Team approach # Spectrum of service # Authority responsibility # Talent search # Evaluation and research # Budgeting & Finance # Governing body Organization Structure of a Hospital 7
  8. 8. Governing body (Trustee/Board of directors) Administrator/ Director Head Clinical services/ Pharmacy/ Nursing/ House keeping/ finance/ Maintenance Organization ……… 8
  9. 9. Governing Body  Named as board of trustees, board of governance, board of directors, commissioners etc  Assumes complete authority over and responsibility for, the conduct of hospital staff  Responsible directly or indirectly to the community or the beneficiary it serves.  Delegates daily operations of the hospitals to an administrator through committees such as, Executive committee, Joint conference committee, professional committee, finance and other committee.  Formation of policy for hospital 9 Organization ………
  10. 10. Administrator  Selected by board and member of all committees  Execution of policy form by GB  Link between board and clinical services, employees  Involve in formation of administrative policies, modify internal organization of hospital as per current condition.  Ensure the smooth running of outpatients department  In charge of admission and discharge of all patients  Overseas the training of interns student, nurse, auxiliary workers  Should provide clinical services (facilities, equipments, assistance) to patients  Should provide healthy work environment to employees  Prepare budget and approve it from GB  Responsible for overall development of Institution 10 Organization ………
  11. 11. Head – Clinical services or Chief of staff  High clinical standard is a goal of any hospital  Success of hospital is depend on its clinical staff or medical staff, consist of physician or dentist  Appointed by GB/ elected by staff as chief of staff and member of executive committee  Work closely with administrator and other department head  Have full control over clinical staff  Responsible for smooth functioning of clinical services  Supervise the clinical work done 11 Organization ………
  12. 12. Departmental Head (Pharmacy/ Nursing/office administration/ House keeping/ Maintenance)  Designated in consultation with medical staff  Responsible for overall running of dept and quality of services offered  Member of executive committee and departmental committee  Responsible for report of dept to medical staff, administrator and GB  Responsible for teaching and educational program in dept  Responsible for professional care of patient  Recommend required qualification of other staff member of dept. 12 Organization ………
  13. 13. Medical staff  Medical staff of a hospital is an organized body of physician and dentist  The chief of medical staff is elected representative of medical staff or nominated by GB  Medical staff serve patients through clinical services, which includes  General medical services,  Surgical,  Maternity,  Pathology and clinical laboratory,  Radiological,  Dental services  Medical records maintenance 13
  14. 14. Functions of Medical staff o To advise the GB on medical affairs o To request, review and act upon reports of medical staff committees o To develop, implement and review medical staff policy o To provide quality healthcare to patients 14
  15. 15. Reference  Merchant S.H. and Dr. J.S.Quadry. A textbook of hospital pharmacy, 4th ed. Ahmadabad: B.S. Shah Prakakshan; 2001.  Paradkar A.R. and Chunawala S.A. Hospital and clinical pharmacy, Nirali Prakashan 15

